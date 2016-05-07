Lobato wins Vuelta a Madrid opener
Jesús Herrada makes it a Movistar one-two
Stage 1: Las Rozas - Las Rozas
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:18:11
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|9
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:18:11
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|9
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy