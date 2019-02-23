Ruta del Sol: Simon Yates wins stage 4
Fuglsang takes overall lead ahead of final day
Stage 4: Armilla - Granada
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) has hit the ground running in his first race of the 2019 season, winning stage the toughest mountain stage of the 2019 Vuelta a Andalucia, as the aggressive racing in the Sierra Nevada mountains cracked Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took the race lead.
The 2018 Vuelta a España winner stormed out of a rapidly fragmenting lead group roughly five kilometres from the summit of the brutally difficult Hazallanas climb, crossing the top of the last ascent of the stage with 44 seconds advantage.
Yates then managed to keep the chasing group, led by an Astana trio of Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre and Pello Bilbao and also containing his brother Adam, at a distance on the long, fast descent back into Granada and the finish.
Former race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) had a tough day, crashing early on, getting dropped at the foot of the Hazallanas climb, then having to change his bike on the descent. He dropped to ninth overall.
Now in the lead with a seven second advantage over his team-mate Izagirre, Fuglsang paid his respects to Mitchelton-Scott and Simon Yates in particular saying “he was super-strong and deserved the stage, but the main goal of the day was to take the jersey.”
However, it was Astana who initially made much of the running on the first of two difficult ascents of the day, the Purche, whittling down the main group. By the time the race went through the finish at Granada for the first time prior to tackling the Hazallanas, only Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias) remained ahead.
Another important sort-out though came on the long, grinding ascent to Guejar Sierra, with Samitier reeled in and Wellens becoming isolated from his teammates thanks to the combined efforts of Astana and Mitchelton-Scott.
When Simon Yates and Pello Bilbao (Astana) launched one probing attack from a dozen strong lead group full of Mitchelton-Scott and Astana jerseys and Wellens had to respond in person, with more than 30 kilometres and one major climb left to go, the writing was on the wall for the Belgian.
On the ultra-steep slopes of the six-kilometre Hazallanas climb, Simon Yates opened up the throttle again, Wellens fell back, and with a second blast up the climb, Yates managed to open up a gap on a group now led by Fuglsang in person as Izagirre also began to suffer.
The Dane’s steady chasing could not bring back Simon Yates but it dislodged Jack Haig, Mitchelton-Scott’s best placed GC rider and by the time Izagirre regained contact close to the top, Fuglsang was clearly en route for the leader’s jersey.
On the long, very fast descent of more than 20 kilometres back to Granada, with riders reaching speeds of over 100km/h, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) advantage of 44 seconds briefly increased. But the arrival of Bilbao in the chase group added considerable firepower to the Astana-led pursuit and at three kilometres to go, with the gap now down to 35 seconds and Yates visible ahead on the long straightaways leading into Granada, it looked like the Briton might just be caught.
Instead, Yates stayed away, with highly promising young Colombian Sergio Higuita (Euskadi) taking second place in the small group sprint behind at 26 seconds, whilst Fuglsang claimed third and the overall lead. He now leads teammate Izagirre by seven seconds, with Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) at 11 seconds.
Barring major surprises Fuglsang is now poised for the overall victory.
Sunday’s final 164kilometre stage from Otura down to the traditional race finish for the Vuelta a Andalucia in Alhaurin de la Torre, close to the region’s southern coastline, has some tough hilly segments early on. But with a flat final 20 kilometres, the odds of a bunch sprint finish or breakaway on Sunday are high, and so, too, are the chances of Fuglsang’s first stage race overall win since the Criterium du Dauphiné in 2017.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:01:03
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:26
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:20
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:51
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:26
|14
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|22
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:54
|23
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|24
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|25
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|27
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|29
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|85
|0:05:57
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:59
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:19
|33
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:19
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:08:41
|36
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:10:23
|37
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:10:58
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|41
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|43
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:46
|48
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:42
|49
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|55
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|58
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|60
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|62
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:27
|65
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:18:23
|66
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:00
|67
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|69
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|70
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|71
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|73
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|74
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|76
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|77
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|79
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|80
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|81
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|82
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|83
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|86
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|87
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|89
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|90
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|91
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|96
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|97
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|98
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|99
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|103
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|104
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|107
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|108
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|109
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|110
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|111
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|112
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|113
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|114
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|115
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|116
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:43
|117
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:18
|OTL
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:24:17
|OTL
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|20
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|10
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|12
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13:43:41
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:11
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:57
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:08
|7
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:12
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:43
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:53
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:41
|11
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|12
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:02
|13
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:09
|14
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:20
|15
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|16
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:29
|17
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:04
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:07
|19
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:24
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:49
|21
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:07
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:25
|23
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:07:40
|24
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:47
|25
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:52
|26
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:11
|27
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:08:19
|28
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:54
|29
|85
|0:12:04
|30
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:12
|31
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:17
|32
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:13:07
|33
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:18
|35
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:13:36
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:42
|38
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:56
|39
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:14
|40
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:14:29
|41
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:38
|42
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:12
|43
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:43
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:45
|45
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:04
|46
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:22
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:27
|48
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:42
|49
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:19:17
|50
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:20
|51
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:52
|52
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:20:13
|53
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:35
|54
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:20:52
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:21:16
|56
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|57
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:17
|58
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:21:20
|59
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:30
|60
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:35
|61
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:21:45
|62
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|63
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:21:50
|64
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:21:55
|65
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:22:00
|66
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:19
|67
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:20
|68
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:22:24
|69
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:37
|70
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:23:00
|71
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:03
|72
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:17
|73
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:23:36
|74
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:23:49
|75
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:55
|76
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:23:56
|77
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:24:10
|78
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:13
|79
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:24:19
|80
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:32
|81
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:40
|82
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:04
|83
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:19
|84
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:25:20
|85
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:35
|86
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:47
|87
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:25:55
|88
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:25:59
|89
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:17
|90
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:26:46
|91
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:27:16
|92
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:27:50
|93
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:47
|94
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:29:13
|95
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:30:15
|96
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:36
|97
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:30:42
|98
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:31:22
|99
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:31:40
|100
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:32:24
|101
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:32:28
|102
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:32:45
|103
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:32:54
|104
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:33:15
|105
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:33:55
|106
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:34:17
|107
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:34:50
|108
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:04
|109
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:35:24
|110
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:35:25
|111
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:58
|112
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:40:38
|113
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:16
|114
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:18
|115
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:29
|116
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:47:17
|117
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|49
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|44
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|7
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|10
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|25
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|22
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|13
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|14
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|16
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|12
|17
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|11
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|19
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|9
|20
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|21
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|22
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|23
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|7
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|25
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|26
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|27
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|28
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|29
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|30
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|31
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|32
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|33
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|35
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|11
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|12
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|2
|13
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|1
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|15
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|16
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|1
|17
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|1
