Image 1 of 23 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen delivered a top 10 performance in third stage of the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Home rider José Gonçalves in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Julien Vermote time trialing in the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Alex Dowsett en route to a top 10 finish in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Sky's Salvatore Puccio in the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 Tiago Machado in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 New Movistar signee Carlos Barbero in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 Dylan Van Baarle finished a respectable 20th in the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 Igor Boev was among the first 10 riders out on the road in Friday's stage 3 time trial at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 23 Matteo Trentin at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 23 Ryan Mullen enjoyed some time in the hot seat early on in the Volta ao Algarve's third stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 23 Having already claimed three victories in 2017, Fernando Gaviria could maybe be forgiven for finishing 141st in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 23 Tony Martin riding to second place in the stage 3 time trial at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 23 Reigning world time trial champion Tony Martin delivered an impressive ride in the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve, but it wasn't enough to win the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 23 Jonathan Castroviejo celebrates victory in stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 23 Jonathan Castroviejo after his Volta ao Algarve time trial win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 23 Primoz Roglic, who started the day second overall, surged into the Volta ao Algarve race lead with his stage 3 performance. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 23 Primoz Roglic en route to a third-place finish in stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 23 Primoz Roglic atop the podium as the new leader of the Volta ao Algarve after three stages (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Spanish and European time trial champion Jonathan Castroviejo time trialing to victory in stage 3 of the 2017 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Max Richeze racing in the Volta ao Algarve's third stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Primož Roglič (LottoNl-Jumbo) surged into the race lead at the Volta ao Algarve Friday with a strong performance in the stage 3 individual time trial. Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo claimed the stage victory, knocking Katusha-Alpecin's Tony Martin out of the hot seat and then fending off the rest of the field to seal the win.

Roglič delivered the third best time of the afternoon, five seconds behind Castroviejo, overhauling Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin for the race lead. Martin dropped all the way to sixth overall, with Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski now sitting second on GC and stage winner Castroviejo in third.

“It's so special for me to come back to this race, after everything that happened for me last season, and be a protagonist again," Castroviejo said. "As well yesterday as today I could be up there with the top guns, and claiming this victory is a marvellous feeling for me. I couldn't be more proud of what I achieved on this TT."

Early starter Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) was the first rider to hold onto the provisional stage lead for a significant amount of time, clocking in at 21:59. Just under an hour later, Trek-Segafredo neo-pro Mads Pedersen set a mark six seconds faster than Mullen's, knocking the Irishman out of the hot seat.

Pedersen gave up the lead to FDJ's Arnaud Démare, who came across the line 17 seconds faster, but the French sprinter's surprise performance didn't hold the top spot for long as LottoNl-Jumbo's Lars Boom bested it by a single second.

Boom's time stood strong for nearly an hour until time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) set a mark of 21:28, seven seconds faster. Unfortunately for the German, he would only spend 12 minutes in the hot seat before Castroviejo delivered his stage-winning performance.

The Spaniard got stronger over the course of his ride, putting in the third-fastest time at the first intermediate split but crossing the finish line with the day's best mark, four seconds faster than Martin's.

None of the eight starters that followed the Spaniard could best his time, though Kwiatkowski – fourth on the stage – and third-placed Roglič came closest.

Dan Martin, the final starter to hit the road, finished nearly a minute and a half down on Roglič, allowing the Slovenian to take control of the leader's jersey with Kwiatkowski lurking 22 seconds back and Castroviejo 36 seconds down.

The Volta ao Algarve continues Saturday with a 203.4km stage 4 from Almodôvar to Tavira.

"The GC might not be decided yet, I think," Castroviejo said. "Sunday's finish will see some fireworks for sure. Malhao is a short climb, one you take only eight minutes to complete, but I think it will create more gaps than Fóia. It's a very explosive one, and with the race finishing there, everyone will do their best and the bunch will split completely, even before the final ascent."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:24 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:04 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:05 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:11 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:12 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:16 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:20 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 11 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 12 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 13 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:34 14 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:35 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:36 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:43 17 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:47 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:48 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:51 21 Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:56 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:57 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:59 25 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 26 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:00 27 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:01 28 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 30 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 31 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:03 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:06 36 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:07 37 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 38 Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira 0:01:09 39 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:10 40 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:11 42 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 43 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:15 44 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:16 45 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 46 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 49 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:19 50 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:20 51 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 52 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:21 53 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 54 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira 0:01:22 56 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 57 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 58 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:25 59 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 60 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:26 62 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira 0:01:27 64 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29 65 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:30 66 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 67 Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:01:31 68 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:33 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:34 71 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:38 73 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:40 74 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 75 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:42 77 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:43 78 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 79 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 80 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:44 81 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 82 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:01:45 83 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:46 84 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 85 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 86 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:47 87 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:48 88 Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:01:49 89 Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista 90 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50 91 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 92 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 93 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51 95 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:53 96 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 97 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:54 98 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:58 99 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:01 100 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:03 101 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:02:05 102 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:02:08 104 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista 105 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:09 106 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:10 108 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:13 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:14 111 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 112 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 114 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:16 115 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:17 116 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:18 117 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 118 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 119 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 120 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 121 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:21 122 Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel 0:02:24 123 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira 124 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 125 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 126 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:26 127 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 128 Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:28 129 João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 130 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:29 131 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:02:30 132 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 133 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:31 134 César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:02:32 135 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:02:34 136 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista 0:02:35 137 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:36 138 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 139 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon 140 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 141 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:37 142 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 143 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:40 144 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:41 145 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:44 146 Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 147 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 148 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:45 149 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:46 150 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 151 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:47 152 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 153 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:48 154 Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira 155 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:49 156 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 157 Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista 0:02:50 158 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:52 159 Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:02:53 160 Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 161 Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista 0:02:54 162 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:55 164 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:57 165 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:00 166 Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:03:01 167 Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista 168 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:03:02 170 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel 0:03:04 171 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:07 172 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:10 173 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 174 Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:03:11 175 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:12 176 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira 177 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:14 178 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:15 179 João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista 0:03:17 180 David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira 0:03:31 181 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:03:32 182 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:03:33 183 Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:03:41 184 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:03:43 185 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:44 186 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:03:47 187 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel 0:03:50 188 Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:03:51 189 Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:03:52 190 Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:04:03 191 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:04:17 192 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:21 193 António Barbio (Por) Efapel 0:04:25 194 Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:04:29

Teams Classification - stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1:04:48 2 Team Sky 0:00:39 3 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:00:56 4 Team Katusha Alpecin (Sui) 0:01:27 5 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:33 6 FDJ 0:01:37 7 Lotto Soudal 0:01:46 8 Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 9 Quick - Step Floors 0:02:18 10 Trek - Segafredo 0:02:23 11 Team Dimension Data 0:02:28 12 Sporting / Tavira 0:02:46 13 Rally Cycling 0:03:13 14 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:20 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:27 16 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:02 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:42 18 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:04:55 19 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:05:37 20 Manzana Postobon Team 0:05:46 21 W52/Fc Porto 0:05:49 22 La - Metalusa Blackjack 0:05:55 23 Rp - Boavista 0:05:56 24 Louletano - Hospital De Loule 0:06:27 25 Efapel 0:06:30

