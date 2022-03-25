Ethan Vernon takes stage 5 sprint win at Volta a Catalunya
By Stephen Farrand , Alasdair Fotheringham published
João Almeida moves into the overall lead by one second on Nairo Quintana
Ethan Vernon of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl won stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya to Vilanova i la Geltrú after João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) clashed in the late intermediate sprint as they fought for every second and the overall race lead.
The 21-year-old British sprinter had the power and speed to sprint down the centre of the road to hold off his rivals. It was his first victory just three months into his professional career.
Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) was second and Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën) was third.
Almeida managed to finish third in the late intermediate sprint. He finished safely in the peloton and so took the leader’s white and green jersey from Quintana. The Colombian is now one second behind, with Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) third at seven seconds before Saturday’s hilly stage to Cambrils and then Sunday’s final stage on the tough Montjuic circuit in Barcelona.
“It’s brilliant to win. We weren’t too far off it on stage 2 and I knew what I had to do to correct it. I did that today and it worked perfectly,” Vernon said.
“It was a chaotic stage. It split at the bonus sprint before the last climb and we missed it, so we had to ride to bring it back. At that point I thought it was over because the front of the race was miles away but the lads did a great job to bring it back and put me in a great position in the final kilometres. I wouldn’t have won without my teammates.”
How it unfolded
With the overall classification on a knife-edge, the longest stage in this year’s Volta a Catalunya began predictably enough with a flurry of attempts to get in the breakaway of the day in the hope the overall contenders would let them go.
Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma), Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural Seguros RGA) and Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) eventually managed to use the lower slopes of the one classified climb of the day, the third category Coll de Comiols, to go clear.
Well before the summit of the very long but not excessively hard Comiols, the trio had rapidly built up a lead of over three minutes. Curiously, rather than Arkea-Samsic controlling the race for Nairo Quintana, instead it was Bahrain-Victorious and Bike Exchange-Jayco, the latter working for their sprinter Kaden Groves, doing the bulk of the work behind.
On a relentlessly undulating course through central Catalunya, which slowly lead downhill towards the Mediterranean coast and finished in the town of Vilanova i la Geltrú, the three-man move stretched their lead to a maximum of nearly five minutes.
Meanwhile behind there were a trickle of abandons, including UAE sprinter Juan Sebastian Molano and Movistar’s Albert Torres.
When QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, working for their British sprinter Ethan Vernon, added their collective shoulder to the win, the lead began to drop as quickly as it had risen.
However, it was a sudden acceleration roughly halfway through the stage courtesy of UAE Team Emirates which caused the three racers’ advantage to shrink radically, dropping to less than three minutes as UAE Team Emirates attempted to force an echelon in the bunch.
After a few kilometres, though, with Quintana and his team clearly aware of what UAE Team Emirates were trying to hatch, Almeida’s team ceased trying to ambush the Colombian and their other GC rivals.
For the next hour an uneasy truce ensued, with the three managing to stretch open their lead again a little more. However, even before the first of two intermediate sprints at la Bisbal de Penedes, a fraction under 30 kilometres from the finish, Team BikeExchange and Quick Step began to up the pace again with the aim of reeling in the break for good.
Nicolau won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Berrade and Martin with 30km to go but were swept up 10km later.
The overall contenders, and especially Almeida and Quintana, wanted to fight for the time bonuses and several lead-out trains formed with Almeida and Quintana trying to hold their teammates’ wheels.
UAE Team Emirates appeared in charge but Uno-X and then Arkea-Samsic came up late. The riders were spread across the road as the line appeared.
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) won the sprint to collect three seconds, with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) taking two seconds and Almeida was third to collect a single but ultimately vital one-second time bonus.
