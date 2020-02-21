Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Cees Bol wins stage 3

Evenepoel stays in the overall lead

Image 1 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Sprint Cees Bol of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Sacha Modolo of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Red Points Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 2 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Cees Bol of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Celebration Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Red Points Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 3 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Cees Bol of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Celebration Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Red Points Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 4 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Sprint Cees Bol of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Sacha Modolo of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Red Points Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 5 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Gotzon Martin of Spain and Team Fundacin Orbea Alexander Grigoryev of Russia and Team Atum General Tavira Maria Nova Tiago Antunes of Portugal and Team Efapel Breakaway during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 6 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Red Points Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 7 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 8 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Luis ngel Mat of Spain and Team Cofidis Solutions Crdits Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck Quick Step White Best Young Rider Jersey Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 9 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Peloton Detail view during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 10 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 11 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 12 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Koen De Kort of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Peloton during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 13 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 14 of 14

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Cameron Wurf of Australia and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 3 a 2019Km stage from Faro to Tavira VAlgarve2020 on February 21 2020 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Cees Bol (Sunweb) won stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve, beating Sacha Modolo (Alpecin-Fenix) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a bunch finish in Tavira. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came home in the main peloton to retain the overall lead ahead of Saturday's hilltop finish at Malhão.

On the opening day in Lagos, Bol had to settle for 6th place behind his fellow countryman and contemporary Jakobsen, but he was an emphatic winner here as he emulated another Dutchman, 2018 and 2019 victor Dylan Groenewegen, by mastering the slightly uphill finale in Tavira.

Sunweb's red jerseys were prominent on the run-in to the finish and Bol hit the final right-hand corner in third wheel, tucked in behind Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and his own lead-out man, Casper Pedersen.

Pedersen had spent most of stage 2 off the front of the peloton in the early break, but he showed few signs of fatigue here, as he swooped to the front and delivered a smooth lead-out for Bol. With 200 metres to go, Bol lifted himself from the saddle and surged to the front.

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was parked on his wheel but never looked like getting on terms once Bol opened his sprint. A fast-finishing Modolo and Jakobsen came a little bit closer, but Bol had plenty to spare as he flashed across the line in first place.

"It's a good way to start this season," said Bol. "With the team, in the first sprint we made some mistakes, but today we really nailed it. and I was happy I could finish it off.

"I just followed my lead-out, Casper, and when I saw the sign 200m I just went full and I was first to the line."

Bol turned professional with Sunweb in 2019 and scored a hat-trick of wins in his debut season, including Nokere Koerse and a stage of the Tour of California. This early win in Portugal suggested that the 24-year-old will continue to progress in 2020, though he downplayed the idea that he has placed himself among the contenders for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, where the parcours has been weighted against the sprinters this year. "Next week in Kuurne is a different race but for sure we will try our best in the race again," he said.

While Bol opened his account for the year in some style, it was a frustrating afternoon for Elia Viviani, who is still seeking his first victory since leaving Deceuninck-QuickStep for Cofidis this winter. The Italian's teammates helped to chase down the day's break but he found himself positioned a long way back in the final kilometre, and he had to settle for 7th place in the sprint.

How it unfolded

The peloton was bathed in pleasant sunshine as it rolled out from Faro on Friday afternoon for a stage that seemed destined from the outset to finish in a bunch sprint. That did not deter a trio of early attackers from trying to beat the odds, and Gotzon Martin (Fundación-Orbea), Tiago Antunes (Efapel) and Alexander Grigoryev (Atum general/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel) forged clear in the opening 5km, building a maximum lead of 4 minutes before the sprinters' teams began to peg them back.

Cofidis and Deceuninck-QuickStep were prominent in the early part of the pursuit, while a determined delegation from UAE Team Emirates also played their part as the race drew closer to Tavira. The escapees were swept back up with a shade under 20km to go, and though Bruno Silva attempted to slip away on the run-in, there would be no denying the sprinters on this occasion.

The finale was also marred by a crash that saw Trek-Segafredo Edward Theuns, Koen de Kort and Jasper Stuven hit the ground. All three riders remounted and made it to the finish, while in their absence, Ryan Mullen used his power to claim a creditable 6th in the bunch sprint.

Overall leader Remco Evenepoel enjoyed an untroubled afternoon after claiming the yellow jersey atop the Alto da Fóia on Thursday, while Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) remains in second overall on the same time as the youngster. Dan Martin lies third at 2 seconds, ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal). 

On Saturday, the Volta ao Algarve peloton faces a stiff uphill finish at Malhão, while the race concludes with a 20km time trial in Lagoa on Sunday.

