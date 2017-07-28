Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 21 preview

Stage 21: Arroyomolinos - Madrid, 117.6km

Exhale. Sprinters that have endured this far on scant opportunity get their now familiar crack at a prestigious stage win in Madrid. After a stage start in Arroyomolinos, the race heads northeast for the grandstand finish on three circuits on the roads leading to the Puerta Alcala. It will be the 73rd time Madrid has hosted the race.