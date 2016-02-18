Volta ao Algarve stage 2: Luis Leon Sanchez wins on Alto da Foia
Spaniard takes overall lead after first mountain test
Stage 2: Lagoa - Alto da Fóia (Monchique)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) claimed the first summit finish of the Volta ao Algarve, powering to the top of the Alto da Foia to take the race lead ahead of Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Slovenian Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo). It was a bit of revenge for Sanchez, who was second to Thomas' teammate Wout Poels in the Volta a la Valenciana earlier this month.
Sanchez surged up to the lead group, led with 500m to go by Movistar's Ion Izagirre and Tiago Machado (Katusha). Thomas attacked on the steep pitch before the finish, but Sanchez countered, leaving Thomas to finish one second behind, while Primoz topped Izagirre for third. Machado came in two further seconds in arrears.
It was Sanchez's first win since 2014, when he claimed a stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon while racing for Caja Rural.
The expected fireworks from Alberto Contador never materialised. While the Tinkoff team took control for much of the stage, and Contador led a select group over the top of the penultimate climb, he could not follow the accelerations on the final ascent and finished a distant 24 seconds behind in 21st place. Fabio Aru (Astana) fared slightly better in 10th at 15 seconds.
The 198.6km stage from Lagoa kicked off with an early seven-rider breakaway that dangled only a few minutes ahead of the peloton on the 'queen stage'. Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling), Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Alberto Cecchin (Team Roth), Jonas Koch (Verva ActiveJet), Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo), and Ricardo Mestre (W52/FC Porto) were the lucky seven who fought out the three intermediate sprints in the first half of the stage.
But with four climbs in the final 60km, the teams of the main contenders - Movistar, Tinkoff, and Astana - worked to control their lead. As the first mountain began to bite, the breakaway disintegrated, first Rast, Lastra, Cecchin, and Koch let go, and then the peloton swept past the remaining three with 40km to go.
The next move came from Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling), who attacked with 29km to go. 10km later he was joined by Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and David De La Fuente (Sporting/Taviria), but they were all caught on the Alto da Ponba, the category 2 penultimate climb, and Contador himself led the peloton over the top.
Next, there was an attack from Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step), who was followed by Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo), Diego Rosa (Astana), and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar). The move stayed just a dozen seconds clear of the favourites until almost the final kilometre, when the group of Izagirre came past. But the others were helpless against the acceleration of Sanchez, who donned the leader's jersey.
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was one casualties of the day, dropping out with a sore throat and David Lopez (Team Sky) crashed and abandoned mid-way through the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5:08:25
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:00:09
|8
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:13
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|19
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
|20
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:24
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|23
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:56
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|26
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|27
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:01:42
|28
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|29
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|31
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|0:02:05
|32
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|33
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|34
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:42
|35
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:43
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:59
|37
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:01
|38
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:44
|39
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:49
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|42
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|44
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|45
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:26
|46
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|49
|Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|50
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|52
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|53
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|55
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|59
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|60
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|61
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|62
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|64
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|65
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|67
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|70
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|71
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|72
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:08:54
|74
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:07
|75
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|79
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:09:09
|80
|Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:09:10
|81
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:09:41
|82
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|83
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:09:55
|84
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
|0:10:03
|85
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:05
|86
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:25
|88
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:13:28
|90
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:51
|91
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:51
|92
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:34
|93
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|95
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:07
|96
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|97
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:18:55
|99
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:37
|100
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:38
|101
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:58
|103
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:37
|104
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|105
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|106
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|107
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|109
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|110
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|113
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|114
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|117
|Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
|118
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|120
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|121
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|122
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|123
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|124
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|125
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|126
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|128
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|131
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|132
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|133
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|137
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:47
|139
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:50
|140
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:22:11
|141
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|142
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:20
|143
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:24:49
|144
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|146
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|147
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|148
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|149
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|150
|Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|151
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|152
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|153
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|154
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|155
|Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|156
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|157
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|158
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|159
|Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|160
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|161
|Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
|162
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|163
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|164
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|166
|Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|167
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|168
|Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:24:54
|169
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|170
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:29
|171
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:56
|172
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:31
|173
|Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:31:11
|174
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:17
|175
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:33:49
|176
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|177
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|178
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|179
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:35:05
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|DNF
|Samuel Magalhaes (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|DNF
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|DNF
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|DNF
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|10
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|7
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|6
|8
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|2
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|3
|pts
|2
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|3
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:26:46
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:54
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:56
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:13
|6
|FDJ
|0:07:15
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:23
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:07:50
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:13
