Tim Wellens takes solo win on Vuelta a Andalucia stage 3

Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucía in Alcalá de los Gazules on a day conditioned by the severe winds that forced the removal of the planned final climb to the finish.

The Belgian was part of a group of 21 riders that forged clear early on, and he adapted well to the new configuration in the finale, pressing clear of his companions on what would have been the penultimate climb with 1.3km remaining.

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) took second place ahead of Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Connor Swift (Ineos).

With the short, sharp climb of the Alto de Alcalá de los Gazules stricken from the route, race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) seemed content to grant the early escapees their freedom, not least because Wellens was a firm favourite to land the fifth Ruta del Sol stage win of his career.

The escapees faced into a stiff headwind after the day’s lone classified climb to Medina Sidonia, which limited attacks on the run-in, with the unfortunate Cyril Barthe (Burgos-BH) blown off the road with 12km or so remaining.

Laurenz Rex (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) were among the repeat attackers in the finale, while Battistella, José Manuel Díaz (Burgos-BH) and Hugo Houle (Israel Premier Tech) thought they were about to decide the honours when they slipped away with 3km to go.

Wellens came to the fore as the road reared up, however, first reeling in the break and then immediately attacking alone to claim the spoils.

Pogačar led the peloton across the line after another show of force in the finale to retain his commanding lead atop the overall standings. Winner of the first two stages, the Slovenian remains 48 seconds clear of Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and 52 ahead of Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious).

More to follow...

