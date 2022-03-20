Volta Ciclista a Catalunya past winners

Champions 1911-2021

BARCELONA SPAIN MARCH 28 Podium Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Leader Jersey Celebration during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 7 a 133km stage from Barcelona to Barcelona Mask Covid safety measures Trophy VoltaCatalunya100 on March 28 2021 in Barcelona Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Adam Yates of Ineos Grenadiers secured the green leader's jersey in 2021 at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
2020cancelled
2019Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana
2018Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar
2017Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar
2016Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2015Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
2014Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
2013Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin–Sharp
2012Michael Albasini (Sui) GreenEdge
2011Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre–ISD
2010Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
2009Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
2008Gustavo César (Esp) Karpin–Galicia
2007Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne
2006David Cañada (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
2005Yaroslav Popovych (UKR) Discovery Channel
2004Miguel Ángel Martín Perdiguero (Esp) Phonak
2003José Antonio Pecharromán (Esp) Costa de Almería-Paternina
2002Roberto Heras (Esp) U.S. Postal Service
2001Joseba Beloki (Esp) ONCE–Eroski
2000José Maria Jimenez (Esp) Banesto
1999Manuel Beltrán (Esp) Banesto
1998Hernan Buenahora (Col) Vitalicio Seguros
1997Fernando Escartín (Esp) Kelme–Costa Blanca
1996Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
1995Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1994Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
1993Álvaro Mejía (Col) Motorola
1992Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1991Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1990Laudelino Cubino (Esp) BH
1989Marino Lejarreta (Esp) Caja Rural
1988Miguel Indurain (Esp) Reynolds
1987Álvaro Pino (Esp) BH
1986Sean Kelly (Irl) KAS
1985Robert Millar (GBr) Peugeot
1984Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem
1983Josep Recio (Esp) Kelme
1982Alberto Fernández (Esp) Teka
1981Faustino Ruperez (Esp) Zor
1980Marino Lejarreta (Esp) Teka
1979Vicente Belda (Esp)
1978Francesco Moser (Ita)
1977Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1976Enrique Martínez (Esp)
1975Fausto Bertoglio (Ita)
1974Bernard Thévenet (Fra)
1973Domingo Perurena (Esp)
1972Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1971Luis Ocaña (Esp)
1970Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1969Mariano Díaz (Esp)
1968Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1967Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1966Arie Den Hartog (Ned)
1965Antonio Gómez del Moral (Esp)
1964Joseph Carrara (Fra)
1963Joseph Novales (Fra)
1962Antonio Karmany (Esp)
1961Henri Duez (Fra)
1960Miguel Poblet (Esp)
1959Salvador Botella (Esp)
1958Richard Van Genechten (Bel)
1957Jesús Loroño (Esp)
1956Aniceto Utset (Esp) Mobylette-Coabania
1955José Gómez del Moral (Esp) Minaco
1954Walter Serena (Ita) Bottecchia-Ursus
1953Salvador Botella (Esp) individual
1952Miguel Poblet (Esp) Canals & Nubiola
1951Primo Volpi (Ita) Arbos-Talbot
1950Antonio Gelabert (Esp) individual
1949Emile Rol (Fra) La Perle-Hutchinson
1948Emilio Rodríguez (Esp) U.D. Sans-Alas Color
1947Emilio Rodríguez (Esp) U.D. Sans-Alas Color-Minaco
1946Julián Berrendero (Esp) Chiclès-Tabay
1945Bernardo Ruiz (Esp) individual
1944Miguel Casas (Esp) individual
1943Julián Berrendero (Esp) F.C. Barcelona
1942Fédérico Ezquerra (Esp) individual
1941Antonio Andrés Sancho (Esp) individual
1940Christophe Didier (Lux) Alcyon-Dunlop
1939Mariano Cañardo (Esp) individual
1937-38No race held
1936Mariano Cañardo (Esp) Colin-Wolber
1935Mariano Cañardo (Esp) Orbea
1934Bernardo Rogora (Ita) Gloria
1933Alfredo Bovet (Ita) Bianchi
1932Mariano Cañardo (Esp) individual
1931Salvador Cardona (Esp) individual
1930Mariano Cañardo (Esp) Styl
1929Mariano Cañardo (Esp) F.C. Barcelona
1928Mariano Cañardo (Esp) Elvish-Wolber
1927Víctor Fontan (Fra) individual
1926Víctor Fontan (Fra) individual
1925Miquel Mucio (Esp) U.D. Sans
1924Miquel Mucio (Esp) U.D. Sans
1923Maurice Ville (Fra) Automoto-Hutchinson
1921-22No race held
1920José Pelletier (Fra)
1914–19No race held
1913Juan Martí (Esp)
1912Josép Magdalena (Esp)
1911Sebastià Masdeu (Esp)

 

