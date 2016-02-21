Image 1 of 54 Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 54 Alberto Contador wins Algarve's final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 54 Alberto Contador, Matvey Mamykin and Rigoberto Uran (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 54 Marcel Kittel in action on the final day of Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 54 The final podium at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 54 The final podium at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 54 Tony Martin lost his leader's jersey on the final day of Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 54 Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 54 Alberto Contador wins the final stage at Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 54 Matvey Mamykin put the pressure on Contador. Geraint Thomas has won the Volta ao Algarve thanks to gaining time on race leader Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) on the uphill finish of Alto do Malhao.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) won the stage after making a late attack but failed to pull back enough time to threaten Thomas in the final classification.

Fabio Aru (Astana) finished second on the stage, beating Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in a sprint to the line. Thomas was a few seconds further back but had done enough to win because Martin had been distanced earlier in the stage.

Thomas played a savvy tactical game on the final climb to take the overall win.

"Once Tony Martin got dropped first time up the climb the stage was all about defending that lead," he told TeamSky.com. "Izagirre was the biggest threat after that and I just didn't get carried away when Contador and Rigo (Uran) attacked. I just followed Izagirre all the way until well into the last kilometre. I had a little dig myself but I kind of knew I had it by then.

"The worst thing that could happen was to follow Contador, blow up and then maybe lose the race overall. It was just about playing it safe and finishing the job off. I knew the climb from last year and we do it twice in the race. So I knew the effort it involved and I just didn't want to get carried away and go into the red until necessary. It's been a big team effort, and all week the boys have been great and supporting me all the way through."

Contador said the stage win was a conformation of his improving form ahead of his next start at Paris-Nice.

"I hadn't raced since a number of months, and on the second stage I probably lacked a bit of energy in the final part, that's why I lost more time than I would have lost under normal conditions," he said. "For that reason, for me, today was an important day. I had the legs and I was feeling I could win. That's why the squad worked together with Movistar and we clinched the win.

"I'm very happy with this victory and I'd like to dedicate it to Oleg Tinkov and Tinkoff Bank for their backing and the trust they have shown through their sponsorship during the last four years," he said. "It's, obviously, easier to win when you have that kind of support. We will keep fighting, with our sights always set on the big goal of the year, the Tour de France."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 4:24:47 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:28 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:30 9 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 16 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 18 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 19 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:00:55 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:00 21 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:04 25 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:07 29 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 30 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:01:13 31 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:16 32 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 33 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:01:25 34 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:28 35 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 39 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 40 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:01:41 42 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:46 43 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:48 44 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:53 45 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 0:01:59 46 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:02 48 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:12 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:18 50 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:20 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:30 52 Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 53 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:32 54 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:02:33 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:04 56 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:03:09 57 Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:03:11 58 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:17 59 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:21 60 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:22 61 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:03:52 62 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:11 63 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 64 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:04 65 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 66 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel 0:05:51 68 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 69 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 70 Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel 71 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 72 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 73 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 77 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 78 Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira 79 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 81 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 82 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 83 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 84 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 86 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:06:33 87 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:18 88 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:26 89 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:15 90 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:38 91 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 92 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 93 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:09:16 94 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:09:18 95 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 96 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:07 97 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:11:08 99 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 100 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 101 Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 102 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 103 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 104 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 105 Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel 106 Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 107 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 108 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 109 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 110 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 111 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 113 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 114 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 115 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:02 116 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:04 117 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 118 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 119 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:45 121 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:12:47 122 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:58 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:17 124 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:19 125 Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:19:46 126 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:21:53 127 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 128 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 130 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 132 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 133 Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 134 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 135 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 137 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 138 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 139 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 140 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 141 Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista 142 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 143 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 144 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 145 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 146 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 147 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 148 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 149 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:01 DNF Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team DNF Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo DNF Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo DNF Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte DNF Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte DNF Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule DNF Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista DNF Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto

Sprint 1, 48.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 3 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 1

Sprint 2, 114.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 3 pts 2 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 25 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 16 4 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 13 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 9 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1

KOM 1, 83.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 2 3 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

KOM 2, 126.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 pts 2 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2

KOM 3, 147km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 pts 2 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2

KOM 4, 169km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 3 4 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 13:16:55 2 Team Sky 0:00:01 3 IAM Cycling 0:00:14 4 Tinkoff Team 0:00:35 5 Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 6 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:57 7 Efapel 0:01:02 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:20 9 Movistar Team 0:01:32 10 FDJ 0:01:41 11 Radio Popular - Boavista 0:03:05 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:00 13 Sporting/Tavira 0:04:14 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:25 15 Lotto Soudal 0:04:38 16 Team Roth 0:07:49 17 La Aluminios/Antarte 0:09:28 18 Veranclassic-Ago 0:10:00 19 Bora-Argon 18 0:10:36 20 Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:15:11 21 Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:40 22 Etixx - Quick-Step 23 W52/FC Porto 0:20:58 24 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:37:45

Final General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18:34:15 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:26 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:32 5 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:49 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:03 8 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:04 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 10 Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:01:27 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:32 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:37 13 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:54 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) TFR 0:02:21 15 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:34 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:39 17 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:45 18 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago 0:03:27 19 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:30 20 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:40 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:43 22 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:53 23 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 24 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:04:32 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:35 26 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:04:37 27 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:53 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:01 29 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 0:05:03 30 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:05:50 31 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:06:10 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:30 33 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:39 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:14 35 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:32 36 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:10:48 37 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:53 38 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:04 39 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:11:13 40 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:20 41 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:42 42 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:43 43 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:11:46 44 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:47 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:11:51 46 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:12:13 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:12:23 48 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:40 49 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:12:47 50 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:12:56 51 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) TFR 0:13:28 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 53 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:13:49 54 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:14:01 55 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:14:19 56 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 0:14:30 57 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:14:38 58 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:15:13 59 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:15 60 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:15:42 61 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:22 62 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:16:42 63 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:13 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:46 65 Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:17:50 66 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:18:34 67 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:18:52 68 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:19:00 69 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:19:01 70 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:19:16 71 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:30 72 Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel 0:19:50 73 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:38 74 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:20:48 75 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:20:56 76 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:21:14 77 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:21:19 78 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:21:31 79 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:35 80 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:39 81 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) TFR 0:22:56 82 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:24:22 83 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel 0:24:39 84 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:41 85 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:04 86 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:59 87 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:00 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:09 89 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:44 90 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:49 91 Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:28:02 92 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:26 93 Grégory Rast (Swi) TFR 0:29:16 94 Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:30:34 95 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:30:42 96 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:31:01 97 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:31:09 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) TFR 0:31:18 99 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:31:19 100 Stijn Devolder (Bel) TFR 0:32:53 101 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:55 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:09 103 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:58 104 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel 0:34:10 105 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:34:15 106 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:34:26 107 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:34:47 108 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:35:09 109 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:35:19 110 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:35:21 111 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:55 112 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:36:11 113 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:36:12 114 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:36:53 115 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:50 116 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:38:04 117 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:38:25 118 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:38:28 119 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:15 120 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:39:19 121 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:39:29 122 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:40:13 123 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:40:48 124 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:41:08 125 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:41:34 126 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:43:03 127 Hélder Fernandes Ferreira (Por) Efapel 0:43:10 128 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:44:15 129 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 130 Jonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago 0:44:37 131 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:44:43 132 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:44:56 133 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:04 134 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 135 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:45:25 136 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:00 137 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:46:01 138 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:57 139 Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:47:50 140 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:49:05 141 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:35 142 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:49:57 143 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:50:15 144 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:50:31 145 Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:51:42 146 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:56:26 147 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:56:41 148 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:58:05 149 Francisco Javier Cantero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:59:19

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 25 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 24 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 7 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 19 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 16 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 10 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 11 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 13 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 10 13 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 14 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 9 15 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 16 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 8 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 7 18 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 19 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 20 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 21 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 22 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 23 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 24 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 25 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 28 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 3 29 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 3 30 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 31 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 32 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2 33 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 2 34 Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista 2 35 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1 37 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1 38 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1 39 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 40 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 12 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 4 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 7 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 4 13 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 3 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 16 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 17 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 3 18 Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 3 19 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 3 20 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 2 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2 22 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 24 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2 25 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 2

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18:36:54 2 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:14 3 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:11:10 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:22 5 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:34 6 Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel 0:22:00 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:16 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:34:14 9 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:11 10 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:40 11 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:36:50 12 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:41:58 13 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:47:18