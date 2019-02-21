Trending

Ruta del Sol: Trentin wins stage 2

European champion tops Van Poppel in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 16

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 16

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) edged out Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) and Ivan Cortina (Bahrain-Merida)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) edged out Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) and Ivan Cortina (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 16

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 16

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) hit the line first

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) hit the line first
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 16

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) starts to celebrate

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) starts to celebrate
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 16

It was close on the line

It was close on the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 16

Simon Yates again did a lot of work on the front of the peloton

Simon Yates again did a lot of work on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 16

The Mitchelton-Scott team did a lot of work

The Mitchelton-Scott team did a lot of work
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 16

Simon Yates lines out the Ruta del Sol peloton

Simon Yates lines out the Ruta del Sol peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 16

Race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stayed well covered in the peloton

Race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stayed well covered in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 16

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) surges to victory

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) surges to victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 16

The early break of the day

The early break of the day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 16

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 16

The Mitchelton-Scott team again did a lot of work

The Mitchelton-Scott team again did a lot of work
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 16

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 16

How do you tell the difference between Simon and Adam Yates? Simon is wearing yellow sunglasses

How do you tell the difference between Simon and Adam Yates? Simon is wearing yellow sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Trentin won after what he described as “probably the longest final kilometre ever” in stage two of the Vuelta a Andalucia on Thursday, claiming his second victory of the season and the ninth of 2019 for Mitchelton-Scott.

Trentin narrowly but convincingly beat Danny Van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) in a seemingly interminable slow-motion sprint in the town of Torredonjimeno in eastern Andalucia. Bahrain-Merida’s Ivan Cortina tried to spring a surprise late attack in a finish, where timing and energy levels counted for as much as technical ability and sprinting strength, and the Spaniard came within just a few metres of taking the win.

He was swamped by the others sprinters at the line and although Van Poppel put in a powerful late surge for second, it was Trentin had the edge and who clinched the victory.

"It was really hard, probably the longest final kilometre ever,” the reigning European Road-Race champion said afterwards.

“It was chaotic because everyone wanted to sit on the front but of course after quite an easy stage today, everybody had the legs to be there. I got boxed in quite a lot on the last corner and Cortina got the jump. I saw he was pretty far away dragging uphill and I timed my sprint the best I could and it was just perfect.”

A long day in the saddle

Trentin’s move came at the end of a six hour, 216 kilometre trek eastwards through the rolling hills of central Andalucia, with little major race action in the first three quarters of the stage to break up the monotony of the never-ending lines of olive trees on each side of the road.

As the bunch eased along at a relatively sleepy 35km/h, Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Alexander Kuilkovskiy (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Mattia Viel (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF), Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Basque Country-Murias) and Dimitry Zhyhunou (Team Euskadi) carved out a hefty advantage of seven minutes in the first hour. It was only as their gap moved towards eight minutes that Lotto Soudal, working for race leader and stage 1 Tim Wellens, began to haul the line back in.

The margin between break and bunch tumbled much faster in the final hour when Trentin’s teammates at Mitchelton-Scott, spearheaded by Simon Yates, Mikel Nieve and Esteban Chaves, lined out the bunch. Luis León Sánchez (Astana) who had told one television reporter at the start that he was suffering from a leg injury, was spotted dropping back, one of the more unexpected victims of the high late pace.

After the break had folded completely on the one categorized climb of the day, the long grind of the third category Alto de Porcuna, a gutsy late solo move by Andalucian-born Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) helped keep the speed high. But a mass drive by the orange jerseys of Rally Cycling on the far side of the road, as it rose slowly and steadily towards Torredonjimeno, reeled Cubero in with three kilometres to go.

Team Jumbo-Visma then took over from the American squad, yet their attempt to keep matters in hand on the front was foiled by the slow motion sprint finish into Torredonjimeno. The low pace rendered control of the peloton all but impossible and Cortina’s late attack caused further problems.

Just as it seemed Cortina could fend off the best sprinters, Trentin and Euskadi-Murias Enrique Sanz, accelerating side by side in an almost perfectly matched tandem, overhauling the Bahrain-Merida racer in the last 50 metres. When Sanz faded at the finish, Van Poppel blasted past the Spanish sprinter but Trentin was already near the line and took his second victory of the new season.

After Thursday’s transition stage, stage three on Friday will be a short but technical individual time trial through the olive groves of north-eastern Andalucia.

It is 16 kilometres long and with a long, but steady 4.8 kilometre climb in the first third and a nasty kick up at the end. The time trial is very similar in format to last year’s time trial, where Tim Wellens finished eighth and sealed his overall victory in Andalucia. However, Saturday’s brutally hard high mountain stage to Granada will put the ball firmly back in the climbers court.

As for Thursday’s winner, “Tomorrow” - a time trial on Friday - “is easy,” Trentin explained, “then the day after I'm going to die and probably the last day suits me again.”

“I think with Jack [Haig, fourth overall -ed] we need to think a bit about the GC. I will take it easy and then we will see in Granada. We take it day by day.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott5:55:28
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
4Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
8Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
10Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
12Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
16Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
17Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
22Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
24Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
27Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
29José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
30Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
31Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
32Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
33Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
34Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
35Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
36Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
37Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
39Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
40Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
41Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
44Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
45Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
47Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
48Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
49Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
50Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
54Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
55Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
56Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
57Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
58Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
60Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
62Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
63Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:12
64Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:14
65Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
67Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
68Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:19
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
70Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:26
71Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
72Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:28
73Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:29
74Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:32
75Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:35
76Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
77David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:46
78Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:48
79Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
80Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
81Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:59
82Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
83Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:11
84Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:01:28
85Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
86Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
87Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
88Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
89Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
90Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:45
91José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
92Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
93Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:11
94Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:13
95Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
96Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
97Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:19
98Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
99Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:24
100Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:34
101Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:44
102Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
103Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:44
104Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:52
105Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
106Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:57
107Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:00
108Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
109Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
110Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:37
111Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:07
112Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:39
113Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:05:11
114Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:14
115Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:30
116Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
117Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
118Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
119Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
120Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:09:54
121Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:56
122Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
123Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:17:17
124Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
127Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
128Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNSBert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

General classification after stage 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10:19:40
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:09
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:13
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
12Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:00:16
13Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
14Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:00:19
15Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
16Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:22
17Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
19Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:25
20Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:31
21Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
25Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
26Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
29Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:37
30José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
31Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:42
32Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
33Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:00:44
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:46
35Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:00:47
36Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:50
37Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:52
38Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:54
39Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:59
40Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
41Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
42Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:01
43Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
44Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
45Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:05
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:13
47Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
48Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
50Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:18
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:01:27
54Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:30
55Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:36
56Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:01:37
57Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:40
58Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:06
59Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:10
60Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:02:18
62Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:20
63Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:21
64Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:23
65Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:02:29
66David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:37
67Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:02:42
68Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:45
69Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:02:47
70Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:53
71Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:05
72Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:24
73Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:27
74Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:28
75Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:42
76Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:03:43
77Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:23
78IAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:56
79Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:05:18
80Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:24
81Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:31
82Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:42
83Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:06:01
84Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:10
85Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:06:11
86Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:25
87Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
88Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:35
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:43
90Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:56
91Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:10
92Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:14
93Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:07:20
94Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:09
95Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:08:26
96Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:09:26
97Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:09:38
98Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:09:46
99Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:09:51
100Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:10:17
101Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:10:45
102Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:11:04
103Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:25
104Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:31
105Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:11:50
106Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:16
107Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:12:28
108Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:12:39
109Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:12:56
110Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:17
111Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:25
112José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:13:49
113Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:59
114Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:26
115Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:15:16
116Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:15:21
117Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:40
118Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:01
119Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:31
120Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:24
121Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:19:30
122Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:16
123Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:40
124Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:27:05
125Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:27:27
126Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:27:29
127Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:32
128Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:48

