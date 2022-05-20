Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Vitillo edges Buijsman in photo finish to win stage 2
By Lukas Knöfler published
Tatiana Ducuara new GC leader
Matilde Vitillo (BePink) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas in the sprint of a breakaway of seven. They attacked early on the stage and held an advantage of up to seven minutes but lost ground in the exciting final, only saving seven seconds on the chasing peloton.
Vitillo launched her sprint out of the final turn with 250 metres to go and quickly gained an advantage. Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health) came very close in the final metres, but Vitillo beat Buijsman in a photo finish, with Lara Vieceli (Ceratizit-WNT) finishing third.
Tatiana Ducuara (Colombia Tierra de Atletas) did not lose any time on stage 1 and drove the breakaway in the final kilometre, taking the overall lead six seconds ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx).
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Vitillo edges Buijsman in photo finish to win stage 2Tatiana Ducuara new GC leader
-
Met Manta MIPS helmet reviewThe Met Manta MIPS is one of the best all-round helmet offerings currently available, blending aerodynamics with style and everyday functionality
-
Robbie McEwen apologises for offensive phrase used in GCN Giro broadcastPhrase used during live broadcast of Giro d'Italia stage 10, GCN holds off publishing version with commentary and cuts section
-
Romain Bardet abandons the Giro d'Italia with illnessFrenchman out of fourth place on stage 13 after falling ill on Thursday