Image 1 of 46 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his second win at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 46 A Katusha rider takes a hand up form the team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Tony Martin on the stage 4 podium at Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Marcel Kittel on the stage 4 podium at Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Marcel Kittel on the stage 4 podium at Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Marcel Kittel wins stage 4 at Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Marcel Kittel wins stage 4 at Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Marcel Kittel wins stage 4 at Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Marcel Kittel wins stage 4 at Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Teammates Tony Martin in yellow and Marcel Kittel in green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Marcel Kittel and Tom Boonen celebrate Kittel's second stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 A Katusha rider makes his way back to the peloton after taking a hand up from the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Charles Planet leads the day's breakaway at Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Charles Planet leads the day's breakaway at Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Eticc-QuickStep protect race leader Tony Martin during stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Novo Nordisk's Charles Planet. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 katusha's Matvey Mamykin. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 QuickStep's Niki Terpstra. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Tony Martin in yellow at Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Marcel Kittel on the stage 4 podium at Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 Sprinters bear down on the finish f stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 Sprinters bear down on the finish of stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Sprinters bear down on the finish f stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Chalres Planet (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuivkStep) wins the sprint in Tavira (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 46 The Argyle socks were in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 46 The break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 46 Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 46 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 46 The riders had no time for prayers today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 46 Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) was second behind Kittel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 46 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates another win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 46 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) puts down all his raw power (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 46 Rinaldo Nocentini shows off his new jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 46 Fabio Aru (Astana) enjoyed a quiet day in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 46 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 46 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 46 Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 46 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) before the start with his partner Macarena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 46 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 46 Stijn Devolder (Trek-Segfredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 46 Race leader Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 46 Marcel Kittel celebrates with Tom Boonen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won his second stage at the Volta ao Algarve in Tavira, beating Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) with yet another of his power sprint finishes.

The German sprinter crossed the line two bike lengths ahead of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) and Jens Debusschere after his Lotto Soudal teammate Andre Greipel was caught up in a late crash that also saw Alex Dowsett (Movistar) go down.

“I can’t find the words to express my happiness," Kittel said right after the finish. "We did a great race today and we showed again a fantastic team spirit. We can all be very proud of what we achieved.

“It was a pretty fast and chaotic finale. Fabio Sabatini risked a lot to bring me into a good position, and I can’t thank him enough for his effort. He took me to the front with one kilometer to go and did an incredible lead-out, leaving me to open my sprint in the final 200 meters and finish off the job. Today’s victory if of the entire team, because the boys looked after me all the time, controlled the race and made sure I’m in a safe position.”

Kittel has now won four sprints so far this season plus the overall classification of the Dubai Tour. It is a remarkable turnaround after his problems and disappointment of 2015, when he struggled with illness and was not selected for Giant-Alpecin’s Tour de France squad. His change of teams was a risk for the Etixx-QuickStep team but has already paid off handsomely. The Belgian team has now won 11 races and Tony Martin still leads the overall classification at the Volta ao Algarve.

How it happened

The 194km stage was widely expected to end in a sprint but that did not stop a breakaway trying their hand. Dam Stachowiak (Verva Actijet), Ivan Savitskii (Gazprom), Charles Planet (Nordisk) and Guillaume Almeida (Boavista) formed the move and stayed away until just five kilometres from the finish.

At this point the sprinters teams took over with speed and determination. Greipel was set to fight for victory against his fellow German but crashed late on. Fortunately he was not seriously hurt and finished the stage with a bloody elbow before apologising to Dowsett via Twitter.

Wippert was well supported in the finale by his Cannondale teammates but so was Kittel, who can count on the speed, muscles and expertise of Etixx-QuickStep including Tom Boonen and Tony Martin. Kittel hit out early and went deep to produce his winning sprint but it was worth the effort. He won by a safe margin, confirming he is back to his very best.

Martin still leads Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) by three seconds and the two big-name riders and their superteams will surely clash on Sunday’s final stage. The overall winner will be crowned atop the final climb to Alto de Malhão. It is 2.5km long and has an average gradient of 9.4per cent.

With seven riders in less than a minute it should be a thrilling final day of racing.

"Tomorrow it won’t be easy," Martin said after stage 4. "But I will give my best and will try to stay with Geraint, although I’m sure attacks will come also from other riders. It’s going to be again a hard day, but I can count on a great team and we’ll see how things go."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:46:35 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:05 14 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 15 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Leonel Sousa Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 18 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 21 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 24 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 25 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 26 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 27 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 28 Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 29 Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 31 Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 32 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 33 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling 35 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 37 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 38 Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 39 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 40 Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira 41 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 42 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team 43 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 44 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 46 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 47 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 48 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 49 Jonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago 50 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 51 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 53 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 54 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 62 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 65 Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel 66 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 67 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 70 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Frank Schleck (Lux) TFR 74 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 75 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 77 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 78 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 80 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 81 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 82 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 83 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 84 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 88 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 90 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 91 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 93 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago 94 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 95 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 96 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 98 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 99 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 100 Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 101 Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 102 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 103 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 104 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 105 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 106 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 107 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 110 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 111 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 112 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 113 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel 114 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 115 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 116 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 118 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 119 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 120 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 121 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:27 122 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 123 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 124 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 126 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 127 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 128 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 129 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 130 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 131 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:00:31 132 Joaquim Da Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:33 133 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 134 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 135 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 136 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 137 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 138 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 139 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 140 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:00:41 141 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 142 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 143 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 144 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 145 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 146 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 147 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 149 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:53 150 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:54 151 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:57 152 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 153 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:23 154 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 155 Francisco Javier Cantero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule 0:01:38 156 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 157 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 158 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 159 Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:01:43 160 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:01:55 161 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 162 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:05 163 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel 0:02:12 164 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:02:31 165 Hélder Fernandes Ferreira (Por) Efapel 0:02:40 166 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:55 167 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 168 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 169 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 170 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:03:09 171 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:12 172 Óscar González (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:06:36 DNF Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 14:19:45 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 14:19:55 3 Movistar Team 4 IAM Cycling 5 Team Roth 6 Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 Bora-Argon 18 9 W52/FC Porto 10 Sporting/Tavira 14:20:00 11 Radio Popular - Boavista 12 Veranclassic-Ago 13 Louletano - Hospital de Loule 14 FDJ 15 Team Sky 16 La Aluminios/Antarte 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Team Katusha 19 Gazprom-Rusvelo 20 Efapel 21 Team Novo Nordisk 22 Tinkoff Team 23 Astana Pro Team 24 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14:20:23

Mountains 1, 29.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 3 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2

Mountains 2, 61.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 pts 2 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2

Sprint 1, 49.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 pts 2 Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista 2 3 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2, 135.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 pts 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 3 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3, 171.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 2 3 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1

Finish Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 13 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 10 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 8 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 9 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 2 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14:08:57 2 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky 0:00:03 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj 0:00:47 6 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lottonl-Jumbo 0:00:52 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:59 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:04 9 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Iam Cycling 0:01:05 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:07 11 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:09 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Fdj 0:01:22 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:23 14 Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:01:38 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52 18 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:02:01 19 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:02:02 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:15 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:46 22 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:02:57 23 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:07 24 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago 0:03:12 25 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:24 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 27 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:03:48 28 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:03:50 29 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule 0:04:22 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo 0:04:26 31 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 0:04:27 32 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/Fc Porto 0:05:25 33 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:33 34 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:10 35 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:03 36 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:17 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:35 38 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:55 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:00 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:03 41 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:05 42 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:09:18 43 Steve Morabito (Swi) Fdj 0:09:35 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:48 45 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:09:51 46 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:52 47 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:54 48 Ian Stannard (Gbr) Team Sky 0:09:55 49 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 50 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:01 51 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:02 52 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:10:19 53 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:10:32 54 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:10:37 55 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:10:39 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:10:40 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 58 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Iam Cycling 0:10:42 59 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:10:44 60 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:10:52 61 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:10:54 62 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj 0:10:58 63 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:02 64 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:03 65 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:11:13 66 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:11:25 67 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:28 68 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Lottonl-Jumbo 0:11:47 69 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:11:49 70 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Iam Cycling 0:11:52 71 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Fdj 0:12:01 72 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:12:08 73 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:12:23 74 Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:12:30 75 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 0:13:02 76 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 77 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:13:25 78 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:13:32 79 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:13:40 80 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Iam Cycling 0:13:41 81 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:13:56 82 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:10 83 Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel 0:14:30 84 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:36 85 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:12 86 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:17:58 87 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/Fc Porto 0:18:07 88 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:36 89 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:19:02 90 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:12 91 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:27 92 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:49 93 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:27 94 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:21:39 95 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:41 96 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:48 97 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:22:18 98 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj 0:22:24 99 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:27 100 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:29 101 Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule 0:22:42 102 Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:22:51 103 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:22:53 104 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 105 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:57 106 Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule 0:23:07 107 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:14 108 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:23:21 109 Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Movistar Team 0:23:23 110 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:23:25 111 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo 0:23:28 112 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Iam Cycling 0:23:34 113 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:38 114 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo 0:23:42 115 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lottonl-Jumbo 116 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel 117 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:23:48 118 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/Fc Porto 0:23:49 119 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:56 120 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Cycling 0:23:57 121 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:24:03 122 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/Fc Porto 0:24:10 123 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:20 124 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:36 125 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:38 126 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj 0:24:39 127 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:24:42 128 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:46 129 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:25:22 130 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj 0:25:28 131 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/Fc Porto 0:25:35 132 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo 133 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:25:41 134 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:25:48 135 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:25:59 136 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel 0:26:04 137 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:16 138 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Iam Cycling 0:27:09 139 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:32 140 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:27:42 141 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Iam Cycling 0:27:43 142 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:27:48 143 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:27:51 144 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:13 145 Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:28:24 146 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:35 147 Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule 148 Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 149 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo 0:28:38 150 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 151 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:43 152 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago 0:28:53 153 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:29:09 154 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:29:15 155 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule 0:29:36 156 Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:30:20 157 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:30:31 158 Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule 0:30:32 159 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:31:16 160 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:32:30 161 Hélder Fernandes Ferreira (Por) Efapel 0:32:33 162 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:33:05 163 Jonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago 0:34:00 164 Óscar González (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:34:08 165 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:35:04 166 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:19 167 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:07 168 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:36:35 169 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:37:11 170 Francisco Javier Cantero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule 0:37:57 171 Joaquim Da Silva (Por) W52/Fc Porto 0:39:38 172 Leonel Sousa Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:42:22

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 42:31:44 2 Astana Pro Team 42:31:58 3 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42:32:36 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 42:36:51 5 Movistar Team 42:36:58 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 42:37:54 7 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42:38:09 8 FDJ 42:38:11 9 Lotto Soudal 42:38:44 10 Team Sky 42:44:49 11 Trek-Segafredo 42:45:19 12 IAM Cycling 42:46:27 13 Tinkoff Team 42:47:32 14 Bora-Argon 18 42:50:34 15 Team Roth 42:51:12 16 Sporting/Tavira 42:52:28 17 Veranclassic-Ago 42:52:53 18 La Aluminios/Antarte 42:55:03 19 Efapel 42:55:54 20 Radio Popular - Boavista 43:01:01 21 Team Novo Nordisk 43:03:26 22 W52/FC Porto 43:12:32 23 Louletano - Hospital de Loule 43:17:02 24 Gazprom-Rusvelo 43:30:19

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 16 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 9 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 10 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 13 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 13 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 9 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 15 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 16 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 8 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 7 18 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 6 19 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 20 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 21 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 22 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 23 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 24 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 25 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 28 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 29 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 3 30 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 31 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 2 32 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2 33 Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista 2 34 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 36 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1 37 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 pts 2 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 9 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 4 11 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 13 Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 3 14 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 15 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 17 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 18 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 2 19 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1