Higuita takes Volta a Catalunya lead after 117km stage 6 attack
By Daniel Ostanek published
Carapaz takes the stage win in two-man long-range move
Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the lead of the Volta a Catalunya on stage 6 after mounting an audacious two-man assault for 117km through the Prades mountains alongside Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).
Carapaz took the stage win in Cambrils, just about outsprinting his breakaway companion at the line and moving up to second overall in the process. Former race leader João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) finished in the chase group at 48 seconds down to tumble to third place overall.
After a hectic uphill start to the day in bad weather, which saw no break group manage to get away, the race split up on the opening climb of the Col de les Llebres. There, the peloton dissolving into an elite GC group, while Higuita and Carapaz took their chance to attack on the hilly terrain following the descent.
The pair quickly built a minutes' gap on the tough terrain that followed, while back in the chase UAE Team Emirates received little assistance from other teams. Their advantage maxed out at 3:30 at one point and heading into the final 50km it was still up at three minutes.
Help in the chase eventually came from Bahrain Victorious and Uno-X, though the combined efforts of the teams came too late to eat into the gap Higuita and Carapaz had built. Heading over the final climb of the Col de la Teixeta, they enjoyed a two-minute gap, one that scarcely changed on the downhill run back to the coast and the finish.
Heading into the final kilometre, Higuita and Carapaz had it in the bag, still a minute up on the peloton. There was no gentlemen's agreement between the pair at the line, however, with Carapaz coming from the wheel to take the stage win by inches.
More to come!
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|04:09:19
|2
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|00:00:48
|4
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|9
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26:35:24
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:16
|3
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:52
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|00:00:53
|5
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:08
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|00:01:10
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|8
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:01:13
|9
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:01:27
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:52
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
