Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the individual time trial of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol, confirming that he has been working hard on his time trialing skills and giving him a shot at overall victory in the early-season Spanish stage race.

Wellens stopped the clock with a time of 22:25 for the rolling course. He was two-second faster than Jakob Fuglsang, with his Astana teammate Ion Izagirre third at nine seconds.

Wellens' second consecutive stage win cemented his overall lead, with the top of the GC board reflected the stage results. Fuglsang is now second overall at seven seconds, and Izagirre third at 14 seconds. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) is fourth overall at 18 seconds and so still an overall contender.

The stage looked set to be dominated by twins Adam and Simon Yates, who took turns in the hot seat after setting the fastest times. However they were eventually knocked off the top step, although both remained in the top ten for the day. Adam was fifth at 15 seconds and Simon was eighth at 22 seconds.

The time trial was highly technical, with barely a flat section of road through the olive trees and fields. A steady grind up a category 3 climb lead to a very fast and long descent. The 16.2km route finished with a short climb up to the finish line, with 500 meters of the 1.75km climb at 11.4 per cent.

Simon Yates came into the stage over 14 minutes down but put up an early fast time of 22:47. He was joined on the provisional podium by teammate Esteban Chaves, with a time of 23:38, although the Colombian soon started dropping down the list.

Many riders were visibly suffering and exhausted at the finish, zigzagging across the road to conquer the gradients. A number of riders were on their usual road bikes, rather than the time trial machines due to the nature of the course.

Late on, Adam Yates knocked his twin brother out of the hot seat, giving himself the se best provisional time of 22:40.

The top ten in the overall classification and thus the last ten to race, set off with a two-minute gap. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) was the first to come close to the Yates twins, at 22:50. Pello Bilbao (Astana) came in at 22:44, in second place by four seconds.

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) powered his way to the lead with a best time of 22:34.5 to knock the second Yates brother off the top step of the podium. But his time was beaten – by a tenth of a second, when Ion Izagirre turned on the gas in the closing meters to cross the line in a time of 22:34.4.

Then Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) powered his way in with a time of 22.27, only to have race leader Wellens top that time, coming in with a time 22.25.

That gave Wellens his second straight stage win and allowed him to retain the overall lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:25 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:14 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:16 7 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:21 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:25 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:47 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 12 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:50 13 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:54 14 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 15 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:03 16 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 17 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:13 19 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:14 21 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:17 24 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:18 25 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:01:22 28 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:25 29 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:01:37 30 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 31 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:01:39 32 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:41 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 38 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:01:42 39 IAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:44 40 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:45 41 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 42 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:49 43 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 44 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:54 45 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:01:55 46 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:58 47 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:00 48 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:01 49 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:03 51 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:08 53 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:09 54 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:12 55 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:14 56 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:16 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:18 58 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:02:21 60 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:02:26 61 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:29 62 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 63 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:30 64 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:02:31 65 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:32 66 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 67 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:34 68 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:35 69 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:37 70 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 72 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 73 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:02:38 75 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:39 76 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:40 77 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:41 78 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 79 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 80 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:02:42 81 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:43 82 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:02:44 83 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:45 84 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:47 85 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:48 86 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:49 87 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:50 88 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:55 89 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 90 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:56 91 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 92 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:57 93 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 94 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:02:58 95 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:59 96 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:03:04 97 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:09 98 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:10 99 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 101 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 103 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:03:11 104 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:13 105 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:20 106 Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:03:22 107 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:03:27 108 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:28 109 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:32 110 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:03:33 111 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:34 112 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:03:39 113 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:40 114 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 115 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:43 116 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51 117 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:56 118 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:03 119 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:04 120 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 0:04:07 121 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:10 122 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:18 123 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:21 124 Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:26 125 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:43 126 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:04:45 127 Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA