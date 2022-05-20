Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Vitillo edges Buijsman in photo finish to win stage 2

Image 1 of 14 Matilde Vitillo wins stage 2 in photo finish (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Classification jersey leaders line up at start in Sasamón with Lotte Kopecky (center) in leader's jersey (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Scenery on stage 2 - 128km from Sasamón to Aguilar de Campoo (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope is assisted by the medical team after crash (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope after crash (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 In peloton are (L-R) Sarah Roy of Team Canyon//SRAM Racing, Nina Kessler and Amanda Spratt of Team BikeExchange - Jayco and Marit Raaijmakers of Human Powered Health (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Matilde Vitillo of Team Bepink celebrates winning stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Matilde Vitillo of Team Bepink on awards stage for winning stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 Tatiana Ducuara (Colombia Tierra de Atletas) moves into GC lead (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 The main breakaway stayed together to contest the sprint finish (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 Nina Kessler of Team BikeExchang- Jayco attacks during race (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 Niamh Fisher-Black of Team SD Worx, Marit Raaijmakers of Human Powered Health and Alena Amialiusik of CanyonSRAM Racing compete on stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Peloton rolls through scenery on 128km stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 Tamara Dronova-Balabolina of Roland Cogeas Edelweiss wore the green points jersey on stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Matilde Vitillo (BePink) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas in the sprint of a breakaway of seven. They attacked early on the stage and held an advantage of up to seven minutes but lost ground in the exciting final, only saving seven seconds on the chasing peloton.

Vitillo launched her sprint out of the final turn with 250 metres to go and quickly gained an advantage. Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health) came very close in the final metres, but Vitillo beat Buijsman in a photo finish, with Lara Vieceli (Ceratizit-WNT) finishing third.

Tatiana Ducuara (Colombia Tierra de Atletas) did not lose any time on stage 1 and drove the breakaway in the final kilometre, taking the overall lead six seconds ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx).

