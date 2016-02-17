Image 1 of 94 Yes! Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) continued his early-season winning streak, after claiming the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve in Albufiera.

The German beat compatriot Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) to give the Etixx-QuickStep team their tenth win of the season. Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) was fourth and Alex Dowsett (Movistar) was eighth.

Two late crashes disrupted the peloton in the final kilometres but Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished in the front group, two seconds behind Kittel. Fabio Aru (Astana) was further back and lost 11 seconds.

How it happened

Contador was the centre of attention in Lagos before the 163km stage began but the racing quickly came alive after the flag was dropped, with Kamil Gradek (Verva ActiveJet), Domingos Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-RusVelo) going in the early break of the day. The race marked the return to competition for Kolobnev and he clearly wanted to show off his new blue Gazprom jersey.

The trio quickly opened a gap of six minutes after an hour of racing and the gap rose to eight minutes after 55km. The peloton awoke at this point, with the Etixx-QuickStep and Lotto Soudal teams leading the chase, with help from local team Alumínios-Antarte.

Gradek won the early mountain points and was also first over the line in the three intermediate sprints, to secure him the lead in both competitions. However, the Lotto Soudal team was serious about the chase and put five riders on the front for the second half of the stage, quickly bringing the gap down to a manageable three minutes.

The peloton let the break hang out front until the 156km mark after carefully studying the finish area during a passage through the line. Two crashes inside the final 10km caused some problems in the peloton but the sprinters and their teams stayed out of trouble up front.

The peloton stayed together in the final run into Albufeira but another crash raised the tension before the final sprint. The peloton stayed together and despite Greipel being helped by several teammates, it was Kittel who emerged to win by more than a bike length ahead of Greipel, Stuyven, with the rest of the peloton further back.

Thursday’s 198.6km second stage is a much hillier affair, with a tough uphill finish on Alto da Foia, where the overall contenders are expected to show their true intentions.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:52:35 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 9 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 14 David De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 15 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 16 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 17 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 18 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 20 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Jesús Ezquerra (Por) Sporting/Tavira 24 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 26 João Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 28 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 29 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 30 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 36 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 37 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 38 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 40 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 41 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 45 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 47 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 48 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 49 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 50 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 51 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 52 Jordi Simón (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 53 Javier Megías (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 54 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Ivan Savitskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 58 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 59 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 60 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira 62 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 63 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 67 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 68 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 69 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 70 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 72 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Vicente García De Mateos (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 75 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 76 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 78 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 80 Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 82 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 83 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Silvio Herkoltz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 85 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 87 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 88 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 89 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 90 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 91 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 93 José De Segovia (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 94 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 95 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 97 David Lozano (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 99 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Mario González (Por) Sporting/Tavira 101 Joni Brandão (Por) Efapel 102 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 103 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 104 David Belda (Swi) Team Roth 105 Carlos Jimenez (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 106 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 107 Victor Etxebarria (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 108 Sean Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 110 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 111 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Pablo Guerrero (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 113 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 114 David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira 115 Válter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 116 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 117 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:00:17 118 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 119 Álvaro Trueba (Por) Efapel 0:00:18 120 Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 121 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 122 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 124 Guillaume Almeida (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 125 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 126 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 127 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 128 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 129 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 130 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 132 Luís Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 133 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 134 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel 136 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 138 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 139 Óscar Brea (Por) Sporting/Tavira 140 Hernâni Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 141 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 142 David López (GBr) Team Sky 143 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 144 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 145 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 146 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 147 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 148 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 149 Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel 0:00:38 150 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 151 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 152 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:50 153 Francisco Cantero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 154 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 155 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 156 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 157 Cristian Carralero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 158 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 159 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 160 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 161 Martin Kholer (Swi) Team Roth 162 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 163 Mamyr Stach (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:58 164 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 165 Matteo Tossatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 166 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 167 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 168 Jesús Hernández (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:25 169 Joaquim Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha 170 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:48 171 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 172 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:06 173 Corenti Cherbal (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:09 174 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:24 175 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:02:42 176 Raul Alarcón (Por) W52/FC Porto 177 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:56 178 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 179 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 180 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:02:58 181 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:11 182 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 183 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 184 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 185 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 186 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:21 187 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 188 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:40 189 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Mountain 1 - 34.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Sprint 1 - Silves, 81.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Sprint 2 - Mem Moniz, 112.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Sprint 3 - Albufeira, 145km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 3 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 5 Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 6 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 6 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 9 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 10 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:52:25 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:10 5 Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 9 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 14 David De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 15 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 16 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 17 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 18 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 20 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Jesús Ezquerra (Por) Sporting/Tavira 24 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 26 João Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 28 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 29 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 30 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 36 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 37 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 38 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 40 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 41 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 45 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 47 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 48 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 49 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 50 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 51 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 52 Jordi Simón (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 53 Javier Megías (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 54 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Ivan Savitskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 58 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 59 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 60 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira 62 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 63 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 67 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 68 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 69 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 70 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 72 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Vicente García De Mateos (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 75 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 76 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 78 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 80 Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 82 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 83 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Silvio Herkoltz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 85 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 87 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 88 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 89 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 90 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 91 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 93 José De Segovia (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 94 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 95 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 97 David Lozano (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 99 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Mario González (Por) Sporting/Tavira 101 Joni Brandão (Por) Efapel 102 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 103 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 104 David Belda (Swi) Team Roth 105 Carlos Jimenez (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 106 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 107 Victor Etxebarria (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 108 Sean Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 110 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 111 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Pablo Guerrero (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 113 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 114 David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira 115 Válter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 116 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 117 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:23 118 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:00:27 119 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 120 Álvaro Trueba (Por) Efapel 0:00:28 121 Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 122 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 123 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 124 Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 125 Guillaume Almeida (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 126 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 127 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 128 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 129 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 130 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 132 Luís Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 133 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 134 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel 136 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 138 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 139 Óscar Brea (Por) Sporting/Tavira 140 Hernâni Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 141 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 142 David López (GBr) Team Sky 143 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 144 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 145 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 146 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 147 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 148 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 149 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:44 150 Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel 0:00:48 151 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 152 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:00 153 Francisco Cantero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 154 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 155 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 156 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 157 Cristian Carralero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 158 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 159 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 160 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 161 Martin Kholer (Swi) Team Roth 162 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 163 Mamyr Stach (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:08 164 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 165 Matteo Tossatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 166 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 167 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 168 Jesús Hernández (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:35 169 Joaquim Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha 170 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:58 171 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 172 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:16 173 Corenti Cherbal (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:19 174 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:34 175 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:02:52 176 Raul Alarcón (Por) W52/FC Porto 177 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:06 178 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 179 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 180 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:03:08 181 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:21 182 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 183 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 184 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 185 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 186 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:31 187 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 188 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:50 189 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 5 Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 9 7 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 6 9 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 12 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 13 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1