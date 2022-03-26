Higuita takes Volta a Catalunya lead after 117km stage 6 attack

Image 1 of 16 The riders await the start in the rain (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 2 of 16 Casper Pedersen (Team DSM) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) were part of an early move (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 3 of 16 Riders seeking to stay dry in their rain gear on stage 6 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 4 of 16 Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 5 of 16 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) leads a group (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 6 of 16 Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) in the peloton early in the day (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 7 of 16 Hugh Carthy (EF-EasyPost) on the attack (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022.) Image 8 of 16 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) out on the attack (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 9 of 16 Carapaz and Higuita attacked over 100km from the finish (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 10 of 16 The chase group runs down a descent mid-stage (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 11 of 16 The chase group descent through a town (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 12 of 16 Carapaz and Higuita out front on the attack (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 13 of 16 The peloton head over a bridge in the middle of stage 6 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 14 of 16 UAE Team Emirates led the chase for much of the day (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 15 of 16 Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) in the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 16 of 16 Richard Carapaz outsprints breakaway companion Sergio Higuita for stage 6 win (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the lead of the Volta a Catalunya on stage 6 after mounting an audacious two-man assault for 117km through the Prades mountains alongside Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Carapaz took the stage win in Cambrils, just about outsprinting his breakaway companion at the line and moving up to second overall in the process. Former race leader João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) finished in the chase group at 48 seconds down to tumble to third place overall.

After a hectic uphill start to the day in bad weather, which saw no break group manage to get away, the race split up on the opening climb of the Col de les Llebres. There, the peloton dissolving into an elite GC group, while Higuita and Carapaz took their chance to attack on the hilly terrain following the descent.

The pair quickly built a minutes' gap on the tough terrain that followed, while back in the chase UAE Team Emirates received little assistance from other teams. Their advantage maxed out at 3:30 at one point and heading into the final 50km it was still up at three minutes.

Help in the chase eventually came from Bahrain Victorious and Uno-X, though the combined efforts of the teams came too late to eat into the gap Higuita and Carapaz had built. Heading over the final climb of the Col de la Teixeta, they enjoyed a two-minute gap, one that scarcely changed on the downhill run back to the coast and the finish.

Heading into the final kilometre, Higuita and Carapaz had it in the bag, still a minute up on the peloton. There was no gentlemen's agreement between the pair at the line, however, with Carapaz coming from the wheel to take the stage win by inches.

More to come!

Stage 6 - brief results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 04:09:19 2 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 00:00:48 4 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 9 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM