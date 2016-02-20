Volta ao Algarve stage 4: Kittel dominates the sprint in Tavira
German beats Wippert and Debusschere
Stage 4: S. Brás de Alportel - Tavira
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won his second stage at the Volta ao Algarve in Tavira, beating Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) with yet another of his power sprint finishes.
Related Articles
The German sprinter crossed the line two bike lengths ahead of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) and Jens Debusschere after his Lotto Soudal teammate Andre Greipel was caught up in a late crash that also saw Alex Dowsett (Movistar) go down.
“I can’t find the words to express my happiness," Kittel said right after the finish. "We did a great race today and we showed again a fantastic team spirit. We can all be very proud of what we achieved.
“It was a pretty fast and chaotic finale. Fabio Sabatini risked a lot to bring me into a good position, and I can’t thank him enough for his effort. He took me to the front with one kilometer to go and did an incredible lead-out, leaving me to open my sprint in the final 200 meters and finish off the job. Today’s victory if of the entire team, because the boys looked after me all the time, controlled the race and made sure I’m in a safe position.”
Kittel has now won four sprints so far this season plus the overall classification of the Dubai Tour. It is a remarkable turnaround after his problems and disappointment of 2015, when he struggled with illness and was not selected for Giant-Alpecin’s Tour de France squad. His change of teams was a risk for the Etixx-QuickStep team but has already paid off handsomely. The Belgian team has now won 11 races and Tony Martin still leads the overall classification at the Volta ao Algarve.
How it happened
The 194km stage was widely expected to end in a sprint but that did not stop a breakaway trying their hand. Dam Stachowiak (Verva Actijet), Ivan Savitskii (Gazprom), Charles Planet (Nordisk) and Guillaume Almeida (Boavista) formed the move and stayed away until just five kilometres from the finish.
At this point the sprinters teams took over with speed and determination. Greipel was set to fight for victory against his fellow German but crashed late on. Fortunately he was not seriously hurt and finished the stage with a bloody elbow before apologising to Dowsett via Twitter.
Wippert was well supported in the finale by his Cannondale teammates but so was Kittel, who can count on the speed, muscles and expertise of Etixx-QuickStep including Tom Boonen and Tony Martin. Kittel hit out early and went deep to produce his winning sprint but it was worth the effort. He won by a safe margin, confirming he is back to his very best.
Martin still leads Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) by three seconds and the two big-name riders and their superteams will surely clash on Sunday’s final stage. The overall winner will be crowned atop the final climb to Alto de Malhão. It is 2.5km long and has an average gradient of 9.4per cent.
With seven riders in less than a minute it should be a thrilling final day of racing.
"Tomorrow it won’t be easy," Martin said after stage 4. "But I will give my best and will try to stay with Geraint, although I’m sure attacks will come also from other riders. It’s going to be again a hard day, but I can count on a great team and we’ll see how things go."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:46:35
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:05
|14
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|15
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Leonel Sousa Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|18
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|21
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|24
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|25
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|27
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|28
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|29
|Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|31
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|32
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|33
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
|35
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|37
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|38
|Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|39
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|41
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|42
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|43
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|46
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|47
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|48
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|49
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|50
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|51
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|53
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|54
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|62
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|65
|Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel
|66
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|67
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|70
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Frank Schleck (Lux) TFR
|74
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|75
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|77
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|78
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|81
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|82
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|83
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|86
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|90
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|91
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|93
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago
|94
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|95
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|98
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|99
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|100
|Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|101
|Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|102
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|103
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|104
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|105
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|106
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|110
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|111
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|112
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|113
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel
|114
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|116
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|118
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|119
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|120
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|121
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:27
|122
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|124
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|126
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|127
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|128
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|129
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|130
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|131
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:00:31
|132
|Joaquim Da Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:33
|133
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|134
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|135
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|136
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|139
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|140
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:00:41
|141
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|142
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|143
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|144
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|146
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|147
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|149
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:53
|150
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:54
|151
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:57
|152
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|153
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:23
|154
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|155
|Francisco Javier Cantero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:01:38
|156
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|157
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|158
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|159
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:01:43
|160
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:01:55
|161
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|162
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:05
|163
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|0:02:12
|164
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|165
|Hélder Fernandes Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|0:02:40
|166
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:55
|167
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|168
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|169
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|170
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:03:09
|171
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:12
|172
|Óscar González (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:06:36
|DNF
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|14:19:45
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:19:55
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Team Roth
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|9
|W52/FC Porto
|10
|Sporting/Tavira
|14:20:00
|11
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|12
|Veranclassic-Ago
|13
|Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|La Aluminios/Antarte
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Team Katusha
|19
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|Efapel
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Tinkoff Team
|23
|Astana Pro Team
|24
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:20:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|3
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|pts
|2
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
|2
|3
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|3
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|3
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|13
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|8
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|9
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|2
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:08:57
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj
|0:00:47
|6
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:04
|9
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Iam Cycling
|0:01:05
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:07
|11
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Fdj
|0:01:22
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:23
|14
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:01:38
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:42
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|18
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:02:01
|19
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:02:02
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:46
|22
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:02:57
|23
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|24
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:03:12
|25
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:24
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|27
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:03:48
|28
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:03:50
|29
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
|0:04:22
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:04:26
|31
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|0:04:27
