Volta ao Algarve: Cees Bol wins stage 3
Evenepoel stays in the overall lead
Stage 3: Faro - Tavira
Cees Bol (Sunweb) won stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve, beating Sacha Modolo (Alpecin-Fenix) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a bunch finish in Tavira. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came home in the main peloton to retain the overall lead ahead of Saturday's hilltop finish at Malhão.
On the opening day in Lagos, Bol had to settle for 6th place behind his fellow countryman and contemporary Jakobsen, but he was an emphatic winner here as he emulated another Dutchman, 2018 and 2019 victor Dylan Groenewegen, by mastering the slightly uphill finale in Tavira.
Sunweb's red jerseys were prominent on the run-in to the finish and Bol hit the final right-hand corner in third wheel, tucked in behind Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and his own lead-out man, Casper Pedersen.
Pedersen had spent most of stage 2 off the front of the peloton in the early break, but he showed few signs of fatigue here, as he swooped to the front and delivered a smooth lead-out for Bol. With 200 metres to go, Bol lifted himself from the saddle and surged to the front.
Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was parked on his wheel but never looked like getting on terms once Bol opened his sprint. A fast-finishing Modolo and Jakobsen came a little bit closer, but Bol had plenty to spare as he flashed across the line in first place.
"It's a good way to start this season," said Bol. "With the team, in the first sprint we made some mistakes, but today we really nailed it. and I was happy I could finish it off.
"I just followed my lead-out, Casper, and when I saw the sign 200m I just went full and I was first to the line."
Bol turned professional with Sunweb in 2019 and scored a hat-trick of wins in his debut season, including Nokere Koerse and a stage of the Tour of California. This early win in Portugal suggested that the 24-year-old will continue to progress in 2020, though he downplayed the idea that he has placed himself among the contenders for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, where the parcours has been weighted against the sprinters this year. "Next week in Kuurne is a different race but for sure we will try our best in the race again," he said.
While Bol opened his account for the year in some style, it was a frustrating afternoon for Elia Viviani, who is still seeking his first victory since leaving Deceuninck-QuickStep for Cofidis this winter. The Italian's teammates helped to chase down the day's break but he found himself positioned a long way back in the final kilometre, and he had to settle for 7th place in the sprint.
How it unfolded
The peloton was bathed in pleasant sunshine as it rolled out from Faro on Friday afternoon for a stage that seemed destined from the outset to finish in a bunch sprint. That did not deter a trio of early attackers from trying to beat the odds, and Gotzon Martin (Fundación-Orbea), Tiago Antunes (Efapel) and Alexander Grigoryev (Atum general/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel) forged clear in the opening 5km, building a maximum lead of 4 minutes before the sprinters' teams began to peg them back.
Cofidis and Deceuninck-QuickStep were prominent in the early part of the pursuit, while a determined delegation from UAE Team Emirates also played their part as the race drew closer to Tavira. The escapees were swept back up with a shade under 20km to go, and though Bruno Silva attempted to slip away on the run-in, there would be no denying the sprinters on this occasion.
The finale was also marred by a crash that saw Trek-Segafredo Edward Theuns, Koen de Kort and Jasper Stuven hit the ground. All three riders remounted and made it to the finish, while in their absence, Ryan Mullen used his power to claim a creditable 6th in the bunch sprint.
Overall leader Remco Evenepoel enjoyed an untroubled afternoon after claiming the yellow jersey atop the Alto da Fóia on Thursday, while Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) remains in second overall on the same time as the youngster. Dan Martin lies third at 2 seconds, ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal).
On Saturday, the Volta ao Algarve peloton faces a stiff uphill finish at Malhão, while the race concludes with a 20km time trial in Lagoa on Sunday.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5:00:51
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|6
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|11
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|15
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|16
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|18
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|20
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|26
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|28
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|31
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin
|32
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|34
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|35
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|37
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|39
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|47
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|49
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|51
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|52
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
|53
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|55
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|57
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|58
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|60
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|61
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|63
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|64
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|65
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|67
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|68
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|70
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|71
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|72
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|73
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|74
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|75
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|76
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Fenix-Alpecin
|77
|Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|78
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|79
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|80
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|82
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
|83
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|84
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|86
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|88
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|89
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|90
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|91
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|92
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|93
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|94
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|95
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|96
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|97
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
|99
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|100
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|101
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|102
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|103
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|104
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|105
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|106
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|107
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|109
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|110
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|111
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|113
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|114
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
|115
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|117
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
|119
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|121
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|123
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|124
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|125
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|126
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|127
|David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:00:32
|128
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:00:33
|129
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|130
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:38
|131
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|132
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
|133
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|135
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|136
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|137
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|138
|André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|139
|David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|140
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|141
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|142
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|143
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|144
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|145
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|146
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|148
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|150
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|151
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|152
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|153
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|154
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|155
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:47
|156
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|157
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:00:55
|158
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:01:17
|159
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:25
|160
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|161
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:01:34
|162
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:48
|163
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|164
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|165
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:03
|166
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
|0:02:17
|167
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|0:08:28
|168
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:47
|169
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|170
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|3
|2
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|2
|3
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|3
|2
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|2
|3
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|3
|2
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|3
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|16
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|5
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|10
|6
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|6
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|10
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|4
|2
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|3
|3
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|4
|2
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|3
|3
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|15:02:33
|2
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Team Sunweb
|5
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|6
|CCC Team
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|10
|W52
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Fundacion-Orbea
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|18
|Team Ineos
|19
|Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|20
|Aviludo-Louletano
|21
|Miranda-Mortágua
|22
|Efapel
|23
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|24
|LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|25
|Cofidis
|0:01:06
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:43:06
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:02
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|7
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:08
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|13
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:17
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:00:27
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:33
|16
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|18
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:01:00
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:02
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:01:16
|22
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:19
|23
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:01:33
|25
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:35
|26
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:01
|27
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|28
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:05
|29
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin
|0:02:54
|31
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Fenix-Alpecin
|33
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|34
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
|36
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:05
|37
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|38
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|39
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:04:09
|40
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:11
|41
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:13
|42
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|43
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04:26
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:32
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|0:04:37
|48
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:52
|49
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:05:00
|50
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:17
|51
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:49
|52
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|0:05:50
|53
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:06:15
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
|55
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:06:39
|56
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:06:48
|57
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:50
|58
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
|59
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:08:15
|60
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|0:08:42
|61
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|62
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|63
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:29
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:11:05
|65
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|66
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:12:32
|67
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:12:42
|68
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|69
|Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|70
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|72
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|73
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|75
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|76
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:13:20
|77
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:55
|78
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|80
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:14:33
|81
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:14:36
|82
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:14:42
|83
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:16:43
|84
|André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:18:06
|85
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|86
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:34
|87
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:59
|88
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:09
|89
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|90
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin
|92
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|93
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|94
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
|95
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|96
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:14
|97
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:20:38
|98
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
|0:20:47
|99
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:20:55
|100
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:21:10
|101
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|102
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|105
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|107
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|108
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|109
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|111
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|112
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|113
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|114
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|116
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:47
|117
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|0:21:48
|118
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|119
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|120
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:57
|121
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:22:07
|122
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:16
|123
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|0:22:23
|124
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:22:31
|125
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:22:35
|126
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:04
|127
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:23:17
|128
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:23:20
|129
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:23:40
|130
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
|0:23:52
|131
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:24:18
|132
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:24:47
|133
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:24:55
|134
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|136
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|137
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|138
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|139
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:33
|140
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:25:50
|142
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:25:56
|143
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|144
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|145
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|146
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
|147
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|148
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:16
|149
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:26:29
|150
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:26:34
|151
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|152
|David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|153
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|154
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|155
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:44
|156
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:28:09
|157
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:28:13
|158
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:28:16
|159
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:28:43
|160
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:30
|161
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|163
|David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:31:36
|164
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:32:36
|165
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:56
|166
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:32:59
|167
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|168
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:33:28
|169
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:33:37
|170
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:47:10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|41
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|26
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin
|20
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|16
|7
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|9
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|12
|10
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|14
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|15
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|6
|16
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|6
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|18
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|19
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|20
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|21
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|4
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|23
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|4
|24
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|25
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
|3
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|27
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|3
|28
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|3
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|30
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2
|31
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|2
|32
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|33
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|36
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|1
|37
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|3
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|7
|4
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|7
|5
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|6
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|6
|7
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|6
|8
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|6
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|10
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|11
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
|4
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|13
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|14
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|4
|15
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|16
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|3
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|18
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:43:06
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:17
|3
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|4
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:35
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:01
|6
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:05
|7
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:54
|8
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:04:13
|9
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:52
|10
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:49
|11
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:12:42
|12
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:55
|13
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:20:09
|14
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:21:10
|15
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:48
|16
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:57
|17
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:22:07
|18
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|0:22:23
|19
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:23:20
|20
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:55
|21
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|22
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|23
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:33
|24
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:25:56
|25
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|26
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:26:34
|27
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|28
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:28:09
|29
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:28:16
|30
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:32:36
|31
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:32:59
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|44:11:15
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:00:34
|3
|CCC Team
|0:01:44
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:15
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:36
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:51
|7
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:05:57
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:57
|9
|W52
|0:07:16
|10
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:07:30
|11
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:10:32
|12
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:41
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:11:13
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:12
|15
|Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel
|0:12:26
|16
|Efapel
|0:17:13
|17
|Fundacion-Orbea
|0:18:59
|18
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:23:33
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:25:32
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:12
|21
|Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:28:38
|22
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:37:41
|23
|Miranda-Mortágua
|0:38:04
|24
|Cofidis
|0:38:13
|25
|LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|1:01:09
