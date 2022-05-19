Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Kopecky wins stage 1
By Kirsten Frattini published
Third win of season for Team SD Worx rider
Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas in Aranda De Duero.
Tereza Neumanova (Liv Racing Xstra) finished second and emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) took third on the 121.9km route.
Kopecky, the leader on the Worldtour ranking, earned her third victory of the year in convincing fashion from a group sprint.
More to come.
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Third win of season for Team SD Worx rider
