Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) claimed the first summit finish of the Volta ao Algarve, powering to the top of the Alto da Foia to take the race lead ahead of Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Slovenian Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo). It was a bit of revenge for Sanchez, who was second to Thomas' teammate Wout Poels in the Volta a la Valenciana earlier this month.

Sanchez surged up to the lead group, led with 500m to go by Movistar's Ion Izagirre and Tiago Machado (Katusha). Thomas attacked on the steep pitch before the finish, but Sanchez countered, leaving Thomas to finish one second behind, while Primoz topped Izagirre for third. Machado came in two further seconds in arrears.

It was Sanchez's first win since 2014, when he claimed a stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon while racing for Caja Rural.

The expected fireworks from Alberto Contador never materialised. While the Tinkoff team took control for much of the stage, and Contador led a select group over the top of the penultimate climb, he could not follow the accelerations on the final ascent and finished a distant 24 seconds behind in 21st place. Fabio Aru (Astana) fared slightly better in 10th at 15 seconds.

The 198.6km stage from Lagoa kicked off with an early seven-rider breakaway that dangled only a few minutes ahead of the peloton on the 'queen stage'. Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling), Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Alberto Cecchin (Team Roth), Jonas Koch (Verva ActiveJet), Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo), and Ricardo Mestre (W52/FC Porto) were the lucky seven who fought out the three intermediate sprints in the first half of the stage.

But with four climbs in the final 60km, the teams of the main contenders - Movistar, Tinkoff, and Astana - worked to control their lead. As the first mountain began to bite, the breakaway disintegrated, first Rast, Lastra, Cecchin, and Koch let go, and then the peloton swept past the remaining three with 40km to go.

The next move came from Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling), who attacked with 29km to go. 10km later he was joined by Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and David De La Fuente (Sporting/Taviria), but they were all caught on the Alto da Ponba, the category 2 penultimate climb, and Contador himself led the peloton over the top.

Next, there was an attack from Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step), who was followed by Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo), Diego Rosa (Astana), and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar). The move stayed just a dozen seconds clear of the favourites until almost the final kilometre, when the group of Izagirre came past. But the others were helpless against the acceleration of Sanchez, who donned the leader's jersey.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was one casualties of the day, dropping out with a sore throat and David Lopez (Team Sky) crashed and abandoned mid-way through the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5:08:25 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:03 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:05 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 7 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:00:09 8 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:13 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:20 19 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:22 20 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:24 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:52 23 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:56 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:08 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 26 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 27 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:01:42 28 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 29 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 31 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 0:02:05 32 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 33 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 34 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:42 35 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:43 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:59 37 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:01 38 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:44 39 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:49 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 41 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 42 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 44 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 45 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:26 46 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 49 Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira 50 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 51 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 52 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 53 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 55 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 58 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 59 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 60 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 61 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 62 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 64 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 65 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 67 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 70 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 71 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 72 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 73 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:08:54 74 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:09:07 75 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 77 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 78 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:09:09 80 Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:09:10 81 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:09:41 82 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 83 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:09:55 84 Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel 0:10:03 85 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:05 86 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 87 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:25 88 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:13:28 90 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:51 91 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:51 92 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:16:34 93 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 95 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:07 96 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 97 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 98 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:18:55 99 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:37 100 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:38 101 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 102 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:58 103 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:20:37 104 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 105 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 106 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 107 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 109 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 110 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 112 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 113 Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 114 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel 117 Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel 118 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 120 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 121 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 122 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 123 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 124 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 125 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 126 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 128 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 129 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 131 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 132 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 133 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 135 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 136 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 137 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 138 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:47 139 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:50 140 Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:22:11 141 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 142 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:22:20 143 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:24:49 144 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 145 Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 146 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 147 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 148 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 149 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto 150 Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 151 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 152 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 153 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 154 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel 156 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 157 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 158 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 159 Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 160 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 161 Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista 162 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 163 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 164 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 165 Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 166 Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 167 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 168 Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:24:54 169 David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira 170 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:29 171 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:56 172 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:31 173 Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:31:11 174 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:31:17 175 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:33:49 176 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 177 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 178 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 179 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:35:05 DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky DNF Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha DNF Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth DNF Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte DNF Samuel Magalhaes (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule DNF Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista DNF Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting/Tavira DNF Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 10 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 7 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 6 8 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1, km. 59.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 2 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 1

Sprint 2 - Vila do Bispo, km.99.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 3 pts 2 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 1

Sprint 3 - Aljezur, km. 133.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 1

Mountain 1 - Padescas (Cat. 3) km. 140.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 2

Mountain 2 - Aldo da Picota (Cat. 3) km. 170.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 3 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 3 - Alto da Pomba (Cat. 2) km. 184.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 4 - Alto da Foia (Cat. 1) km. 198.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:26:46 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Team Katusha 0:00:54 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:56 5 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:13 6 FDJ 0:07:15 7 Lotto Soudal 0:07:23 8 Movistar Team 0:07:50 9 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:13 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:14:22 11 Team Sky 0:14:45 12 IAM Cycling 0:14:59 13 Tinkoff Team 0:15:45 14 Team Roth 0:17:03 15 Sporting/Tavira 0:17:26 16 La Aluminios/Antarte 0:18:14 17 Bora-Argon 18 0:18:21 18 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:19:37 19 Efapel 0:20:18 20 Radio Popular - Boavista 0:23:38 21 Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:29 22 W52/FC Porto 0:34:16 23 Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:41:25 24 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:57:14

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9:00:50 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:05 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:09 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:15 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 7 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:00:19 8 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:23 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:30 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:32 19 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:34 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:43 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:02 23 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:06 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:18 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 26 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 27 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:01:52 28 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 29 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 31 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 0:02:15 32 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 33 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 34 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:52 35 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:53 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:09 37 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:11 38 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:54 39 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:55 40 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:59 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 42 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:36 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 47 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 48 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 49 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 51 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 52 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 53 Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira 54 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 56 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 60 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 61 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 63 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 64 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 66 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 67 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:49 68 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:08:53 69 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:08:54 70 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:09:04 71 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:09:17 72 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 73 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:09:19 75 Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:09:20 76 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:09:26 77 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:39 78 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:09:51 79 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 80 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:10:09 81 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:10:23 82 Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel 0:10:31 83 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:15 84 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 85 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:11:34 86 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:35 87 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:53 88 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:13:56 89 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:01 90 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:16:38 91 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:57 92 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 93 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:02 94 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:17 95 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 96 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:19:22 97 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:48 98 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 99 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:08 100 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:37 101 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:41 102 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:43 103 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:20:44 104 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:20:47 105 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 106 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 109 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 110 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 112 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 113 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 114 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 115 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 116 Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel 117 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 118 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 119 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:57 120 Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel 0:21:05 121 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 122 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 123 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 124 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 125 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 126 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 127 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:16 128 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:33 129 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:21:37 130 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:21:45 132 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:21:59 133 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:22:21 134 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:35 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 136 Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:22:39 137 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:53 138 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:23:20 139 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:22 140 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:43 141 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:59 142 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 143 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 144 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 145 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 146 Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 147 Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 148 Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 149 David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:25:04 150 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:25:14 151 Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:25:17 152 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 153 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 154 Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista 155 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 156 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 157 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 158 Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:25:22 159 Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel 0:25:37 160 Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:25:49 161 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 162 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:25:57 163 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:25:58 164 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 165 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:26:24 166 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:06 167 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:27:41 168 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:41 169 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:29:35 170 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:05 171 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:31:27 172 Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:32:11 173 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:20 174 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:39 175 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:33:59 176 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 177 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:34:49 178 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 179 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:37:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 16 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 8 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 10 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 11 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 9 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 13 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 14 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 6 15 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 16 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 17 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 18 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 19 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 21 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 3 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 23 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2 24 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 11 Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 3 12 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 16 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 2 17 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9:01:13 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:31 4 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:08:41 5 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:10:52 6 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:30 7 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:13:33 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:24 9 Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel 0:20:42 10 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:59 11 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:20 12 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:24:54 13 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:42 14 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:31:04