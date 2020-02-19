Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen wins stage 1

Image 1 of 21 LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Celebration Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Cofidis Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team Alexander Kristoff of Norway and UAETeam Emirates during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Volta ao Algarve 2020 - 66th Edition - 1st stage Portimao - Lagos 195,6 km - 19/02/2020 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 Mathieu van der Poel during stage 1 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 21 LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 21 LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Peloton during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 21 LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Start Podium Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Signature Portimo City during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Celebration Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Cofidis Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team Alexander Kristoff of Norway and UAETeam Emirates during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen continued his and Deceuninck-QuickStep's 2020 winning streak, emerging late to win the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve in Lagos, on the same finish where he won in 2019. Jakobsen won the final stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana last week and gave Deceuninck-QuickStep their ninth victory of the 2020 season.

The Dutch national champion let Elia Viviani (Cofidis) kick first on the long, straight finish and then responded with more power and speed to surge past the Italian. Viviani finished second, shaking his head in defeat, with Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) third and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) fourth.

Thanks to his stage victory, Jakobsen is the first leader of the Volta ao Algarve. The hilltop finishes and final time trial makes teammate Remco Evenepoel an overall favourite and Deceuninck-QuickStep team leader but Jakobsen can also target stage 3 to Tavira.

"I like the finish in Lagos, it's a straight line, so you have enough space and you can win. I'm happy to win again here," he said. "It was quite hard when Wellens attacks with 15km to go, there were a couple of steep climbs but I managed to hang on and then in the final, my teammates put me in a perfect position. The finishing straight is 700 metres long and so if you have space, you go hard and win the sprint.

"I want to win as many races as possible of course, as a sprinter and I hope to win in Tavira too. It's the same finish as last year. Then I was a bit boxed in but it's a sprint and if it's a bunch sprint I want to fight for the win."

How it unfolded

The riders were happy to sign on under a warm sun in Portimao near the Atlantic coast, with only Kennet Vanbilsen (Cofidis) and Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos) absent due to late illness.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) could not hide that he is in Portugal to win, while Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and especially world cyclo-cross champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) all played down their chances.

The 195km stage covered a loop to the east and into the hills before turning west and then to the southern coast for the finish Lagos. It included 2,500m of climbing but was expected to be a day for at least some of the sprinters.

The late start and sunset finishes left the 174 riders in a relaxed mood that continued during the stage. The break of the day was allowed to go away after just five kilometres, with the sprinters' teams and especially Deceuninck-QuickStep ready to lead a constant but steady chase.

The eight Portuguese Continental teams were naturally keen to go on the attack and lvaro Trueba (Tuna General-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel) and Pedro Paulinho (Efapel) were joined by Diego López (Fundación-Orbea) after just five kilometres. They pushed the pace and opened a 3:50 gap after 15km but the peloton soon upped their pace and reduced the gap to a more controllable two minutes.

The first half of the stage included three minor climbs in the countryside. Lopez was first to the top of the category 4 climb but Trueba took the category climb of Santa Luzia after 78km. Paulinho took the third and also won the intermediate sprint as the three shared the prizes. Behind it was largely Deceuninck-QuickStep leading the chase with Belgian tractor Tim Declercq, doing the hard work into the wind.

A couple of crashes raised the tension in the peloton and they closed down the break after 163km as the speed rose and the teams jostled to be safe at the front.

A gradual climb and false flat with 15km to go also worried the peloton, with a left turn onto the country road also slowing the pack and hurting anyone at the back.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was making his 2020 season debut but could not resist trying his hand and he lined out the peloton and hurt the sprinters with a determined attack. He was marked by João Almeida and even Evenepoel as they tried to control the attacks for the benefit of Jakobsen. Nibali was also up front on his debut with Trek-Segafredo, while the sprinters and their leadout men tried to get back on and move up behind.

A fast, wide road towards Lagos helped the sprinters and the speed rose as the kilometres ticked down. Team Sunweb massed on the front, as did Deceuninck-QuickStep, Alpecin-Felix for Sacha Modolo and Kristian Sbaragli and Team Ineos for Ben Swift.

The fast technical run-in to Lagos included two late roundabouts but then the road opened onto the long straight finish. Swift started his sprint early, as did Viviani. Jakobsen waited, trusting and perhaps knowing his own acceleration and speed would be enough to win.

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:55:37 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 9 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 15 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 17 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 18 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 19 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 23 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 26 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 28 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 29 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 30 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 31 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 32 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 33 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 35 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 36 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 37 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 38 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 39 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 42 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 43 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 44 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 45 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 46 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 49 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 50 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 51 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 52 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 53 Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 54 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 56 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 57 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 58 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 59 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 61 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 62 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 64 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 65 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 67 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 68 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 69 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 70 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 71 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 72 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 74 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 75 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 76 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 79 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 80 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 81 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 83 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 84 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 85 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 86 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 88 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 89 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 90 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 91 Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 92 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 93 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 95 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 96 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 97 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 98 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 99 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 100 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 101 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 102 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:00:17 103 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 0:00:22 104 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 105 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 106 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 107 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 108 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 109 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 110 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 111 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 112 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 113 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 114 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 115 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 116 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 118 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 119 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 120 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 121 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 122 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 123 Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 124 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 125 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 126 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:30 127 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:37 128 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:14 129 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:26 130 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 131 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39 132 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:43 133 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:30 134 Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:04:46 135 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 136 David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 137 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 138 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 139 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 140 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 141 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 142 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 143 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 144 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 146 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 147 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 148 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 149 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 150 Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 151 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 152 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 153 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 154 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 155 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 156 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 157 João Matias (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 158 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 159 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 160 André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 161 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 162 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 163 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 164 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 165 David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 166 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 167 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:06 168 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 169 David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:12:12 170 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 171 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:12:27 172 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:17:23

Classifications