The sprinters and their teammates took control after that, closing down several late attacks and ensuring a fast, hectic finish and a first win for Vernon.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:21:17
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|5
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|6
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|8
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|11
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|13
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|22
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|24
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|30
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|31
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|32
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|35
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|36
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|37
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|38
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|39
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|42
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|43
|Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|46
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|47
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|48
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|52
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|53
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|54
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|56
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost
|60
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team
|61
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
|62
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) EF Education-EasyPost
|63
|George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|66
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|67
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|70
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|71
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|72
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|74
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|77
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|81
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|82
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|86
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|88
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|91
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|92
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|93
|Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|94
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|96
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|98
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|99
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|100
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|102
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|104
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|105
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|106
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|107
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:23
|108
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:32
|109
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:23
|110
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:28
|111
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:01:45
|112
|Callum Scotson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|113
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|114
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|115
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:53
|116
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:04
|117
|William Barta (USA) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|118
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:27
|119
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:37
|120
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|121
|Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis
|0:03:26
|122
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:03:35
|123
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|124
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|125
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|126
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|127
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|128
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH
|129
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:04
|131
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|132
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:25
|133
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:48
|134
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|136
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|137
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|138
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|139
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:06:12
|140
|Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|2
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|3
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|3
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|3
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|2
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|3
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:21:17
|2
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|3
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|14
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|16
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|17
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18
|Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|21
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|22
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|23
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team
|25
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|26
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|27
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|29
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|34
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|36
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|37
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|40
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|41
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|42
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:03:35
|43
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|45
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|46
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|47
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:04
|49
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:48
|50
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:03:51
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|AG2R Citroen Team
|4
|Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Cofidis
|7
|Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Burgos-BH
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15
|Team DSM
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Movistar Team
|19
|Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|22
|Jumbo-Visma
|23
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:32
|24
|Israel-Premier Tech
|0:01:45
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|22:26:09
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:01
|3
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:07
|4
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:18
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|7
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:24
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:27
|10
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|12
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:00
|13
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:03
|15
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|16
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:08
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:13
|18
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:31
|19
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:38
|20
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:46
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:58
|22
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:07
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:20
|24
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|25
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:25
|26
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:45
|27
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:58
|28
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:10
|29
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:04:48
|30
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:05:36
|31
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:38
|32
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:55
|33
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:06:12
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:18
|35
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|36
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:42
|37
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:08
|38
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:09:14
|39
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:15
|40
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:11
|41
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:11:56
|42
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:12:19
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:12:36
|44
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:13:02
|45
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:26
|46
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:14:55
|47
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:15:22
|48
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:33
|49
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:15:34
|50
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:15:40
|51
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:16:07
|52
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:16:30
|54
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:16:36
|55
|Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:16:46
|56
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:49
|57
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:07
|58
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:17:20
|59
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:51
|60
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:07
|61
|Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:18:47
|62
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:00
|63
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:04
|64
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:19:11
|65
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:19:31
|66
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|0:20:04
|67
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:20:17
|68
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:22:47
|69
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:22:49
|70
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:51
|71
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:23:02
|72
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:49
|73
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:24:25
|74
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:49
|75
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:25:18
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:25:35
|78
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:37
|79
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:05
|80
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:24
|82
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:27
|83
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:36
|84
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:44
|85
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:30:26
|86
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:30:46
|87
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:31:00
|88
|Callum Scotson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:32:46
|89
|Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:01
|90
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:34:16
|91
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:34:45
|92
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:35:01
|93
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:35:56
|94
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:36:08
|95
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:36:12
|96
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|0:36:27
|97
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:36:41
|98
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:02
|99
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:37:31
|100
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|0:37:48
|101
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:38:30
|102
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:39:56
|103
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:41:31
|104
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|105
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:36
|106
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:38
|107
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:43:01
|108
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:43:29
|109
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:43:45
|110
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:55
|111
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:44:20
|112
|Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:44:49
|113
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:56
|114
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:46:46
|115
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:48:02
|116
|William Barta (USA) Movistar Team
|0:48:09
|117
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:48:13
|118
|Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis
|0:48:58
|119
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:41
|120
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:50:50
|121
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:50:54
|122
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:38
|123
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:53:53
|124
|Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:58
|125
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:55:56
|126
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:32
|127
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:56:38
|128
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:59:13
|129
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00:35
|130
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:17
|131
|Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:44
|132
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:01:50
|133
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|1:02:28
|134
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|1:04:44
|135
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:54
|136
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|1:06:59
|137
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:45
|138
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:35
|139
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:23
|140
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:13:25
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|2
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|3
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|11
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|10
|5
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|10
|6
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|10
|8
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|9
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|5
|10
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|11
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|12
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|14
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4
|15
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|17
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|3
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|19
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|20
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|3
|21
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|22
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|23
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|24
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|25
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|26
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|27
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|28
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|2
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|20
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|4
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|14
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|14
|7
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|8
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|12
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|10
|10
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|10
|11
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|12
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|13
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|14
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|15
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|17
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|18
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|20
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|3
|21
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|23
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|25
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|26
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|27
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|28
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1
|29
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|30
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|31
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|22:26:09
|2
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:07
|3
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:18
|4
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:00
|6
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:08
|7
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:38
|8
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:46
|9
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:07
|10
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|11
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:10
|12
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:05:36
|13
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:11:56
|14
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:14:55
|15
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:15:22
|16
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:33
|17
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:15:40
|18
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:16:07
|19
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:16:36
|21
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:49
|22
|Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:18:47
|23
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:00
|24
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:19:31
|25
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:51
|26
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:49
|27
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:37
|28
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:36
|29
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:31:00
|30
|Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:01
|31
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:35:56
|32
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|0:36:27
|33
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:36:41
|34
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|0:37:48
|35
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:41:31
|36
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:36
|37
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:55
|38
|Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:44:49
|39
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:48:13
|40
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:41
|41
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:53:53
|42
|Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:58
|43
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:55:56
|44
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:59:13
|45
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00:35
|46
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:17
|47
|Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:44
|48
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|1:04:44
|49
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:45
|50
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:35
|51
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:23
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|67:19:59
|2
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:04
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:10
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:16
|5
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:07:52
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:50
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:17
|9
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10:41
|10
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:34
|11
|Cofidis
|0:19:50
|12
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:21:01
|13
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:21:30
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23:45
|15
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:28
|16
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:29:46
|17
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:30:59
|18
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:32:55
|19
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:43
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:03
|21
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:52:55
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:54:56
|23
|Team DSM
|0:55:34
|24
|Israel-Premier Tech
|1:08:29
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, the Guardian, and Reuters.
