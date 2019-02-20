Ruta del Sol: Tim Wellens wins stage 1
Repeat win on the Citadel for Belgian
Stage 1: Sanlucar de Barrameda - Alcala de Gazules
Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) has made a solid start towards winning a second Vuelta a Andalucia after the Belgian repeated his 2018 victory on the difficult hilltop finish of Alcala de los Gazules.
Wellens launched a powerful counterattack with 120 metres to go, just as a late acceleration by recent Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana winner Ion Izagirre (Astana) petered out on the ever-changing cobbled gradients of the finishing ascent.
Thanks to his powerful late acceleration, Wellens crossed the line with a useful five seconds advantage on Astana duo Jakob Fuglsang and Izagirre, whilst Mitchelton-Scott’s Jack Haig came home in fourth in the same time. The remainder of the peloton was shattered by a ferociously fast finale and the tough, kilometre-long, uphill finish in the town in western Andalucia, meaning Wellens has claimed an solid early lead overall.
“Of course I knew the final from last year and I was in a good position at its foot, but the team did very well, too, in the last kilometres” Wellens said after claiming the 25th win of his career.
“I started following wheels at the foot of the climb, but then went for it with 200 metres to go and nobody could come after me.”
The winner of the 2018 Vuelta a Andalucia as well as on the stage to Alcala de los Gazules last year, Wellens has already tasted victory this season, at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, part of the Challenge Mallorca series. However, he went down with a viral infection afterwards, could not train for a week, and said in a team press release on Tuesday that Andalucia’s GC may not be such a big goal in 2019 as it was in 2018.
After such a stunning early performance, though, Wellens may now think again.
How it unfolded
Warm, dry weather greeted the 133-rider peloton as it set off from the coastal town of Sanlucar de Barrameda for a 170-kilometre stage, and it wasn’t long before seven riders attempted an early breakaway.
Michael Van Staeyen (Roompot-Charles), locally born rider Álvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Corentin Ermenault (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Alessandro Pessot (Bardiani-CSF), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Unai Cuadrado (Fundación Euskadi) moved ahead despite a fast average speed of 43kmh in the first hour.
Lotto-Soudal, Mitchelton-Scott and Astana kept the seven on a short leash of just over two minutes, and although Samitier attempted a last-ditch effort on the relentlessly rolling terrain, Mitchelton-Scott’s hard work, spearheaded by Esteban Chaves and then Simon Yates on his season debut, saw the last survivor reeled in with 22 kilometres to go.
Some ferociously abrupt accelerations by Bahrain-Merida ground down the peloton and almost caused the bunch to shatter completely at one point. But following a brief truce, Astana then opened up the throttle again as Alcala de los Gazules approached.
Movistar took over at the front with two kilometres to go, with Lotto-Soudal also keeping any late breakaways under control. However, as the road steepened on the final ascent into the village, it was Fuglsang - already a key player Astana’s multiple wins in Spain this season - who ripped the front apart, followed by Haig and with Wellens closely shadowing the two race leaders.
Izagirre tried to go clear at a point where the climb briefly eased before swinging up onto yet more cobbles. But when Wellens surged up on the right hand side of the road, Izagirre had nothing left and the Belgian quickly opened up a gap and soloed across the finish line for his second victory of 2019.
Stage two on Thursday is a lengthy 216 kilometre grind eastwards across the rolling hills of central Andalucia, and it could well end in a bunch sprint. Then Friday’s short hilly stage three time trial - not dis-similar to the one last year where Wellens sealed his victory in the Vuelta a Andalucia, represents the next big challenge for the overall contenders. But the real showdown will come in Saturday’s stage across Sierra Nevada mountains.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:24:12
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:09
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|9
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:13
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:14
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:16
|13
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:19
|15
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|16
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:22
|17
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:25
|21
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:31
|22
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|24
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|30
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:37
|31
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:42
|33
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|34
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:44
|35
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:46
|36
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:00:47
|37
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:49
|38
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:52
|39
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:54
|40
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:55
|41
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:59
|42
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|43
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|44
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|45
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|46
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|47
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:01
|48
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|51
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|52
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:05
|53
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:15
|55
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:18
|57
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:24
|58
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|59
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:30
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:40
|62
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:51
|65
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:59
|66
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:10
|67
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:13
|70
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:15
|72
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:17
|73
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:20
|74
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:21
|75
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:28
|77
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:34
|78
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:51
|79
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:53
|80
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:56
|81
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:05
|82
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:10
|83
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:13
|84
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:18
|85
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|86
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:25
|87
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:03:27
|88
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:42
|89
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:56
|90
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|91
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:22
|92
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:25
|93
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:30
|94
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:38
|95
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:41
|96
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:59
|97
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:14
|98
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:18
|99
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:07:20
|100
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|101
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:56
|102
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:26
|103
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:09:36
|104
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|105
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:09:46
|106
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|107
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|108
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:09:48
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:09:51
|110
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:10:10
|111
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|112
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|113
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:10:12
|114
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:15
|115
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|116
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:10:22
|117
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|118
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|119
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:26
|120
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|121
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:10:31
|122
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:10:33
|123
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:10:48
|124
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:12:04
|125
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:45
|126
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:42
|127
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:44
|128
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:12
|129
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:31
|DNF
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
