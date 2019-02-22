Ruta del Sol: Wellens wins individual time trial
Belgian extends race lead with spectacular performance
Stage 3: Mancha Real - La Guardia de Jaen
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the individual time trial of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol, confirming that he has been working hard on his time trialing skills and giving him a shot at overall victory in the early-season Spanish stage race.
Wellens stopped the clock with a time of 22:25 for the rolling course. He was two-second faster than Jakob Fuglsang, with his Astana teammate Ion Izagirre third at nine seconds.
Wellens' second consecutive stage win cemented his overall lead, with the top of the GC board reflected the stage results. Fuglsang is now second overall at seven seconds, and Izagirre third at 14 seconds. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) is fourth overall at 18 seconds and so still an overall contender.
The stage looked set to be dominated by twins Adam and Simon Yates, who took turns in the hot seat after setting the fastest times. However they were eventually knocked off the top step, although both remained in the top ten for the day. Adam was fifth at 15 seconds and Simon was eighth at 22 seconds.
The time trial was highly technical, with barely a flat section of road through the olive trees and fields. A steady grind up a category 3 climb lead to a very fast and long descent. The 16.2km route finished with a short climb up to the finish line, with 500 meters of the 1.75km climb at 11.4 per cent.
Simon Yates came into the stage over 14 minutes down but put up an early fast time of 22:47. He was joined on the provisional podium by teammate Esteban Chaves, with a time of 23:38, although the Colombian soon started dropping down the list.
Many riders were visibly suffering and exhausted at the finish, zigzagging across the road to conquer the gradients. A number of riders were on their usual road bikes, rather than the time trial machines due to the nature of the course.
Late on, Adam Yates knocked his twin brother out of the hot seat, giving himself the se best provisional time of 22:40.
The top ten in the overall classification and thus the last ten to race, set off with a two-minute gap. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) was the first to come close to the Yates twins, at 22:50. Pello Bilbao (Astana) came in at 22:44, in second place by four seconds.
Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) powered his way to the lead with a best time of 22:34.5 to knock the second Yates brother off the top step of the podium. But his time was beaten – by a tenth of a second, when Ion Izagirre turned on the gas in the closing meters to cross the line in a time of 22:34.4.
Then Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) powered his way in with a time of 22.27, only to have race leader Wellens top that time, coming in with a time 22.25.
That gave Wellens his second straight stage win and allowed him to retain the overall lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:25
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:14
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:16
|7
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:21
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:25
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:47
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:50
|13
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:54
|14
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|15
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:03
|16
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:13
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:14
|21
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:17
|24
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:18
|25
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|28
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:25
|29
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:37
|30
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|31
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:01:39
|32
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:41
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|38
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:42
|39
|IAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:44
|40
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:45
|41
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:49
|43
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:54
|45
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:01:55
|46
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:58
|47
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:00
|48
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:01
|49
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:03
|51
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:08
|53
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:09
|54
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:12
|55
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:14
|56
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:16
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:18
|58
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:21
|60
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:26
|61
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:29
|62
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|63
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:30
|64
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:02:31
|65
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:32
|66
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|67
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:34
|68
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:35
|69
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:37
|70
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|72
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|73
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:38
|75
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:39
|76
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:40
|77
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:41
|78
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|79
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|80
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:42
|81
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|82
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:44
|83
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:45
|84
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:47
|85
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:48
|86
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:49
|87
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:50
|88
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:55
|89
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:56
|91
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|92
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:57
|93
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|94
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:58
|95
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:59
|96
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:03:04
|97
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:09
|98
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:10
|99
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|103
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:03:11
|104
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:13
|105
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:20
|106
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:03:22
|107
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:03:27
|108
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:28
|109
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:32
|110
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:03:33
|111
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:34
|112
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:39
|113
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:40
|114
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|115
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:43
|116
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:51
|117
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:56
|118
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:03
|119
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:04
|120
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:04:07
|121
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:10
|122
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:18
|123
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:21
|124
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:26
|125
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:43
|126
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:45
|127
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10:42:05
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:18
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:21
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:56
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:04
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:16
|11
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:19
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:23
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:27
|14
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|15
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|16
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|17
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|18
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|19
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:46
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|21
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:59
|22
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:11
|23
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:14
|24
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:19
|25
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:26
|26
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:31
|27
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:36
|29
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:02:42
|30
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|31
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:49
|32
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|33
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:50
|34
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:53
|35
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:56
|37
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:58
|38
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:03:02
|39
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:08
|40
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:11
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:13
|44
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:03:18
|45
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:03:23
|47
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:03:28
|48
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:31
|49
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:33
|50
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:52
|52
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:53
|53
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:03:57
|54
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:08
|55
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:10
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:13
|57
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:23
|58
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:33
|59
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:36
|60
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:04:39
|61
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:43
|62
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:50
|63
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:22
|64
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:26
|65
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:28
|66
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:05:29
|67
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|68
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:46
|69
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:55
|70
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:05
|71
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:08
|72
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:13
|73
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:21
|74
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:37
|75
|IAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:06:40
|76
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:06:51
|77
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:52
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:53
|79
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:56
|80
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:07:00
|81
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:07:28
|82
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:32
|83
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:50
|84
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:02
|85
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:16
|86
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:41
|87
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:08:49
|88
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:55
|89
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:09:01
|90
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:10
|91
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:23
|92
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:20
|93
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:38
|94
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:46
|95
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:11:48
|96
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:09
|97
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:12:15
|98
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:12:55
|99
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:13:13
|100
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:13:57
|101
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:14:01
|102
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:14:18
|103
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:14:27
|104
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:47
|105
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:14:48
|106
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:14
|107
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:15:28
|108
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|109
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:15:33
|110
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:15:50
|111
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:56
|112
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:16:21
|113
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:37
|114
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:16:58
|115
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:17:47
|116
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:17:55
|117
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:31
|118
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:41
|119
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:49
|120
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:11
|121
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:20
|122
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:50
|123
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:31:36
|124
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:31:50
|125
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:53
|126
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|127
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:44
