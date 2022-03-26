Higuita takes Volta a Catalunya lead after 117km stage 6 attack

By published

Carapaz takes the stage win in two-man long-range move

Image 1 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 LR Dries Devenyns of Belgium Louis Vervaeke of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jos Herrada Lopez of Spain and Team Cofidis and Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious Blue Points Jersey prior to the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The riders await the start in the rain (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 2 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 LR Simone Petilli of Italy and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Phillip Pedersen Casper of Denmark and Team DSM and Steven Kruijswijk of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma attack during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Casper Pedersen (Team DSM) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) were part of an early move (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 3 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 LR Vadim Pronskiy of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan Sander Armee of Belgium and Team Cofidis and Team Cofidis Jensen Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo and Guillaume Boivin of Canada and Team Israel Premier Tech attack during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Riders seeking to stay dry in their rain gear on stage 6 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 4 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 Luke Plapp of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 5 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team Bahrain Victorious leads the peloton in heavy rain during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) leads a group (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 6 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic competes during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) in the peloton early in the day (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 7 of 16

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 6th stage Salou - Cambrils 167.6 km - 26/03/2022 - Hugh Carthy (GBR - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022.

Hugh Carthy (EF-EasyPost) on the attack (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022.)
Image 8 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 LR Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team Bora Hansgrohe compete in the breakaway during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) out on the attack (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 9 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 LR Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team Bora Hansgrohe and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete in the breakaway during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Carapaz and Higuita attacked over 100km from the finish (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 10 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 LR Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team Bahrain Victorious Jensen Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Javier Romo of Spain and Team Astana Qazaqstan and Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team lead the chase during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The chase group runs down a descent mid-stage (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 11 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and UAE Team Emirates leads the chase during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The chase group descent through a town (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 12 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 LR Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team Bora Hansgrohe compete in the breakaway during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Carapaz and Higuita out front on the attack (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 13 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 A general view of the peloton competing during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton head over a bridge in the middle of stage 6 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 14 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 LR Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates compete during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

UAE Team Emirates led the chase for much of the day (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 15 of 16

CAMBRILS SPAIN MARCH 26 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic competes during the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 6 a 1685km stage from Costa Daurada SalouCambrils to Costa Daurada SalouCambrils VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 26 2022 in Cambrils Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) in the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 16 of 16

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - 101st Edition - 6th stage Salou - Cambrils 167.6 km - 26/03/2022 - Sergio Higuita (COL - Bora - Hansgrohe) Richard Carapaz (ECU - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022.

Richard Carapaz outsprints breakaway companion Sergio Higuita for stage 6 win (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the lead of the Volta a Catalunya on stage 6 after mounting an audacious two-man assault for 117km through the Prades mountains alongside Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Carapaz took the stage win in Cambrils, just about outsprinting his breakaway companion at the line and moving up to second overall in the process. Former race leader João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) finished in the chase group at 48 seconds down to tumble to third place overall.

After a hectic uphill start to the day in bad weather, which saw no break group manage to get away, the race split up on the opening climb of the Col de les Llebres. There, the peloton dissolving into an elite GC group, while Higuita and Carapaz took their chance to attack on the hilly terrain following the descent.

The pair quickly built a minutes' gap on the tough terrain that followed, while back in the chase UAE Team Emirates received little assistance from other teams. Their advantage maxed out at 3:30 at one point and heading into the final 50km it was still up at three minutes.

Help in the chase eventually came from Bahrain Victorious and Uno-X, though the combined efforts of the teams came too late to eat into the gap Higuita and Carapaz had built. Heading over the final climb of the Col de la Teixeta, they enjoyed a two-minute gap, one that scarcely changed on the downhill run back to the coast and the finish.

Heading into the final kilometre, Higuita and Carapaz had it in the bag, still a minute up on the peloton. There was no gentlemen's agreement between the pair at the line, however, with Carapaz coming from the wheel to take the stage win by inches.

More to come!

Stage 6 - brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers04:09:19
2Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco00:00:48
4Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
9Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
10Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM

General classification after stage 6
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe26:35:24
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:16
3João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:00:52
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic00:00:53
5Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:01:08
6Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious00:01:10
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
8Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:01:13
9Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:01:27
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:52

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

Latest on Cyclingnews