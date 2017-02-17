Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Castroviejo wins time trial in Sagres

LottoNL-Jumbo's Primož Roglič takes overall lead from Dan Martin

Image 1 of 23

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 23

Edvald Boasson Hagen delivered a top 10 performance in third stage of the Volta ao Algarve.

Edvald Boasson Hagen delivered a top 10 performance in third stage of the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

Home rider José Gonçalves in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 time trial

Home rider José Gonçalves in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

Julien Vermote time trialing in the Volta ao Algarve

Julien Vermote time trialing in the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

Alex Dowsett en route to a top 10 finish in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT

Alex Dowsett en route to a top 10 finish in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Sky's Salvatore Puccio in the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve

Sky's Salvatore Puccio in the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

Tiago Machado in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 time trial

Tiago Machado in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 23

New Movistar signee Carlos Barbero in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT

New Movistar signee Carlos Barbero in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 23

Dylan Van Baarle finished a respectable 20th in the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve

Dylan Van Baarle finished a respectable 20th in the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 23

Igor Boev was among the first 10 riders out on the road in Friday's stage 3 time trial at the Volta ao Algarve.

Igor Boev was among the first 10 riders out on the road in Friday's stage 3 time trial at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 23

Matteo Trentin at the Volta ao Algarve

Matteo Trentin at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 23

Ryan Mullen enjoyed some time in the hot seat early on in the Volta ao Algarve's third stage.

Ryan Mullen enjoyed some time in the hot seat early on in the Volta ao Algarve's third stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 23

Having already claimed three victories in 2017, Fernando Gaviria could maybe be forgiven for finishing 141st in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT.

Having already claimed three victories in 2017, Fernando Gaviria could maybe be forgiven for finishing 141st in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 23

Tony Martin riding to second place in the stage 3 time trial at the Volta ao Algarve

Tony Martin riding to second place in the stage 3 time trial at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 23

Reigning world time trial champion Tony Martin delivered an impressive ride in the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve, but it wasn't enough to win the stage.

Reigning world time trial champion Tony Martin delivered an impressive ride in the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve, but it wasn't enough to win the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 23

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 23

Jonathan Castroviejo celebrates victory in stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve

Jonathan Castroviejo celebrates victory in stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 23

Jonathan Castroviejo after his Volta ao Algarve time trial win

Jonathan Castroviejo after his Volta ao Algarve time trial win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 23

Primoz Roglic, who started the day second overall, surged into the Volta ao Algarve race lead with his stage 3 performance.

Primoz Roglic, who started the day second overall, surged into the Volta ao Algarve race lead with his stage 3 performance.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 23

Primoz Roglic en route to a third-place finish in stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve

Primoz Roglic en route to a third-place finish in stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 23

Primoz Roglic atop the podium as the new leader of the Volta ao Algarve after three stages

Primoz Roglic atop the podium as the new leader of the Volta ao Algarve after three stages
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 23

Spanish and European time trial champion Jonathan Castroviejo time trialing to victory in stage 3 of the 2017 Volta ao Algarve

Spanish and European time trial champion Jonathan Castroviejo time trialing to victory in stage 3 of the 2017 Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 23

Max Richeze racing in the Volta ao Algarve's third stage

Max Richeze racing in the Volta ao Algarve's third stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Primož Roglič (LottoNl-Jumbo) surged into the race lead at the Volta ao Algarve Friday with a strong performance in the stage 3 individual time trial. Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo claimed the stage victory, knocking Katusha-Alpecin's Tony Martin out of the hot seat and then fending off the rest of the field to seal the win.

Roglič delivered the third best time of the afternoon, five seconds behind Castroviejo, overhauling Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin for the race lead. Martin dropped all the way to sixth overall, with Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski now sitting second on GC and stage winner Castroviejo in third.

“It's so special for me to come back to this race, after everything that happened for me last season, and be a protagonist again," Castroviejo said. "As well yesterday as today I could be up there with the top guns, and claiming this victory is a marvellous feeling for me. I couldn't be more proud of what I achieved on this TT."

Early starter Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) was the first rider to hold onto the provisional stage lead for a significant amount of time, clocking in at 21:59. Just under an hour later, Trek-Segafredo neo-pro Mads Pedersen set a mark six seconds faster than Mullen's, knocking the Irishman out of the hot seat.

Pedersen gave up the lead to FDJ's Arnaud Démare, who came across the line 17 seconds faster, but the French sprinter's surprise performance didn't hold the top spot for long as LottoNl-Jumbo's Lars Boom bested it by a single second.

