Volta ao Algarve: Cancellara wins stage 3 time trial in Sagres

Tony Martin rides into the overall lead, Sanchez crashes out

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) confirmed his solid form ahead of the Spring Classics with an emphatic victory in the 18km stage 3 time trial at the Volta ao Algarve. The Swiss rider topped Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) by five seconds to take the win in Sagres. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was third on the stage.

Overnight race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) was forced to abandon the race after crashing while heading full speed through a roundabout in an attempt to defend his jersey. At the intermediate check, Sanchez was 13 seconds behind Thomas and in danger of losing the race lead.

Following the abandon of Sanchez, Tony Martin moved into the race lead with a slim margin over Geraint Thomas. Thanks to a strong performance on the mountains on stage 2, Martin started the day 25 seconds out of the race lead, but put 23 seconds into Thomas to lead by three seconds on GC. Movistar's Ion Izagirre is third overall at 20 seconds.

Martin knows he will have his work cut out when the race hits the high mountains on the final stage.

"I am happy with my performance, but not so content with the result," Martin said. "It was pretty hard today with the headwind, but I'm not looking for excuses. Fabian was stronger, and that's that. I now look towards tomorrow and helping Marcel [Kittel]. After that, we'll sit down and talk about the last day. Of course, I want to keep the yellow jersey now, but it won't be easy, as there are many top riders here. Still, I am confident, because I have a very strong team, and we'll just see how things will pan out on the final day."

He's back

Cancellara shrugged off a disastrous 2015 season, one that could have easily ended his career prematurely. After crashing in E3 Harelbeke and fracturing his vertebrae, he fought back to take the yellow jersey at the Tour de France only to lose it the next day when he was involved in a mass pile-up and again fractured bones in his back. After making another comeback for the Vuelta a España only to succumb to a stomach virus, he ended his season and announced he would retire in 2016.

Cancellara promised to give the 2016 season one last good crack, with an aim at adding to his record of triple wins in Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and showed he was off to a good start by winning the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca with a solo attack.

His time trial victory in Algarve is further confirmation that he is on track for a strong spring if he can avoid injuries and illness.

"I don't say that today's win gives me more confidence because the confidence I need is more from races like Tirreno-Adriatico because this will show me that I am in the right way," Cancellara said. "There is still some work to do; next week I will take a small rest and move on again with Strade [Bianche] and Tirreno. I still need more, because I need to compete with the others who have been racing in Qatar and Oman. I am just enjoying riding my bike, riding the races, and this makes me feel relaxed. To take another win on top is super cool for myself and super nice for the team and for the motivation for everyone."

Martin's race lead adds to a string of success for Etixx-Quickstep. including dual stage wins in Tour de San Luis by Fernando Gaviria, four wins by Marcel Kittel between the Dubai Tour and Algarve, in addition to victories by Bob Jungels in Oman, Gianluca Brambilla in Mallorca and Stijn Vandenbergh in the Volta a la Valenciana.

He faces a stiff challenge from Thomas and a strong Movistar team, which placed four riders in the top 10 of the time trial, and will hope to set up Izagirre for the overall victory when the race concludes atop the Alto do Malhão on Sunday.

The weather was cool and favourable for the time trial when the 179-rider field readied for the start after noon. Viktor Manakov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) was the first rider off, but his time was quickly eclipsed by teammate Alexander Serov. A few minutes later, Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) stepped into the hot seat with a time that would stand up to the top 20 by the day's end.

However strong Lampaert's result was, it was no match for former Hour Record holder Matthias Braendle (IAM Cycling), whose time held for an hour until Alex Dowsett (Movistar) came through 16 seconds quicker.

Dowsett was unseated by Cancellara, who cruised through with a 20:57 for the 18km distance, the only rider to crack 21 minutes. While a legion of riders tried and failed to better the Swiss star's time, only Martin could come close but was still shy five seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:20:57
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:05
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:28
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
5Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:40
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:51
9Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:55
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:57
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:02
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:03
14Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:05
15Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:06
17Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:07
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:08
19Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:09
21Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:10
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:11
23Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:12
24Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:13
25Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:14
26Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:16
27Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
29Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:01:19
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:21
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:22
32Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:23
34Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:26
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:27
36Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:01:29
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
39Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:33
40Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:35
41Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:39
42André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:40
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
44Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:43
45Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:44
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:01:45
48Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:47
49Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:48
51Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
52William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
53Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
54Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:01:50
57Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:01:51
58Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
59Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:54
61Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
62Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:56
63Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:57
64Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:59
65Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:00
66Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:02:01
67Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:02
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:03
69Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:02:04
70Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:02:05
71Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
72Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:09
73Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:10
74Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:02:11
75Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
76Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:02:13
77Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:15
78Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:02:16
79Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:02:17
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:19
81Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:20
82Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:21
83Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:25
84Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
85Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
86Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:26
87Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
88Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:28
89Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:30
90Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
91Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
92Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:02:35
93Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:36
95Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
96Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
97Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:40
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira0:02:42
99Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:02:45
100Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:47
101Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
102Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
104Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:51
105Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
106Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:02:53
107Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:54
108Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:55
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:02:56
110Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
111Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:57
112Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
114Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:59
115Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:03:00
116Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:03:02
117Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
118Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:03:04
119Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:05
120Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:06
122Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:07
123Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
124Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel
125Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:03:08
126Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
127Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:09
128Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
129Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:11
130Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:03:13
131Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:16
132Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:19
133Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
134Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
135Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:22
136Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
137Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:23
138Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto0:03:26
139Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:03:28
140Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:29
141Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
142Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:31
143Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:34
144Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
145Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:03:37
146Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:03:39
147Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel0:03:40
148Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:44
149Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
150Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:03:48
151Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:49
152Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:03:50
153Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:03:52
154Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:55
155Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto0:03:56
156Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:57
157Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:03:59
158Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:04:01
159Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:04:03
160Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
161Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:04:06
162Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:04:07
163Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:04:12
164Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:04:23
165Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:04:24
166David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:04:25
167Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel0:04:29
168Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto0:04:41
169Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:04:43
170Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel0:04:51
171Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
172Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:04:55
173David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:04:56
174Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:05:00
175Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:05:13
176Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:34
177Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:05:42
178David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:06:34
DNFLuis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1:04:42
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:33
3Team Sky0:00:51
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:20
5Team Katusha0:01:37
6FDJ0:01:43
7Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:47
8Trek-Segafredo0:01:49
9IAM Cycling0:02:20
10Lotto Soudal0:02:23
11Tinkoff Team0:02:34
12Astana Pro Team0:02:40
13Bora-Argon 180:03:05
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:23
15Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:52
16Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:04:03
17Team Roth0:05:01
18Sporting/Tavira0:05:49
19Efapel0:06:23
20Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:06:24
21Team Novo Nordisk0:06:44
22La Aluminios/Antarte0:07:01
23Radio Popular - Boavista0:08:10
24W52/FC Porto0:09:08

