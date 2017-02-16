Volta ao Algarve: Dan Martin climbs to stage 2 victory
Irishman now leads GC over Roglic
Stage 2: Lagoa - Fóia (Monchique)
Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors) took over the lead of the Volta ao Algarve from his teammate Fernando Gaviria atop the Alto da Foia. The Irishman locked horns with LottoNl-Jumbo's up-and-coming Slovenian climber Primoz Roglic, and just barely managed to come away with the stage win.
Related Articles
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) held on for third at 20 seconds, 13 seconds ahead of the chasing group led by local rider Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto).
Martin now leads the general classification over Roglic, with Kwiatkowski in third.
After his Quick-Step teammates had delivered him with impressive force to the lead on the final climb, Martin's first words in the post-race interview were fittingly a tribute to the team.
"It really was incredible teamwork, we rode a perfect race, and that let me win the race today," Martin said.
Whether his 26-second lead over Kwiatkowski, arguably the stronger time triallist, will be enough to hold onto the overall lead in tomorrow's test remains to be seen.
"I'll do my best, and we'll see the results," Martin said. "For me, it was important to win a stage, it's good for the confidence in the next races. After winning yesterday the pressure was off, but it's always nice to win a race. As a team, we have 12 victories for the season. We've had a strong start.
"For the time trial, I've worked a lot on my position. Of course, there are other guys stronger than me, but I'm motivated."
How it happened
The second stage of the Volta ao Algarve started under sunny skies and pleasant temperatures that inspired a rapid-fire succession of attacks in the first kilometers. The breakaway was quickly established behind the motor of Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis), Igor Boev (Gazprom-RusVelo), Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling), Luís Gomes and Daniel Sánchez (RP-Boavista).
It took him the better part of 15km to make it, but João Matias (LA Alumínios-Metalusa BlackJack) bridged to the move to make it an even eight riders up front.
The peloton kept the move in check, knowing that the final 60km would be important for the overall classification. Quick-Step Floors did most of the work with race leader Fernando Gaviria tucked in the train. The breakaway's lead never got much over four minutes, and then steadily dropped before the first category 3 climb, 128km into the 189.3km stage.
Mountains leader De Vos bagged the maximum points atop the Eirinha ascent, but the gap to the peloton was just over a minute. Theuns, seeing an opportunity on the undulating plateau that followed, attacked his companions and spent more than 20km alone out front, but was reeled in with 38km to go.
Lotto Soudal led the peloton at the intermediate sprint with 30km to go, with Tony Gallopin taking the points ahead of teammate Andre Greipel.
Quick-Step kept control over the final two climbs, with Enric Mas leading over the category 2 Alto da Pomba, and then Zdenek Stybar putting in such a blistering pace on the base of the Alto da Foia, with Dan Martin and Mas, that they immediately reduced the leading group to five riders, with only Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) aboard.
They couldn't quite maintain the pace, and as a large group started to bring them back, Roglic attacked, with Martin and Kwiatkowski joining along. Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto) bridged the trio with 5km to go.
A surge from Roglic and Martin with 4km to go distanced Kwiatkowski and Antunes.
Kwiatkowski continued to dangle in no man's land, as Antunes followed a move from Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo to bring the Team Sky rider back.
Up ahead, Martin and Roglic were furiously attacking each other in the final 2km, but the pair was evenly matched. It came down to a sprint, and Martin narrowly had the edge.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|4:46:35
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|4
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:33
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|11
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:54
|12
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:07
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|14
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|15
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:16
|16
|Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|17
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:32
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:35
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|27
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:58
|28
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:01
|29
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:02:03
|30
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:17
|31
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:19
|32
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:01
|33
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:14
|34
|Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:52
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:26
|37
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|39
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|41
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|42
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|44
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:24
|45
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:47
|46
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:05:52
|47
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:06:31
|48
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:00
|51
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:06
|52
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:08:10
|53
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:08:16
|54
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|55
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|59
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|60
|César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|61
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|63
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:08:41
|64
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista
|65
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:10
|66
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:11
|67
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:09:13
|68
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:09:37
|69
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|70
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:09:43
|71
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:15
|72
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel
|0:10:21
|73
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:38
|74
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|76
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:18
|77
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon
|78
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|81
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|82
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|85
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:13:32
|86
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|88
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|89
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|90
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|91
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:12
|92
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:16:03
|93
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|94
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel
|95
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:08
|96
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|98
|Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|99
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|102
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|103
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|108
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|109
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|111
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:14
|114
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:18:02
|115
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel
|0:18:16
|117
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:31
|118
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|119
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|121
|Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|122
|Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|128
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|129
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|130
|Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira
|0:18:41
|131
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:20:07
|132
|João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:21:32
|133
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|134
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|135
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|136
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|137
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|139
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|140
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|141
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|142
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|143
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista
|144
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista
|145
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|146
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|147
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|148
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:21:37
|151
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|152
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|153
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|154
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|157
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|160
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|161
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|163
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|164
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|165
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|166
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|167
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|168
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|169
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|170
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|171
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|172
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|173
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|174
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:55
|175
|Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|176
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:58
|177
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:20
|178
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:41
|179
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:23:15
|180
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:24:31
|181
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:14
|182
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|183
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:48
|184
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|185
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:29:36
|186
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:32:12
|187
|António Barbio (Por) Efapel
|188
|Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|189
|Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista
|190
|Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|191
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|192
|Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:33:28
|193
|João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|194
|Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|13
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
|10
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|9
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|2
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
|3
|pts
|2
|João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|2
|3
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista
|3
|3
|Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|14:23:11
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:16
|5
|Team Sky
|0:03:37
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:36
|7
|W52/FC Porto
|0:05:13
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:20
|9
|Sporting / Tavira
|0:08:00
|10
|Manzana Postobon
|0:09:52
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:13
|12
|LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:13:41
|13
|RP - Boavista
