Volta a Catalunya: Kaden Groves wins crosswind-hit second stage

Image 1 of 3 Kaden Groves wins stage 2 in Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 3 Kaden Groves wins stage 2 in Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 Kaden Groves wins stage 2 in Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

BikeExchange-Jayco made it two wins in two days at the Volta a Catalunya as Kaden Groves sprinted to his first career WorldTour victory on the crosswind-hit second stage in Perpignan.

The 23-year-old was the quickest finisher – just – from a reduced group of around 30 riders, which split off from the peloton after Cofidis and Movistar had driven at the front as the wind hit. Race leader Michael Matthews provided the lead out to his compatriot, with Groves edging out Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) in a photo finish at the line.

The Occitan wind proved to be a double-edged sword for the Australian team, however, as their GC leader Simon Yates shed time after getting caught in a crash just before the peloton split into pieces inside the final 15 kilometres.

More to follow...

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 4:44:28 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 3 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 4 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 5 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 9 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 10 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo