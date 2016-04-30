Hugh Carthy wins Vuelta Asturias opener
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider in first leader's jersey of the race
Stage 1: Oviedo - Alto del Acebo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:10:30
|2
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:26
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:34
|4
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:44
|5
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyac‡ Raza de Campeones
|0:00:54
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|7
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|8
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:21
|9
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:56
|10
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
