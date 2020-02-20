Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel wins stage 2
Thomas, Kwiatkowski off the pace on Alto da Foia
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his third victory of the season on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve, surging clear of a reduced group of favourites at the top of the Alto da Foia.
On his European season debut, following a stage win and the overall title at the Vuelta a San Juan, the 20-year-old marked himself as the favourite for the Algarve title with a convincing display on the first of two summit finishes.
400 metres from the top of the 7.5-kilometre climb, after a big turn from 21-year-old teammate Joao Almeida, he sprang clear of a group of 15 riders and quickly opened up a handsome gap. Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) issued the strongest response, clawing his way back, and almost snatching it, but Evenepoel produced a final kick and punched the air as he crossed the line and took the leader's yellow jersey.
Dan Martin (Israel Start Up Nation) claimed the final spot on the podium a couple of seconds later, just ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal). Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) followed at five seconds, and there were a further three seconds back to the Trek-Segafredo duo of Vincenzo Nibali and Bauke Mollema.
"It's amazing. Actually, I just followed, followed, followed on the final climb, then Joao did a great job in the last two kilometres. I had the feeling I had something left for the last 500m and it worked out," said Evenepoel, who went on to dedicate his win to Lotto Soudal's Nikolas Maes, whose baby son recently died.
"In the bus this morning I said 'if I win I will dedicate it to him', so this win is for him and his wife. I will also give some flowers to him. There are more important things in life, and stuff like this is more important than my victory today, so this is for him and his family."
After the bunch sprint finish in Lagos on the opening day, the Alto da Foia was the first of two summit finishes that will shape this race ahead of the 20-kilometre final-day time trial on Sunday. The 7.5km final climb, which averaged 5.5 per cent, came after a relentlessly hilly final 40km, with four climbs – two uncategorised – leading to the foot of the Foia.
While it was another great day for QuickStep, who have two wins from two days after Jakobsen's triumph in Lagos, it was a miserable one for Team Ineos as Geraint Thomas, Michal Kwiatkowski, and Rohan Dennis all fell away. After Dennis was dropped on the penultimate climb, the category-2 Pomba, Thomas fell down the reduced lead group 3km from the top of the Foia, just as Ben Swift was setting the pace for Kwiatkowski. The Welshman was soon dropped when Lopez went on the attack, and then Kwiatkowski lost contact inside the final kilometre and conceded 27 seconds to the stage winner.
At that point, Simon Geschke (CCC Team) had just been brought back by Almeida after a kilometre-long attack, and Evenepoel was biding his time. When he went, he quickly opened up a far more promising margin than anyone else had managed on what was a subdued battle on the final climb.
Schachmann, who cut a frustrated figure at not being able to overhaul Evenepoel, nevertheless finished alongside him and so – in the absence of bonus seconds – is tied on time in second place on the general classification. Martin is third at two seconds.
Friday's stage 3 is likely to end in another bunch sprint but it's back uphill for the finale of stage 4 on the shorter but steeper Alto do Malhão. While Schachmann and Martin will fancy their chances there, the final-day time trial tips the balance firmly in the favour of Evenepoel, the European champion.
"There's still a big day on Saturday, and I'll have to defend the jersey there, so we'll see," said Evenepoel.
"Sunday is a big day for me and hopefully I can take the yellow jersey away with me."
How it unfolded
The 183.9km stage from the coastal town of Sagres to the top of the Alto da Foia started out with a three-man breakway, featuring Michael Schär (CCC Team), Casper Pedersen (Team Sunweb) and Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix). Gerard Armillas (Efapel) attempted to bridge across but was unable to get any closer than 30 seconds before he rejoined the bunch.
By the top of the day's first climb, the category-3 Marmelete, after 49km, the breakaway trio had established a lead of 2:30. On the rugged terrain thereafter, however, there was a marked increase in urgency in the peloton and the gap tumbled to as low as 20 seconds at one point. Wary of making the catch too early, the peloton took their foot off the gas as they approached the feed zone with 80km to go.
In the final 40km, two short but sharp uncategorised climbs – along with descents – preceded the category-2 Alferce and Category-3 Pomba climbs. It was on the second of these climbs that De Bondt called it a day in the break, as Trek-Segafredo took the reins in the bunch, now one minute behind.
Schar and Pedersen – the former doing all the work – hung on to the top of Alferce but the peloton was hot on their heels and it was all back together with 21km to go.
Ineos led the way down to the foot of the Pomba, but UAE soon took control through Joe Dombrowski. The American produced a fine display to lead to the top of the climb – by which point 40 riders remained – and then onto the Foia.
With 6km to go, the first proper attacks were made by Astana, who sent Colombians Rodrigo Contreras and Harold Tejada for brief forays up the road, but UAE were in control, with Jan Polanc taking over for Costa once Dombrowski was done.
With 3km and 20 riders left, Swift took over from Polanc, with Kwiatkowski in the wheel, but Thomas was almost at the back of the now 20-rider group, and soon lost contact when Lopez attacked. Costa responded to it, with Martin and Nibali tucked in behind. A brief lull saw Geschke try his luck and while he stayed out for longer than the others, he never got very far.
That was due to Almeida, who took the reins in the final 2km and set a strong pace to set up Evenepoel. When he went, he was convincing, and while Schachmann came back to make it look far less assured, it was a performance that puts the 20-year-old firmly in the driving seat.
