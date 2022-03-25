Ethan Vernon takes stage 5 sprint win at Volta a Catalunya

João Almeida moves into the overall lead by one second on Nairo Quintana

Ethan Vernon of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl won stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya to Vilanova i la Geltrú after João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) clashed in the late intermediate sprint as they fought for every second and the overall race lead.

The 21-year-old British sprinter had the power and speed to sprint down the centre of the road to hold off his rivals. It was his first victory just three months into his professional career.

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) was second and Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën) was third.

Almeida managed to finish third in the late intermediate sprint. He finished safely in the peloton and so took the leader’s white and green jersey from Quintana. The Colombian is now one second behind, with Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) third at seven seconds before Saturday’s hilly stage to Cambrils and then Sunday’s final stage on the tough Montjuic circuit in Barcelona.

“It’s brilliant to win. We weren’t too far off it on stage 2 and I knew what I had to do to correct it. I did that today and it worked perfectly,” Vernon said.

“It was a chaotic stage. It split at the bonus sprint before the last climb and we missed it, so we had to ride to bring it back. At that point I thought it was over because the front of the race was miles away but the lads did a great job to bring it back and put me in a great position in the final kilometres. I wouldn’t have won without my teammates.”

How it unfolded

With the overall classification on a knife-edge, the longest stage in this year’s Volta a Catalunya began predictably enough with a flurry of attempts to get in the breakaway of the day in the hope the overall contenders would let them go.

Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma), Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural Seguros RGA) and Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) eventually managed to use the lower slopes of the one classified climb of the day, the third category Coll de Comiols, to go clear.

Well before the summit of the very long but not excessively hard Comiols, the trio had rapidly built up a lead of over three minutes. Curiously, rather than Arkea-Samsic controlling the race for Nairo Quintana, instead it was Bahrain-Victorious and Bike Exchange-Jayco, the latter working for their sprinter Kaden Groves, doing the bulk of the work behind.

On a relentlessly undulating course through central Catalunya, which slowly lead downhill towards the Mediterranean coast and finished in the town of Vilanova i la Geltrú, the three-man move stretched their lead to a maximum of nearly five minutes.

Meanwhile behind there were a trickle of abandons, including UAE sprinter Juan Sebastian Molano and Movistar’s Albert Torres.

When QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, working for their British sprinter Ethan Vernon, added their collective shoulder to the win, the lead began to drop as quickly as it had risen.

However, it was a sudden acceleration roughly halfway through the stage courtesy of UAE Team Emirates which caused the three racers’ advantage to shrink radically, dropping to less than three minutes as UAE Team Emirates attempted to force an echelon in the bunch.

After a few kilometres, though, with Quintana and his team clearly aware of what UAE Team Emirates were trying to hatch, Almeida’s team ceased trying to ambush the Colombian and their other GC rivals.

For the next hour an uneasy truce ensued, with the three managing to stretch open their lead again a little more. However, even before the first of two intermediate sprints at la Bisbal de Penedes, a fraction under 30 kilometres from the finish, Team BikeExchange and Quick Step began to up the pace again with the aim of reeling in the break for good.

Nicolau won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Berrade and Martin with 30km to go but were swept up 10km later.

The overall contenders, and especially Almeida and Quintana, wanted to fight for the time bonuses and several lead-out trains formed with Almeida and Quintana trying to hold their teammates’ wheels.

UAE Team Emirates appeared in charge but Uno-X and then Arkea-Samsic came up late. The riders were spread across the road as the line appeared.

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) won the sprint to collect three seconds, with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) taking two seconds and Almeida was third to collect a single but ultimately vital one-second time bonus.

The sprinters and their teammates took control after that, closing down several late attacks and ensuring a fast, hectic finish and a first win for Vernon.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 5:21:17
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
3Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
5Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
6Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
8Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
9Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
11Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
12Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
13Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
16Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
17Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
18Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
22Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
24Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
25João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
26Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
27Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
28Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
30Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
31Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
32Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
35Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
36Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
37Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
38Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
39Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
42Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
43Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
44Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
46Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
47Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
48Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
49Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
51Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
52Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
53Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
54Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
55Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
56Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
57Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost
60Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team
61Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
62Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) EF Education-EasyPost
63George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
64Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
66Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
67Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
68Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
70Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
71Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
72Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
74Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
77Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
80Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
81Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
82Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
84Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
85Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
86Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
87Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
88Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
89Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
90Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
91Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
92Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
93Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic
94Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
95Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
96Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
97Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
98Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
99Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
100Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
101Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
102Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
103Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
104Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
105Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
106Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
107Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:23
108Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:32
109Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:23
110Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:28
111Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:45
112Callum Scotson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
113Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50
114Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
115Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53
116Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:04
117William Barta (USA) Movistar Team 0:02:06
118Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:27
119Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:37
120Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
121Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis 0:03:26
122Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:03:35
123Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
124Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
125Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45
126Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
127David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
128Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH
129Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
130Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:04
131Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
132Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:25
133Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:48
134Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
135Héctor Carretero (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
136Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
137Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
138Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
139Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:12
140Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFJuan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAlbert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSMatthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - La Bisbal Del Penedès km. 176.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
2Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2
3Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 2 - Pantà De Foix km. 189.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2
3João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 3 - C-246A Meta En Rambla De Josep Antoni Vidal Frente Núm... km. 206.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 6
3Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 4

