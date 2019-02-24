Fuglsang wins 2019 Ruta del Sol
Trentin wins final stage in Alhaurin de la Torre
Stage 5: Otura - Alhaurin de la Torre
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) won the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol, finishing safely in the peloton on the final stage won by Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott).
Fuglsang took the race leader’s yellow and black jersey after Saturday’s Queen stage through the Sierra Nevada mountains to Granada and his Astana team was never challenged during the final stage to Alhaurín de la Torre on the coast.
Trentin was given a high-speed lead out by Mitchelton-Scott and then kicked away on the right of the road with 150 metres to race. He had the power and speed to beat Enrique Sanz (Euskadi-Murias) and Carlos Barbero (Movistar).
Following Alexey Lutsenko’s win in the Tour of Oman earlier this week, Fuglsang has continued what is a remarkably successful early season for the Kazakh team, with their sixth stage race of 2019.
“I’m very happy,” Fuglsang said. “My teammates did a lot of work today because we really didn’t want to let this one go.”
Sunday’s final stage was all about Mitchelton-Scott though after Simon Yates, already the winner of Saturday’s toughest mountain stage, took part in a long break through the hillier early part of the day.
Although finally reeled in with some 30 kilometres to go, Mitchelton-Scott took control of the peloton and lead out the sprint, allowing Trentin to time his move perfectly on the uphill sprint to Alhaurin de la Torre and claim his second victory of the Vuelta a Andalucia and Mitchelton-Scott’s third.
“It was tricky because there was one roundabout after another in the finale, but we knew it because we checked out the finish this morning and I said to the guys that the best way to win was to give me a clear run to the last kick,” Trentin said afterwards.
“And that’s what I did. Chapeau to Eduardo Affini, he was dropped, he came back and he did a massive pull to get into the last roundabout. It was really good on his debut, and from all the other guys too, because they were all climbers. When you see a guy like Esteban Chaves pulling for a sprint, it’s something nice.”
A fast final stage
Although the rolling first part of the stage from Otura through the hills of central Andalucia clearly lent itself to a break, the presence of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in an early attack was not so expected.
The large move, comprising of Carlos Verona (Movistar), Yates, Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida); Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Charles); Joan Bou (Nippo-Fantini-Faizane) Fausto Masnada and Matteo Montaguti (Androni Giocatelli-Sidermec) as well as Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), was never allowed too large a gap, with Astana and Movistar combining to keep the margin at under four minutes.
Despite all the efforts of the previous day, Yates was the strongest of the break, claiming maximum points on each of the climbs to boost his lead in the King of the Mountains competition.
Having shed all of his companions by the final categorised ascent of the day, the third category Alto del Valle de la Vida, Yates was sucked in on an unclassified climb. Astana then opened up the throttle to ensure any late breaks were kept to a minimum.
The final series of roundabouts and a strong crosswind made it tough for the bunch to stay together on the exposed, slowing rising roads to Alhaurain de la Torre. But Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton-Scott managed to ensure the 50-strong group did not fall apart completely.
On the stiff little rise to the finish, Trentin could claim his third win of the 2019 season, whilst Fuglsang took his first stage race win since the Criterium du Dauphiné in 2017.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:58:19
|2
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|9
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|12
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|22
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|27
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|32
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|33
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:12
|35
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|37
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|38
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|39
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:16
|40
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|41
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|43
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|44
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:20
|46
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:22
|48
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:25
|49
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|50
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:28
|51
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|52
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|54
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:32
|57
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:33
|58
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|59
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|60
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|61
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|62
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|63
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:38
|64
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|65
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:42
|69
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:44
|70
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|71
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|72
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|74
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:50
|75
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:51
|76
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|77
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:54
|78
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:57
|81
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|82
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:02
|85
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|86
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:10
|87
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:11
|88
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:23
|90
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|91
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:45
|92
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:52
|93
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:58
|94
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:59
|95
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|96
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|98
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:16
|99
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|101
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:05:19
|102
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|103
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:46
|104
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:51
|105
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|106
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|107
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|108
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|109
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|112
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:55
|113
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:57
|114
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:23
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|pts
|2
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|3
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|8
|9
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|11
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|5
|12
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17:42:00
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:11
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:57
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:08
|7
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:12
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:43
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:53
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:41
|11
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:02
|12
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:05
|13
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:09
|14
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:29
|15
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:32
|16
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:44
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:07
|18
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:16
|19
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:40
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:49
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:25
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:35
|23
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:47
|24
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:52
|25
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:07:56
|26
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:40
|27
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:08:52
|28
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:27
|29
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:12
|30
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:20
|31
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:13:23
|32
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:13:42
|33
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:13:52
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:56
|35
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:14:16
|36
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:26
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:30
|38
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:14:41
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:48
|40
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:56
|41
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:13
|42
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:47
|43
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:20
|44
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:22
|45
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:33
|46
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:19:17
|47
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:20
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:21
|49
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:54
|50
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:11
|51
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:20:13
|52
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:17
|53
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:35
|54
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:21:20
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:21:28
|56
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:21:36
|57
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:21:38
|58
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:21:45
|59
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:21:55
|61
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:00
|62
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:07
|63
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:22:10
|64
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:19
|65
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:27
|66
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:22:35
|67
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:23:08
|68
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:11
|69
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:17
|70
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:23:32
|71
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:41
|72
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:48
|73
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:23:49
|74
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:55
|75
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:13
|76
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:01
|77
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:24
|78
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:04
|79
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|80
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:26:08
|81
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:25
|82
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:26:57
|83
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:59
|84
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:27:58
|85
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:29:13
|86
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|87
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:25
|88
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:30:27
|89
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:30:39
|90
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:30:47
|91
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:31:26
|92
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:31
|93
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:31:51
|94
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:32:54
|95
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:33:38
|96
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:33:39
|97
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:33:43
|98
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:34:07
|99
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:34:12
|100
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:34:50
|101
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:01
|102
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:36:59
|103
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:31
|104
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:39:11
|105
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:39:15
|106
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:40:06
|107
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:42:10
|108
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:49
|109
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43:41
|110
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:40
|111
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:47:29
|112
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:07
|113
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:54:40
|114
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|49
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|6
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|34
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|11
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|25
|12
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|22
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|14
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|16
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|16
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|18
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|13
|19
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|11
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|21
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|22
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|9
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|24
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|25
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|8
|27
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|29
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|7
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|31
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|32
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|5
|33
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|34
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|35
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|36
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|39
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|8
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|6
|9
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|12
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|14
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|16
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|2
|17
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|1
|18
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|19
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|20
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|1
|21
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|1
