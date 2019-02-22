Trending

Ruta del Sol: Wellens wins individual time trial

Belgian extends race lead with spectacular performance

Image 1 of 13

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) tries to stay aero during the time trial

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) tries to stay aero during the time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 13

There is always time for a wave

There is always time for a wave
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 13

Some riders opted to use their road race bikes on the rolling course

Some riders opted to use their road race bikes on the rolling course
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 13

The yellow Jumbo-Visma jersey stands out

The yellow Jumbo-Visma jersey stands out
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

The leader's jersey after the time trial stage

The leader's jersey after the time trial stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's yellow and black jersey

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's yellow and black jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

Best Spanish rider Ion Izagirre (Astana)

Best Spanish rider Ion Izagirre (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the time trial stage

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the time trial stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 13

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 13

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 13

Ion Izagirre (Astana)

Ion Izagirre (Astana)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 13

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma)

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 13

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the individual time trial of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol, confirming that he has been working hard on his time trialing skills and giving him a shot at overall victory in the early-season Spanish stage race.

Wellens stopped the clock with a time of 22:25 for the rolling course. He was two-second faster than Jakob Fuglsang, with his Astana teammate Ion Izagirre third at nine seconds.

Wellens' second consecutive stage win cemented his overall lead, with the top of the GC board reflected the stage results. Fuglsang is now second overall at seven seconds, and Izagirre third at 14 seconds. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) is fourth overall at 18 seconds and so still an overall contender.

The stage looked set to be dominated by twins Adam and Simon Yates, who took turns in the hot seat after setting the fastest times. However they were eventually knocked off the top step, although both remained in the top ten for the day. Adam was fifth at 15 seconds and Simon was eighth at 22 seconds.

The time trial was highly technical, with barely a flat section of road through the olive trees and fields. A steady grind up a category 3 climb lead to a very fast and long descent. The 16.2km route finished with a short climb up to the finish line, with 500 meters of the 1.75km climb at 11.4 per cent.

Simon Yates came into the stage over 14 minutes down but put up an early fast time of 22:47. He was joined on the provisional podium by teammate Esteban Chaves, with a time of 23:38, although the Colombian soon started dropping down the list.

Many riders were visibly suffering and exhausted at the finish, zigzagging across the road to conquer the gradients. A number of riders were on their usual road bikes, rather than the time trial machines due to the nature of the course.

Late on, Adam Yates knocked his twin brother out of the hot seat, giving himself the se best provisional time of 22:40.

The top ten in the overall classification and thus the last ten to race, set off with a two-minute gap. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) was the first to come close to the Yates twins, at 22:50. Pello Bilbao (Astana) came in at 22:44, in second place by four seconds.

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) powered his way to the lead with a best time of 22:34.5 to knock the second Yates brother off the top step of the podium. But his time was beaten – by a tenth of a second, when Ion Izagirre turned on the gas in the closing meters to cross the line in a time of 22:34.4.

Then Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) powered his way in with a time of 22.27, only to have race leader Wellens top that time, coming in with a time 22.25.

That gave Wellens his second straight stage win and allowed him to retain the overall lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:25
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:14
6Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:16
7Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:25
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:47
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
12Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:50
13Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:54
14Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
15Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:01:03
16Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
17Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:13
19Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
20Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:14
21Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
22Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
23Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:17
24Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:18
25Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
26Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:01:22
28Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:25
29Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:01:37
30Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
31José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:01:39
32Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:41
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
35Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
38Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:42
39IAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:44
40Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:45
41Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
42Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:49
43Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:01:54
45Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:01:55
46Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:58
47Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:00
48Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:01
49Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:03
51Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:08
53Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:09
54Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:12
55Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:14
56Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:16
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:18
58José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
59Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:02:21
60Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:26
61Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:29
62Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
63Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:30
64Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:02:31
65Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:32
66Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
67Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:02:34
68Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:35
69Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:37
70Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
71Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
72Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
73Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:38
75Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:39
76Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:40
77Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:41
78Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
79Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
80Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:02:42
81Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
82Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:02:44
83Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:45
84Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:47
85Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:48
86David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:49
87Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:50
88Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:55
89Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
90Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:56
91Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
92Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:57
93Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
94Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:58
95Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:59
96Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:03:04
97Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:09
98Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:10
99Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
103Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:03:11
104Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:13
105Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:20
106Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:03:22
107Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:03:27
108Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:28
109Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:32
110Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:03:33
111Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:34
112Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:03:39
113Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:40
114Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
115Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:43
116Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:51
117Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:56
118Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:03
119Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:04
120Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:04:07
121Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:10
122Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:18
123Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:21
124Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:26
125Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:43
126Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:45
127Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10:42:05
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:18
5Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:56
9Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:04
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:16
11Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:01:19
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:01:23
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:27
14Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
15Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:34
16Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
17Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
18Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
19Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:46
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
21Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:59
22Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:11
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:14
24Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:02:19
25Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:26
26Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:31
27Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:36
29Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:02:42
30Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
31Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:49
32Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
33Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:50
34Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:02:53
35José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:55
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:56
37Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:58
38Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:03:02
39Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:08
40Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:11
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:13
44Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:03:18
45Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:03:23
47Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:03:28
48Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:31
49Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:33
50Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
51Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:52
52Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:53
53Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:03:57
54Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:08
55Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:10
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:13
57Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:04:23
58Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:33
59Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:36
60Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:04:39
61Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:43
62Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:50
63Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:22
64David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:26
65Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:28
66Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:05:29
67Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:32
68Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:46
69Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:55
70Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:05
71Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:08
72Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:13
73Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:06:21
74Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:37
75IAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:06:40
76Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:06:51
77Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:52
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:06:53
79Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:56
80Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:07:00
81Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:07:28
82Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:32
83Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:50
84Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:02
85Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:16
86Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:41
87Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:08:49
88Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:55
89Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:09:01
90Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:10
91Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:23
92Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:20
93Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:38
94Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:46
95Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:11:48
96Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:12:09
97Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:12:15
98Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:12:55
99Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:13:13
100Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:13:57
101Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:14:01
102Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:14:18
103Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:14:27
104Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:47
105Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:14:48
106Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:14
107José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:15:28
108Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
109Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:15:33
110Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:15:50
111Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:15:56
112Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:16:21
113Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:37
114Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:16:58
115Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:17:47
116Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:17:55
117Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:31
118Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:41
119Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:49
120Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:22:11
121Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:20
122Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:50
123Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:31:36
124Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:31:50
125Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:53
126Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
127Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:44

