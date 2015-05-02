Trending

Vuelta Mexico: Byron Guama wins stage 5

Francisco Colorado moves into overall lead

Results

Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Byron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador4:17:02
2Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica
3Mario Rojas (Col) Hnos Correa Pegasos HTCS0:00:01
4Wilmar Perez (Col) Hnos Correa Pegasos HTCS0:00:08
5Efren Santos (Mex) Dym Tlaxcala
6Michael Rodriguez (Col) Trucksosa0:00:14
7Francisco Colorado (Col) Canels Specialized0:00:16
8Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:29
9Miguel Luis Alvarez (Mex) San Marcos Viansi Orbea
10Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP0:00:32

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized21:14:19
2Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan0:00:34
3Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO0:00:42
4Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO0:00:51
5Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica0:01:42
6Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS0:02:41
7Victor Manuel Garcia (Esp) Depredadores Prado0:02:51
8Byron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:03:05
9Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:03:09
10Miguel Luis Alvarez (Mex) San Marcos Viansi Orbea0:03:14

 

