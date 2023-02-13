Volta ao Algarve 2023 route

Image 1 of 6 The map of the 2023 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve) Stage 1 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve) Stage 2 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve) Stage 3 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve) Stage 4 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve) Stage 5 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)



The 2023 Volta ao Algarve kicks off with a potential chance for the sprinters to take the first yellow jersey in a 200.2km test from Portimão to Lagos. They will, however, need to survive the final categorised climb, which comes 138.9km into the stage, and a series of other uphill sections before getting a chance to sprint for victory. The sprinters that do make it will be hoping for a solid lead out into the long finishing straight as QuickStep did for Fabio Jakobsen last year.

Stage 2 will give the general classification contenders a chance to flex their muscles on the Alto da Fóia - a 7.5km first-category climb that averages at 6.1%. The finish to Fóia has provided exciting finishes in recent years as punchier riders are able to stay with the pure climbers. Last year's stage to Fóia came down to a chaotic 10-man sprint won by David Gaudu.

The third stage will have the fastmen back in action on the longest stage of the race at 203.1km from Faro to Tavira. It's a more simple-looking parcours than the opening stage, with the duo of category-three climbs coming in the first 100km. However, the pure sprinters will need to be guided through the series of roundabouts and a final 90-degree corner on the run-in to ensure they have an opportunity to sprint.

Stage 4 finishes on a 2.6km climb to Malhão with an average gradient of 9.2%, providing the best climbers in the race a chance to further their general classification hopes before the final stage time trial. With three categorised climbs in the final 40km, including the first passage of the Alto do Malhão, there will be chances to create meaningful gaps. Last year's stage was won by Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe).

This year's Volta ao Algarve will finish with a largely flat 24.4km time trial starting and finishing in Lagoa. A similar parcours was used in the 2020 edition of the race where the top ten was reshuffled significantly after the time trial. This year's stage is 4.4km longer and will provide the better TT riders with more scope for gaining time and securing the yellow jersey.