Boom's time stood strong for nearly an hour until time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) set a mark of 21:28, seven seconds faster. Unfortunately for the German, he would only spend 12 minutes in the hot seat before Castroviejo delivered his stage-winning performance.

The Spaniard got stronger over the course of his ride, putting in the third-fastest time at the first intermediate split but crossing the finish line with the day's best mark, four seconds faster than Martin's.

None of the eight starters that followed the Spaniard could best his time, though Kwiatkowski – fourth on the stage – and third-placed Roglič came closest.

Dan Martin, the final starter to hit the road, finished nearly a minute and a half down on Roglič, allowing the Slovenian to take control of the leader's jersey with Kwiatkowski lurking 22 seconds back and Castroviejo 36 seconds down.

The Volta ao Algarve continues Saturday with a 203.4km stage 4 from Almodôvar to Tavira.

"The GC might not be decided yet, I think," Castroviejo said. "Sunday's finish will see some fireworks for sure. Malhao is a short climb, one you take only eight minutes to complete, but I think it will create more gaps than Fóia. It's a very explosive one, and with the race finishing there, everyone will do their best and the bunch will split completely, even before the final ascent."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:24
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:05
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
5Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:11
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:16
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:20
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
11Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
12Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
13Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:34
14Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:35
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:36
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:43
17Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:47
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:48
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:51
21Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
22Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:56
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:57
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:59
25Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
26Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:00
27Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:01
28Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
30Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
31José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
32Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
33Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
35Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:06
36Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:07
37Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
38Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:01:09
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:10
40Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:11
42John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:12
43Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:15
44Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:16
45Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
46Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
48Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
49Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:19
50Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:20
51Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
52José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:21
53Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
54Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira0:01:22
56Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
57Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
58Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:25
59Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
60Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:26
62Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira0:01:27
64Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:29
65Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:30
66André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
67Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:01:31
68Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:33
70Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:01:34
71Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:38
73Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:40
74Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
75Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:42
77Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:43
78Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
79Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
80Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:44
81Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
82Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:01:45
83Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:46
84Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
85Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
86Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:47
87Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team0:01:48
88Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:01:49
89Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista
90Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:50
91Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
92Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
93Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:51
95Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:53
96Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
97Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:54
98Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:58
99Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:01
100Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
101Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:05
102Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:02:08
104Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista
105Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:09
106Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
107Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:10
108Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:13
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:14
111Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
112Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
114Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:16
115Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:17
116Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:18
117Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
118Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:02:19
119David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
120Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:20
121Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:21
122Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel0:02:24
123Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira
124Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
125Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
126Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:26
127Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
128Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:28
129João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
130Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:02:29
131David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:02:30
132Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
133Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:31
134César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:02:32
135Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:02:34
136Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista0:02:35
137Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:36
138Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
139Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon
140Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
141Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:02:37
142Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
143Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:40
144Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:02:41
145Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:44
146Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
147Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
148Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:02:45
149Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:46
150Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
151Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:47
152António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
153Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:48
154Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira
155Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:49
156Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
157Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista0:02:50
158Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:52
159Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:02:53
160Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
161Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista0:02:54
162Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:55
164Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:57
165Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:00
166Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:03:01
167Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
168Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:03:02
170Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel0:03:04
171Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:07
172Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:10
173Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
174Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:03:11
175Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:12
176Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira
177Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:14
178Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:15
179João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista0:03:17
180David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:03:31
181Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:03:32
182Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:03:33
183Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:03:41
184Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:03:43
185Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:44
186Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:03:47
187Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel0:03:50
188Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:03:51
189Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:03:52
190Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:04:03
191Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:04:17
192Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:21
193António Barbio (Por) Efapel0:04:25
194Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:04:29

Teams Classification - stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1:04:48
2Team Sky0:00:39
3Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:56
4Team Katusha Alpecin (Sui)0:01:27
5Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:33
6FDJ0:01:37
7Lotto Soudal0:01:46
8Astana Pro Team0:01:50
9Quick - Step Floors0:02:18
10Trek - Segafredo0:02:23
11Team Dimension Data0:02:28
12Sporting / Tavira0:02:46
13Rally Cycling0:03:13
14Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:20
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:27
16Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:02
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:42
18Gazprom - Rusvelo0:04:55
19Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:05:37
20Manzana Postobon Team0:05:46
21W52/Fc Porto0:05:49
22La - Metalusa Blackjack0:05:55
23Rp - Boavista0:05:56
24Louletano - Hospital De Loule0:06:27
25Efapel0:06:30

