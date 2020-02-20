Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel wins stage 2

Image 1 of 29 Remco Evenepoel wins stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 29 ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Start Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Sagres Vila do Bispo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 29 ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 2 a 1839 km stage from Sagres Vila do Bispo to Alto da Fia 884m Monchique VAlgarve2020 on February 20 2020 in Alto da Fia Monchique Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 29 ALTO DA FIA MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL Remco Evenepoel and Fabio Jakobsen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his third victory of the season on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve, surging clear of a reduced group of favourites at the top of the Alto da Foia.

On his European season debut, following a stage win and the overall title at the Vuelta a San Juan, the 20-year-old marked himself as the favourite for the Algarve title with a convincing display on the first of two summit finishes.

400 metres from the top of the 7.5-kilometre climb, after a big turn from 21-year-old teammate Joao Almeida, he sprang clear of a group of 15 riders and quickly opened up a handsome gap. Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) issued the strongest response, clawing his way back, and almost snatching it, but Evenepoel produced a final kick and punched the air as he crossed the line and took the leader's yellow jersey.

Dan Martin (Israel Start Up Nation) claimed the final spot on the podium a couple of seconds later, just ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal). Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) followed at five seconds, and there were a further three seconds back to the Trek-Segafredo duo of Vincenzo Nibali and Bauke Mollema.

"It's amazing. Actually, I just followed, followed, followed on the final climb, then Joao did a great job in the last two kilometres. I had the feeling I had something left for the last 500m and it worked out," said Evenepoel, who went on to dedicate his win to Lotto Soudal's Nikolas Maes, whose baby son recently died.

"In the bus this morning I said 'if I win I will dedicate it to him', so this win is for him and his wife. I will also give some flowers to him. There are more important things in life, and stuff like this is more important than my victory today, so this is for him and his family."

After the bunch sprint finish in Lagos on the opening day, the Alto da Foia was the first of two summit finishes that will shape this race ahead of the 20-kilometre final-day time trial on Sunday. The 7.5km final climb, which averaged 5.5 per cent, came after a relentlessly hilly final 40km, with four climbs – two uncategorised – leading to the foot of the Foia.

While it was another great day for QuickStep, who have two wins from two days after Jakobsen's triumph in Lagos, it was a miserable one for Team Ineos as Geraint Thomas, Michal Kwiatkowski, and Rohan Dennis all fell away. After Dennis was dropped on the penultimate climb, the category-2 Pomba, Thomas fell down the reduced lead group 3km from the top of the Foia, just as Ben Swift was setting the pace for Kwiatkowski. The Welshman was soon dropped when Lopez went on the attack, and then Kwiatkowski lost contact inside the final kilometre and conceded 27 seconds to the stage winner.

At that point, Simon Geschke (CCC Team) had just been brought back by Almeida after a kilometre-long attack, and Evenepoel was biding his time. When he went, he quickly opened up a far more promising margin than anyone else had managed on what was a subdued battle on the final climb.

Schachmann, who cut a frustrated figure at not being able to overhaul Evenepoel, nevertheless finished alongside him and so – in the absence of bonus seconds – is tied on time in second place on the general classification. Martin is third at two seconds.

Friday's stage 3 is likely to end in another bunch sprint but it's back uphill for the finale of stage 4 on the shorter but steeper Alto do Malhão. While Schachmann and Martin will fancy their chances there, the final-day time trial tips the balance firmly in the favour of Evenepoel, the European champion.

"There's still a big day on Saturday, and I'll have to defend the jersey there, so we'll see," said Evenepoel.

"Sunday is a big day for me and hopefully I can take the yellow jersey away with me."

How it unfolded

The 183.9km stage from the coastal town of Sagres to the top of the Alto da Foia started out with a three-man breakway, featuring Michael Schär (CCC Team), Casper Pedersen (Team Sunweb) and Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix). Gerard Armillas (Efapel) attempted to bridge across but was unable to get any closer than 30 seconds before he rejoined the bunch.

By the top of the day's first climb, the category-3 Marmelete, after 49km, the breakaway trio had established a lead of 2:30. On the rugged terrain thereafter, however, there was a marked increase in urgency in the peloton and the gap tumbled to as low as 20 seconds at one point. Wary of making the catch too early, the peloton took their foot off the gas as they approached the feed zone with 80km to go.

In the final 40km, two short but sharp uncategorised climbs – along with descents – preceded the category-2 Alferce and Category-3 Pomba climbs. It was on the second of these climbs that De Bondt called it a day in the break, as Trek-Segafredo took the reins in the bunch, now one minute behind.

Schar and Pedersen – the former doing all the work – hung on to the top of Alferce but the peloton was hot on their heels and it was all back together with 21km to go.

Ineos led the way down to the foot of the Pomba, but UAE soon took control through Joe Dombrowski. The American produced a fine display to lead to the top of the climb – by which point 40 riders remained – and then onto the Foia.

With 6km to go, the first proper attacks were made by Astana, who sent Colombians Rodrigo Contreras and Harold Tejada for brief forays up the road, but UAE were in control, with Jan Polanc taking over for Costa once Dombrowski was done.

With 3km and 20 riders left, Swift took over from Polanc, with Kwiatkowski in the wheel, but Thomas was almost at the back of the now 20-rider group, and soon lost contact when Lopez attacked. Costa responded to it, with Martin and Nibali tucked in behind. A brief lull saw Geschke try his luck and while he stayed out for longer than the others, he never got very far.

That was due to Almeida, who took the reins in the final 2km and set a strong pace to set up Evenepoel. When he went, he was convincing, and while Schachmann came back to make it look far less assured, it was a performance that puts the 20-year-old firmly in the driving seat.

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:46:38 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:02 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 7 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:00:08 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 13 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:17 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:27 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:33 16 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 18 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:00 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:02 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:16 22 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 23 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:01:33 25 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35 26 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:01 27 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 28 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 29 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:54 31 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 32 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 33 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 34 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:59 37 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:05 38 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 39 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 40 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:09 42 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:11 43 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:13 44 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 45 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:26 46 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:32 49 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52 50 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:05:00 51 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:17 52 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49 53 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:05:50 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:06:15 55 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 56 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:06:39 57 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:06:48 58 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:06:50 59 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 60 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:07:37 61 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:08:42 62 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 63 Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:11:05 65 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 66 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:11:45 67 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:42 68 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 69 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 70 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 71 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 72 Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 73 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 74 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 75 André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 76 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 77 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 78 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 79 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:55 80 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 82 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 83 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 84 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:14:36 86 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:43 87 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 88 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 89 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 90 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:34 91 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 92 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 93 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 96 David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:18:52 97 Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:19:23 98 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:09 99 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 100 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 101 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 102 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 103 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 104 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 106 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 107 Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 108 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 109 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 110 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 112 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 113 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 114 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 115 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 116 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 117 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 119 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 120 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 121 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:14 122 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:38 123 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 124 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:21:10 125 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 126 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 127 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 128 David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 129 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 130 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 131 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 132 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 133 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 134 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 135 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 136 David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 137 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 138 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 139 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 141 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 143 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 144 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 145 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 146 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 147 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 148 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 149 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 150 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 151 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 152 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 153 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 154 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 155 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 157 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 158 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 159 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 160 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 161 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:21:21 162 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:51 163 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:22:52 164 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:09 165 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:13 166 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 167 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 168 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 169 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 170 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 171 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 8 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 6 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 1

Sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 2 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2 3 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1

Sprint 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 2 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3 3 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2

Mountain 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 4 2 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3 3 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountain 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6 2 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 3 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2

Mountain 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 14:21:51 2 Team Ineos 0:00:34 3 CCC Team 0:01:44 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:15 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:36 6 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51 7 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:05:57 8 Lotto Soudal 0:06:57 9 W52 0:07:16 10 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:07:30 11 Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:32 12 Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:41 13 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:11:13 14 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:12 15 Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 0:12:26 16 Efapel 0:17:13 17 Fundacion-Orbea 0:18:59 18 Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:23:33 19 Team Sunweb 0:25:32 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:12 21 Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:28:38 22 Aviludo-Louletano 0:32:55 23 Cofidis 0:37:07 24 Miranda-Mortágua 0:38:04 25 LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:46:51

Classifications

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9:42:15 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:02 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 7 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:08 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 13 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:17 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:27 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:33 16 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 18 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:00 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:02 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:16 22 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 23 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:01:33 25 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35 26 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:01 27 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 28 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 29 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:54 31 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 32 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 33 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 34 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:59 37 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:05 38 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 39 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 40 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:09 41 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:11 42 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:13 43 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 44 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:26 45 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:32 48 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52 49 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:05:00 50 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:17 51 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49 52 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:05:50 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:06:15 54 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 55 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:06:39 56 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:06:48 57 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:50 58 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 59 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:07:37 60 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 0:08:42 61 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 62 Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 63 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:51 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:11:05 65 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 66 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:11:45 67 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:42 68 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 69 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 70 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 71 Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 72 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 73 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 75 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 76 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 77 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:55 78 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 79 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 80 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 82 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 83 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:14:36 84 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:43 85 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 86 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 87 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:17:28 88 André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 89 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:34 90 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:09 92 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 93 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 95 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 96 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 97 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 98 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 99 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 100 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 101 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 102 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:13 103 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:14 104 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:20:17 105 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:38 106 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:21:10 107 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 109 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 110 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 112 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 114 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 116 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 117 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 118 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 119 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 120 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 121 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 122 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 124 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 125 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 126 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 127 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 128 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:23 129 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:21:29 130 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:35 131 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:21:58 132 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:23:17 133 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:20 134 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:23:40 135 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 136 Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:24:09 137 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:24:55 138 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 139 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 141 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 142 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 144 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 145 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 146 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:25:56 147 David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 148 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 149 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 150 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 151 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 152 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 153 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 154 David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 155 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 156 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 157 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 158 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 159 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:16 160 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:27:38 161 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:09 162 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:13 163 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 164 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:43 165 David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:31:04 166 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:32:36 167 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:32:50 168 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:32:59 169 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 170 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 171 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:45:36

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 20 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 16 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 13 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 7 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 9 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 10 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 11 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 6 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 14 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 15 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 17 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 18 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 19 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 21 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3 22 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 3 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 24 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2 25 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2 26 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 27 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 1 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1 29 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 3 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6 4 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 6 5 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6 6 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 8 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 9 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 11 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 12 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 13 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 3 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9:42:15 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:17 3 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 4 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35 5 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:01 6 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 7 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:54 8 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:04:13 9 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52 10 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49 11 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:12:42 12 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:55 13 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 14 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:09 15 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 16 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:10 17 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 19 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:21:29 20 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:20 21 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:24:55 22 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 24 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 25 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:25:56 26 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 27 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 28 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 29 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:27:38 30 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:09 31 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:32:36 32 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:32:59