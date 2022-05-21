Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Garcia wins stage 3
UAE Team ADQ rider moves into the overall lead in Ojo Guareña
Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) has won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas. With 14 kilometres to go, the Spanish champion attacked from a front group that had formed after the Alto Retuerta and was joined by French champion Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).
On the finishing climb to Ojo Guareña, García left Muzic behind and won the stage 15 seconds ahead of Liane Lippert (Team DSM) who won the uphill sprint for third place as Muzic had crossed the line a few seconds earlier.
García is also the new overall leader, going into the final stage 4 with the Lagunas de Neila mountaintop finish in the purple jersey.
“I had to race on instinct today because I didn’t have any teammates left at the front. I was alone and had to cover so many attacks. I went on instinct and Évita came with me. I wasn’t thinking about winning the stage, only about gaining some time for the GC. But eventually I got the stage win, finally! I had been fighting for something like this for a long time,” said García.
Going into the final stage, she leads the GC by 12 seconds to Muzic and 15 seconds to the following riders, but García was noncommittal about her chances of overall victory.
“We’ll see about tomorrow. For now, I want to enjoy today’s win. I didn’t want to let this opportunity go,” she finished.
More to follow...
