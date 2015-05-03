Gavazzi wins final Vuelta Mexico stage
Francisco Colorado seals overall victory
Stage 6: Tocula Paseo Tollocan - Tocula Paseo Tollocan
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore Vita Selle SMP
|2:08:08
|2
|Jon Aberasturi (Esp) DYM Tlaxcala
|3
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|4
|Jaime Castaeda (Col) EPM UNE Area Metropolitan
|5
|Ivan De Jesus Carbajal (Mex) M Green Planet Teknobike
|6
|Ricardo Garcia (Esp) DYM Tlaxcala
|7
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Esp) Depredadores Prado Credit
|8
|Oscar Maurici Pachon (Col) Tennis Stars Code GTO
|9
|Matias Arriagada (Chi) Seleccion Chile
|10
|Jairo Lopez (Mex) Hnos Correa Pegasos HTCS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized
|23:22:27
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
|0:00:34
|3
|Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|0:00:42
|4
|Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|0:01:01
|5
|Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica
|0:01:50
|6
|Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS
|0:02:41
|7
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Esp) Depredadores Prado
|0:02:51
|8
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:03:05
|9
|Miguel Luis Alvarez (Mex) San Marcos Viansi Orbea
|0:03:19
|10
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy