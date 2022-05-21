Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Garcia wins stage 3

Image 1 of 15 Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Emma Norsgaard and Lotte Kopecky on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 BikeExchange-Jayco lead the field on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Stage 3 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Stage 3 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 French Champion Evita Muzic in the breakaway with Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 French Champion Evita Muzic in the breakaway with Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Demi Vollering on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 3 and takes the overall lead at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) has won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas. With 14 kilometres to go, the Spanish champion attacked from a front group that had formed after the Alto Retuerta and was joined by French champion Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).



On the finishing climb to Ojo Guareña, García left Muzic behind and won the stage 15 seconds ahead of Liane Lippert (Team DSM) who won the uphill sprint for third place as Muzic had crossed the line a few seconds earlier.



García is also the new overall leader, going into the final stage 4 with the Lagunas de Neila mountaintop finish in the purple jersey.



“I had to race on instinct today because I didn’t have any teammates left at the front. I was alone and had to cover so many attacks. I went on instinct and Évita came with me. I wasn’t thinking about winning the stage, only about gaining some time for the GC. But eventually I got the stage win, finally! I had been fighting for something like this for a long time,” said García.



Going into the final stage, she leads the GC by 12 seconds to Muzic and 15 seconds to the following riders, but García was noncommittal about her chances of overall victory.



“We’ll see about tomorrow. For now, I want to enjoy today’s win. I didn’t want to let this opportunity go,” she finished.

