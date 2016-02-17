Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Kittel wins stage 1 in Albufeira

Dubai Tour winner takes overall lead in Portugal

Image 1 of 94

Yes! Marcel Kittel celebrates the win

Yes! Marcel Kittel celebrates the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 94

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won it by a bike length

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won it by a bike length
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 94

Another win for Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)

Another win for Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 94

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) with Michael Valgren (Tinkoff)

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) with Michael Valgren (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 94

A smiling Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step)

A smiling Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 94

The Etixx-Quick Step team lined out

The Etixx-Quick Step team lined out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 94

The peloton passing through a town

The peloton passing through a town
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 94

Tom Boonen gets a push from the mechanic

Tom Boonen gets a push from the mechanic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 94

Tom Boonen (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Tom Boonen (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 94

Tom Boonen (Etixx - Quick-Step) would finish last today

Tom Boonen (Etixx - Quick-Step) would finish last today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 94

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 94

Fabian Cancellara drops back to the team car

Fabian Cancellara drops back to the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 94

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) chats with Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) chats with Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 94

Niki Terpstra in his Dutch national champions jersey

Niki Terpstra in his Dutch national champions jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx - Quick-Step) tucks in

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx - Quick-Step) tucks in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 94

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 94

Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale)

Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 94

Tiago Machado on a fun run at his Team Katusha car

Tiago Machado on a fun run at his Team Katusha car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 94

Anton Vorobyev (Katusha)

Anton Vorobyev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 94

Pockets full of bidons

Pockets full of bidons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 94

Julien Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step)

Julien Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 94

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 94

Niki Terpstra and Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)

Niki Terpstra and Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 94

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 94

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 94

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal)

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 94

Trek-Segafredo working for Jasper Stuyven

Trek-Segafredo working for Jasper Stuyven
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 94

Marcel Kittel celebrates stage 1 victory on the podium

Marcel Kittel celebrates stage 1 victory on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 94

Marcel Kittel pulls on the leader's jersey

Marcel Kittel pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 94

Marcel Kittel in the green jersey

Marcel Kittel in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 94

Marcel Kittel in the first leader's jersey of the race in 2016

Marcel Kittel in the first leader's jersey of the race in 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 94

Marcel Kittel celebrating his victory

Marcel Kittel celebrating his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 94

Robert Gesink (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 94

Sep Vanmarcke (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)

Sep Vanmarcke (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 94

The Trek-Segafredo team

The Trek-Segafredo team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 94

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 94

Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra

Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 94

Alberto Contador racing for the first time in 2016

Alberto Contador racing for the first time in 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 94

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) leading the breakaway

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 94

Kamil Gradek (Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team) in the breakaway

Kamil Gradek (Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 94

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 94

Julien Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step)

Julien Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 94

Lotto Soudal doing the work

Lotto Soudal doing the work
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 94

Teams come to the front in anticipation of the sprint

Teams come to the front in anticipation of the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 94

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) working for the spring finish

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) working for the spring finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 94

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 94

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) in the middle

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) in the middle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 94

Katusha on stage

Katusha on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 94

Tom Boonen (Etixx - Quick-Step) gets a new wheel

Tom Boonen (Etixx - Quick-Step) gets a new wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 94

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 94

Tom Boonen (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Tom Boonen (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 94

The Etixx - Quick-Step team at sign on

The Etixx - Quick-Step team at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 94

Team Sky for sign on

Team Sky for sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 94

The Trek-Segafredo team for sign on

The Trek-Segafredo team for sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 94

The Cannondale team for sign on

The Cannondale team for sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 94

Hugs on the start line

Hugs on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 94

The Tinkoff riders on the stage

The Tinkoff riders on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 94

Alberto Contador ready for his first race day of 2016

Alberto Contador ready for his first race day of 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 94

Alberto Contador in the middle of two Tinkoff teammates

Alberto Contador in the middle of two Tinkoff teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 94

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 94

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 94

Novo Nordisk's Stephen Clancy at the team car

Novo Nordisk's Stephen Clancy at the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 94

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 94

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quick Step)

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 94

Nature calls

Nature calls
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 94

Fabio Aru sitting in second wheel

Fabio Aru sitting in second wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 94

Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra lead for Etixx-Quick Step

Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra lead for Etixx-Quick Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 94

Tony Martin with Marcel Kittel on his wheel early in the stage

Tony Martin with Marcel Kittel on his wheel early in the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 94

Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale)

Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 94

The riders are cheered on by the locals

The riders are cheered on by the locals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 94

Fans watch the peloton pass by

Fans watch the peloton pass by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 94

The peloton lined out

The peloton lined out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 94

Jasper Stuyven and Stijn Devolder (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven and Stijn Devolder (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 94

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Yves Lampaert (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Yves Lampaert (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 94

The Trek-Segafredo team move up in the peloton

The Trek-Segafredo team move up in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 94

Rigoberto Uran made his debut in Cannondale's green argyle colours

Rigoberto Uran made his debut in Cannondale's green argyle colours
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 94

Here comes Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) with Greipel in his slipstream

Here comes Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) with Greipel in his slipstream
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 94

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) hits the line first

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) hits the line first
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 94

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) was back racing and back in the break

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) was back racing and back in the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 94

Marcel Kittel celebrates with his Etixx-QuickStep teammates

Marcel Kittel celebrates with his Etixx-QuickStep teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 94

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) pulls on the first leader's jersey

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) pulls on the first leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 94

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 94

The Cannondale riders head on stage to sign on

The Cannondale riders head on stage to sign on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 94

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 94

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 94

Trek Segafredo line-up for the start

Trek Segafredo line-up for the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 94

The FDJ team

The FDJ team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 94

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff) starts his 20th season as a professional

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff) starts his 20th season as a professional
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 94

They're off!

They're off!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 94

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 94

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) and Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) and Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 94

The riders prepare for the start

The riders prepare for the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 94

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage one of the Volta ao Algarve

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage one of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) continued his early-season winning streak, after claiming the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve in Albufiera.

The German beat compatriot Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) to give the Etixx-QuickStep team their tenth win of the season. Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) was fourth and Alex Dowsett (Movistar) was eighth.

Two late crashes disrupted the peloton in the final kilometres but Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished in the front group, two seconds behind Kittel. Fabio Aru (Astana) was further back and lost 11 seconds.

How it happened

Contador was the centre of attention in Lagos before the 163km stage began but the racing quickly came alive after the flag was dropped, with Kamil Gradek (Verva ActiveJet), Domingos Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-RusVelo) going in the early break of the day. The race marked the return to competition for Kolobnev and he clearly wanted to show off his new blue Gazprom jersey.

The trio quickly opened a gap of six minutes after an hour of racing and the gap rose to eight minutes after 55km. The peloton awoke at this point, with the Etixx-QuickStep and Lotto Soudal teams leading the chase, with help from local team Alumínios-Antarte.

Gradek won the early mountain points and was also first over the line in the three intermediate sprints, to secure him the lead in both competitions. However, the Lotto Soudal team was serious about the chase and put five riders on the front for the second half of the stage, quickly bringing the gap down to a manageable three minutes.

The peloton let the break hang out front until the 156km mark after carefully studying the finish area during a passage through the line. Two crashes inside the final 10km caused some problems in the peloton but the sprinters and their teams stayed out of trouble up front.

The peloton stayed together in the final run into Albufeira but another crash raised the tension before the final sprint. The peloton stayed together and despite Greipel being helped by several teammates, it was Kittel who emerged to win by more than a bike length ahead of Greipel, Stuyven, with the rest of the peloton further back.