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4:46:38
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:02
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|7
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:00:08
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|13
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:17
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:00:27
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:33
|16
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|18
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:01:00
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:02
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:01:16
|22
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|23
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:01:33
|25
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:35
|26
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:01
|27
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|28
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:05
|29
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:54
|31
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|32
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|33
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|34
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|0:03:59
|37
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:05
|38
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|39
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|40
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:04:09
|42
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:11
|43
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:13
|44
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|45
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04:26
|46
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:32
|49
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:52
|50
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:05:00
|51
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:17
|52
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:49
|53
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|0:05:50
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
|0:06:15
|55
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|56
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:06:39
|57
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:06:48
|58
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:06:50
|59
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:07:37
|61
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:08:42
|62
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|63
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:11:05
|65
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|66
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:11:45
|67
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:42
|68
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|69
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|70
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|71
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|72
|Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|73
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|74
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|75
|André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|77
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|78
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|79
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:55
|80
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|82
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|83
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|84
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:14:36
|86
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:43
|87
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|89
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|90
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:34
|91
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|92
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|93
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|96
|David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:18:52
|97
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:19:23
|98
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:20:09
|99
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|100
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|101
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|102
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|104
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|106
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|108
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|109
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|110
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|112
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|113
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|114
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|115
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|117
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
|119
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|120
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:14
|122
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:20:38
|123
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|124
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|0:21:10
|125
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|126
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|127
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|128
|David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|129
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|130
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|131
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|133
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|134
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|135
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|136
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|137
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|138
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|139
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|141
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|144
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|145
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|146
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|147
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
|148
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|149
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|150
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|151
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|152
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|153
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|154
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|155
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|157
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|158
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|159
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|160
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|161
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:21:21
|162
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:51
|163
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:22:52
|164
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:28:09
|165
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:28:13
|166
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|167
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|168
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|169
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|170
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|171
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|2
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|2
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|4
|2
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3
|3
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|6
|2
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|3
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|14:21:51
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:00:34
|3
|CCC Team
|0:01:44
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:15
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:36
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:51
|7
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:05:57
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:57
|9
|W52
|0:07:16
|10
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:07:30
|11
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:10:32
|12
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:41
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:11:13
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:12
|15
|Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel
|0:12:26
|16
|Efapel
|0:17:13
|17
|Fundacion-Orbea
|0:18:59
|18
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:23:33
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:25:32
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:12
|21
|Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:28:38
|22
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:32:55
|23
|Cofidis
|0:37:07
|24
|Miranda-Mortágua
|0:38:04
|25
|LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:46:51
Classifications
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|9:42:15
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:02
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|7
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:08
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|13
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:17
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:00:27
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:33
|16
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|18
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:01:00
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:02
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:01:16
|22
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|23
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:01:33
|25
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:35
|26
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:01
|27
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|28
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:05
|29
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:54
|31
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|32
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|34
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|0:03:59
|37
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:04:05
|38
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|39
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|40
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:04:09
|41
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:11
|42
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:13
|43
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|44
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04:26
|45
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:32
|48
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:52
|49
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:05:00
|50
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:17
|51
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:49
|52
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|0:05:50
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
|0:06:15
|54
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|55
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:06:39
|56
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:06:48
|57
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:50
|58
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|59
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:07:37
|60
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|0:08:42
|61
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|62
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|63
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:51
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:11:05
|65
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|66
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:11:45
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:42
|68
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|69
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|70
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|71
|Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|72
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|73
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|75
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|77
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:55
|78
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|79
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|82
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|83
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:14:36
|84
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:43
|85
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|86
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:17:28
|88
|André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|89
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:34
|90
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|91
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:09
|92
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|93
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|96
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|97
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|98
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|100
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|101
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
|102
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:13
|103
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:14
|104
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:20:17
|105
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:20:38
|106
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:21:10
|107
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|109
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|110
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|112
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|114
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|116
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|118
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|119
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|120
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|121
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|122
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|126
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|127
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|128
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:23
|129
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:21:29
|130
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:35
|131
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:21:58
|132
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:23:17
|133
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:23:20
|134
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:23:40
|135
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|136
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:24:09
|137
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:24:55
|138
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|139
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|141
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|142
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|144
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|145
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|146
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:25:56
|147
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|148
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|149
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|150
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|151
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|152
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
|153
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|154
|David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|155
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|156
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|157
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|158
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|159
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:16
|160
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:27:38
|161
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:28:09
|162
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:28:13
|163
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|164
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:28:43
|165
|David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:31:04
|166
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:32:36
|167
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:32:50
|168
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:32:59
|169
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|170
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|171
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:45:36
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|3
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|6
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|6
|5
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|6
|6
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|6
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|8
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|9
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|11
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|12
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|13
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|3
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|9:42:15
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:17
|3
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|4
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:35
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:01
|6
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:05
|7
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:54
|8
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:04:13
|9
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:52
|10
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:49
|11
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:12:42
|12
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:55
|13
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|14
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:09
|15
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|16
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:10
|17
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|19
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:21:29
|20
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:23:20
|21
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:24:55
|22
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|24
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:25:56
|26
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|27
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|28
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|29
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:27:38
|30
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:28:09
|31
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:32:36
|32
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:32:59
