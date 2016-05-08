Overall Vuelta a Madrid title for Lobato
Sebastián Molano wins stage 2 in Spanish capital
Stage 2: Madrid - Madrid
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|1:39:32
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|4
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|7
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|9
|Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|10
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:57:43
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|5
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
