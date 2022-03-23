Volta a Catalunya: Ben O'Connor wins atop La Molina
Australian takes solo victory to capture race lead
Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) powered to a solo victory on stage 3 atop La Molina at the Volta a Catalunya, taking the overall race lead in the process.
The Australian made his bid for victory inside the last eight kilometres on the decisive final ascent and narrowly held off the select chase group. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) crossed the line in second and Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) in third.
"It's been hard the last month because I got very sick, so to come out here and win again is amazing. Every year I set myself a goal to win and it's nice to get it done early in the year," O'Connor said of his first win of the season.
"I've been very confident this week because I know that my form is there. I didn't expect to be solo. I was hoping some guys would come with me, but in the end I just had to go myself. I was lucky to hang on."
O'Connor's efforts have pushed him up into the overall lead by 10 seconds ahead of Ayuso and 12 seconds ahead of Quintana, while Higuita sits 16 seconds back in fourth. The peloton will tackle another mountaintop finish at Boí Taüll during stage 4 on Thursday where O'Connor said he will give it his best effort to defend the leader's jersey.
"It is another climb that suits me and I can hold my own on the big mountains. I just have to be smart tomorrow to follow who attacks. I don't know what was happening behind me, but it's up to other teams to make the race hard. It's a tricky race and always super hard but I will do my best and I'm confident that I can hold the lead."