|0:18:12
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:09
|15
|Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:20:11
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:21
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:48
|18
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:15
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:08
|20
|Efapel
|0:28:26
|21
|FDJ
|0:28:55
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:29:21
|23
|Rally Cycling
|0:33:30
|24
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:49
|25
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:41:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|9:14:56
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:04
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|4
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:43
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|11
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:04
|12
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:17
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|14
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:24
|15
|Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|0:01:26
|16
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:42
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|26
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|27
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:08
|28
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:11
|29
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:02:13
|30
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:27
|31
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:29
|32
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:11
|33
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:24
|34
|Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:36
|37
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|38
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|40
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|43
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|44
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:34
|45
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:57
|46
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:06:02
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:41
|48
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|50
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:10
|51
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:16
|52
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:08:20
|53
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:08:26
|54
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|55
|César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|56
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|57
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|62
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:08:51
|63
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|64
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:20
|65
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:21
|66
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:09:23
|67
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:26
|68
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|0:09:47
|69
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|70
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:09:53
|71
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel
|0:10:31
|72
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:48
|73
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|74
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|75
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:12
|76
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:28
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|78
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|80
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon
|83
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|84
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:13:42
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|87
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|88
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|89
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:22
|92
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel
|0:16:13
|93
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|94
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|95
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:09
|96
|Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:17:18
|97
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|104
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|106
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|107
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|108
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:24
|110
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:07
|111
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:09
|112
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:18:12
|113
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:21
|115
|Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel
|0:18:26
|116
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:32
|117
|Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:18:41
|118
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|119
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|120
|Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|121
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|123
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira
|0:18:51
|127
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:11
|128
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:20:17
|129
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:28
|130
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:34
|131
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:36
|132
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:37
|133
|João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:21:40
|134
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:42
|135
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|136
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|137
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista
|138
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|139
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|140
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|141
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|142
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|143
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|145
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista
|146
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|147
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|148
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:43
|150
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:46
|151
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:47
|152
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|153
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|154
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|156
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|157
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|158
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|160
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|161
|Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|162
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|163
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|164
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|166
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|167
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:05
|168
|Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|169
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:08
|170
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:16
|171
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:30
|172
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:41
|173
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:23:06
|174
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:23:25
|175
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:29
|176
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:40
|177
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:24:04
|178
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:40
|179
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:24:41
|180
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:24
|181
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|182
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:48
|183
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:58
|184
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:27:54
|185
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:29:46
|186
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:32:22
|187
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|188
|Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|189
|António Barbio (Por) Efapel
|190
|Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista
|191
|Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|192
|Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:33:35
|193
|João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:33:36
|194
|Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:34:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|23
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|7
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|13
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|9
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
|10
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|11
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|12
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|13
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|15
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|16
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|18
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|19
|Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
|3
|20
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|2
|21
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|22
|João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista
|2
|23
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|24
|João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|2
|25
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|9
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|10
|Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista
|3
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira
|2
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|13
|João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista
|2
|14
|Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9:15:52
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:30
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:49
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:31
|5
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:15
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:40
|7
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:05:06
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:45
|9
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:14
|10
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:30
|11
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:51
|13
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista
|0:08:57
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:52
|15
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:12:46
|16
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:22
|17
|Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel
|0:17:30
|18
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:15
|19
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:40
|20
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:20:46
|21
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|22
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|23
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:20:51
|25
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|27:48:44
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:16
|5
|Team Sky
|0:03:37
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:36
|7
|W52/FC Porto
|0:05:13
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:20
|9
|Sporting / Tavira
|0:08:00
|10
|Manzana Postobon
|0:09:52
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:13
|12
|LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:13:41
|13
|RP - Boavista
|0:18:12
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:09
|15
|Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:20:11
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:21
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:48
|18
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:15
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:08
|20
|Efapel
|0:28:26
|21
|FDJ
|0:28:55
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:29:21
|23
|Rally Cycling
|0:33:30
|24
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:49
|25
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:41:06
