Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 5 preview
Benicàssim - Alcossebre, 175.7km
Stage 5: Benicassim - Ermita Santa Lucía
Stage 5: Benicàssim - Alcossebre, 175.7km
The resort of Benicàssim will send the peloton off on its journey to the Ermita Santa Lucía. The helicopter views will be spectacular. This is a typical modern Vuelta stage: the roads are undulating and studded with some stiff categorised climbs leading into a wall-like final climb that favours short-range high power climbers and puncheurs.
