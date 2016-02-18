Trending

Volta ao Algarve stage 2: Luis Leon Sanchez wins on Alto da Foia

Spaniard takes overall lead after first mountain test

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins on Alto da Foia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
JJ Rojas (Movistar) and Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The colourful peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) drives the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Losada (Katusha) working for Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) didn't have his best day today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luis Leon Sanchez also leads the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
New race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Losada (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton makes maximum usage out of the road

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) leads a select group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo) is one the smallest riders in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) testing his legs during the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) doing a lot of work on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Plenty of scaffolding the bridge

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara is using the race as preparation for the classics

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step) was saving his legs today for later in the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen leading the Etixx-Quick Step train

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step) comes to the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas (Sky) riding to second place

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) was third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) crossed the line in sixth place

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins on Alto da Foia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) in the race lead at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andre Cardoso (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) comes in behind Hector Saez (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) in the race lead at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Geraint Thomas (Sky) attacks

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) lost 15 seconds on the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) came in 24 seconds down

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Geraint Thomas (Sky) was quick to bundle up after a cold, windy finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana in the bunch

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Etixx-Quickstep in Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cannondale in Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) claimed the first summit finish of the Volta ao Algarve, powering to the top of the Alto da Foia to take the race lead ahead of Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Slovenian Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo). It was a bit of revenge for Sanchez, who was second to Thomas' teammate Wout Poels in the Volta a la Valenciana earlier this month.

Sanchez surged up to the lead group, led with 500m to go by Movistar's Ion Izagirre and Tiago Machado (Katusha). Thomas attacked on the steep pitch before the finish, but Sanchez countered, leaving Thomas to finish one second behind, while Primoz topped Izagirre for third. Machado came in two further seconds in arrears.

It was Sanchez's first win since 2014, when he claimed a stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon while racing for Caja Rural.

The expected fireworks from Alberto Contador never materialised. While the Tinkoff team took control for much of the stage, and Contador led a select group over the top of the penultimate climb, he could not follow the accelerations on the final ascent and finished a distant 24 seconds behind in 21st place. Fabio Aru (Astana) fared slightly better in 10th at 15 seconds.

The 198.6km stage from Lagoa kicked off with an early seven-rider breakaway that dangled only a few minutes ahead of the peloton on the 'queen stage'. Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling), Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Alberto Cecchin (Team Roth), Jonas Koch (Verva ActiveJet), Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo), and Ricardo Mestre (W52/FC Porto) were the lucky seven who fought out the three intermediate sprints in the first half of the stage.

But with four climbs in the final 60km, the teams of the main contenders - Movistar, Tinkoff, and Astana - worked to control their lead. As the first mountain began to bite, the breakaway disintegrated, first Rast, Lastra, Cecchin, and Koch let go, and then the peloton swept past the remaining three with 40km to go.

The next move came from Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling), who attacked with 29km to go. 10km later he was joined by Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and David De La Fuente (Sporting/Taviria), but they were all caught on the Alto da Ponba, the category 2 penultimate climb, and Contador himself led the peloton over the top.

Next, there was an attack from Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step), who was followed by Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo), Diego Rosa (Astana), and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar). The move stayed just a dozen seconds clear of the favourites until almost the final kilometre, when the group of Izagirre came past. But the others were helpless against the acceleration of Sanchez, who donned the leader's jersey.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was one casualties of the day, dropping out with a sore throat and David Lopez (Team Sky) crashed and abandoned mid-way through the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5:08:25
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:01
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:03
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:05
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
7Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:00:09
8Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:13
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
17Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:20
19Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:22
20Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:24
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:52
23Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:56
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:08
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
26Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
27Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:01:42
28Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
29Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
31Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira0:02:05
32Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
33Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
34Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:42
35Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:43
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:59
37Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:01
38Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:44
39Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:07:49
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
41Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
42Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
44Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:26
46Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
49Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
50David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
51David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
52Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
53Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
54Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
55Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
58Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
59Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
60Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
61Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
62Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
64Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
65Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
66Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
67Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
69Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
70Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
71Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
72Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
73Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:08:54
74Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:09:07
75Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
78Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
79Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:09:09
80Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:09:10
81Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:09:41
82Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
83Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:09:55
84Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel0:10:03
85Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:05
86Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
87Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:25
88Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
89Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto0:13:28
90Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:51
91Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:51
92André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:16:34
93Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:07
96Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
97Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
98Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:18:55
99Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:19:37
100Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:38
101Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
102Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:19:58
103Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:20:37
104Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
105Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
106Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
107Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
108Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
109Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
110Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
112Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
113Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
114Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
117Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
118Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
120Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
121Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
122Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
123Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
124Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
125Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
126Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
128William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
129Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
132David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
133Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
135Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
136Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
137Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
138Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:47
139Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:20:50
140Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto0:22:11
141Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
142Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:22:20
143Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:24:49
144Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
145Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
146Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
147Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
148Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
149Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto
150Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
151Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
152Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
153Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
154Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
156Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
157Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
158Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
159Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
160Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
161Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
162Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
163Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
164Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
165Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
166Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
167Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
168Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:24:54
169David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
170Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:26:29
171Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:56
172Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:31
173Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:31:11
174Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:31:17
175Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:33:49
176Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
177Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
178Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
179Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:35:05
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFJoaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFMamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAlberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
DNFPedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
DNFSamuel Magalhaes (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
DNFDaniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
DNFMario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
DNFAntonio Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team13
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha10
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
7Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte6
8Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1, km. 59.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth2
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto1

Sprint 2 - Vila do Bispo, km.99.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth3pts
2Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto1

Sprint 3 - Aljezur, km. 133.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling3pts
2Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto1

Mountain 1 - Padescas (Cat. 3) km. 140.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling4pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto2

Mountain 2 - Aldo da Picota (Cat. 3) km. 170.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling4pts
2Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira3
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 3 - Alto da Pomba (Cat. 2) km. 184.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha3
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 4 - Alto da Foia (Cat. 1) km. 198.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:26:46
2Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Team Katusha0:00:54
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:56
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:13
6FDJ0:07:15
7Lotto Soudal0:07:23
8Movistar Team0:07:50
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:13
10Trek-Segafredo0:14:22
11Team Sky0:14:45
12IAM Cycling0:14:59
13Tinkoff Team0:15:45
14Team Roth0:17:03
15Sporting/Tavira0:17:26
16La Aluminios/Antarte0:18:14
17Bora-Argon 180:18:21
18Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:19:37
19Efapel0:20:18
20Radio Popular - Boavista0:23:38
21Team Novo Nordisk0:27:29
22W52/FC Porto0:34:16
23Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:41:25
24Gazprom-Rusvelo0:57:14

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team9:00:50
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:05
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:09
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:15
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
7Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:00:19
8Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:23
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:25
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
12Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:30
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:32
19Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:34
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:43
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:02
23Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:06
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:18
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
26Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
27Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:01:52
28Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
29Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
31Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira0:02:15
32Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
33Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
34Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:52
35Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:53
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:09
37Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:11
38Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:54
39Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:55
40Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:07:59
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
42Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:36
45Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
46Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
47Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
48Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
49Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
51Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
52Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
53Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
54Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
55Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
56Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
57Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
60David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
63David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
64Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
65Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
66Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
67Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:08:49
68Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:08:53
69Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:08:54
70Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:09:04
71Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:09:17
72Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
73Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
74Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:09:19
75Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:09:20
76Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:09:26
77Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:39
78Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:09:51
79Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:10:09
81Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:10:23
82Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel0:10:31
83Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:15
84Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
85Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:11:34
86Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:35
87Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:53
88Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto0:13:56
89Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:01
90André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:16:38
91Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:57
92Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:02
94Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:17
95Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
96Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:19:22
97Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:48
98Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
99Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:20:08
100Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:37
101Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:41
102Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:20:43
103Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto0:20:44
104Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:20:47
105Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
106Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
109Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
110Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
112Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
113Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
114Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
115Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
116Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
117Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
118Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
119Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:57
120Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel0:21:05
121Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
122Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
124William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
125Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
126David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
127Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:21:16
128Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:33
129Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:21:37
130Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:21:45
132Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:21:59
133Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:22:21
134Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:35
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
136Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto0:22:39
137Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:53
138Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:23:20
139Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:22
140Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:23:43
141Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:59
142Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
143Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
144Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
145Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
146Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
147Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
148Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
149David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:25:04
150Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:25:14
151Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:25:17
152Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
153Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
154Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
155Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
156Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
157Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
158Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:25:22
159Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel0:25:37
160Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:25:49
161Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
162Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:25:57
163Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:25:58
164Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
165Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:26:24
166Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:06
167Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:27:41
168Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:41
169Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:29:35
170Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:05
171Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:31:27
172Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:32:11
173Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:20
174Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:39
175Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:33:59
176Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
177Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:34:49
178Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
179Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:37:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step25
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha16
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
8Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team13
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
11Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team9
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
13Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky8
14Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte6
15Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
16Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
17Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
18Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
19Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling3
21Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto3
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
23Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2
24Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
26Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling4
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling4
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha3
11Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira3
12Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
13Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
16Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto2
17Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9:01:13
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:31
4Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:08:41
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:10:52
6Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:30
7Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto0:13:33
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:24
9Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel0:20:42
10Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:59
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:23:20
12Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:24:54
13Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:42
14Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:31:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA27:04:31
2Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Team Katusha0:00:54
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:56
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:13
6FDJ0:07:15
7Lotto Soudal0:07:23
8Movistar Team0:07:50
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:13
10Trek-Segafredo0:14:22
11Team Sky0:14:45
12IAM Cycling0:14:59
13Tinkoff Team0:15:45
14Team Roth0:17:03
15Sporting/Tavira0:17:26
16Bora-Argon 180:18:21
17La Aluminios/Antarte0:18:49
18Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:19:37
19Efapel0:20:18
20Radio Popular - Boavista0:23:38
21Team Novo Nordisk0:27:29
22W52/FC Porto0:34:16
23Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:41:25
24Gazprom-Rusvelo0:57:14

