Volta ao Algarve: Dan Martin climbs to stage 2 victory

Irishman now leads GC over Roglic

Image 1 of 38

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors)

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 38

Jose Mendes (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Jose Mendes (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 38

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 38

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo)

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 38

Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij)

Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 38

Michal Golas (Team Sky)

Michal Golas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 38

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 38

Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)

Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 38

Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)

Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 38

Best young rider, Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Best young rider, Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 38

Dan Martin in the blue jersey

Dan Martin in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 38

Dan Martin also collected the red jersey

Dan Martin also collected the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 38

Race leader Dan Martin sprays the cava

Race leader Dan Martin sprays the cava
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 38

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 38

Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin)

Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 38

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 38

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno Moser (Astana)

Moreno Moser (Astana)

Moreno Moser (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 38

Zdenek Stybar splits the peloton

Zdenek Stybar splits the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 38

Dan Martin and Primoz Roglic do battle on the climb

Dan Martin and Primoz Roglic do battle on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 38

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 38

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) narrowly beats Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) to win on the Alto da Foia

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) narrowly beats Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) to win on the Alto da Foia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 38

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) in the Volta ao Algarve race lead

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) in the Volta ao Algarve race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto) outsprints Rinaldo Nocentini (Sporting/Taviria) for fourth

Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto) outsprints Rinaldo Nocentini (Sporting/Taviria) for fourth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 38

Primoz Roglic leads Dan Martin in the climb

Primoz Roglic leads Dan Martin in the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 38

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors)

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 38

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium in Portugal

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium in Portugal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 38

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was third

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 38

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 38

Cofidis keeps Nacer Bouhanni in the race

Cofidis keeps Nacer Bouhanni in the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 38

Quick-Step Floors leads the peloton

Quick-Step Floors leads the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 38

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 38

Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac)

Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 38

Quick-Step Floors leads the peloton

Quick-Step Floors leads the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)

Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) attacks the breakaway

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) attacks the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 38

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 38

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) wins on the Alto da Foia

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) wins on the Alto da Foia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors) took over the lead of the Volta ao Algarve from his teammate Fernando Gaviria atop the Alto da Foia. The Irishman locked horns with LottoNl-Jumbo's up-and-coming Slovenian climber Primoz Roglic, and just barely managed to come away with the stage win.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) held on for third at 20 seconds, 13 seconds ahead of the chasing group led by local rider Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto).

Martin now leads the general classification over Roglic, with Kwiatkowski in third.

After his Quick-Step teammates had delivered him with impressive force to the lead on the final climb, Martin's first words in the post-race interview were fittingly a tribute to the team.

"It really was incredible teamwork, we rode a perfect race, and that let me win the race today," Martin said.

Whether his 26-second lead over Kwiatkowski, arguably the stronger time triallist, will be enough to hold onto the overall lead in tomorrow's test remains to be seen.

"I'll do my best, and we'll see the results," Martin said. "For me, it was important to win a stage, it's good for the confidence in the next races. After winning yesterday the pressure was off, but it's always nice to win a race. As a team, we have 12 victories for the season. We've had a strong start.

"For the time trial, I've worked a lot on my position. Of course, there are other guys stronger than me, but I'm motivated."

How it happened

The second stage of the Volta ao Algarve started under sunny skies and pleasant temperatures that inspired a rapid-fire succession of attacks in the first kilometers. The breakaway was quickly established behind the motor of Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis), Igor Boev (Gazprom-RusVelo), Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling), Luís Gomes and Daniel Sánchez (RP-Boavista).

It took him the better part of 15km to make it, but João Matias (LA Alumínios-Metalusa BlackJack) bridged to the move to make it an even eight riders up front.

The peloton kept the move in check, knowing that the final 60km would be important for the overall classification. Quick-Step Floors did most of the work with race leader Fernando Gaviria tucked in the train. The breakaway's lead never got much over four minutes, and then steadily dropped before the first category 3 climb, 128km into the 189.3km stage.

Mountains leader De Vos bagged the maximum points atop the Eirinha ascent, but the gap to the peloton was just over a minute. Theuns, seeing an opportunity on the undulating plateau that followed, attacked his companions and spent more than 20km alone out front, but was reeled in with 38km to go.

Lotto Soudal led the peloton at the intermediate sprint with 30km to go, with Tony Gallopin taking the points ahead of teammate Andre Greipel.

Quick-Step kept control over the final two climbs, with Enric Mas leading over the category 2 Alto da Pomba, and then Zdenek Stybar putting in such a blistering pace on the base of the Alto da Foia, with Dan Martin and Mas, that they immediately reduced the leading group to five riders, with only Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) aboard.

They couldn't quite maintain the pace, and as a large group started to bring them back, Roglic attacked, with Martin and Kwiatkowski joining along. Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto) bridged the trio with 5km to go.

A surge from Roglic and Martin with 4km to go distanced Kwiatkowski and Antunes.

Kwiatkowski continued to dangle in no man's land, as Antunes followed a move from Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo to bring the Team Sky rider back.

Up ahead, Martin and Roglic were furiously attacking each other in the final 2km, but the pair was evenly matched. It came down to a sprint, and Martin narrowly had the edge.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors4:46:35
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:20
4Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto0:00:33
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
9Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
11Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:00:54
12Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:07
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
14Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:14
15Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:16
16Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:32
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:35
20Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
24Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:46
27Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:58
28Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:01
29David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:02:03
30Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:17
31Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:19
32Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:01
33Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:14
34Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista
35Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:52
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:04:26
37Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
39José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
41Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
42Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
43Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
44Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:24
45Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:47
46Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:05:52
47Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:06:31
48David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
49Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:00
51Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:06
52Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:08:10
53Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:08:16
54Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
55Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
56Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
58Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
59Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
60César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
61Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
62Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
63António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto0:08:41
64Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista
65Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:10
66Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:11
67Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:09:13
68Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:09:37
69Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
70Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista0:09:43
71Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:15
72Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel0:10:21
73Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:38
74Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
75Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
76Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:12:18
77Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon
78Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
80Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
81Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
82Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
85Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:13:32
86Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
87Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
88Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
89Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
90Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
91Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:12
92Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:16:03
93Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
94Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel
95Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:08
96Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
97Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira
98Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
99Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
100Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
103Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
107Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
108Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
109Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
111Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
113Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:17:14
114Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:18:02
115Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
116Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel0:18:16
117Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:31
118Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
119Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
121Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
122Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
124Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
128Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
129Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
130Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira0:18:41
131David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:20:07
132João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista0:21:32
133Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
134Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
135Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
136Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
137Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
138Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
139Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
140Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
141Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
142Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
143Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista
144Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista
145Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
146Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
147Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
148Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:21:37
151Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
152Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
153Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
154Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
157Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
160Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
161Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
162Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
163Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
164Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
165Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
166Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
167Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
168Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
169Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
170Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
171Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
172Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
173Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
174Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:21:55
175Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira
176Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:58
177Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:22:20
178Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:22:41
179Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:23:15
180Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:24:31
181Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:14
182Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
183Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:25:48
184Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
185Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:29:36
186Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:32:12
187António Barbio (Por) Efapel
188Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
189Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista
190Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto
191Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
192Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:33:28
193João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
194Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16
4Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto13
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira10
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
9Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack2
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista3pts
2João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack2
3Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Eirinha
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling4pts
2Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista3
3Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto da Pomba
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors6pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin4
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Alto da Foia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6
4Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto4
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team14:23:11
2Movistar Team0:00:09
3Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
4Quick-Step Floors0:02:16
5Team Sky0:03:37
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:36
7W52/FC Porto0:05:13
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:20
9Sporting / Tavira0:08:00
10Manzana Postobon0:09:52
11Lotto Soudal0:10:13
12LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:13:41
13RP - Boavista0:18:12
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:09
15Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:20:11
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:21
17Cannondale-Drapac0:20:48
18Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:22:15
19Trek-Segafredo0:23:08
20Efapel0:28:26
21FDJ0:28:55
22Dimension Data0:29:21
23Rally Cycling0:33:30
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:49
25Gazprom – Rusvelo0:41:06

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors9:14:56
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:04
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:26
4Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto0:00:43
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
8Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
11Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:01:04
12Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:17
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:19
14Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:24
15Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira0:01:26
16Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:42
19Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:45
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
26Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:56
27Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:08
28Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:11
29David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:02:13
30Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:27
31Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:29
32Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:11
33Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:24
34Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista
35Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:04:02
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:04:36
37Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
38Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
39Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
40José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
43Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
44Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:34
45Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:57
46Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:06:02
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:41
48David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
49Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
50Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:10
51Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:16
52Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:08:20
53Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:08:26
54Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
55César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
56Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
57Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
58José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
59Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
61Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
62Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista0:08:51
63António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
64Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:20
65Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:21
66Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:09:23
67Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:26
68Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira0:09:47
69Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
70Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista0:09:53
71Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel0:10:31
72Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:48
73Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
74Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
75Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:12
76John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:12:28
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
78Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
79Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
80Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
81Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon
83Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
84Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:13:42
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
87Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
88Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
89Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
91Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:22
92Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel0:16:13
93Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
94Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
95Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:09
96Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:17:18
97Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
99Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
101Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
104Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
107Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira
108Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
109Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:17:24
110Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:07
111Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:09
112Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:18:12
113Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
114Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:21
115Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel0:18:26
116André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:18:32
117Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:18:41
118Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
119Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
120Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
121Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
123Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira0:18:51
127Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:20:11
128David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:20:17
129Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:28
130Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:34
131Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:36
132Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:37
133João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista0:21:40
134Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:42
135Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
136Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
137Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista
138Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
139Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
140Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
141Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
142Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
143Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
145Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista
146Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
147Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
148Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:43
150Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:46
151Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:21:47
152Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
153Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
154Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
156Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
157Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
158Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
159Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
160Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
161Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto
162Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
163Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
164Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
166Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
167Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:22:05
168Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira
169Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:08
170Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:22:16
171Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:22:30
172Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:22:41
173Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:23:06
174Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:23:25
175Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:29
176Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:40
177Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:24:04
178Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:40
179Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:24:41
180Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:24
181Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
182Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:25:48
183Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:25:58
184Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:27:54
185Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:29:46
186Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:32:22
187Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
188Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
189António Barbio (Por) Efapel
190Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista
191Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto
192Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista0:33:35
193João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:33:36
194Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:34:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors25
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal23
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
7Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto13
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
9Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira10
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo10
11Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
12Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
13Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin8
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6
15Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team6
16Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
18Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
19Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista3
20Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack2
21Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky2
22João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista2
23Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
24João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack2
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling8
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors6
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6
6Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto4
7Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin4
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
9Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
10Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista3
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira2
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors2
13João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista2
14Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal9:15:52
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:30
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:31
5Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:15
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:03:40
7Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:05:06
8David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:05:45
9Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:14
10Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:30
11Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
12Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:51
13Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista0:08:57
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:52
15Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:12:46
16Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:16:22
17Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel0:17:30
18Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:19:15
19Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:40
20Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:20:46
21Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
22Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
23Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
24Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:20:51
25Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team27:48:44
2Movistar Team0:00:09
3Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
4Quick-Step Floors0:02:16
5Team Sky0:03:37
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:36
7W52/FC Porto0:05:13
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:20
9Sporting / Tavira0:08:00
10Manzana Postobon0:09:52
11Lotto Soudal0:10:13
12LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:13:41
13RP - Boavista0:18:12
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:09
15Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:20:11
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:21
17Cannondale-Drapac0:20:48
18Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:22:15
19Trek-Segafredo0:23:08
20Efapel0:28:26
21FDJ0:28:55
22Dimension Data0:29:21
23Rally Cycling0:33:30
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:49
25Gazprom – Rusvelo0:41:06

 

