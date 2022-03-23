Volta a Catalunya: Ben O'Connor wins atop La Molina

Australian takes solo victory to capture race lead

Image 1 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Ben Oâ€™Connor (AUS - AG2R Citroen Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

(AG2R Citroën) wins stage 3 atop La Molina at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 2 of 18

BAZA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Ben Alexander Oconnor of Australia and Ag2R Citroen Team competes in the breakaway during the 68th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2022 Stage 4 a 167km stage from Cllar Vega to Baza 836m 68RdS on February 19 2022 in Baza Spain Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen) won stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Robert Gesink (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

A young cycling fan holding Jumbo-Visma trading cards at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 4 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Rohan Dennis (AUS - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Rohan Dennis ahead of stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 5 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Michael Matthews (AUS - Team BikeExchange - Jayco) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) ahead of stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 6 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Albert Torres (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Movistar lead the field during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 7 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Jonas Hvideberg (NOR - Team DSM) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Overall race leader Jonas Iversby Hvideberg stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 8 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Jonas Hvideberg (NOR - Team DSM) - Henri Vandenabeele (BEL - Team DSM) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Overall race leader Jonas Iversby Hvideberg during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 9 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Alejandro Valverde (ESP - Movistar Team) - Will Barta (USA - Movistar Team) - Ivan Ramiro Sosa (COL - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Movistar during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 10 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Tom Dumoulin (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 11 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Simone Petilli (ITA - IntermarchÃ© - Wanty - Gobert MatÃ©riaux) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The breakaway at stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 12 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Casper Pedersen (DEN - Team DSM) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Casper Pedersen (Team DSM) in the breakaway on stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 13 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The race heads to La Molina on stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 14 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Simon Yates (GBR - Team BikeExchange - Jayco) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 15 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 16 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Wout Poels (NED - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 17 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Jonas Hvideberg (NOR - Team DSM) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jonas Hvideberg (Team DSM) wears the overall race leaders jersey during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 18 of 18

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 3rd stage Perpinya - La Molina 161 km - 23/03/2022 - Tom Dumoulin (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) powered to a solo victory on stage 3 atop La Molina at the Volta a Catalunya, taking the overall race lead in the process.

The Australian made his bid for victory inside the last eight kilometres on the decisive final ascent and narrowly held off the select chase group. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) crossed the line in second and Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) in third.

"It's been hard the last month because I got very sick, so to come out here and win again is amazing. Every year I set myself a goal to win and it's nice to get it done early in the year," O'Connor said of his first win of the season.

"I've been very confident this week because I know that my form is there. I didn't expect to be solo. I was hoping some guys would come with me, but in the end I just had to go myself. I was lucky to hang on."

O'Connor's efforts have pushed him up into the overall lead by 10 seconds ahead of Ayuso and 12 seconds ahead of Quintana, while Higuita sits 16 seconds back in fourth. The peloton will tackle another mountaintop finish at Boí Taüll during stage 4 on Thursday where O'Connor said he will give it his best effort to defend the leader's jersey.

"It is another climb that suits me and I can hold my own on the big mountains. I just have to be smart tomorrow to follow who attacks. I don't know what was happening behind me, but it's up to other teams to make the race hard. It's a tricky race and always super hard but I will do my best and I'm confident that I can hold the lead."

