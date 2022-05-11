Vuelta a Burgos Feminas - Past Winners

By published

Champions from 2015 to 2021

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Purple Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) celebrates winning Vuelta a Burgos in event's first year as Women's WorldTour event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a Burgos Feninas - past winners
#Rider Name (Country)
2021Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team Anna van der Breggen
2020cancelled
2019Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
2018Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
2017Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
2016Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia–Durango
2015Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek

