Hugh Carthy wins Vuelta Asturias opener

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider in first leader's jersey of the race

Hugh Carthy

(Image credit: Caja Rural)

Brief Results

Top-ten
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:10:40
2Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:22
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:28
4Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:34
5Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyac‡ Raza de Campeones0:00:44
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
7Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
8Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:11
9Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:46
10António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:10:30
2Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:26
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:34
4Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:44
5Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyac‡ Raza de Campeones0:00:54
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:01
7Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
8Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:21
9Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:56
10António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto

