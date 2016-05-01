Vuelta Asturias: Betancur claims stage 2 victory
Carthy retains leader's jersey with one stage to come
Stage 2: Cangas de Narcea - Pola de Lena
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|4:42:11
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:07
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|6
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|10
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8:52:57
|2
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:26
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:34
|4
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:44
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:21
|7
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyac‡ Raza de Campeones
|8
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:36
|9
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:01:56
|10
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
