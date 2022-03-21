Volta a Catalunya: Michael Matthews secures first win for BikeExchange on stage 1

Image 1 of 2 Michael Matthews wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 2 Michael Matthews wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, beating Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) in an uphill sprint in Sant Feliu de Guixols.

The Australian and the Italian went head-to-head on opposite sides of the road, with Matthews showing superior staying power as the pair sprinted from 200 metres out.Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) took the final spot on the podium after threatening to catch the fading Colbrelli, but there was a small gap back to the rest of the bunch.

Matthews takes the first leader’s jersey of the race on a day when the pre-race favourites finished safely despite pitfalls that included crosswinds and rain.

