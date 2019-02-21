Ruta del Sol: Trentin wins stage 2
European champion tops Van Poppel in bunch sprint
Stage 2: Sevilla - Torredonjimeno
Matteo Trentin won after what he described as “probably the longest final kilometre ever” in stage two of the Vuelta a Andalucia on Thursday, claiming his second victory of the season and the ninth of 2019 for Mitchelton-Scott.
Trentin narrowly but convincingly beat Danny Van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) in a seemingly interminable slow-motion sprint in the town of Torredonjimeno in eastern Andalucia. Bahrain-Merida’s Ivan Cortina tried to spring a surprise late attack in a finish, where timing and energy levels counted for as much as technical ability and sprinting strength, and the Spaniard came within just a few metres of taking the win.
He was swamped by the others sprinters at the line and although Van Poppel put in a powerful late surge for second, it was Trentin had the edge and who clinched the victory.
"It was really hard, probably the longest final kilometre ever,” the reigning European Road-Race champion said afterwards.
“It was chaotic because everyone wanted to sit on the front but of course after quite an easy stage today, everybody had the legs to be there. I got boxed in quite a lot on the last corner and Cortina got the jump. I saw he was pretty far away dragging uphill and I timed my sprint the best I could and it was just perfect.”
A long day in the saddle
Trentin’s move came at the end of a six hour, 216 kilometre trek eastwards through the rolling hills of central Andalucia, with little major race action in the first three quarters of the stage to break up the monotony of the never-ending lines of olive trees on each side of the road.
As the bunch eased along at a relatively sleepy 35km/h, Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Alexander Kuilkovskiy (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Mattia Viel (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF), Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Basque Country-Murias) and Dimitry Zhyhunou (Team Euskadi) carved out a hefty advantage of seven minutes in the first hour. It was only as their gap moved towards eight minutes that Lotto Soudal, working for race leader and stage 1 Tim Wellens, began to haul the line back in.
The margin between break and bunch tumbled much faster in the final hour when Trentin’s teammates at Mitchelton-Scott, spearheaded by Simon Yates, Mikel Nieve and Esteban Chaves, lined out the bunch. Luis León Sánchez (Astana) who had told one television reporter at the start that he was suffering from a leg injury, was spotted dropping back, one of the more unexpected victims of the high late pace.
After the break had folded completely on the one categorized climb of the day, the long grind of the third category Alto de Porcuna, a gutsy late solo move by Andalucian-born Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) helped keep the speed high. But a mass drive by the orange jerseys of Rally Cycling on the far side of the road, as it rose slowly and steadily towards Torredonjimeno, reeled Cubero in with three kilometres to go.
Team Jumbo-Visma then took over from the American squad, yet their attempt to keep matters in hand on the front was foiled by the slow motion sprint finish into Torredonjimeno. The low pace rendered control of the peloton all but impossible and Cortina’s late attack caused further problems.
Just as it seemed Cortina could fend off the best sprinters, Trentin and Euskadi-Murias Enrique Sanz, accelerating side by side in an almost perfectly matched tandem, overhauling the Bahrain-Merida racer in the last 50 metres. When Sanz faded at the finish, Van Poppel blasted past the Spanish sprinter but Trentin was already near the line and took his second victory of the new season.
After Thursday’s transition stage, stage three on Friday will be a short but technical individual time trial through the olive groves of north-eastern Andalucia.
It is 16 kilometres long and with a long, but steady 4.8 kilometre climb in the first third and a nasty kick up at the end. The time trial is very similar in format to last year’s time trial, where Tim Wellens finished eighth and sealed his overall victory in Andalucia. However, Saturday’s brutally hard high mountain stage to Granada will put the ball firmly back in the climbers court.
As for Thursday’s winner, “Tomorrow” - a time trial on Friday - “is easy,” Trentin explained, “then the day after I'm going to die and probably the last day suits me again.”
“I think with Jack [Haig, fourth overall -ed] we need to think a bit about the GC. I will take it easy and then we will see in Granada. We take it day by day.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5:55:28
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|8
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|10
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|17
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|24
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|29
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|31
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|34
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|35
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|40
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|46
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|48
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|49
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|54
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|55
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|57
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|58
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|60
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|61
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|62
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|63
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:12
|64
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:14
|65
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|67
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|68
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:19
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|70
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:26
|71
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|72
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:28
|73
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|74
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:32
|75
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:35
|76
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|77
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:46
|78
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:48
|79
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|80
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|81
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:59
|82
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|83
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:11
|84
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:28
|85
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|86
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|87
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|89
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|90
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:45
|91
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|92
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|93
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:11
|94
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:13
|95
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|96
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|97
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:19
|98
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|99
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:24
|100
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:34
|101
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:44
|102
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|103
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:44
|104
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:52
|105
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|106
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:57
|107
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:00
|108
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|109
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|110
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:37
|111
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:07
|112
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:39
|113
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:05:11
|114
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:14
|115
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:30
|116
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|118
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|119
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|120
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:09:54
|121
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:56
|122
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|123
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:17:17
|124
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|127
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|128
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
General classification after stage 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10:19:40
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:09
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:13
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:14
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:16
|13
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:19
|15
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|16
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:22
|17
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:25
|20
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:31
|21
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|29
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:37
|30
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:42
|32
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|33
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:44
|34
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:46
|35
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:00:47
|36
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:50
|37
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:52
|38
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:54
|39
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:59
|40
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|41
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|42
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:01
|43
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|44
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|45
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:05
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:13
|47
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|48
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:18
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|54
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:30
|55
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:36
|56
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:37
|57
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:40
|58
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:06
|59
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:10
|60
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:18
|62
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:20
|63
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:21
|64
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:23
|65
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:29
|66
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:37
|67
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:42
|68
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:45
|69
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:47
|70
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:53
|71
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:05
|72
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:24
|73
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:27
|74
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:28
|75
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:42
|76
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:43
|77
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:23
|78
|IAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:04:56
|79
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:05:18
|80
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:24
|81
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:31
|82
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:42
|83
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:06:01
|84
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:10
|85
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:06:11
|86
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:25
|87
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|88
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:35
|89
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:43
|90
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:56
|91
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:10
|92
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:14
|93
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:07:20
|94
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:09
|95
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:08:26
|96
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:26
|97
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:09:38
|98
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:09:46
|99
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:09:51
|100
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:10:17
|101
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:10:45
|102
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:11:04
|103
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:25
|104
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:31
|105
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:11:50
|106
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:16
|107
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:12:28
|108
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:39
|109
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:12:56
|110
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:17
|111
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:25
|112
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:13:49
|113
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:59
|114
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:26
|115
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:15:16
|116
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:15:21
|117
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:40
|118
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:01
|119
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:31
|120
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:24
|121
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:19:30
|122
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:16
|123
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:40
|124
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:27:05
|125
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:27:27
|126
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:27:29
|127
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:32
|128
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy