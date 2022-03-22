Volta a Catalunya: Kaden Groves wins crosswind-hit second stage
By Daniel Ostanek published
Two wins in two days for BikeExchange, Jonas Iversby Hvideberg moves into the overall lead
BikeExchange-Jayco made it two wins in two days at the Volta a Catalunya as Kaden Groves sprinted to his first career WorldTour victory on the crosswind-hit second stage in Perpignan.
The 23-year-old was the quickest finisher – just – from a reduced group of around 30 riders, which split off from the peloton after Cofidis and Movistar had driven at the front as the wind hit. Race leader Michael Matthews provided the lead out to his compatriot, with Groves edging out Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) in a photo finish at the line.
The Occitan wind proved to be a double-edged sword for the Australian team, however, as their GC leader Simon Yates shed time after getting caught in a crash just before the peloton split into pieces inside the final 15 kilometres.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|4:44:28
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|10
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|8:31:28
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:01
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:07
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|5
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta a Catalunya: Kaden Groves wins crosswind-hit second stageTwo wins in two days for BikeExchange, Jonas Iversby Hvideberg moves into the overall lead
-
Specialized claims new Allez Sprint is the 'fastest alloy bike ever'Specialized launches 2022 Allez Sprint with integrated cockpit and more relaxed geometry compared to predecessor
-
Specialized Allez Sprint 2022: First ride reviewIs the new Allez Sprint the first alloy superbike, as Specialized claims?
-
Will dropper posts break into the pro peloton?Mohorič claims everyone will use dropper seatposts from now on but is he right?