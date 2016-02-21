Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Thomas takes overall victory as Contador wins the final stage

Alto do Malhao climb too much for Tony Martin

Image 1 of 54

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 54

Alberto Contador wins Algarve's final stage

Alberto Contador wins Algarve's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

Alberto Contador, Matvey Mamykin and Rigoberto Uran

Alberto Contador, Matvey Mamykin and Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Marcel Kittel in action on the final day of Algarve

Marcel Kittel in action on the final day of Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

The final podium at Volta ao Algarve

The final podium at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 54

The final podium at Volta ao Algarve

The final podium at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Tony Martin lost his leader's jersey on the final day of Algarve

Tony Martin lost his leader's jersey on the final day of Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Algarve

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 54

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Algarve

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 54

Matvey Mamykin put the pressure on Contador.

Matvey Mamykin put the pressure on Contador.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

The leaders battle for supremacy during Algarve's final stage

The leaders battle for supremacy during Algarve's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

Alberto Contador wins Algarve's final stage

Alberto Contador wins Algarve's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Alberto Contador on the final podium at Algarve

Alberto Contador on the final podium at Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

Katusha on the final podium in Algarve

Katusha on the final podium in Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Alberto Contador on his way to winning Algarve's final stage

Alberto Contador on his way to winning Algarve's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

Alberto Contador on his way to winning Algarve's final stage

Alberto Contador on his way to winning Algarve's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 54

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Pro Cycling)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 54

Alberto Contador attacks Rigoberto Uran during Algarve's final stage

Alberto Contador attacks Rigoberto Uran during Algarve's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 54

Alberto Contador on his way to winning Algarve's final stage

Alberto Contador on his way to winning Algarve's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 54

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 21 of 54

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL - Jumbo) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL - Jumbo) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 22 of 54

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Pro Cycling)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 23 of 54

Alberto Contador after winning the final stage at Algarve.

Alberto Contador after winning the final stage at Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 24 of 54

Alberto Contador after winning the final stage at Algarve.

Alberto Contador after winning the final stage at Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 25 of 54

Alberto Contador after winning the final stage at Algarve.

Alberto Contador after winning the final stage at Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 26 of 54

Alberto Contador after winning the final stage at Algarve.

Alberto Contador after winning the final stage at Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 27 of 54

The final podium at 2016 Volta ao Algarve

The final podium at 2016 Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 28 of 54

Geraint Thomas celebrates his overall win at Algarve

Geraint Thomas celebrates his overall win at Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 29 of 54

Geraint Thomas and Alberto Contador celebrate on the final podium at Algarve

Geraint Thomas and Alberto Contador celebrate on the final podium at Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 30 of 54

Alberto Contador nears the finish on his way to winning Algarve's final stage.

Alberto Contador nears the finish on his way to winning Algarve's final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 31 of 54

Fabio Aru approaches the finish of the Volta ao Algarve's final stage

Fabio Aru approaches the finish of the Volta ao Algarve's final stage
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 32 of 54

Alberto Contador on his way to winning Algarve's final stage

Alberto Contador on his way to winning Algarve's final stage
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 33 of 54

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 34 of 54

Fabio Aru (Astana) fights his way up the final climb at Algarve

Fabio Aru (Astana) fights his way up the final climb at Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 35 of 54

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 36 of 54

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve

Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 37 of 54

Tony Martin lost the leader's jersey on the final day in Algarve

Tony Martin lost the leader's jersey on the final day in Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 38 of 54

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 39 of 54

Yaroslav Popovych (Trek - Segafredo)

Yaroslav Popovych (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 40 of 54

Movistar pushing the pace

Movistar pushing the pace
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 41 of 54

Team Sky on the front

Team Sky on the front
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 42 of 54

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx - Quick Step)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 43 of 54

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 44 of 54

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 45 of 54

Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff)

Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 46 of 54

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 47 of 54

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 48 of 54

Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale)

Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 49 of 54

Fabian Cancellara (Trek - Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 50 of 54

Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale)

Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 51 of 54

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 52 of 54

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 53 of 54

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 54 of 54

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final lcimb in Algarve

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final lcimb in Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini)

Geraint Thomas has won the Volta ao Algarve thanks to gaining time on race leader Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) on the uphill finish of Alto do Malhao.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Contador considers creating his own team to race one last season

Thomas rides to second place on Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta queen stage

Sanchez crashes out of Volta ao Algarve - Video

Volta ao Algarve stage 4: Kittel dominates the sprint in Tavira

Contador claims first win of 2016 on Alto do Malhao at Volta ao Algarve

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) won the stage after making a late attack but failed to pull back enough time to threaten Thomas in the final classification.

