Volta a Catalunya: Michael Matthews secures first win for BikeExchange on stage 1

By published

Sonny Colbrelli second, Quentin Pacher third in uphill sprint in Sant Feliu de Guíxols

Image 1 of 2

SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS SPAIN MARCH 21 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 1a 171km stage from Sant Feliu de Guxols to Sant Feliu de Guxols VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 21 2022 in Sant Feliu de Guixols Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Michael Matthews wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 2

SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS SPAIN MARCH 21 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 1a 171km stage from Sant Feliu de Guxols to Sant Feliu de Guxols VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 21 2022 in Sant Feliu de Guixols Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Michael Matthews wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, beating Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) in an uphill sprint in Sant Feliu de Guixols.

The Australian and the Italian went head-to-head on opposite sides of the road, with Matthews showing superior staying power as the pair sprinted from 200 metres out.Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) took the final spot on the podium after threatening to catch the fading Colbrelli, but there was a small gap back to the rest of the bunch.

Matthews takes the first leader’s jersey of the race on a day when the pre-race favourites finished safely despite pitfalls that included crosswinds and rain.

More to follow...

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

Latest on Cyclingnews