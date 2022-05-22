Juliette Labous wins the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas

Demi Vollering triumphs on Lagunas de Neila summit finish

Image 1 of 31

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 - 7th Edition - 4st Stage - Covarubias - Lagunas de Neila 125,1 km - 22/05/2022 - Juliette Labous (FRA - Team DSM) - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Team DSM celebrate Juliette Labous winning the overall title at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 2 of 31

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 - 7th Edition - 4st Stage - Covarubias - Lagunas de Neila 125,1 km - 22/05/2022 - Demi Vollering (NED - Team SD Worx) - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Demi Vollering wins stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 3 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium Green Points Jersey Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing and a general view of the peloton competing while fans cheer during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 LR Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo and Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx compete in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lucinda Brand leads the breakaway stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 LR Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Green Points Jersey compete in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Anna Shackley in the break on stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 LR Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Green Points Jersey compete in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky in the breakaway stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Green Points Jersey competes in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky in the green jersey stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 LR Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Green Points Jersey compete in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lucinda Brand and Lotte Kopecky stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Demi Vollering in the bunch at stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Green Points Jersey refreshes herself competing in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Marie Le Net of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Green Points Jersey compete in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky leads the break on stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and UAE Team Adq Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Overall race leader Mavi Garcia during stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 A general view of the peloton competing during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Sarah Roy of Australia and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Kristabel DoebelHickok of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb and a general view of the peloton competing during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx competes in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Anna Shackley stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Kristen Faulkner of United States and Team BikeExchange Jayco competes during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Kristen Faulkner during stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange Jayco competes during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Georgia Williams stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 A general view of the peloton competing during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 4 to Lagunas de Neila at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx attacks to win the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Demi Vollering and Juliette Labous on stage 4 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx attacks to win the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx attacks to win the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 LR Liane Lippert of Germany and final race overall winner Juliette Labous of France and Team DSM celebrate after the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Team DSM celebrate Juliette Labous winning the overall title at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Audrey CordonRagot of France and Team Trek Segafredo Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Green Points Jersey Sara Martin Martin of Spain and Movistar Team and a general view of the peloton competing during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton on the Lagunas de Neila (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Demi Vollering wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at podium as Red Mountain Jersey winner during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Demi Vollering wins the mountain classification (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Green Points Jersey celebrates at podium during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky wins the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Juliette Labous of France and Team DSM celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Juliette Labous wins Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Stage winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx reacts after the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Demi Vollering after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 LR Evita Muzic of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope on second place race winner Juliette Labous of France and Team DSM Pink Leader Jersey and Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The final podium: Evita Muzic, Juiliette Labous, Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Juliette Labous of France and Team DSM celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Juliette Labous wins Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 31

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 22 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 1251km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1867m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2022 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) emerged as the strongest climber on the final stage 4 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas finishing at the Lagunas de Neila.

Vollering attacked from a group of favourites together with Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and Paula Patiño (Movistar Team) halfway up the 13-kilometre climb, but this move was brought back. Labous went again, taking the Team SD Worx duo of Vollering and Niamh Fisher-Black with her. Fisher-Black set the pace for her leader, then Vollering took over and dropped Labous on the final kilometre to cross the finish line with a 17-second advantage.

Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) finished third 37 seconds behind Vollering.

As Vollering started the stage 34 seconds behind Labous, the 23-year-old Frenchwoman wins the race overall.

“It was a really hard battle on a super-hard climb, so steep in parts and with a headwind. I didn’t feel very well these days, and I could only hope that I could find a bit of a rhythm because it was a long climb. I was really happy with my teammate Niamh, she did a really good job, then I needed to do it myself because I lost a lot of time yesterday. I knew that I needed to make a big gap to also go for the GC, and in the end, it was not enough. But I am happy that I could win the stage,” said Vollering.

“First, it was a steady pace with girls dropping at the back, then Demi attacked and I was with her and Paula Patiño, but the chasing group got back. We were maybe ten riders still, I attacked after a flat part and went with Demi and Niamh. Demi dropped me in the final and I just kept on going as hard as I could to get the GC,” Labous described the finishing climb.

Labous was excited about her GC victory: “It feels great. I had been waiting for a victory for a long time, and finally it pays off. I felt really great yesterday, and the girls really had confidence in me today, riding so well. It was really hard in the end, Demi was so strong, the strongest of the day, I am just so happy that I won the GC,” she said.

How it unfolded

On a hot day, it took over 50km of the 125.1-kilometre stage before a breakaway was established. Anna Shackley, Lotte Kopecky (both Team SD Worx), Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Marie Le Net (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) never had an advantage of more than 1:16 minutes and were caught 13 kilometres from the line, just after the start of the Lagunas de Neila climb.

A group of 20 riders soon formed on the lower slopes of the climb, and with about six kilometres left to climb, Vollering, Labous, and Patiño attacked. The chase group never lost them out of sight, but the high pace was too much for overnight leader Mavi García who lost contact with the other favourites.

After the three frontrunners were caught by what remained of the peloton, Labous attacked again with Vollering and Fisher-Black, and the young New Zealander supported Vollering well before the Dutchwoman took over. Vollering distanced Labous and won the stage, but it was not enough for the 25-year-old to win the GC after she lost 34 seconds on stage 3. However, Vollering did win the mountain classification.

Further behind, Muzic attacked to finish third on the stage and secure the runner-up spot in GC as well as the white U23 jersey. Krista Doebel-Hickok (Human Powered Health) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) finished fourth and fifth on the stage as well as in the general classification. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) won the green points jersey.

