Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 route

The race opens with 121.9 rolling kilometres from Pedrosa del Príncipe, the city of wine, to Aranda de Duero, where the first leader of the Vuelta Burgos Femenina 2022 will don the purple leader’s jersey. Just 25km into the 121.9-kilometre stage 1, the peloton will encounter the day’s only significant climb, the category 3 Alto de Coto Gallo.

Along the last 33km, which follows after the intermediate sprint in Torresandino, the peloton will pass several riverside towns on rolling roads that lead to the city centre of Aranda de Duero, which will be a fast finish for the sprinters.

Stage 2 follows a route of 129 kilometers from Sasamón to Aguilar de Campoo, which will pass by Las Loras Geopark, a natural heritage park included in the UNESCO network. It is the longest of the four stages.

On the menu are two third-category climbs with a lone intermediate sprint between the small peaks. The Alto de Amaya comes at kilometre 58, followed 37km later by Alto de Humada. The finish into Agular de Campoo will favour the fast finishers.

Stage 3 will begin in Medina de Pomar and pass through the region of Las Merindades, in the north of Burgos for a large circuit. The final third of the 113.4km route provides two third-category climbs, the second climb a mountaintop finish to Ojo Guareña.

The opening 40km are rolling and lead to a relatively flat stretch of 30km to the intermediate sprint. But once the peloton passes the Puentedey high atop a natural stone bridge created by the Nela River, the riders will soon look for the Alto de Retuerta. The crest of that climb signals 26km to the uphill finish.

The fourth and final day of racing begins in Covarrubias for 125.1 kilometres. It offers the most climbing, with a pair of category 3 challenges before vaulting the riders on the massive climb to the finish at Lagunas de Neila, at 1,870 metres in altitude. T

he Alto de Arroyo comes 48km into the route and leads to an intermediate sprint at the midway point. Then from the crest of the Alto del Collado de Vilviestre it is only 23km to the bottom of the final climb, Las Lagunas de Neila. The 12km ascent to the finish line averages 9.6 % in elevation gain, with an 11% gradient in the final kilometre.