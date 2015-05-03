Trending

Gavazzi wins final Vuelta Mexico stage

Francisco Colorado seals overall victory

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore Vita Selle SMP2:08:08
2Jon Aberasturi (Esp) DYM Tlaxcala
3Byron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador
4Jaime Castaeda (Col) EPM UNE Area Metropolitan
5Ivan De Jesus Carbajal (Mex) M Green Planet Teknobike
6Ricardo Garcia (Esp) DYM Tlaxcala
7Victor Manuel Garcia (Esp) Depredadores Prado Credit
8Oscar Maurici Pachon (Col) Tennis Stars Code GTO
9Matias Arriagada (Chi) Seleccion Chile
10Jairo Lopez (Mex) Hnos Correa Pegasos HTCS

Final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized23:22:27
2Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan0:00:34
3Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO0:00:42
4Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO0:01:01
5Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica0:01:50
6Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS0:02:41
7Victor Manuel Garcia (Esp) Depredadores Prado0:02:51
8Byron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:03:05
9Miguel Luis Alvarez (Mex) San Marcos Viansi Orbea0:03:19
10Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador

 

