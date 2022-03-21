Volta a Catalunya: Michael Matthews secures first win for BikeExchange on stage 1
By Patrick Fletcher published
Sonny Colbrelli second, Quentin Pacher third in uphill sprint in Sant Feliu de Guíxols
Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, beating Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) in an uphill sprint in Sant Feliu de Guixols.
The Australian and the Italian went head-to-head on opposite sides of the road, with Matthews showing superior staying power as the pair sprinted from 200 metres out.Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) took the final spot on the podium after threatening to catch the fading Colbrelli, but there was a small gap back to the rest of the bunch.
Matthews takes the first leader’s jersey of the race on a day when the pre-race favourites finished safely despite pitfalls that included crosswinds and rain.
More to follow...
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
