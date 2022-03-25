Image 1 of 15 Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) is the overall leader ahead of stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) is the overall leader ahead of stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 The peloton racing stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Sergio Higuita racing during Volta a Catalunya stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl during stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) is the overall leader ahead of stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 BikeExchange-Jayco on stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) moves into the overall race lead at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Ethan Vernon takes stage 5 sprint win at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Ethan Vernon takes stage 5 sprint win at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) takes stage 5 sprint win at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Nairo Quintana loses the overall race lead by one second to João Almeida (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethan Vernon of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl won stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya to Vilanova i la Geltrú after João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) clashed in the late intermediate sprint as they fought for every second and the overall race lead.

The 21-year-old British sprinter had the power and speed to sprint down the centre of the road to hold off his rivals. It was his first victory just three months into his professional career.

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) was second and Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën) was third.

Almeida managed to finish third in the late intermediate sprint. He finished safely in the peloton and so took the leader’s white and green jersey from Quintana. The Colombian is now one second behind, with Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) third at seven seconds before Saturday’s hilly stage to Cambrils and then Sunday’s final stage on the tough Montjuic circuit in Barcelona.

“It’s brilliant to win. We weren’t too far off it on stage 2 and I knew what I had to do to correct it. I did that today and it worked perfectly,” Vernon said.

“It was a chaotic stage. It split at the bonus sprint before the last climb and we missed it, so we had to ride to bring it back. At that point I thought it was over because the front of the race was miles away but the lads did a great job to bring it back and put me in a great position in the final kilometres. I wouldn’t have won without my teammates.”

How it unfolded

With the overall classification on a knife-edge, the longest stage in this year’s Volta a Catalunya began predictably enough with a flurry of attempts to get in the breakaway of the day in the hope the overall contenders would let them go.

Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma), Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural Seguros RGA) and Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) eventually managed to use the lower slopes of the one classified climb of the day, the third category Coll de Comiols, to go clear.

Well before the summit of the very long but not excessively hard Comiols, the trio had rapidly built up a lead of over three minutes. Curiously, rather than Arkea-Samsic controlling the race for Nairo Quintana, instead it was Bahrain-Victorious and Bike Exchange-Jayco, the latter working for their sprinter Kaden Groves, doing the bulk of the work behind.

On a relentlessly undulating course through central Catalunya, which slowly lead downhill towards the Mediterranean coast and finished in the town of Vilanova i la Geltrú, the three-man move stretched their lead to a maximum of nearly five minutes.

Meanwhile behind there were a trickle of abandons, including UAE sprinter Juan Sebastian Molano and Movistar’s Albert Torres.

When QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, working for their British sprinter Ethan Vernon, added their collective shoulder to the win, the lead began to drop as quickly as it had risen.

However, it was a sudden acceleration roughly halfway through the stage courtesy of UAE Team Emirates which caused the three racers’ advantage to shrink radically, dropping to less than three minutes as UAE Team Emirates attempted to force an echelon in the bunch.

After a few kilometres, though, with Quintana and his team clearly aware of what UAE Team Emirates were trying to hatch, Almeida’s team ceased trying to ambush the Colombian and their other GC rivals.

For the next hour an uneasy truce ensued, with the three managing to stretch open their lead again a little more. However, even before the first of two intermediate sprints at la Bisbal de Penedes, a fraction under 30 kilometres from the finish, Team BikeExchange and Quick Step began to up the pace again with the aim of reeling in the break for good.

Nicolau won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Berrade and Martin with 30km to go but were swept up 10km later.

The overall contenders, and especially Almeida and Quintana, wanted to fight for the time bonuses and several lead-out trains formed with Almeida and Quintana trying to hold their teammates’ wheels.

UAE Team Emirates appeared in charge but Uno-X and then Arkea-Samsic came up late. The riders were spread across the road as the line appeared.

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) won the sprint to collect three seconds, with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) taking two seconds and Almeida was third to collect a single but ultimately vital one-second time bonus.

The sprinters and their teammates took control after that, closing down several late attacks and ensuring a fast, hectic finish and a first win for Vernon.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 5:21:17 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 3 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 5 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 6 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 8 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 9 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 11 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 12 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 13 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 17 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 18 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 22 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 24 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 25 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 26 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 27 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 28 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 31 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 32 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 35 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 36 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis 37 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 38 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 39 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 42 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 43 Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 44 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 46 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 47 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic 48 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 49 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 51 Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 52 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 53 Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 54 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 55 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 56 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 57 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost 60 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team 61 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team 62 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) EF Education-EasyPost 63 George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 64 Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 66 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 67 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 70 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 71 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 72 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 74 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 77 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 80 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 81 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 82 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 84 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 85 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 86 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 87 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 88 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 89 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 90 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 91 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 92 Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 93 Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic 94 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 95 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 96 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 97 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 98 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 99 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 100 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 101 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 102 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 103 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 104 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 105 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 106 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 107 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:23 108 Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:32 109 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:23 110 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:28 111 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:45 112 Callum Scotson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 113 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 114 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 115 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53 116 Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:04 117 William Barta (USA) Movistar Team 0:02:06 118 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:27 119 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:37 120 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 121 Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis 0:03:26 122 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:03:35 123 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 124 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 125 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 126 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 127 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 128 Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH 129 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 130 Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:04 131 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 132 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:25 133 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:48 134 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 136 Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 137 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 138 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 139 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:12 140 Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco DNF Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates DNF Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - La Bisbal Del Penedès km. 176.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 2 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2 3 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 2 - Pantà De Foix km. 189.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 3 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 3 - C-246A Meta En Rambla De Josep Antoni Vidal Frente Núm... km. 206.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 6 3 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 4