Mountain 1 - Coll De Comiols (P.M. 3Âª Cat) km. 37
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
2Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2
3Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 5:21:17
2Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
3Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
4Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
5Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
6Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
8Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
9Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
12Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
13Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
14Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
15Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
16Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
17Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
18Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
19Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
21Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
22Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
23Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
24Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team
25Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
26Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
27Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
29Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
33Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
34Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
35Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
36Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
37Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
38Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
39Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
40Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
41Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50
42Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:03:35
43Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
44Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45
45Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
46David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
47Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
48Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:04
49Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:48
50Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
51Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 16:03:51
2Euskaltel-Euskadi
3AG2R Citroen Team
4Bahrain Victorious
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Cofidis
7Arkea-Samsic
8Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Lotto Soudal
10Burgos-BH
11Bora-Hansgrohe
12Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
13Astana Qazaqstan Team
14Equipo Kern Pharma
15Team DSM
16Groupama-FDJ
17Trek-Segafredo
18Movistar Team
19Ineos Grenadiers
20EF Education-EasyPost
21QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
22Jumbo-Visma
23BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:32
24Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:45

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22:26:09
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:01
3Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:07
4Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18
5Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
7Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:24
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:27
10Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35
11George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57
12Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:00
13Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03
15Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05
16Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:08
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13
18Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:31
19Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:38
20Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:58
22Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:20
24Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:24
25Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:25
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:45
27Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:58
28Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:10
29Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:04:48
30Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:05:36
31Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:38
32Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:55
33Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:12
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:18
35Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:08:38
36Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:42
37Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:08
38Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) EF Education-EasyPost 0:09:14
39Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:15
40Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:11
41Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:56
42Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:12:19
43Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:12:36
44Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:13:02
45Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:26
46Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:14:55
47Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:15:22
48Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:33
49Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team 0:15:34
50Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:15:40
51Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:07
52Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
53Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:16:30
54Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:16:36
55Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:16:46
56Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:49
57Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:07
58Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:17:20
59Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:51
60Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:07
61Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:18:47
62Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:00
63Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:04
64Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:19:11
65Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:31
66Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic 0:20:04
67Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:20:17
68Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:22:47
69Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:22:49
70Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:22:51
71Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:23:02
72Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:49
73Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:24:25
74Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:49
75Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:25:18
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 0:25:35
78Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:37
79Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:05
80Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:26:24
82Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:28:27
83Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:36
84Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:44
85Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:30:26
86Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 0:30:46
87Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:00
88Callum Scotson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:32:46
89Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:01
90Héctor Carretero (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:34:16
91Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 0:34:45
92Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:35:01
93Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:35:56
94Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:36:08
95Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:36:12
96Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 0:36:27
97Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:36:41
98Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:02
99Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:37:31
100Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 0:37:48
101Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:38:30
102Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:39:56
103Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team 0:41:31
104Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
105Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:36
106Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:38
107Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:43:01
108Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:43:29
109Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:43:45
110Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:55
111Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:44:20
112Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:44:49
113Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:56
114Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:46:46
115Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:48:02
116William Barta (USA) Movistar Team 0:48:09
117Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:48:13
118Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis 0:48:58
119Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:49:41
120Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:50:50
121Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:50:54
122Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:38
123Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:53:53
124Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:53:58
125Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:55:56
126Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:32
127Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:56:38
128Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:59:13
129Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:00:35
130Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:01:17
131Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:44
132Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:01:50
133Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:02:28
134Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis 1:04:44
135Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:06:54
136Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 1:06:59
137Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:08:45
138Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:35
139David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:12:23
140Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:25

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 12
2João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11
3Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 11
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 10
5Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 10
6Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 10
8Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 6
9Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 5
10Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4
11Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
12Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
14Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 4
15Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3
16Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
17Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 3
18Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 3
19Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
20Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 3
21Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH 3
22Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2
23Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
24Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2
25Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
26Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2
27Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2
28Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21
2Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 20
3Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 18
4Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 14
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 14
7João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12
8Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 12
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 10
10Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 10
11Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
12Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9
13Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 9
14Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
15Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8
16Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 5
17Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
18Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 3
20Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 3
21Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
22Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2
23Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 2
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2
25Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2
26Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 2
27Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1
28Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1
29Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 1
30Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1
31Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22:26:09
2Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:07
3Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18
4Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21
5Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:00
6Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:08
7Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:38
8Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46
9Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07
10Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:24
11Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:10
12Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:05:36
13Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:56
14Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:14:55
15Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:15:22
16Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:33
17Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:15:40
18Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:07
19Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
20Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:16:36
21Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:49
22Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:18:47
23Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:00
24Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:31
25Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:22:51
26Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:49
27Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:37
28Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:36
29Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:00
30Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:01
31Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:35:56
32Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 0:36:27
33Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:36:41
34Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 0:37:48
35Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team 0:41:31
36Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:36
37Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:55
38Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:44:49
39Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:48:13
40Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:49:41
41Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:53:53
42Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:53:58
43Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:55:56
44Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:59:13
45Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:00:35
46Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:01:17
47Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:44
48Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis 1:04:44
49Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:08:45
50Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:35
51David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:12:23

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 67:19:59
2Bahrain Victorious 0:01:04
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:10
4Groupama-FDJ 0:07:16
5Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:07:32
6Movistar Team 0:07:52
7Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:50
8Trek-Segafredo 0:09:17
9EF Education-EasyPost 0:10:41
10Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:34
11Cofidis 0:19:50
12Equipo Kern Pharma 0:21:01
13Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:21:30
14Lotto Soudal 0:23:45
15Jumbo-Visma 0:24:28
16AG2R Citroen Team 0:29:46
17QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:30:59
18Arkea-Samsic 0:32:55
19Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:43
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:03
21BikeExchange-Jayco 0:52:55
22Burgos-BH 0:54:56
23Team DSM 0:55:34
24Israel-Premier Tech 1:08:29

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, the Guardian, and Reuters.

