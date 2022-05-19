Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Kopecky wins stage 1

Image 1 of 7 Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx wins stage 1 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 2 of 7 The peloton from the start in Pedrosa del Príncipe (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 Nina Kessler of Team BikeExchange - Jayco talks with Pauliena Rooijakkers of Team Canyon-SRAM Racing (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 4 of 7 Peloton on 121.9km stage 1 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 5 of 7 Peloton spread across the road between Pedrosa del Príncipe to Aranda de Duero (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 6 of 7 American Kristabel Doebel-Hickok of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB on stage 1 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 7 of 7 Breakaway riders (L-R) Matilde Vitillo of Team Bepink, Lara Vieceli of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team and Andrea Ramírez Fregoso of Massi - Tactic Women Team (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas in Aranda De Duero.

Tereza Neumanova (Liv Racing Xstra) finished second and emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) took third on the 121.9km route.

Kopecky, the leader on the Worldtour ranking, earned her third victory of the year in convincing fashion from a group sprint.

More to come.

