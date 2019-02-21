Image 1 of 16 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) edged out Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) and Ivan Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 16 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 16 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) hit the line first (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 16 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) starts to celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 16 It was close on the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 16 Simon Yates again did a lot of work on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 The Mitchelton-Scott team did a lot of work (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 16 Simon Yates lines out the Ruta del Sol peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 16 Race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stayed well covered in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 16 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) surges to victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 16 The early break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 16 The Mitchelton-Scott team again did a lot of work (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 16 Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 16 How do you tell the difference between Simon and Adam Yates? Simon is wearing yellow sunglasses (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Trentin won after what he described as “probably the longest final kilometre ever” in stage two of the Vuelta a Andalucia on Thursday, claiming his second victory of the season and the ninth of 2019 for Mitchelton-Scott.

Trentin narrowly but convincingly beat Danny Van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) in a seemingly interminable slow-motion sprint in the town of Torredonjimeno in eastern Andalucia. Bahrain-Merida’s Ivan Cortina tried to spring a surprise late attack in a finish, where timing and energy levels counted for as much as technical ability and sprinting strength, and the Spaniard came within just a few metres of taking the win.

He was swamped by the others sprinters at the line and although Van Poppel put in a powerful late surge for second, it was Trentin had the edge and who clinched the victory.

"It was really hard, probably the longest final kilometre ever,” the reigning European Road-Race champion said afterwards.

“It was chaotic because everyone wanted to sit on the front but of course after quite an easy stage today, everybody had the legs to be there. I got boxed in quite a lot on the last corner and Cortina got the jump. I saw he was pretty far away dragging uphill and I timed my sprint the best I could and it was just perfect.”

A long day in the saddle

Trentin’s move came at the end of a six hour, 216 kilometre trek eastwards through the rolling hills of central Andalucia, with little major race action in the first three quarters of the stage to break up the monotony of the never-ending lines of olive trees on each side of the road.

As the bunch eased along at a relatively sleepy 35km/h, Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Alexander Kuilkovskiy (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Mattia Viel (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF), Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Basque Country-Murias) and Dimitry Zhyhunou (Team Euskadi) carved out a hefty advantage of seven minutes in the first hour. It was only as their gap moved towards eight minutes that Lotto Soudal, working for race leader and stage 1 Tim Wellens, began to haul the line back in.

The margin between break and bunch tumbled much faster in the final hour when Trentin’s teammates at Mitchelton-Scott, spearheaded by Simon Yates, Mikel Nieve and Esteban Chaves, lined out the bunch. Luis León Sánchez (Astana) who had told one television reporter at the start that he was suffering from a leg injury, was spotted dropping back, one of the more unexpected victims of the high late pace.

After the break had folded completely on the one categorized climb of the day, the long grind of the third category Alto de Porcuna, a gutsy late solo move by Andalucian-born Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) helped keep the speed high. But a mass drive by the orange jerseys of Rally Cycling on the far side of the road, as it rose slowly and steadily towards Torredonjimeno, reeled Cubero in with three kilometres to go.

Team Jumbo-Visma then took over from the American squad, yet their attempt to keep matters in hand on the front was foiled by the slow motion sprint finish into Torredonjimeno. The low pace rendered control of the peloton all but impossible and Cortina’s late attack caused further problems.

Just as it seemed Cortina could fend off the best sprinters, Trentin and Euskadi-Murias Enrique Sanz, accelerating side by side in an almost perfectly matched tandem, overhauling the Bahrain-Merida racer in the last 50 metres. When Sanz faded at the finish, Van Poppel blasted past the Spanish sprinter but Trentin was already near the line and took his second victory of the new season.

After Thursday’s transition stage, stage three on Friday will be a short but technical individual time trial through the olive groves of north-eastern Andalucia.

It is 16 kilometres long and with a long, but steady 4.8 kilometre climb in the first third and a nasty kick up at the end. The time trial is very similar in format to last year’s time trial, where Tim Wellens finished eighth and sealed his overall victory in Andalucia. However, Saturday’s brutally hard high mountain stage to Granada will put the ball firmly back in the climbers court.

As for Thursday’s winner, “Tomorrow” - a time trial on Friday - “is easy,” Trentin explained, “then the day after I'm going to die and probably the last day suits me again.”

“I think with Jack [Haig, fourth overall -ed] we need to think a bit about the GC. I will take it easy and then we will see in Granada. We take it day by day.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5:55:28 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 8 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 10 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 17 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 24 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 27 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 28 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 29 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 31 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 34 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 35 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 37 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 40 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 41 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 46 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 48 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 49 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 54 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 55 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 57 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 58 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 60 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 61 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 62 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 63 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:12 64 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:14 65 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 67 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:19 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 70 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:26 71 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 72 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:28 73 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 74 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:32 75 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:35 76 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 77 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:46 78 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:00:48 79 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 80 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 81 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:59 82 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 83 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:11 84 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:28 85 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 86 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 87 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 88 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 89 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 90 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:45 91 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 92 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 93 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:11 94 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:13 95 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 96 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 97 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:19 98 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 99 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:24 100 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:02:34 101 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:02:44 102 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 103 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:02:44 104 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:52 105 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 106 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:57 107 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:00 108 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 109 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 110 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:37 111 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:07 112 Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:39 113 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:05:11 114 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:14 115 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:30 116 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 118 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles 120 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:09:54 121 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:56 122 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 123 Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:17:17 124 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 127 Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 128 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma DNS Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

General classification after stage 2