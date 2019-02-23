Image 1 of 23 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 4 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks to take solo win at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in the select group and moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks on the final climb to win stage 4 of Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Adam and Simon Yates looked happy at the start of the Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 4 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 4 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 The small chase group sprint for second place at stage 4 of Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 4 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 Astana leads the field at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 The breakaway at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in the breakaway at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Jakob Fuglsang at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in the breakaway at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 The breakaway at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Ion Izagirre (Astana) at Ruta del Sol stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) has hit the ground running in his first race of the 2019 season, winning stage the toughest mountain stage of the 2019 Vuelta a Andalucia, as the aggressive racing in the Sierra Nevada mountains cracked Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took the race lead.

The 2018 Vuelta a España winner stormed out of a rapidly fragmenting lead group roughly five kilometres from the summit of the brutally difficult Hazallanas climb, crossing the top of the last ascent of the stage with 44 seconds advantage.

Yates then managed to keep the chasing group, led by an Astana trio of Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre and Pello Bilbao and also containing his brother Adam, at a distance on the long, fast descent back into Granada and the finish.

Former race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) had a tough day, crashing early on, getting dropped at the foot of the Hazallanas climb, then having to change his bike on the descent. He dropped to ninth overall.

Now in the lead with a seven second advantage over his team-mate Izagirre, Fuglsang paid his respects to Mitchelton-Scott and Simon Yates in particular saying “he was super-strong and deserved the stage, but the main goal of the day was to take the jersey.”

However, it was Astana who initially made much of the running on the first of two difficult ascents of the day, the Purche, whittling down the main group. By the time the race went through the finish at Granada for the first time prior to tackling the Hazallanas, only Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias) remained ahead.

Another important sort-out though came on the long, grinding ascent to Guejar Sierra, with Samitier reeled in and Wellens becoming isolated from his teammates thanks to the combined efforts of Astana and Mitchelton-Scott.

When Simon Yates and Pello Bilbao (Astana) launched one probing attack from a dozen strong lead group full of Mitchelton-Scott and Astana jerseys and Wellens had to respond in person, with more than 30 kilometres and one major climb left to go, the writing was on the wall for the Belgian.

On the ultra-steep slopes of the six-kilometre Hazallanas climb, Simon Yates opened up the throttle again, Wellens fell back, and with a second blast up the climb, Yates managed to open up a gap on a group now led by Fuglsang in person as Izagirre also began to suffer.

The Dane’s steady chasing could not bring back Simon Yates but it dislodged Jack Haig, Mitchelton-Scott’s best placed GC rider and by the time Izagirre regained contact close to the top, Fuglsang was clearly en route for the leader’s jersey.

On the long, very fast descent of more than 20 kilometres back to Granada, with riders reaching speeds of over 100km/h, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) advantage of 44 seconds briefly increased. But the arrival of Bilbao in the chase group added considerable firepower to the Astana-led pursuit and at three kilometres to go, with the gap now down to 35 seconds and Yates visible ahead on the long straightaways leading into Granada, it looked like the Briton might just be caught.

Instead, Yates stayed away, with highly promising young Colombian Sergio Higuita (Euskadi) taking second place in the small group sprint behind at 26 seconds, whilst Fuglsang claimed third and the overall lead. He now leads teammate Izagirre by seven seconds, with Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) at 11 seconds.

Barring major surprises Fuglsang is now poised for the overall victory.

Sunday’s final 164kilometre stage from Otura down to the traditional race finish for the Vuelta a Andalucia in Alhaurin de la Torre, close to the region’s southern coastline, has some tough hilly segments early on. But with a flat final 20 kilometres, the odds of a bunch sprint finish or breakaway on Sunday are high, and so, too, are the chances of Fuglsang’s first stage race overall win since the Criterium du Dauphiné in 2017.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3:01:03 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:26 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:20 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:51 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 12 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:26 14 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 22 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:54 23 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 24 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 25 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 27 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 29 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 85 0:05:57 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:59 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:19 33 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:19 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 35 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:08:41 36 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:10:23 37 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:10:58 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 41 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 43 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 47 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:46 48 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:42 49 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 51 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 52 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 53 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 55 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 58 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 59 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 60 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 62 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:27 65 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:18:23 66 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:00 67 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 68 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 69 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 70 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 71 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 72 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 73 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 74 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 76 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 77 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 79 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 80 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 81 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 82 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 83 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 84 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 86 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 87 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 89 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 90 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 91 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 96 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 97 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 98 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 99 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 101 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles 103 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 104 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 107 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 108 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 109 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 110 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles 111 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 112 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 113 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 114 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 115 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 116 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:20:43 117 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:18 OTL Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 0:24:17 OTL Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNF Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert DNF Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo DNF Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 pts 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 20 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 10 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 5 12 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13:43:41 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:11 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:57 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:08 7 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:12 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:43 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:53 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:41 11 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:50 12 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:02 13 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:09 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:20 15 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:28 16 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:29 17 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:04 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:07 19 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:24 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:49 21 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:07 22 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:25 23 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:07:40 24 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:47 25 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:52 26 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:11 27 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:08:19 28 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:54 29 85 0:12:04 30 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:12 31 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:17 32 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:13:07 33 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:18 35 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:36 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:42 38 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:56 39 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:14 40 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:14:29 41 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:38 42 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:12 43 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:43 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:45 45 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:04 46 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:22 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:27 48 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:42 49 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:19:17 50 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:20 51 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:52 52 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:20:13 53 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:35 54 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:20:52 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:21:16 56 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 57 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:17 58 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:20 59 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:21:30 60 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:35 61 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:21:45 62 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 63 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:21:50 64 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:21:55 65 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:22:00 66 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:19 67 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:20 68 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:22:24 69 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:37 70 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:23:00 71 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:03 72 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:17 73 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:23:36 74 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:23:49 75 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:55 76 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:23:56 77 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:24:10 78 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:13 79 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:24:19 80 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:32 81 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:40 82 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:04 83 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:19 84 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:25:20 85 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:35 86 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:47 87 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:25:55 88 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:25:59 89 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:17 90 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:26:46 91 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:27:16 92 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:27:50 93 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:47 94 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:29:13 95 Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:30:15 96 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:30:36 97 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:30:42 98 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:31:22 99 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:31:40 100 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:32:24 101 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:32:28 102 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:32:45 103 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:32:54 104 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:33:15 105 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:33:55 106 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:34:17 107 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:50 108 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:04 109 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:35:24 110 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:35:25 111 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:58 112 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:40:38 113 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:16 114 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:18 115 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:29 116 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:47:17 117 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:11

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 49 3 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 42 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 33 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 31 7 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 26 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25 10 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 25 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 22 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 13 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 14 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 12 16 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 12 17 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 11 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 10 19 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 9 20 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 8 21 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 22 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 23 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 7 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 25 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 26 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 5 27 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 28 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 4 29 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 30 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 31 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 32 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 3 33 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 35 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1