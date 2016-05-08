Trending

Overall Vuelta a Madrid title for Lobato

Sebastián Molano wins stage 2 in Spanish capital

2016 Vuelta a Madrid winner Juanjo Lobato (Movistar)

(Image credit: Team Movistar)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon Team1:39:32
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
3Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
4Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
6Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
7Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
8Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
9Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
10David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team5:57:43
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
4Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
5Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH

