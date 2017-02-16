Image 1 of 38 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 38 Jose Mendes (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 38 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 38 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 38 Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 38 Michal Golas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 38 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 38 Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 38 Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 38 Best young rider, Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 38 Dan Martin in the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 38 Dan Martin also collected the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 38 Race leader Dan Martin sprays the cava (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 38 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 38 Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 38 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 38 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 38 Moreno Moser (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 38 Zdenek Stybar splits the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 38 Dan Martin and Primoz Roglic do battle on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 38 Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 38 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) narrowly beats Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) to win on the Alto da Foia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) in the Volta ao Algarve race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto) outsprints Rinaldo Nocentini (Sporting/Taviria) for fourth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 38 Primoz Roglic leads Dan Martin in the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 38 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 38 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium in Portugal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 38 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 38 Cofidis keeps Nacer Bouhanni in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 38 Quick-Step Floors leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 38 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 38 Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 38 Quick-Step Floors leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) attacks the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 38 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) wins on the Alto da Foia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors) took over the lead of the Volta ao Algarve from his teammate Fernando Gaviria atop the Alto da Foia. The Irishman locked horns with LottoNl-Jumbo's up-and-coming Slovenian climber Primoz Roglic, and just barely managed to come away with the stage win.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) held on for third at 20 seconds, 13 seconds ahead of the chasing group led by local rider Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto).

Martin now leads the general classification over Roglic, with Kwiatkowski in third.

After his Quick-Step teammates had delivered him with impressive force to the lead on the final climb, Martin's first words in the post-race interview were fittingly a tribute to the team.

"It really was incredible teamwork, we rode a perfect race, and that let me win the race today," Martin said.

Whether his 26-second lead over Kwiatkowski, arguably the stronger time triallist, will be enough to hold onto the overall lead in tomorrow's test remains to be seen.

"I'll do my best, and we'll see the results," Martin said. "For me, it was important to win a stage, it's good for the confidence in the next races. After winning yesterday the pressure was off, but it's always nice to win a race. As a team, we have 12 victories for the season. We've had a strong start.

"For the time trial, I've worked a lot on my position. Of course, there are other guys stronger than me, but I'm motivated."

How it happened

The second stage of the Volta ao Algarve started under sunny skies and pleasant temperatures that inspired a rapid-fire succession of attacks in the first kilometers. The breakaway was quickly established behind the motor of Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis), Igor Boev (Gazprom-RusVelo), Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling), Luís Gomes and Daniel Sánchez (RP-Boavista).

It took him the better part of 15km to make it, but João Matias (LA Alumínios-Metalusa BlackJack) bridged to the move to make it an even eight riders up front.

The peloton kept the move in check, knowing that the final 60km would be important for the overall classification. Quick-Step Floors did most of the work with race leader Fernando Gaviria tucked in the train. The breakaway's lead never got much over four minutes, and then steadily dropped before the first category 3 climb, 128km into the 189.3km stage.

Mountains leader De Vos bagged the maximum points atop the Eirinha ascent, but the gap to the peloton was just over a minute. Theuns, seeing an opportunity on the undulating plateau that followed, attacked his companions and spent more than 20km alone out front, but was reeled in with 38km to go.

Lotto Soudal led the peloton at the intermediate sprint with 30km to go, with Tony Gallopin taking the points ahead of teammate Andre Greipel.

Quick-Step kept control over the final two climbs, with Enric Mas leading over the category 2 Alto da Pomba, and then Zdenek Stybar putting in such a blistering pace on the base of the Alto da Foia, with Dan Martin and Mas, that they immediately reduced the leading group to five riders, with only Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) aboard.

They couldn't quite maintain the pace, and as a large group started to bring them back, Roglic attacked, with Martin and Kwiatkowski joining along. Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto) bridged the trio with 5km to go.

A surge from Roglic and Martin with 4km to go distanced Kwiatkowski and Antunes.

Kwiatkowski continued to dangle in no man's land, as Antunes followed a move from Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo to bring the Team Sky rider back.

Up ahead, Martin and Roglic were furiously attacking each other in the final 2km, but the pair was evenly matched. It came down to a sprint, and Martin narrowly had the edge.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 4:46:35 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:20 4 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:33 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 11 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:00:54 12 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:07 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:09 14 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14 15 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:16 16 Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:32 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:35 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:46 27 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:58 28 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:01 29 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:02:03 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:17 31 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:19 32 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:01 33 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:14 34 Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista 35 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:52 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:26 37 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 39 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 41 Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 42 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 43 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 44 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:24 45 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:47 46 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:05:52 47 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:06:31 48 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 49 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:00 51 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:06 52 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:08:10 53 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:08:16 54 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 55 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 59 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 60 César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 61 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 62 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 63 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:08:41 64 Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista 65 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:10 66 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:11 67 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:09:13 68 Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:37 69 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira 70 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista 0:09:43 71 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:15 72 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel 0:10:21 73 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:38 74 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 76 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:12:18 77 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon 78 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 79 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 80 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 81 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 82 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 85 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:13:32 86 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 87 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 88 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 89 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 90 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 91 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:12 92 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:16:03 93 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 94 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel 95 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:08 96 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 97 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira 98 Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 99 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 100 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 102 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 103 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 107 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 108 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 109 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 111 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 113 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:17:14 114 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:18:02 115 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 116 Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel 0:18:16 117 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:31 118 Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 119 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 121 Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 122 Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 124 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 128 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 129 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 130 Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira 0:18:41 131 David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira 0:20:07 132 João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista 0:21:32 133 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 134 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 135 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 136 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 137 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 139 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 140 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 141 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 142 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 143 Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista 144 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista 145 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 146 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 147 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 148 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:21:37 151 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 152 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 153 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 154 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 157 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 160 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 161 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 162 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 163 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 164 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 165 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 166 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 167 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 168 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 169 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 170 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 171 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 172 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 173 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 174 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:21:55 175 Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira 176 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:58 177 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:20 178 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:22:41 179 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:23:15 180 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira 0:24:31 181 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:14 182 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 183 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:48 184 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 185 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:29:36 186 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:32:12 187 António Barbio (Por) Efapel 188 Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 189 Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista 190 Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto 191 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 192 Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:33:28 193 João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 194 Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 4 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 13 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira 10 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 9 Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 2 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista 3 pts 2 João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 2 3 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Eirinha # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 4 pts 2 Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista 3 3 Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto da Pomba # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 6 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Alto da Foia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 4 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 14:23:11 2 Movistar Team 0:00:09 3 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 4 Quick-Step Floors 0:02:16 5 Team Sky 0:03:37 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:36 7 W52/FC Porto 0:05:13 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:20 9 Sporting / Tavira 0:08:00 10 Manzana Postobon 0:09:52 11 Lotto Soudal 0:10:13 12 LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:13:41 13 RP - Boavista 0:18:12 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:09 15 Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:20:11 16 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:21 17 Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:48 18 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:22:15 19 Trek-Segafredo 0:23:08 20 Efapel 0:28:26 21 FDJ 0:28:55 22 Dimension Data 0:29:21 23 Rally Cycling 0:33:30 24 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:49 25 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:41:06

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 9:14:56 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:04 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:26 4 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:43 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 8 Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 11 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:01:04 12 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:17 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:19 14 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:24 15 Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira 0:01:26 16 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:42 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:45 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 26 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:56 27 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:08 28 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:11 29 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:02:13 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:27 31 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:29 32 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:11 33 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:24 34 Victor Etxeberria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista 35 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:04:02 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:36 37 Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 38 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 39 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 40 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 43 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 44 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:34 45 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:57 46 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:06:02 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:41 48 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 49 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 50 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:10 51 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:16 52 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:08:20 53 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:08:26 54 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 55 César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 56 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 57 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 58 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 62 Domingos Goncalves (Por) RP - Boavista 0:08:51 63 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 64 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:20 65 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:21 66 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:09:23 67 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:26 68 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting / Tavira 0:09:47 69 Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 70 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista 0:09:53 71 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel 0:10:31 72 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:48 73 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 74 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 75 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:12 76 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:28 77 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 78 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 80 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 81 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Manzana Postobon 83 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 84 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:13:42 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 87 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 88 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 89 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 91 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:22 92 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel 0:16:13 93 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 94 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 95 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:09 96 Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:17:18 97 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 99 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 101 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 103 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 104 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 106 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 107 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira 108 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 109 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:17:24 110 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:07 111 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:09 112 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:18:12 113 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 114 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:21 115 Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel 0:18:26 116 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:32 117 Luis Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:18:41 118 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 119 Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 120 Luis Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 121 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 123 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) Sporting / Tavira 0:18:51 127 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:11 128 David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira 0:20:17 129 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:28 130 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:34 131 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:36 132 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:21:37 133 João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista 0:21:40 134 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:42 135 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 137 Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista 138 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 139 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 140 Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 141 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 142 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 145 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista 146 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 147 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 148 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:43 150 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:46 151 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:21:47 152 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 153 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 154 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 156 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 157 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 158 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 159 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 160 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 161 Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52/FC Porto 162 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 163 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 166 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 167 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:22:05 168 Oscar Brea (Por) Sporting / Tavira 169 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:08 170 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:16 171 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:30 172 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:22:41 173 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:23:06 174 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:23:25 175 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:29 176 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:40 177 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:24:04 178 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:40 179 Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira 0:24:41 180 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:24 181 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 182 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:48 183 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:58 184 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:27:54 185 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:29:46 186 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:32:22 187 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 188 Hélder Ferreira (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 189 António Barbio (Por) Efapel 190 Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista 191 Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto 192 Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista 0:33:35 193 João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:33:36 194 Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 0:34:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 25 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 23 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 7 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 13 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 9 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira 10 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 10 11 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 12 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 13 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 8 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 15 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 16 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 18 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 19 Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista 3 20 Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 2 21 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 22 João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista 2 23 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 24 João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 2 25 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 8 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 6 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 6 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 9 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 10 Luis Gomes (Por) RP - Boavista 3 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting / Tavira 2 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 2 13 João Benta (Por) RP - Boavista 2 14 Daniel Sanchez Cidoncha (Spa) RP - Boavista 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9:15:52 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:30 3 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:49 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:31 5 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:15 6 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:40 7 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:05:06 8 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:05:45 9 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:14 10 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:30 11 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 12 Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:08:51 13 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) RP - Boavista 0:08:57 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:52 15 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:12:46 16 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:22 17 Mateo Garcia Castañeda (Col) Efapel 0:17:30 18 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:15 19 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:40 20 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:20:46 21 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 22 Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack 23 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:20:51 25 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling