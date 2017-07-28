Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 5 preview

Stage 5: Benicàssim - Alcossebre, 175.7km

The resort of Benicàssim will send the peloton off on its journey to the Ermita Santa Lucía. The helicopter views will be spectacular. This is a typical modern Vuelta stage: the roads are undulating and studded with some stiff categorised climbs leading into a wall-like final climb that favours short-range high power climbers and puncheurs.