Volta ao Algarve: Cees Bol wins stage 3

Cees Bol (Sunweb) won stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve, beating Sacha Modolo (Alpecin-Fenix) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a bunch finish in Tavira. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came home in the main peloton to retain the overall lead ahead of Saturday's hilltop finish at Malhão.

On the opening day in Lagos, Bol had to settle for 6th place behind his fellow countryman and contemporary Jakobsen, but he was an emphatic winner here as he emulated another Dutchman, 2018 and 2019 victor Dylan Groenewegen, by mastering the slightly uphill finale in Tavira.

Sunweb's red jerseys were prominent on the run-in to the finish and Bol hit the final right-hand corner in third wheel, tucked in behind Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and his own lead-out man, Casper Pedersen.

Pedersen had spent most of stage 2 off the front of the peloton in the early break, but he showed few signs of fatigue here, as he swooped to the front and delivered a smooth lead-out for Bol. With 200 metres to go, Bol lifted himself from the saddle and surged to the front.

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was parked on his wheel but never looked like getting on terms once Bol opened his sprint. A fast-finishing Modolo and Jakobsen came a little bit closer, but Bol had plenty to spare as he flashed across the line in first place.

"It's a good way to start this season," said Bol. "With the team, in the first sprint we made some mistakes, but today we really nailed it. and I was happy I could finish it off.

"I just followed my lead-out, Casper, and when I saw the sign 200m I just went full and I was first to the line."

Bol turned professional with Sunweb in 2019 and scored a hat-trick of wins in his debut season, including Nokere Koerse and a stage of the Tour of California. This early win in Portugal suggested that the 24-year-old will continue to progress in 2020, though he downplayed the idea that he has placed himself among the contenders for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, where the parcours has been weighted against the sprinters this year. "Next week in Kuurne is a different race but for sure we will try our best in the race again," he said.

While Bol opened his account for the year in some style, it was a frustrating afternoon for Elia Viviani, who is still seeking his first victory since leaving Deceuninck-QuickStep for Cofidis this winter. The Italian's teammates helped to chase down the day's break but he found himself positioned a long way back in the final kilometre, and he had to settle for 7th place in the sprint.

How it unfolded

The peloton was bathed in pleasant sunshine as it rolled out from Faro on Friday afternoon for a stage that seemed destined from the outset to finish in a bunch sprint. That did not deter a trio of early attackers from trying to beat the odds, and Gotzon Martin (Fundación-Orbea), Tiago Antunes (Efapel) and Alexander Grigoryev (Atum general/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel) forged clear in the opening 5km, building a maximum lead of 4 minutes before the sprinters' teams began to peg them back.

Cofidis and Deceuninck-QuickStep were prominent in the early part of the pursuit, while a determined delegation from UAE Team Emirates also played their part as the race drew closer to Tavira. The escapees were swept back up with a shade under 20km to go, and though Bruno Silva attempted to slip away on the run-in, there would be no denying the sprinters on this occasion.

The finale was also marred by a crash that saw Trek-Segafredo Edward Theuns, Koen de Kort and Jasper Stuven hit the ground. All three riders remounted and made it to the finish, while in their absence, Ryan Mullen used his power to claim a creditable 6th in the bunch sprint.

Overall leader Remco Evenepoel enjoyed an untroubled afternoon after claiming the yellow jersey atop the Alto da Fóia on Thursday, while Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) remains in second overall on the same time as the youngster. Dan Martin lies third at 2 seconds, ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal).

On Saturday, the Volta ao Algarve peloton faces a stiff uphill finish at Malhão, while the race concludes with a 20km time trial in Lagoa on Sunday.

Results

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 5:00:51 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 6 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 11 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 15 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 16 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 18 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 20 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 24 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 26 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 28 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 29 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 31 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin 32 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 34 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 35 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 36 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 37 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 39 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 44 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 48 Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 51 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 52 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 53 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 54 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 55 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 57 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 58 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 59 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 60 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 61 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 63 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 64 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 65 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 66 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 67 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 68 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 69 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 70 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 71 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 72 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 73 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 74 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 75 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 76 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Fenix-Alpecin 77 Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 78 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 79 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 80 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 82 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 83 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 84 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 86 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 88 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 89 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 90 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 91 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 92 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 93 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 94 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 95 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 96 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 97 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 99 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 100 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 101 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 102 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 103 David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 104 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 105 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 106 Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 107 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 109 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 110 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 111 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 112 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 113 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 114 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 115 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 117 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 118 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 119 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 121 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 122 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 123 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 124 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 125 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 126 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 127 David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:00:32 128 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:33 129 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 130 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:38 131 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 132 Senne Leysen (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 133 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 135 Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 136 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 137 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 138 André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 139 David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 140 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 141 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 142 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 143 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 144 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 145 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 146 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 148 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 150 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 151 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 152 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 153 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 154 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 155 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:47 156 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 157 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:55 158 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:17 159 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:25 160 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 161 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:01:34 162 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:48 163 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 164 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54 165 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:03 166 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 0:02:17 167 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:08:28 168 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:47 169 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 170 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3 2 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 2 3 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 1

Sprint 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3 2 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 2 3 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 1

Sprint 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 3 2 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2 3 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin 20 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 16 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 13 5 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 10 6 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 6 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 9 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 10 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1

Mountain 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4 2 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 3 3 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2

Mountain 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 4 2 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 3 3 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 15:02:33 2 Israel Start-Up Nation 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Team Sunweb 5 Circus-Wanty Gobert 6 CCC Team 7 UAE Team Emirates 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 10 W52 11 Alpecin-Fenix 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Fundacion-Orbea 14 Groupama-FDJ 15 Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 18 Team Ineos 19 Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 20 Aviludo-Louletano 21 Miranda-Mortágua 22 Efapel 23 Radio Popular-Boavista 24 LA Aluminios/LA Sport 25 Cofidis 0:01:06

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:43:06 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:02 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 7 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:08 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 13 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:17 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:27 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:33 16 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 18 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:00 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:02 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:16 22 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:19 23 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 24 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:01:33 25 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35 26 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:01 27 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 28 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 29 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin 0:02:54 31 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 32 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Fenix-Alpecin 33 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 34 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19 36 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:05 37 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 38 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 39 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:09 40 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:11 41 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:13 42 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 43 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:26 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:32 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:37 48 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52 49 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:05:00 50 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:17 51 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49 52 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:05:50 53 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:15 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 55 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:06:39 56 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:06:48 57 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:50 58 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 59 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:15 60 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 0:08:42 61 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 62 Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 63 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:29 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:11:05 65 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 66 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:12:32 67 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:12:42 68 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 69 Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 70 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 72 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 73 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 75 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 76 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:13:20 77 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:55 78 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 79 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 80 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:14:33 81 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:14:36 82 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:14:42 83 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:16:43 84 André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:18:06 85 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 86 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:34 87 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:59 88 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:09 89 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 90 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin 92 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 93 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 94 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 95 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 96 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:14 97 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:38 98 Senne Leysen (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 0:20:47 99 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:20:55 100 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:21:10 101 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 102 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 105 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 107 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 108 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 109 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 110 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 111 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 112 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 113 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 114 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 116 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:47 117 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:21:48 118 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 119 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 120 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:57 121 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:22:07 122 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:16 123 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:22:23 124 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:22:31 125 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:22:35 126 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:23:04 127 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:23:17 128 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:20 129 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:23:40 130 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 0:23:52 131 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:24:18 132 Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:24:47 133 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:24:55 134 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 135 Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 136 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 137 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 138 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 139 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:33 140 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 141 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:25:50 142 David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:25:56 143 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 144 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 145 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 146 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 147 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 148 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:16 149 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:26:29 150 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:26:34 151 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 152 David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 153 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 154 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 155 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:44 156 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:09 157 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:13 158 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:28:16 159 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:43 160 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:30 161 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 162 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 163 David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:31:36 164 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:32:36 165 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:56 166 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:32:59 167 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 168 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:33:28 169 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:33:37 170 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:47:10

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41 2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 26 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 26 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin 20 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 16 7 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 9 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 12 10 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 14 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8 15 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6 16 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 6 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 18 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 19 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 20 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 21 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 23 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 4 24 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 25 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 3 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 27 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3 28 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 3 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 30 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2 31 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 2 32 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 33 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1 35 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 36 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1 37 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 3 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 7 4 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 7 5 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6 6 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 6 7 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6 8 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 10 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 11 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 4 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 13 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 14 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 4 15 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 16 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 3 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 18 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:43:06 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:17 3 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 4 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35 5 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:01 6 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 7 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:54 8 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:04:13 9 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52 10 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49 11 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:12:42 12 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:55 13 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:09 14 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:21:10 15 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:48 16 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:57 17 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:22:07 18 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:22:23 19 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:20 20 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:55 21 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 22 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 23 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:33 24 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:25:56 25 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 26 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:26:34 27 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 28 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:09 29 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:28:16 30 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:32:36 31 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:32:59