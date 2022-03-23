Volta a Catalunya: Ben O'Connor wins atop La Molina

Image 1 of 18 (AG2R Citroën) wins stage 3 atop La Molina at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 2 of 18 Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen) won stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 18 A young cycling fan holding Jumbo-Visma trading cards at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 4 of 18 Rohan Dennis ahead of stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 5 of 18 Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) ahead of stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 6 of 18 Movistar lead the field during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 7 of 18 Overall race leader Jonas Iversby Hvideberg stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 8 of 18 Overall race leader Jonas Iversby Hvideberg during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 9 of 18 Movistar during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 10 of 18 Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 11 of 18 The breakaway at stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 12 of 18 Casper Pedersen (Team DSM) in the breakaway on stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 13 of 18 The race heads to La Molina on stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 14 of 18 Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 15 of 18 Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 16 of 18 Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 17 of 18 Jonas Hvideberg (Team DSM) wears the overall race leaders jersey during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 18 of 18 Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) powered to a solo victory on stage 3 atop La Molina at the Volta a Catalunya, taking the overall race lead in the process.

The Australian made his bid for victory inside the last eight kilometres on the decisive final ascent and narrowly held off the select chase group. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) crossed the line in second and Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) in third.

"It's been hard the last month because I got very sick, so to come out here and win again is amazing. Every year I set myself a goal to win and it's nice to get it done early in the year," O'Connor said of his first win of the season.

"I've been very confident this week because I know that my form is there. I didn't expect to be solo. I was hoping some guys would come with me, but in the end I just had to go myself. I was lucky to hang on."

O'Connor's efforts have pushed him up into the overall lead by 10 seconds ahead of Ayuso and 12 seconds ahead of Quintana, while Higuita sits 16 seconds back in fourth. The peloton will tackle another mountaintop finish at Boí Taüll during stage 4 on Thursday where O'Connor said he will give it his best effort to defend the leader's jersey.

"It is another climb that suits me and I can hold my own on the big mountains. I just have to be smart tomorrow to follow who attacks. I don't know what was happening behind me, but it's up to other teams to make the race hard. It's a tricky race and always super hard but I will do my best and I'm confident that I can hold the lead."