Volta ao Algarve: Kittel wins stage 1 in Albufeira
Dubai Tour winner takes overall lead in Portugal
Stage 1: Lagos - Albufeira
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) continued his early-season winning streak, after claiming the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve in Albufiera.
Related Articles
The German beat compatriot Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) to give the Etixx-QuickStep team their tenth win of the season. Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) was fourth and Alex Dowsett (Movistar) was eighth.
Two late crashes disrupted the peloton in the final kilometres but Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished in the front group, two seconds behind Kittel. Fabio Aru (Astana) was further back and lost 11 seconds.
How it happened
Contador was the centre of attention in Lagos before the 163km stage began but the racing quickly came alive after the flag was dropped, with Kamil Gradek (Verva ActiveJet), Domingos Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-RusVelo) going in the early break of the day. The race marked the return to competition for Kolobnev and he clearly wanted to show off his new blue Gazprom jersey.
The trio quickly opened a gap of six minutes after an hour of racing and the gap rose to eight minutes after 55km. The peloton awoke at this point, with the Etixx-QuickStep and Lotto Soudal teams leading the chase, with help from local team Alumínios-Antarte.
Gradek won the early mountain points and was also first over the line in the three intermediate sprints, to secure him the lead in both competitions. However, the Lotto Soudal team was serious about the chase and put five riders on the front for the second half of the stage, quickly bringing the gap down to a manageable three minutes.
The peloton let the break hang out front until the 156km mark after carefully studying the finish area during a passage through the line. Two crashes inside the final 10km caused some problems in the peloton but the sprinters and their teams stayed out of trouble up front.
The peloton stayed together in the final run into Albufeira but another crash raised the tension before the final sprint. The peloton stayed together and despite Greipel being helped by several teammates, it was Kittel who emerged to win by more than a bike length ahead of Greipel, Stuyven, with the rest of the peloton further back.
Thursday’s 198.6km second stage is a much hillier affair, with a tough uphill finish on Alto da Foia, where the overall contenders are expected to show their true intentions.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:52:35
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|9
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|14
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|15
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|17
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Jesús Ezquerra (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|24
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|26
|João Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|29
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|30
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|36
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|38
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|40
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|47
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|49
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|50
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|51
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Jordi Simón (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Javier Megías (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Ivan Savitskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|58
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|59
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|60
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|62
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|63
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|67
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|69
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|72
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Vicente García De Mateos (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|75
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|78
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|82
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|83
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Silvio Herkoltz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|87
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|88
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|89
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|90
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|91
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|93
|José De Segovia (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|94
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|95
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|97
|David Lozano (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Mario González (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|101
|Joni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|102
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|103
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|David Belda (Swi) Team Roth
|105
|Carlos Jimenez (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|106
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|107
|Victor Etxebarria (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|108
|Sean Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|110
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|111
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Pablo Guerrero (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|113
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|114
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|115
|Válter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|116
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|117
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:00:17
|118
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|119
|Álvaro Trueba (Por) Efapel
|0:00:18
|120
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|121
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|122
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|123
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|124
|Guillaume Almeida (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|125
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|126
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|127
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|128
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|129
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|130
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|132
|Luís Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|133
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|134
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
|136
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|137
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Óscar Brea (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|140
|Hernâni Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|141
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|142
|David López (GBr) Team Sky
|143
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|144
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|145
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|146
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|147
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|148
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|149
|Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|0:00:38
|150
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|151
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|152
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:50
|153
|Francisco Cantero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|154
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|155
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|156
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Cristian Carralero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|158
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|159
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|160
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|161
|Martin Kholer (Swi) Team Roth
|162
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|163
|Mamyr Stach (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:58
|164
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Matteo Tossatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|166
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|167
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|168
|Jesús Hernández (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:25
|169
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|170
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|171
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|172
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:06
|173
|Corenti Cherbal (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:09
|174
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:24
|175
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:02:42
|176
|Raul Alarcón (Por) W52/FC Porto
|177
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:56
|178
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|179
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|180
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:02:58
|181
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:11
|182
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|183
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|184
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|185
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|186
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:21
|187
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|188
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:40
|189
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|3
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|5
|Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|6
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|6
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|10
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:52:25
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|5
|Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|9
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|14
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|15
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|17
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Jesús Ezquerra (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|24
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|26
|João Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|29
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|30
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|36
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|38
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|40
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|47
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|49
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|50
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|51
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Jordi Simón (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Javier Megías (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Ivan Savitskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|58
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|59
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|60
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|62
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|63
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|67
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|69
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|72
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Vicente García De Mateos (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|75
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|78
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|82
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|83
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Silvio Herkoltz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|87
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|88
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|89
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|90
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|91
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|93
|José De Segovia (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|94
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|95
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|97
|David Lozano (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Mario González (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|101
|Joni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|102
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|103
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|David Belda (Swi) Team Roth
|105
|Carlos Jimenez (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|106
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|107
|Victor Etxebarria (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|108
|Sean Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|110
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|111
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Pablo Guerrero (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|113
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|114
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|115
|Válter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|116
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|117
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|118
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:00:27
|119
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|120
|Álvaro Trueba (Por) Efapel
|0:00:28
|121
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|122
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|123
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|124
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|125
|Guillaume Almeida (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|126
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|127
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|128
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|129
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|130
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|132
|Luís Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|133
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|134
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
|136
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|137
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Óscar Brea (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|140
|Hernâni Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|141
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|142
|David López (GBr) Team Sky
|143
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|144
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|145
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|146
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|147
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|148
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|149
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:44
|150
|Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|0:00:48
|151
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|152
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|153
|Francisco Cantero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|154
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|155
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|156
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Cristian Carralero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|158
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|159
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|160
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|161
|Martin Kholer (Swi) Team Roth
|162
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|163
|Mamyr Stach (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:08
|164
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Matteo Tossatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|166
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|167
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|168
|Jesús Hernández (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:35
|169
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|170
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|171
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|172
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:16
|173
|Corenti Cherbal (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:19
|174
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:34
|175
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:02:52
|176
|Raul Alarcón (Por) W52/FC Porto
|177
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:06
|178
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|179
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|180
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:03:08
|181
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:21
|182
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|183
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|184
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|185
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|186
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:31
|187
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|188
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:50
|189
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|5
|Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|9
|7
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|6
|9
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|12
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|13
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|11:37:45
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Sporting/Tavira
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Team Roth
|13
|IAM Cycling
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|FDJ
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|19
|Tinkoff Team
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|22
|Efapel
|23
|W52/FC Porto
|24
|La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:00:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy