Volta ao Algarve past winners
Champions 1960-2016
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2015
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2012
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2011
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC–Highroad
|2010
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2008
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick-Step
|2007
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Team Milram
|2006
|João Cabreira (Por) Maia Milaneza
|2005
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Paredes Rota dos Moveis
|2004
|Floyd Landis (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|2003
|Claus Møller (Den) Milaneza-MSS
|2002
|Cândido Barbosa (Por) LA-Pecol
|2001
|Andrea Ferrigato (Ita) Alessio
|2000
|Alex Zülle (Sui) Banesto
|1999
|Melchor Mauri (Esp) Benfica
|1998
|Tomas Konecny (Cze) ZVVZ
|1997
|Cândido Barbosa (Por) Maia-Jumbo-Cin
|1996
|Alberto Amaral (Por) Troiamarisco
|1995
|Cássio Freitas (BRA) Recer-Boavista
|1994
|Vitor Gamito (Por) Sicasal-Acral
|1993
|Cássio Freitas (Bra) Recer-Boavista
|1992
|Joaquim Gomes (Por) Recer-Boavista
|1991
|Joaquim Andrade (Por) Sicasal-Acral
|1990
|Fernando Carvalho (Por) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
|1989
|Fernando Carvalho (Por) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
|1988
|Joaquim Gomes (Por) Louletano-Val de Lobo
|1987
|Manuel Cunha (Por) Sicasal-Torreense
|1986
|Manuel Cunha (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1985
|Eduardo Correia (Por) Sporting Lisboa-Raposeira
|1984
|Belmiro Silva (Por) Ovarense
|1983
|Adelino Teixeira (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1982
|Alexandre Ruas (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1981
|Belmiro Silva (Por) F.C. Porto
|1980
|Firmino Bernardino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1979
|Firmino Bernardino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1978
|Joaquim Andrade (Por) Águias-Clock
|1977
|Belmiro Silva (Por) F.C. Porto
|1961
|António Pisco (Por) Águias Alpiarça
|1960
|José Manuel Marques (Por) Águias Alpiarça
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy