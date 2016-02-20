Trending

Volta ao Algarve stage 4: Kittel dominates the sprint in Tavira

German beats Wippert and Debusschere

Image 1 of 46

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his second win at the Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 46

A Katusha rider takes a hand up form the team car.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Tony Martin on the stage 4 podium at Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 4.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Marcel Kittel on the stage 4 podium at Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Marcel Kittel on the stage 4 podium at Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Marcel Kittel wins stage 4 at Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Marcel Kittel wins stage 4 at Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Marcel Kittel wins stage 4 at Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Marcel Kittel wins stage 4 at Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Teammates Tony Martin in yellow and Marcel Kittel in green

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Marcel Kittel and Tom Boonen celebrate Kittel's second stage win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

A Katusha rider makes his way back to the peloton after taking a hand up from the team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Charles Planet leads the day's breakaway at Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Charles Planet leads the day's breakaway at Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Eticc-QuickStep protect race leader Tony Martin during stage 4.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Novo Nordisk's Charles Planet.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

katusha's Matvey Mamykin.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

QuickStep's Niki Terpstra.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Tony Martin in yellow at Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Marcel Kittel on the stage 4 podium at Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Sprinters bear down on the finish f stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Sprinters bear down on the finish of stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Sprinters bear down on the finish f stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 4.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Chalres Planet (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuivkStep) wins the sprint in Tavira

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

The Argyle socks were in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 46

The break of the day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 46

The riders had no time for prayers today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) was second behind Kittel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 46

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates another win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 46

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) puts down all his raw power

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 46

Rinaldo Nocentini shows off his new jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

Fabio Aru (Astana) enjoyed a quiet day in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) before the start with his partner Macarena

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

Stijn Devolder (Trek-Segfredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 46

Race leader Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 46

Marcel Kittel celebrates with Tom Boonen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won his second stage at the Volta ao Algarve in Tavira, beating Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) with yet another of his power sprint finishes.

The German sprinter crossed the line two bike lengths ahead of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) and Jens Debusschere after his Lotto Soudal teammate Andre Greipel was caught up in a late crash that also saw Alex Dowsett (Movistar) go down.

“I can’t find the words to express my happiness," Kittel said right after the finish. "We did a great race today and we showed again a fantastic team spirit. We can all be very proud of what we achieved.

“It was a pretty fast and chaotic finale. Fabio Sabatini risked a lot to bring me into a good position, and I can’t thank him enough for his effort. He took me to the front with one kilometer to go and did an incredible lead-out, leaving me to open my sprint in the final 200 meters and finish off the job. Today’s victory if of the entire team, because the boys looked after me all the time, controlled the race and made sure I’m in a safe position.”

Kittel has now won four sprints so far this season plus the overall classification of the Dubai Tour. It is a remarkable turnaround after his problems and disappointment of 2015, when he struggled with illness and was not selected for Giant-Alpecin’s Tour de France squad. His change of teams was a risk for the Etixx-QuickStep team but has already paid off handsomely. The Belgian team has now won 11 races and Tony Martin still leads the overall classification at the Volta ao Algarve.

How it happened

The 194km stage was widely expected to end in a sprint but that did not stop a breakaway trying their hand. Dam Stachowiak (Verva Actijet), Ivan Savitskii (Gazprom), Charles Planet (Nordisk) and Guillaume Almeida (Boavista) formed the move and stayed away until just five kilometres from the finish.

At this point the sprinters teams took over with speed and determination. Greipel was set to fight for victory against his fellow German but crashed late on. Fortunately he was not seriously hurt and finished the stage with a bloody elbow before apologising to Dowsett via Twitter.

Wippert was well supported in the finale by his Cannondale teammates but so was Kittel, who can count on the speed, muscles and expertise of Etixx-QuickStep including Tom Boonen and Tony Martin. Kittel hit out early and went deep to produce his winning sprint but it was worth the effort. He won by a safe margin, confirming he is back to his very best.

