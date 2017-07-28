Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 20 preview

Stage 20: Corvera de Asturias - Alto de l'Angliru, 117.5km

A second short mountain stage ending on the feared slopes of the ridiculous Angliru. They'll tackle 'El Infierno' from La Vega; the 12.6km climb is brutal. At its upper reaches there are sections upwards of 22 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. The race has been up here six times. On three occasions the winner here has won outright.