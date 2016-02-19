Volta ao Algarve: Cancellara wins stage 3 time trial in Sagres
Tony Martin rides into the overall lead, Sanchez crashes out
Stage 3: Sagres - Sagres (ITT)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) confirmed his solid form ahead of the Spring Classics with an emphatic victory in the 18km stage 3 time trial at the Volta ao Algarve. The Swiss rider topped Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) by five seconds to take the win in Sagres. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was third on the stage.
Related Articles
Overnight race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) was forced to abandon the race after crashing while heading full speed through a roundabout in an attempt to defend his jersey. At the intermediate check, Sanchez was 13 seconds behind Thomas and in danger of losing the race lead.
Following the abandon of Sanchez, Tony Martin moved into the race lead with a slim margin over Geraint Thomas. Thanks to a strong performance on the mountains on stage 2, Martin started the day 25 seconds out of the race lead, but put 23 seconds into Thomas to lead by three seconds on GC. Movistar's Ion Izagirre is third overall at 20 seconds.
Martin knows he will have his work cut out when the race hits the high mountains on the final stage.
"I am happy with my performance, but not so content with the result," Martin said. "It was pretty hard today with the headwind, but I'm not looking for excuses. Fabian was stronger, and that's that. I now look towards tomorrow and helping Marcel [Kittel]. After that, we'll sit down and talk about the last day. Of course, I want to keep the yellow jersey now, but it won't be easy, as there are many top riders here. Still, I am confident, because I have a very strong team, and we'll just see how things will pan out on the final day."
He's back
Cancellara shrugged off a disastrous 2015 season, one that could have easily ended his career prematurely. After crashing in E3 Harelbeke and fracturing his vertebrae, he fought back to take the yellow jersey at the Tour de France only to lose it the next day when he was involved in a mass pile-up and again fractured bones in his back. After making another comeback for the Vuelta a España only to succumb to a stomach virus, he ended his season and announced he would retire in 2016.
Cancellara promised to give the 2016 season one last good crack, with an aim at adding to his record of triple wins in Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and showed he was off to a good start by winning the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca with a solo attack.
His time trial victory in Algarve is further confirmation that he is on track for a strong spring if he can avoid injuries and illness.
"I don't say that today's win gives me more confidence because the confidence I need is more from races like Tirreno-Adriatico because this will show me that I am in the right way," Cancellara said. "There is still some work to do; next week I will take a small rest and move on again with Strade [Bianche] and Tirreno. I still need more, because I need to compete with the others who have been racing in Qatar and Oman. I am just enjoying riding my bike, riding the races, and this makes me feel relaxed. To take another win on top is super cool for myself and super nice for the team and for the motivation for everyone."
Martin's race lead adds to a string of success for Etixx-Quickstep. including dual stage wins in Tour de San Luis by Fernando Gaviria, four wins by Marcel Kittel between the Dubai Tour and Algarve, in addition to victories by Bob Jungels in Oman, Gianluca Brambilla in Mallorca and Stijn Vandenbergh in the Volta a la Valenciana.
He faces a stiff challenge from Thomas and a strong Movistar team, which placed four riders in the top 10 of the time trial, and will hope to set up Izagirre for the overall victory when the race concludes atop the Alto do Malhão on Sunday.
The weather was cool and favourable for the time trial when the 179-rider field readied for the start after noon. Viktor Manakov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) was the first rider off, but his time was quickly eclipsed by teammate Alexander Serov. A few minutes later, Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) stepped into the hot seat with a time that would stand up to the top 20 by the day's end.
However strong Lampaert's result was, it was no match for former Hour Record holder Matthias Braendle (IAM Cycling), whose time held for an hour until Alex Dowsett (Movistar) came through 16 seconds quicker.
Dowsett was unseated by Cancellara, who cruised through with a 20:57 for the 18km distance, the only rider to crack 21 minutes. While a legion of riders tried and failed to better the Swiss star's time, only Martin could come close but was still shy five seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:57
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:05
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:51
|9
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|11
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:57
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:02
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:03
|14
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|15
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|17
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:07
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|19
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|21
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:11
|23
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|24
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|26
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|27
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|29
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:19
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:21
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:22
|32
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:23
|34
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:26
|35
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:27
|36
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:29
|38
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|39
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:33
|40
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:35
|41
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|42
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:40
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|44
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:43
|45
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|47
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:01:45
|48
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:47
|49
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:48
|51
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|52
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|54
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:01:50
|57
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|58
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|59
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|61
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|62
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|63
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:57
|64
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:59
|65
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:00
|66
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:01
|67
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:03
|69
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:02:04
|70
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:02:05
|71
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|72
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:09
|73
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:10
|74
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:11
|75
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:02:13
|77
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:15
|78
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:02:16
|79
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:17
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|81
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:20
|82
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:21
|83
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:02:25
|84
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|85
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:26
|87
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|88
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:28
|89
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:30
|90
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|92
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:35
|93
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:36
|95
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|96
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|97
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:40
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|0:02:42
|99
|Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:02:45
|100
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:47
|101
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|102
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|104
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|105
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:02:53
|107
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:54
|108
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:55
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:56
|110
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|111
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:57
|112
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:59
|115
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:03:00
|116
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:03:02
|117
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|118
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:03:04
|119
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:05
|120
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:06
|122
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|123
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|124
|Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
|125
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:08
|126
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|127
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:09
|128
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|129
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:11
|130
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:13
|131
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:16
|132
|Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:19
|133
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|134
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|135
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:22
|136
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|137
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:23
|138
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:03:26
|139
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:03:28
|140
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:29
|141
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|142
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:31
|143
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:34
|144
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|145
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:03:37
|146
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:39
|147
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|0:03:40
|148
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:44
|149
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|150
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:03:48
|151
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:49
|152
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:03:50
|153
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:03:52
|154
|Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:55
|155
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:03:56
|156
|Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:57
|157
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:03:59
|158
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:04:01
|159
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:04:03
|160
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|161
|Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|0:04:06
|162
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:04:07
|163
|Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:04:12
|164
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:04:23
|165
|Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|0:04:24
|166
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:25
|167
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
|0:04:29
|168
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:41
|169
|Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:04:43
|170
|Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|0:04:51
|171
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|172
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:04:55
|173
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:04:56
|174
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:00
|175
|Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:05:13
|176
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|177
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:05:42
|178
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|0:06:34
|DNF
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1:04:42
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:33
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:51
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:20
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:01:37
|6
|FDJ
|0:01:43
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:49
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:20
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:23
|11
|Tinkoff Team
|0:02:34
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:40
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:05
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:23
|15
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:52
|16
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|17
|Team Roth
|0:05:01
|18
|Sporting/Tavira
|0:05:49
|19
|Efapel
|0:06:23
|20
|Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:06:24
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:44
|22
|La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:07:01
|23
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:08:10
|24
|W52/FC Porto
|0:09:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9:22:17
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:47
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:04
|9
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:05
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:07
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:22
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:23
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|15
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:01:38
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:42
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|19
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:01
|20
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:02
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:46
|23
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:57
|24
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|25
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|26
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:24
|27
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|28
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:03:48
|29
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:03:50
|30
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:04:22
|31
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|0:04:27
|32
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:05:25
|33
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:33
|34
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:10
|35
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:41
|36
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:17
|37
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:19
|38
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:08:35
|39
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:43
|40
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:57
|41
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:00
|43
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:08
|44
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:09:18
|45
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:22
|46
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:09:35
|47
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:48
|48
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:09:51
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:55
|50
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:59
|52
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:02
|53
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:06
|54
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:10:19
|55
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:10:22
|56
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:32
|57
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:10:37
|58
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:10:40
|60
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:41
|61
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:10:42
|62
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:10:52
|63
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:58
|65
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:10:59
|66
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:11:00
|67
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:02
|68
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:03
|69
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:13
|70
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:11:25
|71
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:31
|72
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:11:42
|73
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:11:49
|74
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:12:08
|75
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:12:23
|76
|Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|0:12:30
|77
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:13:02
|78
|Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|79
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:13:08
|80
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:25
|81
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:13:40
|82
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:13:56
|83
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:10
|84
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
|0:14:30
|85
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:36
|86
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:12
|87
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:48
|88
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:58
|89
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:18:07
|90
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:02
|91
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:32
|92
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:54
|93
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:13
|94
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:38
|95
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:20:57
|96
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:27
|97
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:21:39
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:46
|99
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:48
|100
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:56
|101
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:22:18
|102
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:24
|103
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:29
|104
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:36
|105
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:38
|106
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:22:42
|107
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:47
|108
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:22:51
|109
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:22:53
|110
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:57
|111
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:23:07
|112
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:12
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:14
|114
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:16
|115
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:18
|116
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|117
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:25
|118
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:33
|119
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:23:39
|120
|Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
|0:23:42
|121
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:23:54
|122
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:55
|123
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:56
|124
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:57
|125
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|126
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:03
|127
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|128
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:24:09
|129
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:24:10
|130
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:16
|131
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:38
|132
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:24:42
|133
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:55
|134
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:25:00
|135
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:25:35
|136
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:25:41
|137
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:43
|138
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:25:48
|139
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:16
|140
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:21
|141
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:26:25
|142
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:26:35
|143
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:27:09
|144
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:27:23
|145
|Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|0:27:37
|146
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:42
|147
|Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:27:48
|148
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:27:51
|149
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:58
|150
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:13
|151
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:16
|152
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:17
|153
|Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:28:24
|154
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:25
|155
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:31
|156
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:28:35
|157
|Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|158
|Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:28:44
|159
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:28:47
|160
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:29:10
|161
|Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|0:29:58
|162
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:30:31
|163
|Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:30:32
|164
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:30:54
|165
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:16
|166
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:30
|167
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:33:17
|168
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:00
|169
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:35:04
|170
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:19
|171
|Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:36:24
|172
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:36:35
|173
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:36:49
|174
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:39:10
|175
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:42:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|16
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|7
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|8
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|9
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|10
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|13
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|6
|14
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|15
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|16
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|17
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|18
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|20
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|3
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|22
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|23
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|25
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|10
|Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|3
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|14
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|2
|16
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9:23:59
|2
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:20
|3
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:15
|4
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:10:26
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:43
|6
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:30
|7
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:16:25
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:51
|9
|Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
|0:22:00
|10
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:01
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:39
|12
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:24:53
|13
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:48
|14
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|28:11:44
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:12
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:19
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:02
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:15
|8
|FDJ
|0:06:27
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:15
|10
|Team Sky
|0:13:05
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:40
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:14:48
|13
|Tinkoff Team
|0:15:48
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:55
|15
|Team Roth
|0:19:33
|16
|Sporting/Tavira
|0:20:44
|17
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:09
|18
|La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:23:19
|19
|Efapel
|0:24:10
|20
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:29:17
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:42
|22
|W52/FC Porto
|0:40:53
|23
|Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:45:18
|24
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:58:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy