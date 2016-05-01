Trending

Vuelta Asturias: Betancur claims stage 2 victory

Carthy retains leader's jersey with one stage to come

Carlos Betancur gets his second race win for Movistar in 2016

(Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport / Luis Ángel Gómez)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team4:42:11
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:07
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
5Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
6Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
8Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
10António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8:52:57
2Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:26
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:34
4Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:44
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:01
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:21
7Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyac‡ Raza de Campeones
8Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:36
9David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:01:56
10António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto