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:22
|11
|Team Sky
|0:14:45
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:14:59
|13
|Tinkoff Team
|0:15:45
|14
|Team Roth
|0:17:03
|15
|Sporting/Tavira
|0:17:26
|16
|La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:18:14
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:21
|18
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|19
|Efapel
|0:20:18
|20
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:23:38
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:29
|22
|W52/FC Porto
|0:34:16
|23
|Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:41:25
|24
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:57:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9:00:50
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:09
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:00:19
|8
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:32
|19
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:34
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|23
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:06
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|26
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|27
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:01:52
|28
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|29
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|31
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|0:02:15
|32
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|33
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|34
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:52
|35
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:53
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:09
|37
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:11
|38
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:54
|39
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:55
|40
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:59
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|42
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|43
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:36
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|48
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|49
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|51
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|52
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|53
|Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|54
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|60
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|63
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|64
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|66
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|67
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:49
|68
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:08:53
|69
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:54
|70
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:09:04
|71
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:09:17
|72
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|74
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:09:19
|75
|Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:09:20
|76
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:26
|77
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:39
|78
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:09:51
|79
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|80
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:10:09
|81
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:10:23
|82
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
|0:10:31
|83
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:15
|84
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:11:34
|86
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:35
|87
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:53
|88
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:13:56
|89
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:01
|90
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:38
|91
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:57
|92
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|93
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:02
|94
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:17
|95
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:19:22
|97
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:48
|98
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:08
|100
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:37
|101
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:41
|102
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:43
|103
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:20:44
|104
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:20:47
|105
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|106
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|110
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|112
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|113
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|114
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|115
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|116
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|117
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|118
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|119
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|120
|Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
|0:21:05
|121
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|122
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|123
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|126
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|127
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:16
|128
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:33
|129
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:21:37
|130
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:45
|132
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:59
|133
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:22:21
|134
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:35
|135
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|136
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:22:39
|137
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:53
|138
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:20
|139
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:22
|140
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:43
|141
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:59
|142
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|143
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|144
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|146
|Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|147
|Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|148
|Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|149
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|0:25:04
|150
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:25:14
|151
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:25:17
|152
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|153
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|154
|Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
|155
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|156
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|157
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|158
|Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:25:22
|159
|Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|0:25:37
|160
|Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:25:49
|161
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|162
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:57
|163
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:25:58
|164
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:26:24
|166
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:06
|167
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:27:41
|168
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:41
|169
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:29:35
|170
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:05
|171
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:27
|172
|Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:32:11
|173
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:20
|174
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:39
|175
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:33:59
|176
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|177
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:34:49
|178
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|179
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:37:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|16
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|8
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|11
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|13
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|14
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|6
|15
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|16
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|17
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|18
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|19
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|21
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|3
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|23
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|24
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|11
|Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|3
|12
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|16
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|2
|17
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9:01:13
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:31
|4
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:08:41
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:10:52
|6
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:30
|7
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:13:33
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:24
|9
|Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
|0:20:42
|10
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:59
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:20
|12
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:24:54
|13
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:42
|14
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27:04:31
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:54
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:56
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:13
|6
|FDJ
|0:07:15
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:23
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:07:50
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:13
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:22
|11
|Team Sky
|0:14:45
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:14:59
|13
|Tinkoff Team
|0:15:45
|14
|Team Roth
|0:17:03
|15
|Sporting/Tavira
|0:17:26
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:21
|17
|La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:18:49
|18
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|19
|Efapel
|0:20:18
|20
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:23:38
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:29
|22
|W52/FC Porto
|0:34:16
|23
|Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:41:25
|24
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:57:14
