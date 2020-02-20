Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel wins stage 2

Thomas, Kwiatkowski off the pace on Alto da Foia

JUMP TO:
Image 1 of 29

Remco Evenepoel wins stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Remco Evenepoel wins stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Sagres Vila do Bispo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Sagres Vila do Bispo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Sagres Vila do Bispo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Sagres Vila do Bispo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Diego Lopez of Spain and Team Fundacin Orbea Blue Mountain Jersey Sagres Vila do Bispo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Diego Lopez of Spain and Team Fundacin Orbea Blue Mountain Jersey Sagres Vila do Bispo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Peloton Sagres Village Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Peloton Sagres Village Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Peloton Sagres Village Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Peloton Sagres Village Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Peloton Sagres Village Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Peloton Sagres Village Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Feed Zone Tacx bottle Soigneur Peloton during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Feed Zone Tacx bottle Soigneur Peloton during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Peloton Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Peloton Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Peloton Forest Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Peloton Forest Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Jorge Magalhes of Portugal and Team W52 Fc Porto Samuel Jos Caldeira of Portugal and Team W52 Fc Porto during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Jorge Magalhes of Portugal and Team W52 Fc Porto Samuel Jos Caldeira of Portugal and Team W52 Fc Porto during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Michael Schr of Switzerland and CCC Team Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Casper Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 29

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Jonathan Dibben of The United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Otto Vergaerde of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Xandro Meurisse of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Guillaume Boivin of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Lus Mendona of Portugal and Team Efapel Jan Polanc of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Peloton Sagres Village Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Jonathan Dibben of The United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Otto Vergaerde of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Xandro Meurisse of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Guillaume Boivin of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Lus Mendona of Portugal and Team Efapel Jan Polanc of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Peloton Sagres Village Landscape during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 29

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 2nd stage Sagres Alto da Foia 1839 km 20022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 2nd stage Sagres Alto da Foia 1839 km 20022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 2nd stage Sagres Alto da Foia 1839 km 20022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 2nd stage Sagres Alto da Foia 1839 km 20022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 29

Rodrigo Contreras (Astana)

Rodrigo Contreras (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 29

Simon Geschke (CCC Team) on the attack

Simon Geschke (CCC Team) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 29

Remco Evenepoel and Fabio Jakobsen

Remco Evenepoel and Fabio Jakobsen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 29

Greg Van Avermaet finished 15th on the climb

Greg Van Avermaet finished 15th on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali and Bauke Mollema finish the stage

Vincenzo Nibali and Bauke Mollema finish the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 29

Fabio Jakobsen in the points jersey

Fabio Jakobsen in the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 29

Remco Evenepoel and Fabio Jakobsen

Remco Evenepoel and Fabio Jakobsen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his third victory of the season on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve, surging clear of a reduced group of favourites at the top of the Alto da Foia.

On his European season debut, following a stage win and the overall title at the Vuelta a San Juan, the 20-year-old marked himself as the favourite for the Algarve title with a convincing display on the first of two summit finishes.

400 metres from the top of the 7.5-kilometre climb, after a big turn from 21-year-old teammate Joao Almeida, he sprang clear of a group of 15 riders and quickly opened up a handsome gap. Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) issued the strongest response, clawing his way back, and almost snatching it, but Evenepoel produced a final kick and punched the air as he crossed the line and took the leader's yellow jersey.

Dan Martin (Israel Start Up Nation) claimed the final spot on the podium a couple of seconds later, just ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal). Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) followed at five seconds, and there were a further three seconds back to the Trek-Segafredo duo of Vincenzo Nibali and Bauke Mollema.

"It's amazing. Actually, I just followed, followed, followed on the final climb, then Joao did a great job in the last two kilometres. I had the feeling I had something left for the last 500m and it worked out," said Evenepoel, who went on to dedicate his win to Lotto Soudal's Nikolas Maes, whose baby son recently died.

"In the bus this morning I said 'if I win I will dedicate it to him', so this win is for him and his wife. I will also give some flowers to him. There are more important things in life, and stuff like this is more important than my victory today, so this is for him and his family."

After the bunch sprint finish in Lagos on the opening day, the Alto da Foia was the first of two summit finishes that will shape this race ahead of the 20-kilometre final-day time trial on Sunday. The 7.5km final climb, which averaged 5.5 per cent, came after a relentlessly hilly final 40km, with four climbs – two uncategorised – leading to the foot of the Foia.

