Ruta del Sol: Simon Yates wins stage 4

Fuglsang takes overall lead ahead of final day

Image 1 of 23

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 4 at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 23

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks to take solo win at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 23

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in the select group and moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks on the final climb to win stage 4 of Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

Adam and Simon Yates looked happy at the start of the Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 4 at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 4 at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

The small chase group sprint for second place at stage 4 of Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 23

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 4 at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 23

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 23

Astana leads the field at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 23

The breakaway at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 23

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 23

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in the breakaway at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

Jakob Fuglsang at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 23

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in the breakaway at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 23

The breakaway at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 23

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 23

Ion Izagirre (Astana) at Ruta del Sol stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) has hit the ground running in his first race of the 2019 season, winning stage the toughest mountain stage of the 2019 Vuelta a Andalucia, as the aggressive racing in the Sierra Nevada mountains cracked Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took the race lead.

The 2018 Vuelta a España winner stormed out of a rapidly fragmenting lead group roughly five kilometres from the summit of the brutally difficult Hazallanas climb, crossing the top of the last ascent of the stage with 44 seconds advantage.

Yates then managed to keep the chasing group, led by an Astana trio of Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre and Pello Bilbao and also containing his brother Adam, at a distance on the long, fast descent back into Granada and the finish.

Former race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) had a tough day, crashing early on, getting dropped at the foot of the Hazallanas climb, then having to change his bike on the descent. He dropped to ninth overall.

Now in the lead with a seven second advantage over his team-mate Izagirre, Fuglsang paid his respects to Mitchelton-Scott and Simon Yates in particular saying “he was super-strong and deserved the stage, but the main goal of the day was to take the jersey.”

However, it was Astana who initially made much of the running on the first of two difficult ascents of the day, the Purche, whittling down the main group. By the time the race went through the finish at Granada for the first time prior to tackling the Hazallanas, only Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias) remained ahead.

Another important sort-out though came on the long, grinding ascent to Guejar Sierra, with Samitier reeled in and Wellens becoming isolated from his teammates thanks to the combined efforts of Astana and Mitchelton-Scott.

When Simon Yates and Pello Bilbao (Astana) launched one probing attack from a dozen strong lead group full of Mitchelton-Scott and Astana jerseys and Wellens had to respond in person, with more than 30 kilometres and one major climb left to go, the writing was on the wall for the Belgian.

On the ultra-steep slopes of the six-kilometre Hazallanas climb, Simon Yates opened up the throttle again, Wellens fell back, and with a second blast up the climb, Yates managed to open up a gap on a group now led by Fuglsang in person as Izagirre also began to suffer.

The Dane’s steady chasing could not bring back Simon Yates but it dislodged Jack Haig, Mitchelton-Scott’s best placed GC rider and by the time Izagirre regained contact close to the top, Fuglsang was clearly en route for the leader’s jersey.

On the long, very fast descent of more than 20 kilometres back to Granada, with riders reaching speeds of over 100km/h, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) advantage of 44 seconds briefly increased. But the arrival of Bilbao in the chase group added considerable firepower to the Astana-led pursuit and at three kilometres to go, with the gap now down to 35 seconds and Yates visible ahead on the long straightaways leading into Granada, it looked like the Briton might just be caught.

Instead, Yates stayed away, with highly promising young Colombian Sergio Higuita (Euskadi) taking second place in the small group sprint behind at 26 seconds, whilst Fuglsang claimed third and the overall lead. He now leads teammate Izagirre by seven seconds, with Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) at 11 seconds.

Barring major surprises Fuglsang is now poised for the overall victory.

Sunday’s final 164kilometre stage from Otura down to the traditional race finish for the Vuelta a Andalucia in Alhaurin de la Torre, close to the region’s southern coastline, has some tough hilly segments early on. But with a flat final 20 kilometres, the odds of a bunch sprint finish or breakaway on Sunday are high, and so, too, are the chances of Fuglsang’s first stage race overall win since the Criterium du Dauphiné in 2017.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3:01:03
2Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:00:26
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:20
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:51
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
12Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:26
14Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
16Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
17Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
18Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:54
23Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
24Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
25Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
27Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
29Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
30850:05:57
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:59
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:19
33Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:19
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
35José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:08:41
36Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:10:23
37Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:10:58
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
41Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
44Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
47Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:46
48Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:42
49Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
50Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
51Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
52Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
53Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
55David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
57Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
58Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
59Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
60Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
62Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:27
65Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:18:23
66Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:00
67Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
69Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
70Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
71Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
73Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
74Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
76Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
77Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
80Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
81Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
82Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
83Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
85Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
86Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
87Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
88Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
89Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
90Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
91Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
94Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
95Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
96Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
97Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
98Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
99Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
103Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
104Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
106Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
107Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
108Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
109Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
110Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
111Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
112Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
113Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
114Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
115Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
116Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:43
117Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:18
OTLDzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:24:17
OTLMarc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFOdd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
DNFCorentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFAlexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFDaniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25pts
2Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi20
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma16
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott14
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott7
10Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida5
12Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
13Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13:43:41
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:11
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:57
6Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:08
7Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:01:12
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:43
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:53
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:03:41
11Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:50
12Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:02
13Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:09
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:20
15Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:28
16Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:29
17Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:04
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:05:07
19Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:24
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:49
21Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:07
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:25
23Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:07:40
24Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:47
25Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:52
26Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:11
27Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:08:19
28Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:54
29850:12:04
30Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:12
31Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:17
32Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:13:07
33Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:18
35Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:13:36
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:42
38Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:56
39Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:14
40Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:14:29
41Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:38
42Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:15:12
43Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:43
44Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:45
45José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:04
46Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:18:22
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:27
48Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:42
49Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:19:17
50Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:20
51Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:52
52Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:20:13
53David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:35
54Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:20:52
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:21:16
56Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
57Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:21:17
58Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:21:20
59Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:21:30
60Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:21:35
61Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:21:45
62Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:21:50
64Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:21:55
65Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:22:00
66Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:19
67Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:20
68Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:22:24
69Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:37
70Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:23:00
71Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:03
72Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:17
73José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:23:36
74Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:23:49
75Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:55
76Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:23:56
77Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:24:10
78Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:13
79Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:24:19
80Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:32
81Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:40
82Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:04
83Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:19
84Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:25:20
85Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:35
86Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:47
87Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:25:55
88Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:25:59
89Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:17
90Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:26:46
91Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:27:16
92Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:27:50
93Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:47
94Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:29:13
95Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:30:15
96Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:30:36
97Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:30:42
98Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:31:22
99Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:31:40
100Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:32:24
101Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:32:28
102Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:32:45
103Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:32:54
104Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:33:15
105Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:33:55
106Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:34:17
107Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:34:50
108Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:04
109Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:35:24
110Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:35:25
111Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:58
112Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:40:38
113Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:16
114Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:42:18
115Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:29
116Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:47:17
117Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:11

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal53pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team49
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team44
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma42
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott33
6Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott31
7Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott26
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott25
10Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi25
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo22
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma20
13Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16
14Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida12
16Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert12
17Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane11
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida10
19Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel9
20Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team8
21Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
22Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
23Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles7
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
25Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
26Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team5
27Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
28Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
29Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
30Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
31Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
32Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team3
33Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
35Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott16pts
2Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
7Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
11Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
12Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi2
13Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi1
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
15Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1
16José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH1
17Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi1

