Recommended reading

'It's a dream to be leading' - Giro d'Italia leader Isaac del Toro says Tadej Pogačar told him to try for victory in off-road stage

By published

Mexican says objective for team is to win Giro overall

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) talks to media in Siena after he moved into the maglia rosa after Giro d&#039;Italia stage 9
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) talks to media in Siena after he moved into the maglia rosa after Giro d'Italia stage 9 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

After he claimed the Giro d'Italia race lead on the gravel roads of Tuscany on Sunday, Isaac del Toro revealed that none other than UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Tadej Pogačar advised him to attack and go for the win.

The 21-year-old could not take the victory in the Giro's emblematic finish in Siena, as he was outsprinted by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). But Del Toro received a massive consolation prize, as he became the first-ever Mexican to hold the lead in the Giro d'Italia.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.