Volta a Catalunya: Kaden Groves wins crosswind-hit second stage

By published

Two wins in two days for BikeExchange, Jonas Iversby Hvideberg moves into the overall lead

PERPIGNAN FRANCE MARCH 22 LR Kaden Groves of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco crosses the finishing line in first place ahead of Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 2 a 2024km stage from LEscala to Perpignan VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 22 2022 in Perpignan France

PERPIGNAN FRANCE MARCH 22 LR Kaden Groves of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco and Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious sprint to stage win during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 2 a 2024km stage from LEscala to Perpignan VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 22 2022 in Perpignan France Photo by David RamosGetty Images

PERPIGNAN FRANCE MARCH 22 LR Kaden Groves of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco and Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious sprint to stage win during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 2 a 2024km stage from LEscala to Perpignan VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 22 2022 in Perpignan France Photo by David RamosGetty Images

BikeExchange-Jayco made it two wins in two days at the Volta a Catalunya as Kaden Groves sprinted to his first career WorldTour victory on the crosswind-hit second stage in Perpignan.

The 23-year-old was the quickest finisher – just – from a reduced group of around 30 riders, which split off from the peloton after Cofidis and Movistar had driven at the front as the wind hit. Race leader Michael Matthews provided the lead out to his compatriot, with Groves edging out Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) in a photo finish at the line.

The Occitan wind proved to be a double-edged sword for the Australian team, however, as their GC leader Simon Yates shed time after getting caught in a crash just before the peloton split into pieces inside the final 15 kilometres.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 4:44:28
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
4Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
5Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
6Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
7Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
9Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
10Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 8:31:28
2Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:01
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:07
4Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11
5Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
8Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

