Volta ao Algarve: Thomas takes overall victory as Contador wins the final stage
Alto do Malhao climb too much for Tony Martin
Stage 5: Almodôvar - Malhão (Loulé)
Geraint Thomas has won the Volta ao Algarve thanks to gaining time on race leader Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) on the uphill finish of Alto do Malhao.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) won the stage after making a late attack but failed to pull back enough time to threaten Thomas in the final classification.
Fabio Aru (Astana) finished second on the stage, beating Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in a sprint to the line. Thomas was a few seconds further back but had done enough to win because Martin had been distanced earlier in the stage.
Thomas played a savvy tactical game on the final climb to take the overall win.
"Once Tony Martin got dropped first time up the climb the stage was all about defending that lead," he told TeamSky.com. "Izagirre was the biggest threat after that and I just didn't get carried away when Contador and Rigo (Uran) attacked. I just followed Izagirre all the way until well into the last kilometre. I had a little dig myself but I kind of knew I had it by then.
"The worst thing that could happen was to follow Contador, blow up and then maybe lose the race overall. It was just about playing it safe and finishing the job off. I knew the climb from last year and we do it twice in the race. So I knew the effort it involved and I just didn't want to get carried away and go into the red until necessary. It's been a big team effort, and all week the boys have been great and supporting me all the way through."
Contador said the stage win was a conformation of his improving form ahead of his next start at Paris-Nice.
"I hadn't raced since a number of months, and on the second stage I probably lacked a bit of energy in the final part, that's why I lost more time than I would have lost under normal conditions," he said. "For that reason, for me, today was an important day. I had the legs and I was feeling I could win. That's why the squad worked together with Movistar and we clinched the win.
"I'm very happy with this victory and I'd like to dedicate it to Oleg Tinkov and Tinkoff Bank for their backing and the trust they have shown through their sponsorship during the last four years," he said. "It's, obviously, easier to win when you have that kind of support. We will keep fighting, with our sights always set on the big goal of the year, the Tour de France."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|4:24:47
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|9
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|18
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|19
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:00:55
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:00
|21
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:04
|25
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|29
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|30
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:01:13
|31
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|32
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|33
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:01:25
|34
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:28
|35
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
|38
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:41
|42
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:46
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:48
|44
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:53
|45
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:01:59
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:02
|48
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:12
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:18
|50
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:20
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|52
|Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|53
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:32
|54
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:02:33
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:04
|56
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:03:09
|57
|Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:03:11
|58
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:17
|59
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|60
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:22
|61
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:52
|62
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:11
|63
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:04
|65
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:05:51
|68
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|69
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|70
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
|71
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|72
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|73
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|77
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|78
|Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|79
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|82
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|83
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|86
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:06:33
|87
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:18
|88
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:26
|89
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:15
|90
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:38
|91
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|92
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:16
|94
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:18
|95
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|96
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:07
|97
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:11:08
|99
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|100
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|101
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|102
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|105
|Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|106
|Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|107
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|109
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|110
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|111
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|113
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|114
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|115
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:02
|116
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:04
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|119
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:45
|121
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:47
|122
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:58
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:17
|124
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:19
|125
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:19:46
|126
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:53
|127
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|130
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|132
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|133
|Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|134
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|137
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|138
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|139
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|140
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|141
|Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
|142
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|143
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|144
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|146
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|147
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|148
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|149
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:01
|DNF
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|DNF
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|DNF
|Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|DNF
|Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|DNF
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|3
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|pts
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|16
|4
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|13
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|3
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|pts
|2
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|pts
|2
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|4
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:16:55
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|7
|Efapel
|0:01:02
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:20
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|10
|FDJ
|0:01:41
|11
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:03:05
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:00
|13
|Sporting/Tavira
|0:04:14
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:25
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:38
|16
|Team Roth
|0:07:49
|17
|La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:09:28
|18
|Veranclassic-Ago
|0:10:00
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:36
|20
|Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:15:11
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:40
|22
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|W52/FC Porto
|0:20:58
|24
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:37:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18:34:15
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|5
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:49
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:03
|8
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:04
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|10
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:01:27
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:32
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:37
|13
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) TFR
|0:02:21
|15
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:34
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:39
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:45
|18
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:03:27
|19
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:30
|20
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:40
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|22
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:53
|23
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|24
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:04:32
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:35
|26
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:04:37
|27
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:53
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:01
|29
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|0:05:03
|30
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:05:50
|31
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:06:10
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:30
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:39
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:14
|35
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:32
|36
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:10:48
|37
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:53
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:04
|39
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:11:13
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:20
|41
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:42
|42
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:43
|43
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:11:46
|44
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:47
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:11:51
|46
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:12:13
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:23
|48
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:40
|49
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:12:47
|50
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:12:56
|51
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) TFR
|0:13:28
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:13:49
|54
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:14:01
|55
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:19
|56
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:14:30
|57
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:14:38
|58
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:13
|59
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:15
|60
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:15:42
|61
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:22
|62
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:16:42
|63
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:13
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:46
|65
|Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|0:17:50
|66
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:18:34
|67
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:18:52
|68
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:19:00
|69
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:19:01
|70
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:19:16
|71
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:30
|72
|Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel
|0:19:50
|73
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:38
|74
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:48
|75
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:20:56
|76
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:21:14
|77
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:21:19
|78
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:21:31
|79
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:35
|80
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:39
|81
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) TFR
|0:22:56
|82
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:24:22
|83
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel
|0:24:39
|84
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:41
|85
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:04
|86
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:59
|87
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:00
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:09
|89
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:44
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:49
|91
|Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:28:02
|92
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:26
|93
|Grégory Rast (Swi) TFR
|0:29:16
|94
|Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|0:30:34
|95
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:30:42
|96
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:31:01
|97
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:09
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) TFR
|0:31:18
|99
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:31:19
|100
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) TFR
|0:32:53
|101
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:55
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:09
|103
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:58
|104
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|0:34:10
|105
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:15
|106
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:34:26
|107
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:34:47
|108
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:35:09
|109
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:35:19
|110
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:35:21
|111
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:55
|112
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:36:11
|113
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:36:12
|114
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:36:53
|115
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:50
|116
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:38:04
|117
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:38:25
|118
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:38:28
|119
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:15
|120
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:39:19
|121
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:39:29
|122
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:40:13
|123
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:40:48
|124
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:41:08
|125
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:41:34
|126
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:43:03
|127
|Hélder Fernandes Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|0:43:10
|128
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:44:15
|129
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|130
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:44:37
|131
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:44:43
|132
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:44:56
|133
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:04
|134
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|135
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:45:25
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:00
|137
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:46:01
|138
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:57
|139
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:47:50
|140
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:49:05
|141
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:35
|142
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:49:57
|143
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:50:15
|144
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:50:31
|145
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:51:42
|146
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:56:26
|147
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:56:41
|148
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:58:05
|149
|Francisco Javier Cantero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:59:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|25
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|24
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|7
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|19
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|16
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|10
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|11
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|13
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|13
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|14
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|16
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|8
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|18
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|19
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|20
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|21
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|22
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|23
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|28
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|29
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|3
|30
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|31
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|32
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|33
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|2
|34
|Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
|2
|35
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|36
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1
|37
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|38
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|1
|39
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|40
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|12
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|4
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|7
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|12
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|13
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|18
|Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|3
|19
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|20
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|2
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2
|22
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|24
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|25
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18:36:54
|2
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:14
|3
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:11:10
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:22
|5
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:34
|6
|Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
|0:22:00
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:16
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:34:14
|9
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:11
|10
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:40
|11
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:36:50
|12
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:58
|13
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:47:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|55:48:39
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:12
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:04
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:06:46
|6
|FDJ
|0:08:08
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:50
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:38
|9
|Team Sky
|0:13:06
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:14:57
|11
|Tinkoff Team
|0:16:23
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:35
|13
|Sporting/Tavira
|0:24:58
|14
|Efapel
|0:25:12
|15
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:50
|16
|Team Roth
|0:27:17
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:29:26
|18
|Veranclassic-Ago
|0:31:09
|19
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:32:22
|20
|La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:32:47
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:22
|22
|Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|1:00:29
|23
|W52/FC Porto
|1:01:46
|24
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:36:20
