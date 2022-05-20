Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Vitillo edges Buijsman in photo finish to win stage 2

Tatiana Ducuara new GC leader

AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 Matilde Vitillo of Italy and Team Bepink Nina Buysman of Netherlands and Team Human Powered Health and Lara Vieceli of Italy and Ceratizit Wnt Pro Cycling Team sprint to win during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Matilde Vitillo wins stage 2 in photo finish (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 LR Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team white best young jersey Lara Vieceli of Italy and Ceratizit Wnt Pro Cycling Team red mountain jersey Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx pink leader jersey Sara Martin Martin of Spain and Movistar Team and Tamara DronovaBalabolina of Russia and Team Roland Cogeas EdelweissIsraelPremier Tech green points jersey prior to the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Classification jersey leaders line up at start in Sasamón with Lotte Kopecky (center) in leader's jersey (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 A general view of the peloton passing through flowery landscape during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Scenery on stage 2 - 128km from Sasamón to Aguilar de Campoo (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope is assisted by the medical team after crash during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope is assisted by the medical team after crash (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope is assisted by the medical team after crash during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope after crash (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 LR Sarah Roy of Australia and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Nina Kessler of Netherlands Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco and Marit Raaijmakers of Netherlands and Team Human Powered Health compete during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

In peloton are (L-R) Sarah Roy of Team Canyon//SRAM Racing, Nina Kessler and Amanda Spratt of Team BikeExchange - Jayco and Marit Raaijmakers of Human Powered Health (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 Matilde Vitillo of Italy and Team Bepink celebrates winning during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Matilde Vitillo of Team Bepink celebrates winning stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 Matilde Vitillo of Italy and Team Bepink celebrates winning the stage on the podium ceremony after the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Matilde Vitillo of Team Bepink on awards stage for winning stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 Jennifer Tatiana Ducuara Acevedo of Colombia and Team Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano celebrates winning the pink leader jersey on the podium ceremony after the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Tatiana Ducuara (Colombia Tierra de Atletas) moves into GC lead (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 A general view of Nina Buysman of Netherlands and Team Human Powered Health Lara Vieceli of Italy and Ceratizit Wnt Pro Cycling Team Matilde Vitillo of Italy and Team Bepink Nora Jencusova of Slovakia and Team Bepink Jennifer Tatiana Ducuara Acevedo of Colombia and Team Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano Aranza Valentina Villalon Sanchez of Chile and Team Eneicat Rbh Global and Maaike Colj of Netherlands and Massi Tactic Women Team compete in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The main breakaway stayed together to contest the sprint finish (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 Nina Kessler of Netherlands and Team BikeExchange Jayco attacks in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Nina Kessler of Team BikeExchang- Jayco attacks during race (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 LR Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx Marit Raaijmakers of Netherlands and Team Human Powered Health and Alena Amialiusik of Belarus and Team CanyonSRAM Racing compete during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Niamh Fisher-Black of Team SD Worx, Marit Raaijmakers of Human Powered Health and Alena Amialiusik of CanyonSRAM Racing compete on stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 A general view of Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx and the peloton competing during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Peloton rolls through scenery on 128km stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
AGUILAR DE CAMPOO SPAIN MAY 20 Tamara DronovaBalabolina of Russia and Team Roland Cogeas EdelweissIsraelPremier Tech green points jersey competes during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 128km stage from Sasamn to Aguilar de Campoo VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2022 in Aguilar de Campoo Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Tamara Dronova-Balabolina of Roland Cogeas Edelweiss wore the green points jersey on stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Matilde Vitillo (BePink) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas in the sprint of a breakaway of seven. They attacked early on the stage and held an advantage of up to seven minutes but lost ground in the exciting final, only saving seven seconds on the chasing peloton.

Vitillo launched her sprint out of the final turn with 250 metres to go and quickly gained an advantage. Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health) came very close in the final metres, but Vitillo beat Buijsman in a photo finish, with Lara Vieceli (Ceratizit-WNT) finishing third. 

Tatiana Ducuara (Colombia Tierra de Atletas) did not lose any time on stage 1 and drove the breakaway in the final kilometre, taking the overall lead six seconds ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx).

More to come.

