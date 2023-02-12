Vuelta a Andalucía - Ruta del Sol 2023 route

Profiles of the 2023 Vuelta a Andalucía - Ruta del Sol

The Vuelta a Andalucía - Ruta del Sol starts out with five categorized climbs peppering the opening stage from Puente de Genave to Santiago de la Espada. Most important is the category 1 Despiernacaballos, a 10.6 kilometre climb crested just 7.4 kilometres from the finish.

On stage 2, the stage descends from Diezma and traverses undulating terrain en route to the short but punishingly steep climb to the Fortaleza de Mota at Alcalá la Real. It was here that Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) stamped his authority on the race in 2022 only to lose it to Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), who slipped away in a breakaway on stage 4 and put seven minutes into the Italian.

Friday's third stage between Alcalá de Guadaira and Alcalá de los Gazules, 160.4km in length, has another brutal kick to the finish with even steeper grades than on the previous day.

Stage 4 on Saturday from Olvera to Iznájar is hardly any better for any sprinters who might have mistakenly showed up to the race. Two category 3 climbs and one category 2 ascent punctuate the final 60km, with the Fuentes de Cesna just over 10km from the finish.

The fast men, if they can get over the mid-stage category 1 Puerto del Sol and sharp cat. 3 Los Nuñez with 31km remaining will enjoy the only flat finish of the race on the 183.4km stage from Otura to Alhaurín de la Torre.

Maps of the 2023 Vuelta a Andalucía - Ruta del Sol