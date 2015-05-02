Vuelta Mexico: Byron Guama wins stage 5
Francisco Colorado moves into overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|4:17:02
|2
|Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica
|3
|Mario Rojas (Col) Hnos Correa Pegasos HTCS
|0:00:01
|4
|Wilmar Perez (Col) Hnos Correa Pegasos HTCS
|0:00:08
|5
|Efren Santos (Mex) Dym Tlaxcala
|6
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Trucksosa
|0:00:14
|7
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Canels Specialized
|0:00:16
|8
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:29
|9
|Miguel Luis Alvarez (Mex) San Marcos Viansi Orbea
|10
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP
|0:00:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized
|21:14:19
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
|0:00:34
|3
|Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|0:00:42
|4
|Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|0:00:51
|5
|Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica
|0:01:42
|6
|Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS
|0:02:41
|7
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Esp) Depredadores Prado
|0:02:51
|8
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:03:05
|9
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:03:09
|10
|Miguel Luis Alvarez (Mex) San Marcos Viansi Orbea
|0:03:14