While it was another great day for QuickStep, who have two wins from two days after Jakobsen's triumph in Lagos, it was a miserable one for Team Ineos as Geraint Thomas, Michal Kwiatkowski, and Rohan Dennis all fell away. After Dennis was dropped on the penultimate climb, the category-2 Pomba, Thomas fell down the reduced lead group 3km from the top of the Foia, just as Ben Swift was setting the pace for Kwiatkowski. The Welshman was soon dropped when Lopez went on the attack, and then Kwiatkowski lost contact inside the final kilometre and conceded 27 seconds to the stage winner.

At that point, Simon Geschke (CCC Team) had just been brought back by Almeida after a kilometre-long attack, and Evenepoel was biding his time. When he went, he quickly opened up a far more promising margin than anyone else had managed on what was a subdued battle on the final climb.

Schachmann, who cut a frustrated figure at not being able to overhaul Evenepoel, nevertheless finished alongside him and so – in the absence of bonus seconds – is tied on time in second place on the general classification. Martin is third at two seconds.

Friday's stage 3 is likely to end in another bunch sprint but it's back uphill for the finale of stage 4 on the shorter but steeper Alto do Malhão. While Schachmann and Martin will fancy their chances there, the final-day time trial tips the balance firmly in the favour of Evenepoel, the European champion.

"There's still a big day on Saturday, and I'll have to defend the jersey there, so we'll see," said Evenepoel.

"Sunday is a big day for me and hopefully I can take the yellow jersey away with me."

How it unfolded

The 183.9km stage from the coastal town of Sagres to the top of the Alto da Foia started out with a three-man breakway, featuring Michael Schär (CCC Team), Casper Pedersen (Team Sunweb) and Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix). Gerard Armillas (Efapel) attempted to bridge across but was unable to get any closer than 30 seconds before he rejoined the bunch.

By the top of the day's first climb, the category-3 Marmelete, after 49km, the breakaway trio had established a lead of 2:30. On the rugged terrain thereafter, however, there was a marked increase in urgency in the peloton and the gap tumbled to as low as 20 seconds at one point. Wary of making the catch too early, the peloton took their foot off the gas as they approached the feed zone with 80km to go.

In the final 40km, two short but sharp uncategorised climbs – along with descents – preceded the category-2 Alferce and Category-3 Pomba climbs. It was on the second of these climbs that De Bondt called it a day in the break, as Trek-Segafredo took the reins in the bunch, now one minute behind.

Schar and Pedersen – the former doing all the work – hung on to the top of Alferce but the peloton was hot on their heels and it was all back together with 21km to go.

Ineos led the way down to the foot of the Pomba, but UAE soon took control through Joe Dombrowski. The American produced a fine display to lead to the top of the climb – by which point 40 riders remained – and then onto the Foia.

With 6km to go, the first proper attacks were made by Astana, who sent Colombians Rodrigo Contreras and Harold Tejada for brief forays up the road, but UAE were in control, with Jan Polanc taking over for Costa once Dombrowski was done.

With 3km and 20 riders left, Swift took over from Polanc, with Kwiatkowski in the wheel, but Thomas was almost at the back of the now 20-rider group, and soon lost contact when Lopez attacked. Costa responded to it, with Martin and Nibali tucked in behind. A brief lull saw Geschke try his luck and while he stayed out for longer than the others, he never got very far.

That was due to Almeida, who took the reins in the final 2km and set a strong pace to set up Evenepoel. When he went, he was convincing, and while Schachmann came back to make it look far less assured, it was a performance that puts the 20-year-old firmly in the driving seat.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:46:38
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:02
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05
7Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:00:08
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
13João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:17
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:27
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:33
16Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51
18Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:00
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:02
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:16
22Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19
23Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:01:33
25Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35
26Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:01
27Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
28Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05
29Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
30Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:54
31Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
32Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
33Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
34Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:59
37João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:05
38Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
39Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
40Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:09
42Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:11
43Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:13
44Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
45Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:26
46Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:32
49Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52
50Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:05:00
51Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:17
52Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49
53Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:05:50
54Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:06:15
55Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
56Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:06:39
57Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:06:48
58Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:06:50
59Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
60Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:07:37
61Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:08:42
62Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
63Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:11:05
65Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
66Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:11:45
67Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:42
68Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
69Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
70Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
71João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
72Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
73Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
74David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
75André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
76Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
77Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
78Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
79Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:55
80Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
82Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
83Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
84Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:14:36
86Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:43
87Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
88Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
89Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
90Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:34
91Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
92Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
93Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
96David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:18:52
97Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:19:23
98Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:09
99Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
100Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
101Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
103Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
104Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
106Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
107Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
108Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
109Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
110Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
112Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
113Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
114Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
115Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
116Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
117Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
119Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
120Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
121Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:14
122Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:38
123Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
124Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:21:10
125Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
126Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
127Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
128David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
129Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
130Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
131Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
132Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
133Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
134Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
135Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
136David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
137Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
138Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
139Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
141Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
143Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
144Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
145Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
146Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
147Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
148Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
149Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
150Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
151Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
152Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
153Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
154João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
155David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
157Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
158Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
159Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
160César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
161Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:21:21
162Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:51
163Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:22:52
164Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:09
165Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:13
166Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
167Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
168André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
169Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
170Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
171Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 8
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
6Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 5
7Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2
10Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 1

Sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
2Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2
3Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1

Sprint 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
2Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3
3Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2

Mountain 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 4
2Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountain 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6
2Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4
3Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 3
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2

Mountain 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team 14:21:51
2Team Ineos 0:00:34
3CCC Team 0:01:44
4UAE Team Emirates 0:02:15
5Trek-Segafredo 0:03:36
6Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51
7Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:05:57
8Lotto Soudal 0:06:57
9W52 0:07:16
10Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:07:30
11Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:32
12Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:41
13Israel Start-Up Nation 0:11:13
14Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:12
15Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 0:12:26
16Efapel 0:17:13
17Fundacion-Orbea 0:18:59
18Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:23:33
19Team Sunweb 0:25:32
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:12
21Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:28:38
22Aviludo-Louletano 0:32:55
23Cofidis 0:37:07
24Miranda-Mortágua 0:38:04
25LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:46:51

Classifications

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9:42:15
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:02
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05
7Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:08
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
13João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:17
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:27
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:33
16Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51
18Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:00
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:02
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:16
22Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19
23Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:01:33
25Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35
26Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:01
27Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
28Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05
29Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
30Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:54
31Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
32Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
33Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
34Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:59
37Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:05
38João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
39Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
40Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:09
41Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:11
42Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:13
43Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
44Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:26
45Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:32
48Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52
49Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:05:00
50Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:17
51Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:05:50
53Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:06:15
54Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
55Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:06:39
56Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:06:48
57Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:50
58Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
59Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:07:37
60Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 0:08:42
61Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
62Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
63Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:51
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:11:05
65Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
66Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:11:45
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:42
68Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
69Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
70Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
71Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
72Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
73Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
75Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
76Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
77Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:55
78Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
79Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
80Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
82Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
83Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:14:36
84Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:43
85Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
86Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
87David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:17:28
88André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
89Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:34
90Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:09
92Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
93Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
95Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
96Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
97Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
98Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
99Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
100Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
101Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
102Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:13
103Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:14
104Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:20:17
105Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:38
106Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:21:10
107Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
109Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
110Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
112Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
114Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
116Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
117Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
118Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
119César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
120Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
121Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
122Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
124Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
125Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
126Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
127Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
128Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:23
129Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:21:29
130Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:35
131Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:21:58
132Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:23:17
133Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:20
134Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:23:40
135Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
136Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:24:09
137Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:24:55
138Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
139Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
141Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
142Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
144Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
145Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
146Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:25:56
147David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
148Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
149Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
150Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
151Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
152Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
153Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
154David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
155Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
156Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
157Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
158João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
159David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:16
160Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:27:38
161Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:09
162Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:13
163Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
164Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:43
165David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:31:04
166Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:32:36
167Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:32:50
168Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:32:59
169André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
170Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
171Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:45:36

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 20
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 16
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 13
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
7Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10
10Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 8
11Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 6
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6
14Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 5
15Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 4
17Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3
18Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3
19Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3
21Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3
22Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 3
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2
24Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2
25Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2
26Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2
27Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 1
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1
29Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
3Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6
4Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 6
5Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6
6Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6
8Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6
9Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4
11Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4
12Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 3
13Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 3
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
15Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9:42:15
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:17
3Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19
4Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35
5Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:01
6Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05
7Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:54
8Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:04:13
9Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52
10Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49
11Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:12:42
12Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:55
13Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
14Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:09
15Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
16Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:10
17Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
19Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:21:29
20Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:20
21Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:24:55
22Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
24Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
25Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:25:56
26Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
27Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
28João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
29Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:27:38
30Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:09
31Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:32:36
32Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:32:59

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team 29:08:42
2Team Ineos 0:00:34
3CCC Team 0:01:44
4UAE Team Emirates 0:02:15
5Trek-Segafredo 0:03:36
6Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51
7Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:05:57
8Lotto Soudal 0:06:57
9W52 0:07:16
10Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:07:30
11Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:32
12Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:41
13Israel Start-Up Nation 0:11:13
14Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:12
15Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 0:12:26
16Efapel 0:17:13
17Fundacion-Orbea 0:18:59
18Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:23:33
19Team Sunweb 0:25:32
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:12
21Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:28:38
22Cofidis 0:37:07
23Aviludo-Louletano 0:37:41
24Miranda-Mortágua 0:38:04
25LA Aluminios/LA Sport 1:01:09

Latest on Cyclingnews