Results

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 5:00:51
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
5Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
6Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
8Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
11Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
12Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
14Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
15Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
16Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
18Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
20Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
24David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
28Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
31Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin
32César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
34Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
35Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
36Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
37Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
39Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
43Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
44Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
47Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
48Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
50Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
51João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
52Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
53Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
54Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
55Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
56Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
57Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
58Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
59Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
60Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
61Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
63Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
64João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
65Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
66Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
67Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
68Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
69Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
70Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
71Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
72Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
73Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
74Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
75Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
76Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Fenix-Alpecin
77Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
78Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
79Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
80Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
82Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
83Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
84Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
86Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
88Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
89Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
90Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
91Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
92Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
93João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
94Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
95Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
96Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
97Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
99Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
100Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
101Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
102Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
103David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
104Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
105Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
106Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
109Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
110Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
111Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
112Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
113Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
114Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
115Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
117Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
118Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
119Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
121Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
122Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
123Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
124Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
125Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
126Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24
127David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:00:32
128Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:33
129Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
130Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:38
131André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
132Senne Leysen (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
133Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
135Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
136Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
137Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
138André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
139David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
140Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
141Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
142Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
143Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
144Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
145David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
146Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
147Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
148Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
150Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
151Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
152Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
153Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
154Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
155Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:47
156Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
157Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:55
158Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:17
159Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:25
160Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
161Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:01:34
162Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:48
163Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
164Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54
165Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:03
166Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 0:02:17
167Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:08:28
168Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:47
169Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
170Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3
2Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 2
3Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 1

Sprint 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3
2Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 2
3Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 1

Sprint 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 3
2Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2
3Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 25
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin 20
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 16
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 13
5Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 10
6Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 6
8Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2
10Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1

Mountain 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4
2Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 3
3Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2

Mountain 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 4
2Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 3
3Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal 15:02:33
2Israel Start-Up Nation
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Team Sunweb
5Circus-Wanty Gobert
6CCC Team
7UAE Team Emirates
8Trek-Segafredo
9Deceuninck-Quick-Step
10W52
11Alpecin-Fenix
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Fundacion-Orbea
14Groupama-FDJ
15Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel
16Astana Pro Team
17Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
18Team Ineos
19Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
20Aviludo-Louletano
21Miranda-Mortágua
22Efapel
23Radio Popular-Boavista
24LA Aluminios/LA Sport
25Cofidis 0:01:06

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:43:06
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:02
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05
7Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:08
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
13João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:17
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:27
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:33
16Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51
18Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:00
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:02
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:16
22Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:19
23Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
24Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:01:33
25Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35
26Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:01
27Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
28Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05
29Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
30Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin 0:02:54
31Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
32Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Fenix-Alpecin
33Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
34Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19
36João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:05
37Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
38Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
39Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:09
40Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:11
41Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:13
42Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
43Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:26
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:32
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:37
48Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52
49Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:05:00
50Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:17
51Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:05:50
53Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:15
54Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
55Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:06:39
56Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:06:48
57Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:50
58Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
59Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:15
60Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 0:08:42
61Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
62Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
63Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:29
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:11:05
65Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
66Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:12:32
67Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:12:42
68Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
69Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
70Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
72Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
73Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
75Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
76Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:13:20
77Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:55
78Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
79Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
80Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:14:33
81Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:14:36
82Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:14:42
83Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:16:43
84André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:18:06
85David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
86Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:34
87Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:59
88Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:09
89Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
90Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
91Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin
92Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
93Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
94Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
95Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
96Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:14
97Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:38
98Senne Leysen (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 0:20:47
99Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:20:55
100Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:21:10
101Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
102Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
105Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
107Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
108César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
109Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
110Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
111Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
112Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
113Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
114Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
116Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:47
117Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:21:48
118Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
119Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
120Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:57
121Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:22:07
122Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:16
123Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:22:23
124Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:22:31
125Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:22:35
126Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:23:04
127Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:23:17
128Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:20
129Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:23:40
130Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 0:23:52
131Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:24:18
132Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:24:47
133Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:24:55
134Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
135Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
136Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
137Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
138Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
139Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:33
140Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
141Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:25:50
142David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:25:56
143Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
144Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
145Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
146Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
147Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
148David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:16
149Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:26:29
150Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:26:34
151Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
152David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
153Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
154João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
155Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:44
156Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:09
157Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:13
158Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:28:16
159Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:43
160Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:30
161Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
162Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
163David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:31:36
164Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:32:36
165Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:56
166Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:32:59
167Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
168Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:33:28
169André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:33:37
170Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:47:10

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 33
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 26
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 26
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin 20
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 16
7Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
9Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 12
10Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10
14Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8
15Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6
16Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 6
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
18Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 5
19Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4
20Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4
21Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 4
23Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 4
24Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3
25Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 3
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3
27Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3
28Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 3
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2
30Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2
31Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 2
32Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2
33Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1
35Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1
36Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
3Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 7
4Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 7
5Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6
6Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 6
7Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6
8Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6
10Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6
11Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 4
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4
13Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4
14Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 4
15Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 3
16Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 3
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
18Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:43:06
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:17
3Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19
4Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35
5Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:01
6Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05
7Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:54
8Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:04:13
9Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52
10Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49
11Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:12:42
12Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:55
13Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:09
14Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:21:10
15Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:48
16Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:57
17Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:22:07
18Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:22:23
19Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:20
20Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:55
21Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
22Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
23Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:33
24Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:25:56
25Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
26Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:26:34
27João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
28Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:09
29Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:28:16
30Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:32:36
31Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:32:59

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team 44:11:15
2Team Ineos 0:00:34
3CCC Team 0:01:44
4UAE Team Emirates 0:02:15
5Trek-Segafredo 0:03:36
6Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51
7Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:05:57
8Lotto Soudal 0:06:57
9W52 0:07:16
10Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:07:30
11Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:32
12Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:41
13Israel Start-Up Nation 0:11:13
14Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:12
15Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 0:12:26
16Efapel 0:17:13
17Fundacion-Orbea 0:18:59
18Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:23:33
19Team Sunweb 0:25:32
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:12
21Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:28:38
22Aviludo-Louletano 0:37:41
23Miranda-Mortágua 0:38:04
24Cofidis 0:38:13
25LA Aluminios/LA Sport 1:01:09