Thursday’s 198.6km second stage is a much hillier affair, with a tough uphill finish on Alto da Foia, where the overall contenders are expected to show their true intentions.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3:52:35
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
9Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
10Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
11Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
12Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
14David De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
15Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
16Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
17Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Jesús Ezquerra (Por) Sporting/Tavira
24Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
26João Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
28Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
29Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
30Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
35Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
36Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
37Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
38Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
40Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
41Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
42Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
45Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
47Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
48Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
50Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
51Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
52Jordi Simón (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
53Javier Megías (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
54Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
55Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Ivan Savitskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
59César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
60Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
61Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
62Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
63Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
64Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
65Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
67Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
68Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
69Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
70Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
72Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Vicente García De Mateos (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
75Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
76Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
78Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
80Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
81Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
82Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
83Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Silvio Herkoltz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
85Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
87Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
88Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
89Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
91Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
92Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
93José De Segovia (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
94Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
95Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
97David Lozano (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
98Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
99Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Mario González (Por) Sporting/Tavira
101Joni Brandão (Por) Efapel
102Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
103Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104David Belda (Swi) Team Roth
105Carlos Jimenez (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
106Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
107Victor Etxebarria (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
108Sean Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
110Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
111Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Pablo Guerrero (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
113Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
114David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
115Válter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
116Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
117Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:00:17
118Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
119Álvaro Trueba (Por) Efapel0:00:18
120Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
121Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
122Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
123Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
124Guillaume Almeida (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
125Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
126Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
127Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
128João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
129Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
130Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
132Luís Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
133Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
134Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
136Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
138William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
139Óscar Brea (Por) Sporting/Tavira
140Hernâni Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
141Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
142David López (GBr) Team Sky
143Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
144Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
145Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
146Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
147David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
148Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
149Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel0:00:38
150Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
151Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
152Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:50
153Francisco Cantero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
154Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
155Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
156Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
157Cristian Carralero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
158Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
159Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
160Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
161Martin Kholer (Swi) Team Roth
162Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
163Mamyr Stach (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:58
164Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
165Matteo Tossatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
166Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
167Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
168Jesús Hernández (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:25
169Joaquim Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha
170Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:48
171Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
172Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:06
173Corenti Cherbal (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:09
174Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:24
175Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:02:42
176Raul Alarcón (Por) W52/FC Porto
177Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:56
178Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
179Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
180Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:02:58
181Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:11
182Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
183Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
184Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
185Samuel Magalhães (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
186Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:21
187Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
188Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:40
189Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Mountain 1 - 34.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Sprint 1 - Silves, 81.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Sprint 2 - Mem Moniz, 112.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Sprint 3 - Albufeira, 145km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
3Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
5Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
6Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky8
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha6
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
9Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
10Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3:52:25
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:10
5Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
9Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
10Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
11Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
12Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
14David De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
15Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
16Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
17Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Jesús Ezquerra (Por) Sporting/Tavira
24Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
26João Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
28Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
29Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
30Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
35Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
36Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
37Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
38Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
40Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
41Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
42Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
45Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
47Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
48Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
50Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
51Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
52Jordi Simón (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
53Javier Megías (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
54Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
55Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Ivan Savitskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
59César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
60Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
61Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
62Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
63Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
64Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
65Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
67Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
68Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
69Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
70Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
72Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Vicente García De Mateos (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
75Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
76Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
78Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
80Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
81Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
82Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
83Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Silvio Herkoltz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
85Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
87Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
88Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
89Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
91Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
92Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
93José De Segovia (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
94Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
95Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
97David Lozano (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
98Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
99Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Mario González (Por) Sporting/Tavira
101Joni Brandão (Por) Efapel
102Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
103Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104David Belda (Swi) Team Roth
105Carlos Jimenez (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
106Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
107Victor Etxebarria (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
108Sean Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
110Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
111Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Pablo Guerrero (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
113Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
114David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
115Válter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
116Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
117Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:23
118Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:00:27
119Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
120Álvaro Trueba (Por) Efapel0:00:28
121Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
122Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
123Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
124Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
125Guillaume Almeida (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
126Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
127Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
128João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
129Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
130Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
132Luís Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
133Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
134Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
136Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
138William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
139Óscar Brea (Por) Sporting/Tavira
140Hernâni Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
141Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
142David López (GBr) Team Sky
143Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
144Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
145Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
146Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
147David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
148Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
149Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:44
150Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel0:00:48
151Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
152Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
153Francisco Cantero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
154Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
155Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
156Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
157Cristian Carralero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
158Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
159Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
160Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
161Martin Kholer (Swi) Team Roth
162Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:01:06
163Mamyr Stach (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:08
164Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
165Matteo Tossatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
166Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
167Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
168Jesús Hernández (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:35
169Joaquim Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha
170Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:58
171Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
172Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:16
173Corenti Cherbal (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:19
174Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:34
175Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:02:52
176Raul Alarcón (Por) W52/FC Porto
177Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:06
178Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
179Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
180Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:03:08
181Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:21
182Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
183Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
184Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
185Samuel Magalhães (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
186Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:31
187Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
188Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:50
189Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
5Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team9
7Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky8
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha6
9Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
12Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
13Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team11:37:45
2Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Team Sky
4Trek-Segafredo
5Etixx - Quick-Step
6Lotto Soudal
7Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Sporting/Tavira
10Team Katusha
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Team Roth
13IAM Cycling
14Gazprom-Rusvelo
15FDJ
16Bora-Argon 18
17Astana Pro Team
18Louletano-Hospital de Loule
19Tinkoff Team
20Team Novo Nordisk
21Radio Popular - Boavista
22Efapel
23W52/FC Porto
24La Aluminios/Antarte0:00:35