Martin still leads Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) by three seconds and the two big-name riders and their superteams will surely clash on Sunday’s final stage. The overall winner will be crowned atop the final climb to Alto de Malhão. It is 2.5km long and has an average gradient of 9.4per cent.

With seven riders in less than a minute it should be a thrilling final day of racing.

"Tomorrow it won’t be easy," Martin said after stage 4. "But I will give my best and will try to stay with Geraint, although I’m sure attacks will come also from other riders. It’s going to be again a hard day, but I can count on a great team and we’ll see how things go."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4:46:35
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:05
14Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
15Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
17Leonel Sousa Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
18Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
20Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
21Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
24Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
25Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
26Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
27César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
28Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
29Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
30Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
31Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
32Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
33Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
35Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
37Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
38Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
39Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
40Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
41Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
42Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
43Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
44Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
45Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
46Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
47Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
48Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
49Jonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
50Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
51Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
53Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
54Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
58Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
60Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
62Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
65Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel
66Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
67Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
69Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
70Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Frank Schleck (Lux) TFR
74Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
75Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
77Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
78Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
80Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
81Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
82Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
83Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
84Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
91Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
92Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
93Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago
94Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
95Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
96Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
98Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
99David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
100Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
101Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
102Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
103Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
104Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
105Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
106Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
107Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
109Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
110Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
111Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
112Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
113Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel
114Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
115David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
116Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
117Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
118Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
119William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
120David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
121Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:27
122Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
123David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
124Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
126Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
127Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
128Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
129Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
130Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
131Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:00:31
132Joaquim Da Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:00:33
133Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
134Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
135Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
136Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
137Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
138Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
139Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:38
140Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:00:41
141Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
142Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
143Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
144Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
145Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
146Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
147Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
149André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:53
150Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:54
151Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:57
152Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
153Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:23
154Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
155Francisco Javier Cantero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:01:38
156Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
157Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
158Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
159Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista0:01:43
160Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel0:01:55
161Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
162Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:05
163Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel0:02:12
164Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:02:31
165Hélder Fernandes Ferreira (Por) Efapel0:02:40
166Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:55
167Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
168Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
169Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
170Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:03:09
171Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:12
172Óscar González (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:06:36
DNFSilvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal14:19:45
2Etixx - Quick-Step14:19:55
3Movistar Team
4IAM Cycling
5Team Roth
6Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Trek-Segafredo
8Bora-Argon 18
9W52/FC Porto
10Sporting/Tavira14:20:00
11Radio Popular - Boavista
12Veranclassic-Ago
13Louletano - Hospital de Loule
14FDJ
15Team Sky
16La Aluminios/Antarte
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Team Katusha
19Gazprom-Rusvelo
20Efapel
21Team Novo Nordisk
22Tinkoff Team
23Astana Pro Team
24Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:20:23

Mountains 1, 29.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
3Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2

Mountains 2, 61.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4pts
2Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
3Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2

Sprint 1, 49.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3pts
2Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista2
3Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2, 135.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
3Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3, 171.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk2
3Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1

Finish Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling13
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team10
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth8
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 186
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
9Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto2
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step14:08:57
2Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky0:00:03
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj0:00:47
6Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:00:52
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:59
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:04
9Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Iam Cycling0:01:05
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:07
11Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:09
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Fdj0:01:22
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:23
14Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:01:38
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:42
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:52
18Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:02:01
19Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:02:02
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:15
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:46
22Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:02:57
23Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:07
24Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago0:03:12
25Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:24
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
27Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:03:48
28Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:03:50
29Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule0:04:22
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:04:26
31Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira0:04:27
32Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/Fc Porto0:05:25
33Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:33
34Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:10
35Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:03
36Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:17
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:08:35
38Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:08:55
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:00
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:09:03
41Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:05
42Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:09:18
43Steve Morabito (Swi) Fdj0:09:35
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:48
45Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:09:51
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:52
47Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:54
48Ian Stannard (Gbr) Team Sky0:09:55
49Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
50Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:01
51Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:02
52Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:10:19
53Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:10:32
54Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:10:37
55Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:10:39
56Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:10:40
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
58Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Iam Cycling0:10:42
59Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:10:44
60Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:10:52
61Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:10:54
62Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj0:10:58
63Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:11:02
64David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:03
65Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:11:13
66César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:11:25
67Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:28
68Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:11:47
69Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:11:49
70Dries Devenyns (Bel) Iam Cycling0:11:52
71Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Fdj0:12:01
72Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:12:08
73Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:12:23
74Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:12:30
75David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:13:02
76David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
77Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:13:25
78Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:13:32
79Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:13:40
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Iam Cycling0:13:41
81Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:13:56
82Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:10
83Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel0:14:30
84Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:36
85Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:12
86Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:17:58
87Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/Fc Porto0:18:07
88André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:18:36
89Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:19:02
90Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:12
91Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:27
92Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:49
93Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:27
94Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:21:39
95Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:41
96Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:21:48
97Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:22:18
98William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj0:22:24
99Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:27
100Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:29
101Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule0:22:42
102Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:22:51
103Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:22:53
104Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
105Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:22:57
106Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule0:23:07
107Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:23:14
108Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:23:21
109Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Movistar Team0:23:23
110Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:23:25
111Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:23:28
112Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Iam Cycling0:23:34
113Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:23:38
114Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:23:42
115Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
116Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:23:48
118Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/Fc Porto0:23:49
119Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:23:56
120Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Cycling0:23:57
121Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:24:03
122Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/Fc Porto0:24:10
123Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:20
124Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:36
125Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:38
126Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj0:24:39
127Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:24:42
128Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:24:46
129David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:25:22
130Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj0:25:28
131Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/Fc Porto0:25:35
132Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
133Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:25:41
134Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:25:48
135Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel0:25:59
136Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel0:26:04
137Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:26:16
138Oliver Naesen (Bel) Iam Cycling0:27:09
139Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:32
140Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:27:42
141Matthias Brandle (Aut) Iam Cycling0:27:43
142Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:27:48
143Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:27:51
144Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:13
145Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:28:24
146Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:35
147Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
148Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
149Bram Tankink (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:28:38
150Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
151Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:43
152Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:28:53
153Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:29:09
154Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:29:15
155Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule0:29:36
156Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista0:30:20
157Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:30:31
158Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule0:30:32
159Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:31:16
160Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:32:30
161Hélder Fernandes Ferreira (Por) Efapel0:32:33
162Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:33:05
163Jonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago0:34:00
164Óscar González (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:34:08
165Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:35:04
166Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:19
167Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:07
168Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:36:35
169Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:37:11
170Francisco Javier Cantero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule0:37:57
171Joaquim Da Silva (Por) W52/Fc Porto0:39:38
172Leonel Sousa Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:42:22

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha42:31:44
2Astana Pro Team42:31:58
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA42:32:36
4Cannondale Pro Cycling42:36:51
5Movistar Team42:36:58
6Etixx - Quick-Step42:37:54
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo42:38:09
8FDJ42:38:11
9Lotto Soudal42:38:44
10Team Sky42:44:49
11Trek-Segafredo42:45:19
12IAM Cycling42:46:27
13Tinkoff Team42:47:32
14Bora-Argon 1842:50:34
15Team Roth42:51:12
16Sporting/Tavira42:52:28
17Veranclassic-Ago42:52:53
18La Aluminios/Antarte42:55:03
19Efapel42:55:54
20Radio Popular - Boavista43:01:01
21Team Novo Nordisk43:03:26
22W52/FC Porto43:12:32
23Louletano - Hospital de Loule43:17:02
24Gazprom-Rusvelo43:30:19

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling33
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo17
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha16
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
9Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team13
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling13
11Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
13Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team9
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
15Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky8
16Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth8
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk7
18Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte6
19Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 186
20Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
21Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
22Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
23Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
24Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
25Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling3
28Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
29Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto3
30Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
31Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto2
32Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2
33Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista2
34Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
35Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
36Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1
37Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8pts
2Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team7
3Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling4
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling4
9Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
10Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk4
11Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha3
13Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira3
14Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
15Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2
16Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
17Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
18Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto2
19Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:10:39
2Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:10:59
3Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista14:21:05
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky14:22:22
5Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha14:24:09
6Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto14:27:04
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:32:25
8Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel14:32:39
9Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 1814:35:13
10Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:37:32
11Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk14:37:40
12Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:41:27
13Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team14:42:57

