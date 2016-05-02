Trending

Hugh Carthy seals Vuelta Asturias victory

Movistar's Dani Moreno wins final stage

Dani Moreno takes the win in Uría

(Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport / Luis Ángel Gómez)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2:57:58
2Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:02
4António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto0:00:18
5David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
6Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:19
7Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
8Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
9Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:23
10Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:41

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11:50:53
2Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:22
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
4Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:55
5Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:09
6Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:01:42
7Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:04
8António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto0:02:16
9David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
10Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:17

