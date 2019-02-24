Trending

Fuglsang wins 2019 Ruta del Sol

Trentin wins final stage in Alhaurin de la Torre

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moves into the overall lead at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins the overall title at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins the overall title at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana win the team classification at Ruta del Sol

Astana win the team classification at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins points classification at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins points classification at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins mountain classification at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins mountain classification at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) won the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol, finishing safely in the peloton on the final stage won by Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott).

Fuglsang took the race leader’s yellow and black jersey after Saturday’s Queen stage through the Sierra Nevada mountains to Granada and his Astana team was never challenged during the final stage to Alhaurín de la Torre on the coast.

Trentin was given a high-speed lead out by Mitchelton-Scott and then kicked away on the right of the road with 150 metres to race. He had the power and speed to beat Enrique Sanz (Euskadi-Murias) and Carlos Barbero (Movistar).

Following Alexey Lutsenko’s win in the Tour of Oman earlier this week, Fuglsang has continued what is a remarkably successful early season for the Kazakh team, with their sixth stage race of 2019.

“I’m very happy,” Fuglsang said. “My teammates did a lot of work today because we really didn’t want to let this one go.”

Sunday’s final stage was all about Mitchelton-Scott though after Simon Yates, already the winner of Saturday’s toughest mountain stage, took part in a long break through the hillier early part of the day.

Although finally reeled in with some 30 kilometres to go, Mitchelton-Scott took control of the peloton and lead out the sprint, allowing Trentin to time his move perfectly on the uphill sprint to Alhaurin de la Torre and claim his second victory of the Vuelta a Andalucia and Mitchelton-Scott’s third.

“It was tricky because there was one roundabout after another in the finale, but we knew it because we checked out the finish this morning and I said to the guys that the best way to win was to give me a clear run to the last kick,” Trentin said afterwards.

“And that’s what I did. Chapeau to Eduardo Affini, he was dropped, he came back and he did a massive pull to get into the last roundabout. It was really good on his debut, and from all the other guys too, because they were all climbers. When you see a guy like Esteban Chaves pulling for a sprint, it’s something nice.”

A fast final stage

Although the rolling first part of the stage from Otura through the hills of central Andalucia clearly lent itself to a break, the presence of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in an early attack was not so expected.

The large move, comprising of Carlos Verona (Movistar), Yates, Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida); Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot-Charles); Joan Bou (Nippo-Fantini-Faizane) Fausto Masnada and Matteo Montaguti (Androni Giocatelli-Sidermec) as well as Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), was never allowed too large a gap, with Astana and Movistar combining to keep the margin at under four minutes.

Despite all the efforts of the previous day, Yates was the strongest of the break, claiming maximum points on each of the climbs to boost his lead in the King of the Mountains competition.

Having shed all of his companions by the final categorised ascent of the day, the third category Alto del Valle de la Vida, Yates was sucked in on an unclassified climb. Astana then opened up the throttle to ensure any late breaks were kept to a minimum.

The final series of roundabouts and a strong crosswind made it tough for the bunch to stay together on the exposed, slowing rising roads to Alhaurain de la Torre. But Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton-Scott managed to ensure the 50-strong group did not fall apart completely.

On the stiff little rise to the finish, Trentin could claim his third win of the 2019 season, whilst Fuglsang took his first stage race win since the Criterium du Dauphiné in 2017.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3:58:19
2Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
3Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
7Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
8Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
9Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
12Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
16Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
20Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
21Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
22Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
27Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
29Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
32Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
33Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
34Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:12
35Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
37Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
38Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
39Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:16
40Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
41Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
42Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
43Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
44Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:20
46Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
47Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:22
48Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:25
49Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
50Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:28
51José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
52Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
54Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:32
57Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:33
58Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
59Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
60Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
61Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
62Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
63Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:38
64Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
65Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
67Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
68Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
69Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:44
70Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
71Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
72Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
73Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
74Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:50
75Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:51
76Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:54
78Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:57
81Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
82Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
83Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:02
85Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
86Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:10
87Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:11
88Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:23
90Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
91Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:45
92Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:52
93Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:58
94Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:59
95Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
96Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
97Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
98Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:16
99Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
100Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
101Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:05:19
102Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
103Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:46
104Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:51
105Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
106José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
107Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
108Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
109Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
112Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:06:55
113Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:57
114Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:23
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNFEmerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott25pts
2Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias20
3Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling12
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida10
7Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9
8Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles8
9Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6
11Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel5
12Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
13Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert1

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team17:42:00
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:11
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:57
6Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:08
7Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:01:12
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:43
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:53
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:03:41
11Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:02
12Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:05
13Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:09
14Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:29
15Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:32
16Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:44
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:05:07
18Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:16
19Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:40
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:49
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:25
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:35
23Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:47
24Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:52
25Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:07:56
26Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:40
27Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:08:52
28Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:27
29Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:12
30Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:20
31Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:13:23
32Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:42
33Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:13:52
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:56
35Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:14:16
36Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:26
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:30
38Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:14:41
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:15:48
40Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:15:56
41Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:13
42Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:47
43Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:20
44Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:18:22
45José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:33
46Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:19:17
47Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:20
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:21
49Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:19:54
50Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:11
51Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:20:13
52Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:17
53David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:35
54Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:21:20
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:21:28
56Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:21:36
57Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:21:38
58Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:21:45
59Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:21:55
61Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:00
62Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:22:07
63Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:22:10
64Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:19
65Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:22:27
66Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:22:35
67Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:23:08
68Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:11
69Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:17
70Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:23:32
71Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:41
72Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:48
73Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:23:49
74Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:55
75Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:13
76Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:01
77Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:24
78Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:04
79Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
80Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:26:08
81Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:25
82Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:26:57
83Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:59
84Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:27:58
85Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:29:13
86Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
87Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:29:25
88José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:30:27
89Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:30:39
90Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:30:47
91Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:31:26
92Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:31
93Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:31:51
94Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:32:54
95Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:33:38
96Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:33:39
97Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:33:43
98Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:34:07
99Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:34:12
100Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:34:50
101Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:01
102Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:36:59
103Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:37:31
104Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:39:11
105Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:39:15
106Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:40:06
107Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:42:10
108Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:49
109Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:43:41
110Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:40
111Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:47:29
112Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:07
113Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:54:40
114Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:08

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal53pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott50
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team49
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma48
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
6Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias34
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott33
8Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott31
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
10Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott26
11Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi25
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo22
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida22
14Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team21
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
16Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling16
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
18Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert13
19Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane11
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida10
21Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9
22Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel9
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team8
25Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
26Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles8
27Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team7
28Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
29Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles7
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
31Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
32Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel5
33Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
34Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
35Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
36Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team3
37Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
39Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott34pts
2Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
6Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
8Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal6
9Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
10Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
13Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
14Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2
16Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi2
17Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi1
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
19Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
20José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH1
21Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi1

 

