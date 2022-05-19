Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Kopecky wins stage 1

Third win of season for Team SD Worx rider

ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN MAY 19 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey celebrates winning during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 1219km stage from Pedrosa del Prncipe to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosFem on May 19 2022 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx wins stage 1 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN MAY 19 A general view of the peloton competing at start during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 1219km stage from Pedrosa del Prncipe to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosFem on May 19 2022 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton from the start in Pedrosa del Príncipe (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN MAY 19 LR Nina Kessler of Netherlands and Team BikeExchange Jayco and Pauliena Rooijakkers of Netherlands and Team CanyonSRAM Racing compete during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 1219km stage from Pedrosa del Prncipe to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosFem on May 19 2022 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Nina Kessler of Team BikeExchange - Jayco talks with Pauliena Rooijakkers of Team Canyon-SRAM Racing (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN MAY 19 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey Sara Martin Martin of Spain and Movistar Team Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco Ane Santesteban Gonzalez of Spain and Team BikeExchange Jayco Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Shirin Van Anrooij of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo compete during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 1219km stage from Pedrosa del Prncipe to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosFem on May 19 2022 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Peloton on 121.9km stage 1 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN MAY 19 A general view of the peloton competing during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 1219km stage from Pedrosa del Prncipe to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosFem on May 19 2022 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Peloton spread across the road between Pedrosa del Príncipe to Aranda de Duero (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN MAY 19 Kristabel DoebelHickok of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb competes during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 1219km stage from Pedrosa del Prncipe to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosFem on May 19 2022 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

American Kristabel Doebel-Hickok of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB on stage 1 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN MAY 19 LR Matilde Vitillo of Italy and Team Bepink Lara Vieceli of Italy and Ceratizit Wnt Pro Cycling Team and Andrea Ramrez Fregoso of Mexico and Massi Tactic Women Team compete in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 1219km stage from Pedrosa del Prncipe to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosFem on May 19 2022 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Breakaway riders (L-R) Matilde Vitillo of Team Bepink, Lara Vieceli of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team and Andrea Ramírez Fregoso of Massi - Tactic Women Team (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas in Aranda De Duero.

Tereza Neumanova (Liv Racing Xstra) finished second and emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) took third on the 121.9km route.

Kopecky, the leader on the Worldtour ranking, earned her third victory of the year in convincing fashion from a group sprint. 

More to come.

