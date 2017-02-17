Volta ao Algarve: Castroviejo wins time trial in Sagres
LottoNL-Jumbo's Primož Roglič takes overall lead from Dan Martin
Stage 3: Sagres - Sagres (ITT)
Primož Roglič (LottoNl-Jumbo) surged into the race lead at the Volta ao Algarve Friday with a strong performance in the stage 3 individual time trial. Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo claimed the stage victory, knocking Katusha-Alpecin's Tony Martin out of the hot seat and then fending off the rest of the field to seal the win.
Roglič delivered the third best time of the afternoon, five seconds behind Castroviejo, overhauling Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin for the race lead. Martin dropped all the way to sixth overall, with Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski now sitting second on GC and stage winner Castroviejo in third.
“It's so special for me to come back to this race, after everything that happened for me last season, and be a protagonist again," Castroviejo said. "As well yesterday as today I could be up there with the top guns, and claiming this victory is a marvellous feeling for me. I couldn't be more proud of what I achieved on this TT."
Early starter Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) was the first rider to hold onto the provisional stage lead for a significant amount of time, clocking in at 21:59. Just under an hour later, Trek-Segafredo neo-pro Mads Pedersen set a mark six seconds faster than Mullen's, knocking the Irishman out of the hot seat.
Pedersen gave up the lead to FDJ's Arnaud Démare, who came across the line 17 seconds faster, but the French sprinter's surprise performance didn't hold the top spot for long as LottoNl-Jumbo's Lars Boom bested it by a single second.
Boom's time stood strong for nearly an hour until time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) set a mark of 21:28, seven seconds faster. Unfortunately for the German, he would only spend 12 minutes in the hot seat before Castroviejo delivered his stage-winning performance.
The Spaniard got stronger over the course of his ride, putting in the third-fastest time at the first intermediate split but crossing the finish line with the day's best mark, four seconds faster than Martin's.
None of the eight starters that followed the Spaniard could best his time, though Kwiatkowski – fourth on the stage – and third-placed Roglič came closest.
Dan Martin, the final starter to hit the road, finished nearly a minute and a half down on Roglič, allowing the Slovenian to take control of the leader's jersey with Kwiatkowski lurking 22 seconds back and Castroviejo 36 seconds down.
The Volta ao Algarve continues Saturday with a 203.4km stage 4 from Almodôvar to Tavira.
"The GC might not be decided yet, I think," Castroviejo said. "Sunday's finish will see some fireworks for sure. Malhao is a short climb, one you take only eight minutes to complete, but I think it will create more gaps than Fóia. It's a very explosive one, and with the race finishing there, everyone will do their best and the bunch will split completely, even before the final ascent."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:24
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:05
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:20
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|11
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|12
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|13
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|14
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:35
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:43
|17
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:47
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:48
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:51
|21
|Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:56
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:59
|25
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:00
|27
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:01
|28
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|30
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|31
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:03
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:06
|36
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:07
|37
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:01:09
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:10
|40
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:11
|42
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|43
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:15
|44
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|45
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|46
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|48
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|50
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:20
|51
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|52
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:21
|53
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|54
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
|0:01:22
|56
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:25
|59
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|60
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:26
|62
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|0:01:27
|64
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|65
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:30
|66
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:01:31
|68
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:33
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|71
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:38
|73
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:40
|74
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|75
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:42
|77
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:43
|78
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|79
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:44
|81
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:45
|83
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:46
|84
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|85
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|86
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:47
|87
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|88
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:01:49
|89
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista
|90
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|91
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|92
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|93
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|95
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:53
|96
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|97
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:54
|98
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|99
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:01
|100
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|101
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:05
|102
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:02:08
|104
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista
|105
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|106
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:10
|108
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:13
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:14
|111
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|114
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:16
|115
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:17
|116
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:18
|117
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|119
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|121
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:21
|122
|Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel
|0:02:24
|123
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|124
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|125
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|126
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:26
|127
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:28
|129
|João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|130
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:29
|131
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:02:30
|132
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|133
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:31
|134
|César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:02:32
|135
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:02:34
|136
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:02:35
|137
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:36
|138
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|139
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon
|140
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|141
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:37
|142
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|143
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:40
|144
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:02:41
|145
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:44
|146
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|147
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|148
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:02:45
|149
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:46
|150
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|151
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:47
|152
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|153
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:48
|154
|Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira
|155
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:49
|156
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|157
|Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:02:50
|158
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:52
|159
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:02:53
|160
|Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|161
|Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:02:54
|162
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:55
|164
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:57
|165
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:00
|166
|Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:03:01
|167
|Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
|168
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:03:02
|170
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel
|0:03:04
|171
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|172
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:10
|173
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|174
|Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:03:11
|175
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:12
|176
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|177
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:14
|178
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:15
|179
|João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:03:17
|180
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:03:31
|181
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:03:32
|182
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:03:33
|183
|Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:03:41
|184
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:03:43
|185
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:44
|186
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:47
|187
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel
|0:03:50
|188
|Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:03:51
|189
|Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:03:52
|190
|Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:04:03
|191
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:04:17
|192
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:21
|193
|António Barbio (Por) Efapel
|0:04:25
|194
|Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:04:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1:04:48
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:39
|3
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:56
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin (Sui)
|0:01:27
|5
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:33
|6
|FDJ
|0:01:37
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:46
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|9
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:02:18
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:23
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|0:02:28
|12
|Sporting / Tavira
|0:02:46
|13
|Rally Cycling
|0:03:13
|14
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:20
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:27
|16
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:02
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:42
|18
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:04:55
|19
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:05:37
|20
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:05:46
|21
|W52/Fc Porto
|0:05:49
|22
|La - Metalusa Blackjack
|0:05:55
|23
|Rp - Boavista
|0:05:56
|24
|Louletano - Hospital De Loule
|0:06:27
|25
|Efapel
|0:06:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9:36:29
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:55
|5
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:31
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:40
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|9
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:01:54
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
|0:01:56
|11
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:02:07
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|0:02:08
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:23
|16
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:37
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:39
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:40
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:54
|23
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:58
|24
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:25
|27
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:35
|28
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:46
|29
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:51
|30
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:21
|31
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:27
|32
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:04:34
|33
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|34
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:03
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:15
|36
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:28
|37
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:48
|38
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:53
|39
|Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:06:05
|40
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:06:07
|41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:11
|42
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:06:16
|43
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:25
|44
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:07:03
|45
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:38
|46
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:07:47
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:06
|48
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:08:33
|49
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:46
|50
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:51
|51
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:09:13
|52
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:19
|53
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:24
|54
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:09:27
|55
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:46
|56
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:09:53
|57
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:02
|58
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|0:10:05
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:22
|60
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:10:31
|61
|César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:10:49
|62
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:55
|63
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:11:03
|64
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|0:11:05
|65
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:11:22
|66
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:11:29
|67
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:48
|68
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:11:52
|69
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:12:00
|70
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:14
|71
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:31
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:12:39
|73
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:12:52
|74
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:22
|75
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:31
|76
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:45
|77
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:13:53
|78
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:14:07
|79
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:09
|80
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel
|0:14:12
|81
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:28
|82
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:32
|83
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:35
|84
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:44
|85
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:46
|86
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:14:54
|87
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon
|0:14:55
|88
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:15:29
|89
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:49
|90
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:57
|91
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:31
|92
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:17:50
|93
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:17:56
|94
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:25
|95
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:30
|96
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:18:40
|97
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:41
|98
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:43
|99
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:56
|100
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel
|0:19:08
|101
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:14
|102
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:18
|103
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:19:22
|104
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:28
|105
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:29
|106
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:32
|107
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:19:33
|108
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:35
|110
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:19:37
|111
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:43
|112
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:19:49
|113
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:53
|114
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:55
|116
|Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:20:02
|117
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:12
|118
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:20
|119
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:31
|120
|Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel
|0:20:41
|121
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:52
|122
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:20:56
|123
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:21:16
|124
|Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira
|0:21:30
|125
|Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:21:33
|126
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:11
|127
|Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:22:13
|128
|Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:22:23
|129
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:24
|130
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:35
|131
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:37
|132
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:40
|133
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:48
|134
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:03
|135
|Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:23:05
|136
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:23:17
|137
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:23:26
|138
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:23:28
|139
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|140
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:29
|141
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:31
|142
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:36
|144
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:23:39
|145
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|146
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:46
|147
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:49
|148
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:54
|149
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:23:59
|150
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:24:03
|151
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:06
|152
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:24:07
|153
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:24:08
|154
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:24:10
|155
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:13
|156
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:24:14
|157
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|158
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:16
|159
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:25
|160
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:24:26
|161
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:32
|162
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:24:33
|163
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|164
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:39
|165
|Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:24:40
|166
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:24:45
|167
|João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:24:48
|168
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:49
|169
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:52
|170
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:58
|171
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:25:02
|172
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:17
|173
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:25:25
|174
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:52
|175
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:59
|176
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:26:02
|177
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:26:39
|178
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:27:14
|179
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:27:44
|180
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:03
|181
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:28:12
|182
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:16
|183
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:18
|184
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:29:25
|185
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:33:09
|186
|Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:35:07
|187
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:35:23
|188
|Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:35:24
|189
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:35:46
|190
|João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:35:55
|191
|Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:36:05
|192
|Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:36:27
|193
|António Barbio (Por) Efapel
|0:36:38
|194
|Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:38:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|28:53:41
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|3
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:11
|4
|Team Sky
|0:04:07
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:25
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:09
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:31
|8
|Sporting / Tavira
|0:10:37
|9
|W52/FC Porto
|0:10:53
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:50
|11
|Manzana Postobon
|0:15:29
|12
|LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:19:27
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:08
|14
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:12
|15
|RP - Boavista
|0:23:59
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:22
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:37
|18
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:08
|19
|Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:26:29
|20
|FDJ
|0:30:23
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:31:40
|22
|Efapel
|0:34:47
|23
|Rally Cycling
|0:36:34
|24
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:07
|25
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:45:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|23
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|7
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|13
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|9
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
|10
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|11
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|12
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|13
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|16
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|17
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|18
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|19
|Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
|3
|20
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|2
|21
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|22
|João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista
|2
|23
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|24
|João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|2
|25
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|27
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|9
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|10
|Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista
|3
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
|2
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|13
|João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista
|2
|14
|Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9:38:18
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:48
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:05
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|5
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:38
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:14
|7
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:05:58
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:02
|9
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:57
|10
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:04
|11
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|0:08:16
|12
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:10:03
|13
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:03
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:39
|15
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:14:08
|16
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:46
|17
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:42
|18
|Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel
|0:18:52
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:46
|20
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:42
|21
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:22:10
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:17
|23
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:21
|24
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:22:25
|25
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:27
|26
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:22:37
|27
|Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:22:51
|28
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:24:10
|29
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:27
|30
|Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:33:18
|31
|Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:36:40
