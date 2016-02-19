Image 1 of 36 Teisj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) in the lead at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Fabian Cancellara (Trek - Segafredo) takes the time trial victory in Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 36 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 The jersey holders after stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) heads back to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Tiago Machado (Katusha) during the time trial at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 36 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) time trials at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 36 Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 36 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 36 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) finished fourth in the time trial in Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 36 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was 13th in the time trial at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 36 Andre Cardoso (Cannondale) at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 36 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was third in the time trial and is now second overall at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 36 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) was second in the time trial at Volta ao Algarve and moved into the overall lead (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) ended up crashing during the time trial at Volta al Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 36 Fabian Cancellara (Trek - Segafredo) won the time trial at Volta al Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 36 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL - Jumbo) during the time trial at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) confirmed his solid form ahead of the Spring Classics with an emphatic victory in the 18km stage 3 time trial at the Volta ao Algarve. The Swiss rider topped Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) by five seconds to take the win in Sagres. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was third on the stage.

Overnight race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) was forced to abandon the race after crashing while heading full speed through a roundabout in an attempt to defend his jersey. At the intermediate check, Sanchez was 13 seconds behind Thomas and in danger of losing the race lead.

Following the abandon of Sanchez, Tony Martin moved into the race lead with a slim margin over Geraint Thomas. Thanks to a strong performance on the mountains on stage 2, Martin started the day 25 seconds out of the race lead, but put 23 seconds into Thomas to lead by three seconds on GC. Movistar's Ion Izagirre is third overall at 20 seconds.

Martin knows he will have his work cut out when the race hits the high mountains on the final stage.

"I am happy with my performance, but not so content with the result," Martin said. "It was pretty hard today with the headwind, but I'm not looking for excuses. Fabian was stronger, and that's that. I now look towards tomorrow and helping Marcel [Kittel]. After that, we'll sit down and talk about the last day. Of course, I want to keep the yellow jersey now, but it won't be easy, as there are many top riders here. Still, I am confident, because I have a very strong team, and we'll just see how things will pan out on the final day."

He's back

Cancellara shrugged off a disastrous 2015 season, one that could have easily ended his career prematurely. After crashing in E3 Harelbeke and fracturing his vertebrae, he fought back to take the yellow jersey at the Tour de France only to lose it the next day when he was involved in a mass pile-up and again fractured bones in his back. After making another comeback for the Vuelta a España only to succumb to a stomach virus, he ended his season and announced he would retire in 2016.

Cancellara promised to give the 2016 season one last good crack, with an aim at adding to his record of triple wins in Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and showed he was off to a good start by winning the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca with a solo attack.

His time trial victory in Algarve is further confirmation that he is on track for a strong spring if he can avoid injuries and illness.

"I don't say that today's win gives me more confidence because the confidence I need is more from races like Tirreno-Adriatico because this will show me that I am in the right way," Cancellara said. "There is still some work to do; next week I will take a small rest and move on again with Strade [Bianche] and Tirreno. I still need more, because I need to compete with the others who have been racing in Qatar and Oman. I am just enjoying riding my bike, riding the races, and this makes me feel relaxed. To take another win on top is super cool for myself and super nice for the team and for the motivation for everyone."

Martin's race lead adds to a string of success for Etixx-Quickstep. including dual stage wins in Tour de San Luis by Fernando Gaviria, four wins by Marcel Kittel between the Dubai Tour and Algarve, in addition to victories by Bob Jungels in Oman, Gianluca Brambilla in Mallorca and Stijn Vandenbergh in the Volta a la Valenciana.

He faces a stiff challenge from Thomas and a strong Movistar team, which placed four riders in the top 10 of the time trial, and will hope to set up Izagirre for the overall victory when the race concludes atop the Alto do Malhão on Sunday.

The weather was cool and favourable for the time trial when the 179-rider field readied for the start after noon. Viktor Manakov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) was the first rider off, but his time was quickly eclipsed by teammate Alexander Serov. A few minutes later, Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) stepped into the hot seat with a time that would stand up to the top 20 by the day's end.

However strong Lampaert's result was, it was no match for former Hour Record holder Matthias Braendle (IAM Cycling), whose time held for an hour until Alex Dowsett (Movistar) came through 16 seconds quicker.

Dowsett was unseated by Cancellara, who cruised through with a 20:57 for the 18km distance, the only rider to crack 21 minutes. While a legion of riders tried and failed to better the Swiss star's time, only Martin could come close but was still shy five seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:57 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:05 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:28 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 5 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:40 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:51 9 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:55 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:57 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:02 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:03 14 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:05 15 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 16 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:06 17 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:07 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:08 19 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:09 21 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:10 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:11 23 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:12 24 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:13 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:14 26 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:16 27 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 29 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:01:19 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:21 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:22 32 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:23 34 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:26 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:27 36 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:01:29 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 39 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:33 40 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:35 41 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:39 42 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:40 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 44 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43 45 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:44 47 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:01:45 48 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:47 49 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:48 51 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 52 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 53 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 54 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:01:50 57 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:51 58 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 59 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:54 61 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 62 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:56 63 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:57 64 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:59 65 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:00 66 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:01 67 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:02 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:03 69 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:02:04 70 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:02:05 71 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 72 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:09 73 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:10 74 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:02:11 75 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 76 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:02:13 77 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:15 78 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:02:16 79 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:02:17 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 81 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:20 82 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:21 83 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:25 84 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 85 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 86 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:26 87 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 88 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:28 89 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:30 90 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 92 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:02:35 93 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:36 95 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 96 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 97 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:40 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 0:02:42 99 Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:02:45 100 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:47 101 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 102 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 104 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:51 105 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:02:53 107 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:54 108 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:55 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:56 110 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 111 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:57 112 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:59 115 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:03:00 116 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:03:02 117 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 118 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:03:04 119 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:05 120 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:06 122 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:07 123 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 124 Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel 125 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:08 126 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 127 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:09 128 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 129 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:11 130 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:13 131 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:16 132 Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:19 133 Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 134 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 135 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:22 136 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 137 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:23 138 Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:03:26 139 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:03:28 140 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:29 141 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 142 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:31 143 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:34 144 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:36 145 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:03:37 146 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:39 147 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 0:03:40 148 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:44 149 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 150 Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:03:48 151 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:49 152 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:03:50 153 Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel 0:03:52 154 Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:55 155 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:03:56 156 Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:57 157 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:03:59 158 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:04:01 159 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:04:03 160 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 161 Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:04:06 162 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:04:07 163 Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:04:12 164 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:04:23 165 Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:04:24 166 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:25 167 Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel 0:04:29 168 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:41 169 Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:04:43 170 Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel 0:04:51 171 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 172 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:04:55 173 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 0:04:56 174 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:05:00 175 Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:05:13 176 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:05:34 177 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:05:42 178 David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:06:34 DNF Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1:04:42 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:33 3 Team Sky 0:00:51 4 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:20 5 Team Katusha 0:01:37 6 FDJ 0:01:43 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:47 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:49 9 IAM Cycling 0:02:20 10 Lotto Soudal 0:02:23 11 Tinkoff Team 0:02:34 12 Astana Pro Team 0:02:40 13 Bora-Argon 18 0:03:05 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:23 15 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:52 16 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:04:03 17 Team Roth 0:05:01 18 Sporting/Tavira 0:05:49 19 Efapel 0:06:23 20 Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:06:24 21 Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:44 22 La Aluminios/Antarte 0:07:01 23 Radio Popular - Boavista 0:08:10 24 W52/FC Porto 0:09:08

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9:22:17 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:03 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:47 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:52 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:59 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:04 9 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:05 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:07 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:09 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:22 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:23 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:36 15 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:01:38 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52 19 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:01 20 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:02 21 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:15 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:46 23 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:57 24 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:07 25 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 26 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:24 27 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 28 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:03:48 29 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:03:50 30 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:04:22 31 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 0:04:27 32 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:05:25 33 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:33 34 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:10 35 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:41 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:17 37 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:19 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:35 39 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:43 40 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:57 41 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:00 43 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:08 44 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:09:18 45 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:22 46 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:09:35 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:48 48 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:09:51 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:55 50 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:59 52 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:02 53 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:06 54 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:10:19 55 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:10:22 56 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:32 57 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:10:37 58 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:10:39 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:10:40 60 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:10:41 61 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:10:42 62 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:52 63 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:10:58 65 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:10:59 66 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:11:00 67 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:02 68 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:03 69 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:11:13 70 Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:11:25 71 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:11:31 72 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:11:42 73 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:11:49 74 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:12:08 75 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:12:23 76 Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:12:30 77 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 0:13:02 78 Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 79 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:13:08 80 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:13:25 81 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:13:40 82 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:13:56 83 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:10 84 Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel 0:14:30 85 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:36 86 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:12 87 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:17:48 88 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:58 89 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:18:07 90 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:02 91 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:32 92 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:19:54 93 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:13 94 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:38 95 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:20:57 96 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:27 97 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:21:39 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:46 99 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:48 100 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:56 101 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:22:18 102 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:22:24 103 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:29 104 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:36 105 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:38 106 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:22:42 107 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:47 108 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:22:51 109 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:22:53 110 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:57 111 Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:23:07 112 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:12 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:14 114 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:16 115 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:23:18 116 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:23:21 117 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:23:25 118 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:33 119 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:23:39 120 Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel 0:23:42 121 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:23:54 122 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:23:55 123 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:56 124 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:57 125 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 126 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:24:03 127 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 128 Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel 0:24:09 129 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:24:10 130 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:16 131 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:38 132 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:24:42 133 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:55 134 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:25:00 135 Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:25:35 136 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:25:41 137 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:43 138 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:25:48 139 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:16 140 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:21 141 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:26:25 142 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:26:35 143 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:27:09 144 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:27:23 145 Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:27:37 146 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:27:42 147 Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:27:48 148 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:27:51 149 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:58 150 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:13 151 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:16 152 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:28:17 153 Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:28:24 154 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:25 155 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:31 156 Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:28:35 157 Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 158 Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:28:44 159 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:28:47 160 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:29:10 161 Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel 0:29:58 162 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:30:31 163 Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:30:32 164 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:30:54 165 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:16 166 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:30 167 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:33:17 168 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:34:00 169 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:35:04 170 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:19 171 Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule 0:36:24 172 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:36:35 173 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:36:49 174 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:39:10 175 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 0:42:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 16 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 7 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 8 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 9 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 10 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 9 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 13 Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte 6 14 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 15 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 16 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 17 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 18 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 20 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 3 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 22 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2 23 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 25 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 6 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 10 Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 3 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 14 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 2 16 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9:23:59 2 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:20 3 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:15 4 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:26 5 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:43 6 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:30 7 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:16:25 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:51 9 Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel 0:22:00 10 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:01 11 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:39 12 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:24:53 13 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:48 14 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:32:18