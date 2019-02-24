Image 1 of 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins the overall title at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 Astana win the team classification at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 9 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins points classification at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 9 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 9 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins mountain classification at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) won the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol, finishing safely in the peloton on the final stage won by Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott).

Fuglsang took the race leader’s yellow and black jersey after Saturday’s Queen stage through the Sierra Nevada mountains to Granada and his Astana team was never challenged during the final stage to Alhaurín de la Torre on the coast.





Trentin was given a high-speed lead out by Mitchelton-Scott and then kicked away on the right of the road with 150 metres to race. He had the power and speed to beat Enrique Sanz (Euskadi-Murias) and Carlos Barbero (Movistar).

Following Alexey Lutsenko’s win in the Tour of Oman earlier this week, Fuglsang has continued what is a remarkably successful early season for the Kazakh team, with their sixth stage race of 2019.

“I’m very happy,” Fuglsang said. “My teammates did a lot of work today because we really didn’t want to let this one go.”

Sunday’s final stage was all about Mitchelton-Scott though after Simon Yates, already the winner of Saturday’s toughest mountain stage, took part in a long break through the hillier early part of the day.

Although finally reeled in with some 30 kilometres to go, Mitchelton-Scott took control of the peloton and lead out the sprint, allowing Trentin to time his move perfectly on the uphill sprint to Alhaurin de la Torre and claim his second victory of the Vuelta a Andalucia and Mitchelton-Scott’s third.

“It was tricky because there was one roundabout after another in the finale, but we knew it because we checked out the finish this morning and I said to the guys that the best way to win was to give me a clear run to the last kick,” Trentin said afterwards.

“And that’s what I did. Chapeau to Eduardo Affini, he was dropped, he came back and he did a massive pull to get into the last roundabout. It was really good on his debut, and from all the other guys too, because they were all climbers. When you see a guy like Esteban Chaves pulling for a sprint, it’s something nice.”

A fast final stage

Although the rolling first part of the stage from Otura through the hills of central Andalucia clearly lent itself to a break, the presence of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in an early attack was not so expected.

The large move, comprising of Carlos Verona (Movistar), Yates, Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida); Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Charles); Joan Bou (Nippo-Fantini-Faizane) Fausto Masnada and Matteo Montaguti (Androni Giocatelli-Sidermec) as well as Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), was never allowed too large a gap, with Astana and Movistar combining to keep the margin at under four minutes.

Despite all the efforts of the previous day, Yates was the strongest of the break, claiming maximum points on each of the climbs to boost his lead in the King of the Mountains competition.

Having shed all of his companions by the final categorised ascent of the day, the third category Alto del Valle de la Vida, Yates was sucked in on an unclassified climb. Astana then opened up the throttle to ensure any late breaks were kept to a minimum.

The final series of roundabouts and a strong crosswind made it tough for the bunch to stay together on the exposed, slowing rising roads to Alhaurain de la Torre. But Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton-Scott managed to ensure the 50-strong group did not fall apart completely.

On the stiff little rise to the finish, Trentin could claim his third win of the 2019 season, whilst Fuglsang took his first stage race win since the Criterium du Dauphiné in 2017.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3:58:19 2 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 9 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 12 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 16 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 22 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 27 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 29 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 32 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:12 35 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 37 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 38 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 39 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:00:16 40 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 41 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 43 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 44 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:20 46 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 47 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:22 48 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:25 49 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 50 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:28 51 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 52 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 54 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 55 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:32 57 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:33 58 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 59 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 60 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 61 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 62 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 63 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:38 64 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 65 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 68 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:42 69 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:44 70 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 71 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 72 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 73 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 74 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:50 75 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:51 76 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 77 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:54 78 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:57 81 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 82 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 83 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:02 85 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 86 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:10 87 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:11 88 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:23 90 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 91 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:45 92 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:52 93 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:58 94 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:59 95 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 96 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 98 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:16 99 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 100 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 101 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:05:19 102 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 103 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:46 104 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:51 105 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles 106 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 107 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 108 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 109 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 112 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:06:55 113 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:57 114 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:23 DNF Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles DNF Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25 pts 2 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 3 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 12 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 8 9 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 11 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 5 12 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 1

Final general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17:42:00 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:11 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:57 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:08 7 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:12 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:43 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:53 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:41 11 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:02 12 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:05 13 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:09 14 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:29 15 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:32 16 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:44 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:07 18 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:16 19 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:40 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:49 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:25 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:35 23 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:47 24 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:52 25 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:07:56 26 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:40 27 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:08:52 28 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:27 29 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:12 30 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:20 31 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:13:23 32 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:13:42 33 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:52 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:56 35 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:14:16 36 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:26 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:30 38 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:14:41 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:48 40 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:56 41 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:13 42 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:47 43 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:20 44 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:22 45 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:33 46 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:19:17 47 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:20 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:21 49 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:54 50 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:20:11 51 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:20:13 52 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:17 53 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:35 54 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:20 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:21:28 56 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:21:36 57 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:21:38 58 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:21:45 59 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:21:55 61 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:00 62 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:07 63 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:22:10 64 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:19 65 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:22:27 66 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:22:35 67 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:23:08 68 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:11 69 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:17 70 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:23:32 71 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:41 72 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:48 73 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:23:49 74 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:55 75 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:13 76 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:01 77 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:24 78 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:04 79 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 80 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:26:08 81 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:25 82 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:26:57 83 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:59 84 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:27:58 85 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:29:13 86 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 87 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:25 88 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:30:27 89 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:30:39 90 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:30:47 91 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:31:26 92 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:31 93 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:31:51 94 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:32:54 95 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:33:38 96 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:33:39 97 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:33:43 98 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:34:07 99 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:34:12 100 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:34:50 101 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:01 102 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:36:59 103 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:37:31 104 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:39:11 105 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:39:15 106 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:06 107 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:42:10 108 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:49 109 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:43:41 110 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:40 111 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:47:29 112 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:07 113 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:54:40 114 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:08

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 50 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 49 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 48 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 34 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 33 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 31 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 26 11 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 25 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 22 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 22 14 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 21 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 16 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 16 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 18 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 13 19 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 11 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 10 21 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 22 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 9 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 8 25 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 8 27 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 7 28 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 29 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 7 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 31 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 32 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 5 33 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 4 34 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 35 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 36 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 3 37 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 39 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1