Lobato wins Vuelta a Madrid opener

Jesús Herrada makes it a Movistar one-two

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team4:18:11
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
9Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

