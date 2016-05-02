Hugh Carthy seals Vuelta Asturias victory
Movistar's Dani Moreno wins final stage
Stage 3: Bueño - Uría
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:57:58
|2
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:02
|4
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:18
|5
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|6
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:19
|7
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|8
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|9
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:23
|10
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11:50:53
|2
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|4
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:55
|5
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:09
|6
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:01:42
|7
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:04
|8
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:02:16
|9
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|10
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:17