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9:36:29 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:22 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:55 5 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:31 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:40 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 9 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:01:54 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira 0:01:56 11 Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:02:07 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira 0:02:08 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23 16 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:37 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:39 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:02:40 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:54 23 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:58 24 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:06 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:25 27 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:35 28 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:46 29 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:51 30 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:21 31 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:27 32 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:04:34 33 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:57 34 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:03 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:15 36 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:28 37 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:48 38 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:53 39 Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista 0:06:05 40 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:06:07 41 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:06:11 42 Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:06:16 43 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:25 44 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:07:03 45 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:38 46 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:07:47 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:06 48 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:08:33 49 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:46 50 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:08:51 51 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:09:13 52 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:19 53 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:24 54 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:27 55 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:46 56 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:53 57 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:02 58 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 0:10:05 59 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:22 60 Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista 0:10:31 61 César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:10:49 62 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:55 63 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:11:03 64 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira 0:11:05 65 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:11:22 66 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:11:29 67 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:48 68 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista 0:11:52 69 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:12:00 70 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:14 71 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:12:31 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:12:39 73 Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:12:52 74 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:22 75 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:31 76 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:45 77 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:13:53 78 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:14:07 79 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:09 80 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel 0:14:12 81 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:28 82 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:32 83 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:14:35 84 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:44 85 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:46 86 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:14:54 87 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon 0:14:55 88 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:15:29 89 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:49 90 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:57 91 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:31 92 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:17:50 93 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:17:56 94 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:25 95 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:30 96 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:18:40 97 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:41 98 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:43 99 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:56 100 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel 0:19:08 101 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:19:14 102 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:18 103 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:19:22 104 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:28 105 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:19:29 106 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:32 107 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira 0:19:33 108 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:35 110 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:19:37 111 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:43 112 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:19:49 113 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:53 114 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 115 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:55 116 Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:20:02 117 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:12 118 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:20 119 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:31 120 Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel 0:20:41 121 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:52 122 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:20:56 123 Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:21:16 124 Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira 0:21:30 125 Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:21:33 126 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:11 127 Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:22:13 128 Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:22:23 129 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:24 130 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:35 131 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:37 132 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:40 133 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:48 134 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:03 135 Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira 0:23:05 136 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:23:17 137 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:23:26 138 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:23:28 139 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 140 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:29 141 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:23:31 142 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 143 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:36 144 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:23:39 145 David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira 146 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:46 147 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:23:49 148 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:54 149 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:23:59 150 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:24:03 151 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:06 152 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:24:07 153 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista 0:24:08 154 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:24:10 155 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:13 156 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:24:14 157 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 158 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:16 159 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:25 160 Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:24:26 161 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:32 162 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:24:33 163 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 164 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:39 165 Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:24:40 166 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:24:45 167 João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista 0:24:48 168 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:49 169 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:52 170 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:58 171 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:25:02 172 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:17 173 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:25:25 174 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:52 175 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:59 176 Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista 0:26:02 177 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:26:39 178 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:27:14 179 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira 0:27:44 180 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:03 181 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:28:12 182 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:16 183 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:18 184 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:29:25 185 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:33:09 186 Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista 0:35:07 187 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:35:23 188 Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:35:24 189 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:35:46 190 João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:35:55 191 Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:36:05 192 Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista 0:36:27 193 António Barbio (Por) Efapel 0:36:38 194 Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:38:29

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 28:53:41 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 3 Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:11 4 Team Sky 0:04:07 5 Quick-Step Floors 0:04:25 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:09 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:31 8 Sporting / Tavira 0:10:37 9 W52/FC Porto 0:10:53 10 Lotto Soudal 0:11:50 11 Manzana Postobon 0:15:29 12 LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:19:27 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:08 14 Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:12 15 RP - Boavista 0:23:59 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:25:22 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:37 18 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:08 19 Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:26:29 20 FDJ 0:30:23 21 Dimension Data 0:31:40 22 Efapel 0:34:47 23 Rally Cycling 0:36:34 24 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:07 25 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:45:52

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 25 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 23 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 7 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 13 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 9 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira 10 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 10 11 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 12 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 13 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 8 14 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 16 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 17 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 18 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 19 Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista 3 20 Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 2 21 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 22 João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista 2 23 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 24 João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 2 25 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 27 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 8 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 6 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 6 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 9 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 10 Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista 3 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira 2 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 2 13 João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista 2 14 Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista 2