Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Garcia wins stage 3

UAE Team ADQ rider moves into the overall lead in Ojo Guareña

Image 1 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 LR Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and UAE Team Adq and Evita Muzic of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope compete in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 LR Shirin Van Anrooij of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo UCI World Tour Best Young Rider Jersey Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx green points jersey compete during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Emma Norsgaard and Lotte Kopecky on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 Kristen Faulkner of United States and Team BikeExchange Jayco competes during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

BikeExchange-Jayco lead the field on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Stage 3 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Stage 3 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 Evita Muzic of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope competes in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

French Champion Evita Muzic in the breakaway with Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 LR Evita Muzic of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope and Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and UAE Team Adq compete in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

French Champion Evita Muzic in the breakaway with Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Demi Vollering on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and UAE Team Adq celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and UAE Team Adq celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 Stage winner Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and UAE Team Adq reacts after the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 Stage winner Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and UAE Team Adq reacts after the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 Stage winner Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and UAE Team Adq reacts after the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

OJO GUARENA SPAIN MAY 21 Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and UAE Team Adq celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner after the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 3 a 1134km stage from Medina de Pomar to Monumento Natural de Ojo Guarea 767m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 21 2022 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 and takes the overall lead at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) has won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas. With 14 kilometres to go, the Spanish champion attacked from a front group that had formed after the Alto Retuerta and was joined by French champion Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).

On the finishing climb to Ojo Guareña, García left Muzic behind and won the stage 15 seconds ahead of Liane Lippert (Team DSM) who won the uphill sprint for third place as Muzic had crossed the line a few seconds earlier.

García is also the new overall leader, going into the final stage 4 with the Lagunas de Neila mountaintop finish in the purple jersey.

“I had to race on instinct today because I didn’t have any teammates left at the front. I was alone and had to cover so many attacks. I went on instinct and Évita came with me. I wasn’t thinking about winning the stage, only about gaining some time for the GC. But eventually I got the stage win, finally! I had been fighting for something like this for a long time,” said García.

Going into the final stage, she leads the GC by 12 seconds to Muzic and 15 seconds to the following riders, but García was noncommittal about her chances of overall victory.

“We’ll see about tomorrow. For now, I want to enjoy today’s win. I didn’t want to let this opportunity go,” she finished.

More to follow...