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9:36:29
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:22
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:36
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:55
5Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:31
7Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:40
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
9Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto0:01:54
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira0:01:56
11Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:02:07
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
14Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira0:02:08
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:23
16Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:37
17Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:39
18Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:02:40
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:54
23Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:58
24Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:06
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:03:25
27Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:35
28Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:46
29Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:51
30Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:04:21
31Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:27
32David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:04:34
33Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:57
34Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:05:03
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:05:15
36Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:05:28
37José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:48
38Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:53
39Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista0:06:05
40Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:06:07
41Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:06:11
42Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:06:16
43Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:25
44Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:07:03
45Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:38
46Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:07:47
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:06
48Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:08:33
49Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:46
50David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:08:51
51Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:09:13
52José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:19
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:24
54Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:27
55Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:46
56Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:09:53
57Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:02
58Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team0:10:05
59Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:22
60Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista0:10:31
61César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:10:49
62Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:55
63Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto0:11:03
64Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira0:11:05
65Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:11:22
66António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto0:11:29
67Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:48
68Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista0:11:52
69Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:12:00
70Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:14
71Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:12:31
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:12:39
73Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:12:52
74Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:22
75John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:13:31
76Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:45
77Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:13:53
78Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:14:07
79Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:14:09
80Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel0:14:12
81Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:28
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:32
83Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:14:35
84Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:44
85Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:46
86Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:14:54
87Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon0:14:55
88Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:15:29
89Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:49
90Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:57
91Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:31
92Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:17:50
93Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:17:56
94Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:25
95Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:30
96Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:18:40
97Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:41
98Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:43
99Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:56
100Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel0:19:08
101Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:19:14
102Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:18
103Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:19:22
104Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:19:28
105Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:19:29
106Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:32
107Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:19:33
108Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:19:35
110Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:19:37
111Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:43
112Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:19:49
113Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:53
114André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
115Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:55
116Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:20:02
117Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:12
118Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:20:20
119Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:20:31
120Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel0:20:41
121Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:52
122Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:20:56
123Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:21:16
124Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira0:21:30
125Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:21:33
126Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:11
127Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:22:13
128Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:22:23
129Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:24
130Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:35
131Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:37
132Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:40
133Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:48
134Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:03
135Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:23:05
136Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:23:17
137Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:23:26
138Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:23:28
139Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
140Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:23:29
141Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:23:31
142Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
143Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:36
144Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:23:39
145David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira
146Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:46
147Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:23:49
148Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:54
149Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:23:59
150Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:24:03
151Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:06
152Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:24:07
153Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista0:24:08
154Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:24:10
155Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:13
156Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:24:14
157Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
158Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:16
159Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:25
160Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:24:26
161Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:32
162Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:24:33
163Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
164Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:39
165Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:24:40
166Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:24:45
167João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista0:24:48
168Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:49
169Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:52
170Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:58
171Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:25:02
172Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:17
173Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:25:25
174Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:52
175Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:59
176Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista0:26:02
177Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:26:39
178Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:27:14
179Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:27:44
180Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:03
181Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:28:12
182Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:28:16
183Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:28:18
184Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:29:25
185Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:33:09
186Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista0:35:07
187Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:35:23
188Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:35:24
189Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:35:46
190João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:35:55
191Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:36:05
192Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista0:36:27
193António Barbio (Por) Efapel0:36:38
194Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:38:29

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team28:53:41
2Astana Pro Team0:01:41
3Katusha-Alpecin0:02:11
4Team Sky0:04:07
5Quick-Step Floors0:04:25
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:09
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:31
8Sporting / Tavira0:10:37
9W52/FC Porto0:10:53
10Lotto Soudal0:11:50
11Manzana Postobon0:15:29
12LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:19:27
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:08
14Cannondale-Drapac0:22:12
15RP - Boavista0:23:59
16Trek-Segafredo0:25:22
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:37
18Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:08
19Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:26:29
20FDJ0:30:23
21Dimension Data0:31:40
22Efapel0:34:47
23Rally Cycling0:36:34
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:07
25Gazprom – Rusvelo0:45:52

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors25
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal23
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
7Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto13
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
9Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira10
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo10
11Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
12Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
13Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin8
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team6
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6
16Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
17Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
18Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
19Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista3
20Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack2
21Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky2
22João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista2
23Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
24João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack2
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling8
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors6
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6
6Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto4
7Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin4
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
9Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
10Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista3
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira2
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors2
13João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista2
14Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista2

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal9:38:18
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:48
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:05
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:36
5Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:38
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:03:14
7Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:05:58
8David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:07:02
9Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:57
10Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:04
11Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team0:08:16
12Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista0:10:03
13Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:11:03
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:39
15Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:14:08
16Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:17:46
17Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:18:42
18Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel0:18:52
19Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:46
20Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:21:42
21Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:22:10
22Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:17
23Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:22:21
24Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:22:25
25Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:27
26Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:22:37
27Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:22:51
28Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:10
29Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:26:27
30Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista0:33:18
31Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:36:40

 