Mountain 1 - Coll De Comiols (P.M. 3Âª Cat) km. 37 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 2 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2 3 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 5:21:17 2 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 3 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 5 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 6 Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 9 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 14 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis 16 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 17 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18 Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 19 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 21 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 22 Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 23 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 24 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team 25 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 26 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 27 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 29 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 33 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 34 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 35 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 36 Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 37 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 38 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 39 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 40 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 41 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 42 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:03:35 43 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 44 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 45 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 46 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 47 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 48 Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:04 49 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:48 50 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 16:03:51 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 AG2R Citroen Team 4 Bahrain Victorious 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Cofidis 7 Arkea-Samsic 8 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Burgos-BH 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13 Astana Qazaqstan Team 14 Equipo Kern Pharma 15 Team DSM 16 Groupama-FDJ 17 Trek-Segafredo 18 Movistar Team 19 Ineos Grenadiers 20 EF Education-EasyPost 21 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 22 Jumbo-Visma 23 BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:32 24 Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:45

General classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22:26:09 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:01 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:07 4 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 7 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:24 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:27 10 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 11 George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 12 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:00 13 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03 15 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 16 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:08 17 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 18 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:31 19 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:38 20 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:58 22 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:20 24 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:24 25 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:25 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:45 27 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:58 28 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:10 29 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:04:48 30 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:05:36 31 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:38 32 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:55 33 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:12 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:18 35 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:08:38 36 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:42 37 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:08 38 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) EF Education-EasyPost 0:09:14 39 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:15 40 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:11 41 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:56 42 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:12:19 43 Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:12:36 44 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:13:02 45 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:26 46 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:14:55 47 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:15:22 48 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:33 49 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team 0:15:34 50 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:15:40 51 Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:07 52 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 53 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:16:30 54 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:16:36 55 Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:16:46 56 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:49 57 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:07 58 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:17:20 59 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:51 60 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:07 61 Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:18:47 62 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:00 63 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:04 64 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:19:11 65 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:31 66 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic 0:20:04 67 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:20:17 68 Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:22:47 69 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:22:49 70 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:22:51 71 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:23:02 72 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:49 73 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:24:25 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:49 75 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:25:18 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 0:25:35 78 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:37 79 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:05 80 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:26:24 82 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:28:27 83 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:36 84 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:44 85 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:30:26 86 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 0:30:46 87 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:00 88 Callum Scotson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:32:46 89 Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:01 90 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:34:16 91 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 0:34:45 92 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:35:01 93 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:35:56 94 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:36:08 95 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:36:12 96 Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 0:36:27 97 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:36:41 98 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:02 99 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:37:31 100 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 0:37:48 101 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:38:30 102 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:39:56 103 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team 0:41:31 104 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 105 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:36 106 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:38 107 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:43:01 108 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:43:29 109 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:43:45 110 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:55 111 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:44:20 112 Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:44:49 113 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:56 114 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:46:46 115 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:48:02 116 William Barta (USA) Movistar Team 0:48:09 117 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:48:13 118 Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis 0:48:58 119 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:49:41 120 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:50:50 121 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:50:54 122 Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:38 123 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:53:53 124 Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:53:58 125 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:55:56 126 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:32 127 Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:56:38 128 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:59:13 129 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:00:35 130 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:01:17 131 Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:44 132 Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:01:50 133 Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:02:28 134 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis 1:04:44 135 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:06:54 136 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 1:06:59 137 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:08:45 138 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:35 139 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:12:23 140 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:25

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 12 2 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 3 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 11 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 10 5 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 10 6 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 10 8 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 6 9 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 5 10 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 11 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 12 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 14 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 4 15 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 17 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 3 18 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 3 19 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 20 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 3 21 Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 22 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2 23 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 24 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 25 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 26 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 27 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 28 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 2 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 20 3 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 18 4 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 14 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 14 7 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 8 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 12 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 10 10 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 10 11 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 12 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 13 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 9 14 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 15 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 5 17 Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 18 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 3 20 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 3 21 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2 22 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2 23 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 2 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2 25 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2 26 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 2 27 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 28 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1 29 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 1 30 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 31 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22:26:09 2 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:07 3 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18 4 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 5 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:00 6 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:08 7 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:38 8 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46 9 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07 10 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:24 11 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:10 12 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:05:36 13 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:56 14 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:14:55 15 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:15:22 16 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:33 17 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:15:40 18 Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:07 19 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 20 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:16:36 21 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:49 22 Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:18:47 23 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:00 24 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:31 25 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:22:51 26 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:49 27 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:37 28 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:36 29 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:00 30 Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:01 31 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:35:56 32 Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 0:36:27 33 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:36:41 34 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 0:37:48 35 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team 0:41:31 36 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:36 37 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:55 38 Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:44:49 39 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:48:13 40 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:49:41 41 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:53:53 42 Jacob Hindsgaul (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:53:58 43 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:55:56 44 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:59:13 45 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:00:35 46 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:01:17 47 Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:44 48 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis 1:04:44 49 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:08:45 50 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:35 51 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:12:23