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step9:22:17
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:03
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:52
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:59
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:04
9Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:05
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:07
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:09
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:22
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:23
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:36
15Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:01:38
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:42
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:52
19Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:01
20Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:02
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:15
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:46
23Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:57
24Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:07
25Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
26Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:24
27Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
28Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:03:48
29Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:03:50
30Joao Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:04:22
31Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira0:04:27
32Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:05:25
33Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:33
34Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:10
35Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:41
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:17
37Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:08:19
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:08:35
39Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:43
40Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:57
41Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:00
43Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:09:08
44Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:09:18
45Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:22
46Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:09:35
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:48
48Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:09:51
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:55
50Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:59
52Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:02
53Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:06
54Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:10:19
55Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:10:22
56Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:32
57Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:10:37
58Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:10:39
59Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:10:40
60Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:10:41
61Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:10:42
62Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:10:52
63Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:10:58
65Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:10:59
66Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:11:00
67Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:11:02
68David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:03
69Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:11:13
70Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:11:25
71Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:11:31
72Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:11:42
73Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:11:49
74Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:12:08
75Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:12:23
76Luis Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:12:30
77David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:13:02
78Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
79Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:13:08
80Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:13:25
81Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:13:40
82Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:13:56
83Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:10
84Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel0:14:30
85Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:36
86Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:12
87André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:17:48
88Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:58
89Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto0:18:07
90Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:02
91Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:32
92Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:19:54
93Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:13
94Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:38
95Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:20:57
96Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:27
97Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:21:39
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:46
99Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:21:48
100Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:56
101Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:22:18
102William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:22:24
103Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:29
104Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:36
105Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:22:38
106Jose De Segovia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:22:42
107Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:47
108Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:22:51
109Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:22:53
110Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:22:57
111Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:23:07
112Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:12
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:14
114Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:23:16
115Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:23:18
116Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:23:21
117Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:23:25
118Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:33
119Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:23:39
120Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel0:23:42
121Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:23:54
122Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:23:55
123Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:23:56
124Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:57
125Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
126Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:24:03
127Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
128Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:24:09
129Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto0:24:10
130Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:24:16
131Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:38
132Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:24:42
133Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:55
134David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:25:00
135Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto0:25:35
136Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:25:41
137Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:43
138Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:25:48
139Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:16
140Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:26:21
141Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:26:25
142Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:26:35
143Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:27:09
144Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:27:23
145Oscar Brea (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:27:37
146Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:27:42
147Pablo Guerrero (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:27:48
148Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:27:51
149Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:58
150Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:13
151Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:16
152Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:28:17
153Carlos Jimenez (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:28:24
154Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:25
155Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:31
156Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:28:35
157Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
158Guillaume Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular-Boavista0:28:44
159Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:28:47
160Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:29:10
161Helder Ferreira (Por) Efapel0:29:58
162Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:30:31
163Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:30:32
164Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:30:54
165Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:32:16
166Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:30
167Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:17
168Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:34:00
169Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:35:04
170Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:19
171Francisco Cantero (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:36:24
172Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:36:35
173Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:36:49
174Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:39:10
175Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:42:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha16
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
7Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team13
8Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
9Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
10Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team9
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky8
13Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte6
14Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
15Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
16Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
17Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
18Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling3
20Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto3
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
22Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2
23Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
25Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling4
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling4
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha3
10Davd De La Fuente (Spa) Sporting/Tavira3
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
14Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto2
16Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal9:23:59
2Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:20
3Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:15
4Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:10:26
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:43
6Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:30
7Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto0:16:25
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:51
9Alvaro Trueba (Spa) Efapel0:22:00
10Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:01
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:24:39
12Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:24:53
13Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:48
14Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:32:18

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha28:11:44
2Astana Pro Team0:00:14
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:52
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:12
5Movistar Team0:05:19
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:02
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:15
8FDJ0:06:27
9Lotto Soudal0:07:15
10Team Sky0:13:05
11Trek-Segafredo0:13:40
12IAM Cycling0:14:48
13Tinkoff Team0:15:48
14Bora-Argon 180:18:55
15Team Roth0:19:33
16Sporting/Tavira0:20:44
17Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:21:09
18La Aluminios/Antarte0:23:19
19Efapel0:24:10
20Radio Popular - Boavista0:29:17
21Team Novo Nordisk0:31:42
22W52/FC Porto0:40:53
23Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:45:18
24Gazprom-Rusvelo0:58:35

 