Fabio Aru (Astana) finished second on the stage, beating Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in a sprint to the line. Thomas was a few seconds further back but had done enough to win because Martin had been distanced earlier in the stage.

Thomas played a savvy tactical game on the final climb to take the overall win.

"Once Tony Martin got dropped first time up the climb the stage was all about defending that lead," he told TeamSky.com. "Izagirre was the biggest threat after that and I just didn't get carried away when Contador and Rigo (Uran) attacked. I just followed Izagirre all the way until well into the last kilometre. I had a little dig myself but I kind of knew I had it by then.

"The worst thing that could happen was to follow Contador, blow up and then maybe lose the race overall. It was just about playing it safe and finishing the job off. I knew the climb from last year and we do it twice in the race. So I knew the effort it involved and I just didn't want to get carried away and go into the red until necessary. It's been a big team effort, and all week the boys have been great and supporting me all the way through."

Contador said the stage win was a conformation of his improving form ahead of his next start at Paris-Nice.

"I hadn't raced since a number of months, and on the second stage I probably lacked a bit of energy in the final part, that's why I lost more time than I would have lost under normal conditions," he said. "For that reason, for me, today was an important day. I had the legs and I was feeling I could win. That's why the squad worked together with Movistar and we clinched the win.

"I'm very happy with this victory and I'd like to dedicate it to Oleg Tinkov and Tinkoff Bank for their backing and the trust they have shown through their sponsorship during the last four years," he said. "It's, obviously, easier to win when you have that kind of support. We will keep fighting, with our sights always set on the big goal of the year, the Tour de France."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team4:24:47
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
4Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:28
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:30
9Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
12Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
13Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
16Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
18Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
19Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:00:55
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:00
21Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
22Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:04
25Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:07
29Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
30Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:01:13
31Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:16
32Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
33Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:01:25
34Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:28
35Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
40Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:01:41
42Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:46
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:48
44Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:53
45David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:01:59
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:02:02
48Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:02:12
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:18
50Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:20
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:30
52Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
53Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:32
54Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:02:33
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:04
56Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:03:09
57Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:03:11
58Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:17
59Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:21
60Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:22
61Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:03:52
62Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:11
63Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
64Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:05:04
65Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:05:51
68Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
69Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
70Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
71Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
72Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
73Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
77Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
78Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
79Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
81Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
82David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
83Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
84Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
85Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
86Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:06:33
87Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:18
88Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:26
89Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:15
90Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:08:38
91Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
92Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
93William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:09:16
94Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:09:18
95Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
96David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:07
97Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
98Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:11:08
99Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
100Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
101Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
102Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
103Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
104Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
105Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
106Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
107Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
108Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
109Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
110Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
111Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
113Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
114Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
115Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:12:02
116Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:04
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
118Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
119Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
120Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:45
121Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:12:47
122Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:58
123Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:17
124Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:19
125Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:19:46
126Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:21:53
127Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
128Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
129Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
130Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
131Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
132Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
133Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
134Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
135Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
137Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
138Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
139Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
140Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
141Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
142Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
143Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
144Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
145Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
146Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
147Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
148Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
149Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:01
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFFrancisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
DNFJasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFDomingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFLeonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
DNFBruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
DNFCristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
DNFCarlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
DNFJoaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto

Sprint 1, 48.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
3Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel1

Sprint 2, 114.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo3pts
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team25pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ16
4Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte13
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling4
9Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1

KOM 1, 83.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 182
3Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

KOM 2, 126.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6pts
2Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2

KOM 3, 147km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4pts
2Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ3
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2

KOM 4, 169km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ3
4Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha13:16:55
2Team Sky0:00:01
3IAM Cycling0:00:14
4Tinkoff Team0:00:35
5Astana Pro Team0:00:42
6Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:57
7Efapel0:01:02
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:20
9Movistar Team0:01:32
10FDJ0:01:41
11Radio Popular - Boavista0:03:05
12Trek-Segafredo0:04:00
13Sporting/Tavira0:04:14
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:25
15Lotto Soudal0:04:38
16Team Roth0:07:49
17La Aluminios/Antarte0:09:28
18Veranclassic-Ago0:10:00
19Bora-Argon 180:10:36
20Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:15:11
21Team Novo Nordisk0:20:40
22Etixx - Quick-Step
23W52/FC Porto0:20:58
24Gazprom-Rusvelo0:37:45

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky18:34:15
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:26
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
5Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:49
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:03
8Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:04
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
10Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:01:27
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:32
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:37
13Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:54
14Frank Schleck (Lux) TFR0:02:21
15Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:34
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:39
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:45
18Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago0:03:27
19Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:30
20Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:40
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
22Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:53
23Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
24Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:04:32
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:35
26Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:04:37
27Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:53
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:01
29Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira0:05:03
30Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:05:50
31Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:06:10
32Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:30
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:39
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:14
35Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:09:32
36Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:10:48
37Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:53
38Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:04
39Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:11:13
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:20
41Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:42
42Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:43
43Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:11:46
44Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:47
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:11:51
46Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:12:13
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:12:23
48Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:40
49Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:12:47
50César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:12:56
51Fabian Cancellara (Swi) TFR0:13:28
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
53Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:13:49
54Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:14:01
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:14:19
56David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:14:30
57Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:14:38
58Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:15:13
59Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:15
60David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:15:42
61Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:16:22
62Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:16:42
63Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:13
64Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:46
65Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:17:50
66Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:18:34
67Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:18:52
68Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:19:00
69Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:19:01
70Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:19:16
71Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:30
72Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel0:19:50
73Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:38
74Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:20:48
75Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:20:56
76Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:21:14
77Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:21:19
78Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:21:31
79Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:35
80David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:39
81Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) TFR0:22:56
82Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:24:22
83Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel0:24:39
84Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:41
85Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:04
86Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:26:59
87Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:00
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:09
89Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:44
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:49
91Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:28:02
92Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:26
93Grégory Rast (Swi) TFR0:29:16
94Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:30:34
95David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:30:42
96Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:31:01
97William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:31:09
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) TFR0:31:18
99Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel0:31:19
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) TFR0:32:53
101Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:32:55
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:09
103Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:58
104Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel0:34:10
105Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:34:15
106Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:34:26
107Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto0:34:47
108Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:35:09
109Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:35:19
110Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:35:21
111Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:55
112Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:36:11
113Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto0:36:12
114Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:36:53
115Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:50
116Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:38:04
117Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:38:25
118Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:38:28
119Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:15
120Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:39:19
121Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto0:39:29
122Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:40:13
123Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:40:48
124Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:41:08
125Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:41:34
126Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:43:03
127Hélder Fernandes Ferreira (Por) Efapel0:43:10
128Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:44:15
129Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
130Jonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago0:44:37
131Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:44:43
132Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:44:56
133Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:04
134Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:45:25
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:00
137Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:46:01
138Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:57
139Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:47:50
140Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:49:05
141Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:35
142Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:49:57
143Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:50:15
144Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:50:31
145Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista0:51:42
146Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:56:26
147Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:41
148Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:58:05
149Francisco Javier Cantero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:59:19

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky30
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team25
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ24
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo24
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
7Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte19
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha16
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
10Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team13
11Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling13
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team10
13Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
14Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team9
15Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky8
16Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth8
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk7
18Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
19Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
20Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 186
21Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha5
22Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
23Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
24Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
25Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling4
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling3
28Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo3
29Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto3
30Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
31Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
32Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2
33Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto2
34Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista2
35Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1
37Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1
38Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1
39Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
40Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team12
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
4Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team7
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
7Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling4
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling4
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
12Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk4
13Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ3
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha3
16Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team3
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ3
18Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira3
19Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 183
20Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte2
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2
22Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
23Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
24Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2
25Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto2

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal18:36:54
2Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:14
3Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:11:10
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:22
5Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:34
6Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel0:22:00
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:16
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:34:14
9Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:11
10Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:40
11Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto0:36:50
12Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:41:58
13Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:47:18

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha55:48:39
2Astana Pro Team0:00:56
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:12
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:04
5Movistar Team0:06:46
6FDJ0:08:08
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:50
8Lotto Soudal0:11:38
9Team Sky0:13:06
10IAM Cycling0:14:57
11Tinkoff Team0:16:23
12Trek-Segafredo0:17:35
13Sporting/Tavira0:24:58
14Efapel0:25:12
15Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:50
16Team Roth0:27:17
17Bora-Argon 180:29:26
18Veranclassic-Ago0:31:09
19Radio Popular - Boavista0:32:22
20La Aluminios/Antarte0:32:47
21Team Novo Nordisk0:52:22
22Louletano - Hospital de Loule1:00:29
23W52/FC Porto1:01:46
24Gazprom-Rusvelo1:36:20

Latest on Cyclingnews