|32
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/Fc Porto
|0:05:25
|33
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:33
|34
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:10
|35
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:03
|36
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:17
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:08:35
|38
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:55
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:00
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:03
|41
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:05
|42
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:09:18
|43
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Fdj
|0:09:35
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:48
|45
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:09:51
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:52
|47
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:54
|48
|Ian Stannard (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:09:55
|49
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|50
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:01
|51
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:02
|52
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:10:19
|53
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:10:32
|54
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:10:37
|55
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:10:39
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:10:40
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|58
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Iam Cycling
|0:10:42
|59
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:10:44
|60
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:10:52
|61
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:10:54
|62
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj
|0:10:58
|63
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:02
|64
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:03
|65
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:13
|66
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:11:25
|67
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:28
|68
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:11:47
|69
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:11:49
|70
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Iam Cycling
|0:11:52
|71
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Fdj
|0:12:01
|72
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:12:08
|73
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:12:23
|74
|Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|0:12:30
|75
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:13:02
|76
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|77
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:25
|78
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:13:32
|79
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:13:40
|80
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Iam Cycling
|0:13:41
|81
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:13:56
|82
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:10
|83
|Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel
|0:14:30
|84
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:36
|85
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:12
|86
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:17:58
|87
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/Fc Porto
|0:18:07
|88
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:36
|89
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:19:02
|90
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:12
|91
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:27
|92
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:49
|93
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:27
|94
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:21:39
|95
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:41
|96
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:48
|97
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:22:18
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj
|0:22:24
|99
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:27
|100
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:29
|101
|Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
|0:22:42
|102
|Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:22:51
|103
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:22:53
|104
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|105
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:57
|106
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
|0:23:07
|107
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:14
|108
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:23:21
|109
|Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Movistar Team
|0:23:23
|110
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:25
|111
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:23:28
|112
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Iam Cycling
|0:23:34
|113
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:38
|114
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:23:42
|115
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|116
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:48
|118
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/Fc Porto
|0:23:49
|119
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:56
|120
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Cycling
|0:23:57
|121
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:24:03
|122
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/Fc Porto
|0:24:10
|123
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:20
|124
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:36
|125
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:38
|126
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj
|0:24:39
|127
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:24:42
|128
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:46
|129
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:25:22
|130
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj
|0:25:28
|131
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/Fc Porto
|0:25:35
|132
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|133
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:25:41
|134
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:25:48
|135
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:25:59
|136
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|0:26:04
|137
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:16
|138
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Iam Cycling
|0:27:09
|139
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:32
|140
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:27:42
|141
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Iam Cycling
|0:27:43
|142
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:27:48
|143
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:27:51
|144
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:13
|145
|Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:28:24
|146
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:35
|147
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
|148
|Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|149
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:28:38
|150
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|151
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:43
|152
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:28:53
|153
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:29:09
|154
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:15
|155
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
|0:29:36
|156
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:30:20
|157
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:30:31
|158
|Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
|0:30:32
|159
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:31:16
|160
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:32:30
|161
|Hélder Fernandes Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|0:32:33
|162
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:33:05
|163
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:34:00
|164
|Óscar González (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:34:08
|165
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:35:04
|166
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:19
|167
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:07
|168
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:36:35
|169
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:37:11
|170
|Francisco Javier Cantero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
|0:37:57
|171
|Joaquim Da Silva (Por) W52/Fc Porto
|0:39:38
|172
|Leonel Sousa Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:42:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|42:31:44
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|42:31:58
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42:32:36
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42:36:51
|5
|Movistar Team
|42:36:58
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|42:37:54
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42:38:09
|8
|FDJ
|42:38:11
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|42:38:44
|10
|Team Sky
|42:44:49
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|42:45:19
|12
|IAM Cycling
|42:46:27
|13
|Tinkoff Team
|42:47:32
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|42:50:34
|15
|Team Roth
|42:51:12
|16
|Sporting/Tavira
|42:52:28
|17
|Veranclassic-Ago
|42:52:53
|18
|La Aluminios/Antarte
|42:55:03
|19
|Efapel
|42:55:54
|20
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|43:01:01
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|43:03:26
|22
|W52/FC Porto
|43:12:32
|23
|Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|43:17:02
|24
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43:30:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|16
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|9
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|13
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|13
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|15
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|16
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|8
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|18
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|6
|19
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|20
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|22
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|23
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|24
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|25
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|28
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|29
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|3
|30
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|31
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|2
|32
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|33
|Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
|2
|34
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|35
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|36
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|37
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|pts
|2
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|11
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|13
|Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|3
|14
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|18
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|2
|19
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:10:39
|2
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:10:59
|3
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|14:21:05
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14:22:22
|5
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:24:09
|6
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|14:27:04
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:32:25
|8
|Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
|14:32:39
|9
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|14:35:13
|10
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:37:32
|11
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|14:37:40
|12
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:41:27
|13
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|14:42:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy