Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen wins stage 1

Dutchman out-muscles Viviani in opening stage

Stage 1: Portimão - Lagos

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Celebration Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Cofidis Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team Alexander Kristoff of Norway and UAETeam Emirates during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 - 71st Edition - 5th stage Paterna - Valencia 97,7 km - 09/02/2020 - Fabio Jakobsen (NED - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 - 66th Edition - 1st stage Portimao - Lagos 195,6 km - 19/02/2020 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 - 66th Edition - 1st stage Portimao - Lagos 195,6 km - 19/02/2020 - Scenery - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 - 66th Edition - 1st stage Portimao - Lagos 195,6 km - 19/02/2020 - Philippe Gilbert (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 - 66th Edition - 1st stage Portimao - Lagos 195,6 km - 19/02/2020 - Daniel Martin (IRL - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 - 66th Edition - 1st stage Portimao - Lagos 195,6 km - 19/02/2020 - Mathieu Van Der Poel (NED - Alpecin - Fenix) - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 - 66th Edition - 1st stage Portimao - Lagos 195,6 km - 19/02/2020 - Miguel Angel Lopez (COL - Astana Pro Team) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 - 66th Edition - 1st stage Portimao - Lagos 195,6 km - 19/02/2020 - Alexander Kristoff (NOR - UAE - Team Emirates) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 - 66th Edition - 1st stage Portimao - Lagos 195,6 km - 19/02/2020 - Matteo Trentin (ITA - CCC Team) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 - 66th Edition - 1st stage Portimao - Lagos 195,6 km - 19/02/2020 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Peloton Landscape Mountains during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Peloton during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Start Podium Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Signature Portimo City during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Celebration Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Cofidis Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team Alexander Kristoff of Norway and UAETeam Emirates during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 1 a 1956km stage from Portimo to Lagos VAlgarve2020 on February 19 2020 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen continued his and Deceuninck-QuickStep's 2020 winning streak, emerging late to win the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve in Lagos, on the same finish where he won in 2019. Jakobsen won the final stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana last week and gave Deceuninck-QuickStep their ninth victory of the 2020 season. 

The Dutch national champion let Elia Viviani (Cofidis) kick first on the long, straight finish and then responded with more power and speed to surge past the Italian. Viviani finished second, shaking his head in defeat, with Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) third and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) fourth.

Thanks to his stage victory, Jakobsen is the first leader of the Volta ao Algarve. The hilltop finishes and final time trial makes teammate Remco Evenepoel an overall favourite and Deceuninck-QuickStep team leader but Jakobsen can also target stage 3 to Tavira.

"I like the finish in Lagos, it's a straight line, so you have enough space and you can win. I'm happy to win again here," he said. "It was quite hard when Wellens attacks with 15km to go, there were a couple of steep climbs but I managed to hang on and then in the final, my teammates put me in a perfect position. The finishing straight is 700 metres long and so if you have space, you go hard and win the sprint.

"I want to win as many races as possible of course, as a sprinter and I hope to win in Tavira too. It's the same finish as last year. Then I was a bit boxed in but it's a sprint and if it's a bunch sprint I want to fight for the win."

How it unfolded

The riders were happy to sign on under a warm sun in Portimao near the Atlantic coast, with only Kennet Vanbilsen (Cofidis) and Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos) absent due to late illness.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) could not hide that he is in Portugal to win, while Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and especially world cyclo-cross champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) all played down their chances.

The 195km stage covered a loop to the east and into the hills before turning west and then to the southern coast for the finish Lagos. It included 2,500m of climbing but was expected to be a day for at least some of the sprinters.

The late start and sunset finishes left the 174 riders in a relaxed mood that continued during the stage. The break of the day was allowed to go away after just five kilometres, with the sprinters' teams and especially Deceuninck-QuickStep ready to lead a constant but steady chase. 

The eight Portuguese Continental teams were naturally keen to go on the attack and lvaro Trueba (Tuna General-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel) and Pedro Paulinho (Efapel) were joined by Diego López (Fundación-Orbea) after just five kilometres. They pushed the pace and opened a 3:50 gap after 15km but the peloton soon upped their pace and reduced the gap to a more controllable two minutes.

 The first half of the stage included three minor climbs in the countryside. Lopez was first to the top of the category 4 climb but Trueba took the category climb of Santa Luzia after 78km. Paulinho took the third and also won the intermediate sprint as the three shared the prizes. Behind it was largely Deceuninck-QuickStep leading the chase with Belgian tractor Tim Declercq, doing the hard work into the wind.

A couple of crashes raised the tension in the peloton and they closed down the break after 163km as the speed rose and the teams jostled to be safe at the front.

A gradual climb and false flat with 15km to go also worried the peloton, with a left turn onto the country road also slowing the pack and hurting anyone at the back.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was making his 2020 season debut but could not resist trying his hand and he lined out the peloton and hurt the sprinters with a determined attack. He was marked by João Almeida and even Evenepoel as they tried to control the attacks for the benefit of Jakobsen. Nibali was also up front on his debut with Trek-Segafredo, while the sprinters and their leadout men tried to get back on and move up behind.

A fast, wide road towards Lagos helped the sprinters and the speed rose as the kilometres ticked down. Team Sunweb massed on the front, as did Deceuninck-QuickStep, Alpecin-Felix for Sacha Modolo and Kristian Sbaragli and Team Ineos for Ben Swift.

The fast technical run-in to Lagos included two late roundabouts but then the road opened onto the long straight finish. Swift started his sprint early, as did Viviani. Jakobsen waited, trusting and perhaps knowing his own acceleration and speed would be enough to win.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:55:37
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
5Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
9Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
15Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
17Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
18Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
19Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
23Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
26Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
28Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
29Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
30Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
31Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
32Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
33Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
35Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
36Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
37Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
38Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
42Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
43Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
44Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
45Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
46Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
47Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
48Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
49Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
50Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
51Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
52João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
53Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
54Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
56Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
57Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
58Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
59Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
61Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
62Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
63César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
64Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
65Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
66Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
67Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
68Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
69Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
70Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
71Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
72Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
74Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
75Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
76Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
79Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
80Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
81Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
83Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
84Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
85Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
86Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
88Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
89Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
90Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
91Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
92Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
93Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
95Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
96Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
97Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
98Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
99João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
100Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
101Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
102Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:00:17
103Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 0:00:22
104Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
105Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
106João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
107Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
108Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
109Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
110Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
111Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
112Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
113Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
114Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
115Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
116Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
118Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
119Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
120Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
121Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
122Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
123Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
124Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
125Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
126Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:30
127Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:37
128Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:14
129Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:26
130Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
131Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39
132Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:43
133Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:30
134Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:04:46
135Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
136David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
137Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
138Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
139Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
140Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
141Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
142Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
143Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
144Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
146Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
147Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
148Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
149Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
150Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
151Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
152Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
153André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
154David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
155Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
156Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
157João Matias (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
158Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
159Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
160André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
161João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
162Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
163Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
164Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
165David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
166Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
167David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:06
168Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
169David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:12:12
170Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
171Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:12:27
172Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:17:23

