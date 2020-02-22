Volta ao Algarve: Lopez wins on Alto do Malhão

Image 1 of 15 ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 15 ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 15 ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) won stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve, attacking at the right time on the short but steep Alto do Malhão to distance his rivals enough to give him enough time to celebrate his first win of 2020.

Daniel Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) fought hard to close the gap but finished two seconds behind Lopez. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was not quite as strong; he chased Lopez and Martin but finished two further seconds behind.

Despite the time loss, Evenepoel managed to hold onto the leader's yellow jersey before Sunday's decisive 20km time trial around Lagoa. However, he is now on the same time as Martin and Schachmann.

Lopez opted to skip the Colombia 2.1 race and made his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve. Like Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang at the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, he appears to have superb early-season form. He made two attacks to soften up his rivals and then made his final move with 400 metres to go.

"We wanted to win the second stage but things did go right. Today they did. I've got to thank the team for great work today all day. This is the first fruit of the great work we've done. It's for them and my family in Colombia," Lopez said happily.

Evenepoel was not as happy, collapsing on the ground after he went deep to limit his losses. However, he knows he can still win the overall classification.

"It was really important to keep the jersey. The two climbs of the Malhão were really hard, especially after the attack from Miguel," he explained after recovering.

"I was a bit boxed in behind [Rui] Costa, so on the wrong side, so I could have reacted earlier. But it doesn't matter, I'm still the leader and tomorrow I hope it's going to be my day.

"I saw my power from the attack and it was not easy. The maximum was about 1100 watts, after the final attack, so it was all out until the finish.

"The most important thing is that I'm still the leader and can start the time trial in the yellow jersey. It gives me a lot of motivation. I just have to trust my power and shape. It'll be 20km full gas and then I hope I can take this yellow jersey home."

How it unfolded

Another stage at the Volta ao Algarve and another day racing in the sun but with a promise of a painful finale and the uphill finish at Alto do Malhão.

With stage finishes coming late in the day, the riders again rolled out at lunchtime for 169km in the saddle. After some early attacks, the break of the day soon formed, with Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), David González (Caja Rural), Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert), Daniel Hoelgaard (Uno-X), Luís Mendonça and Tiago Antunes (Efapel), Rafael Lourenço (Kelly-InOutBuild-UDO), Daniel Freitas (Miranda-Mortágua) and João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto) in there.

However, the peloton never let them go more than three minutes clear, with the local Atum General-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel team leading the chase after missing out on the break. That helped Evenepoel and Deceuninck-QuickStep who saved their strength and numbers for later on.

After a flat opening 50km, the hills began to hurt more and more during the stage, with Rodrigues, Antunes and de Bondt taking turns to take the king of the mountains points but the peloton chipped away at their lead, bringing it down to 2:00 with 70km to go.

The steep climb of Alte marked the start of the finale with 30km to race; with the first assault of Alto do Malhão coming with 25km to go.

Local hero Rodrigues surged away from the break on the Alte climb and soon distanced his rivals and the peloton.

He also led over the Alto do Malhão, cheered on by the numerous and vocal Portuguese cycling fans but the race came alive in the peloton behind him with Jasper Stuyven attacking with Vincenzo Nibali on his wheel. When the Belgian pulled off, Nibali had a ten-second lead and pushed on alone. However, the Bora team led the chase as they rode for Schachmann.

At the summit of the first passage of the Alto do Malhão, Rodrigues led by 30 seconds, with Nibali about ten seconds ahead of the peloton after the UAE Team Emirates squad drove the pace in pursuit to set up Rui Costa.

The fast descent put an end to Nibali's attack and eventually to Rodrigues' solo effort too but the race soon took another twist as Bora-Hansgrohe hit the front to up the pace to try to isolate Evenepoel on a plateau. It worked with only João Almeida with him. Yves Lampaert got back on at one point but Evenepoel was suddenly forced on the defensive as the final two-kilometre, 9.4 per cent climb to the finish approached. It was a sign of things to come.

The CCC Team hit the front just before the sweeping turn right onto the climb, riding for Simon Geschke and Greg van Avermaet. However 22-year-old Astana neo-pro Harold Tejada set such a painful pace for Lopez he spat Geraint Thomas, Michał Kwiatkowski and many others out the back.

Amaro Antunes (W52 / FC Porto) tried to go away with a kilometre to go but he only set up Lopez for his moves. Evenepoel and the others responded twice when Lopez attacked but 'Superman' found an extra gear near the finish and went again to win alone, revealing that Evenepoel is human after all, even if the prodigious Belgian is still set to win the Volta ao Algarve after Sunday's final time trial.

Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:16:25 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:02 3 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:04 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:05 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:14 7 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 12 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:00:24 13 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:00:27 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 16 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 18 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:56 21 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:01:00 22 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:01:02 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:07 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 25 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 26 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:01:20 27 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 28 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42 30 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:44 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:23 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 33 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:36 35 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 37 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 38 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 39 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:44 40 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:45 41 Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:03:06 42 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:47 43 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 44 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:57 45 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 46 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:04:22 47 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:27 49 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 50 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 51 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 52 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:04:33 53 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:49 54 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:04:53 56 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:58 57 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 58 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:05:59 59 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:25 60 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:48 61 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:02 62 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 63 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 64 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:07:16 65 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 66 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 67 David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 68 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 69 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 70 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 71 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 72 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 75 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 76 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 77 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 78 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 79 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 0:07:31 80 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:33 81 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:45 82 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 83 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:42 84 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:09:02 85 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 86 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 87 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:09:11 88 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 89 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:30 90 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:09:59 91 André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:11:02 92 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 93 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 94 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 95 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 96 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 98 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 99 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 100 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:10 101 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:12 102 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 104 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 106 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 107 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 108 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:11:21 109 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:35 110 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:20 111 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:13:18 112 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:14:41 113 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 114 Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 115 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:15:18 116 David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 117 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 118 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 119 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 121 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 122 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 123 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 124 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 125 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 126 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:24 127 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 130 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 131 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 134 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 135 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 136 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 137 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 138 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:35 139 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:58 140 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 141 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 142 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 143 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 144 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 145 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 146 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 147 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 148 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:17:02 149 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 150 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:17:20 151 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:17:38 152 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:18:12 153 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:18:14 154 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:18:15 155 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 157 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:18:18 158 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:19 159 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:20 160 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:18:22 161 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:18:23 162 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:19:12 163 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:21:57 164 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 165 David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:23:59 166 Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:24:00 167 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel DNF Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 3 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5 7 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Picota Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 4 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 3 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Barranco do Velho Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 2 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 3 3 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alte Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 3 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 2

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Alto do Malhão Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 6 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 3 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 4 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Alto do Malhão Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 3 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Sprint 1 - Paderne Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 3 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 3 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1

Sprint 2 - Loulé Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 3 2 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 2 3 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 12:51:23 2 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:02:07 3 CCC Team 0:02:20 4 Team Ineos 0:02:29 5 W52 0:02:32 6 Astana Pro Team 0:03:09 7 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:18 8 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:31 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:06:14 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:00 11 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:32 12 Lotto Soudal 0:07:40 13 Radio Popular-Boavista 0:09:37 14 Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:12:07 15 Fundacion-Orbea 0:12:10 16 Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:12:35 17 Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 0:14:39 18 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:00 19 Aviludo-Louletano 0:16:34 20 Alpecin-Fenix 0:16:41 21 Cofidis 0:17:56 22 Efapel 0:19:18 23 Team Sunweb 0:20:45 24 Miranda-Mortágua 0:22:11 25 LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:30:51

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18:59:35 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03 6 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:18 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:24 10 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:00:31 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 12 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:37 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:56 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:06 16 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:20 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:01:30 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:05 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:07 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:08 21 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:02:31 22 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:34 23 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 24 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:38 25 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:49 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:21 27 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:10 28 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:33 29 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:59 30 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:26 31 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:58 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:04 33 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:06:16 34 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:06:37 35 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:06:46 36 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:53 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:06:56 38 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:07:23 39 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:07:44 40 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:48 41 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:08:02 42 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:21 43 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:08:55 44 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:11 45 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:52 46 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:59 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:10:08 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:11:04 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:13 50 Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:11:14 51 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:11:17 52 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:33 53 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:12:38 54 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:46 55 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:13:11 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:13:27 57 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:19 58 Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:15:44 59 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 0:16:09 60 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:16:25 61 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41 62 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:52 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:17:26 64 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:17:37 65 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:48 66 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:18:17 67 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 68 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:19:40 69 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:19:54 70 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:23 71 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:46 72 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:07 73 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 74 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:09 75 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:23:40 76 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:32 77 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:26:53 78 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:27:19 79 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:27:23 80 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:27:56 81 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:22 82 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 83 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 84 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:02 85 André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:29:04 86 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:29:07 87 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:09 88 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:29:14 89 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:29:16 90 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:29:41 91 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:29:50 92 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:51 93 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:29:56 94 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:30:08 95 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:54 96 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:07 97 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:17 98 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 99 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:31:20 100 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:45 101 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:31:53 102 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:32:07 103 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:16 104 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:32:18 105 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:32:29 107 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:59 108 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:33:08 109 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 110 David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:33:46 111 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:35:52 112 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:19 113 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:26 114 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 0:36:29 115 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 116 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:42 117 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:37:02 118 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 119 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:37:07 120 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:12 121 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:37:16 122 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:30 123 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 124 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:37:32 125 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:37:49 126 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:38:04 128 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:07 129 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:38:26 130 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:38:42 131 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:51 132 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:39:01 133 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:39:18 134 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:21 135 Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:39:24 136 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 137 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:39:25 138 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:39:29 139 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:39:32 140 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:39:48 141 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:40:09 142 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:40:28 143 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:40:41 144 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:40:51 145 David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:41:10 146 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:41:31 147 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:41:57 148 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:36 149 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:42:50 150 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:42:54 151 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 152 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:43:03 153 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:43:09 154 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:43:44 155 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:43:57 156 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:44:03 157 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:04 158 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:07 159 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:45:03 160 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:45:10 161 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:50 162 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:46:31 163 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:48:42 164 Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:48:51 165 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:51:10 166 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:55:30 167 David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:55:31

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41 2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 26 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 26 5 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 22 7 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 20 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 16 12 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 12 13 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 14 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 8 15 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 17 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6 18 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 6 19 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5 22 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 5 23 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 24 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 26 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 28 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3 29 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 3 30 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 31 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2 32 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 2 33 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 2 34 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 35 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 2 36 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1 38 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 39 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 17 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 3 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 14 4 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 10 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 7 8 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6 10 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 6 11 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6 12 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6 13 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 6 14 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 15 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 16 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 18 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 4 19 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 21 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2 22 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18:59:35 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:37 3 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:34 4 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 5 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:38 6 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:49 7 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:10 8 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:21 9 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:33 10 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:13:11 11 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:19:54 12 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:07 13 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:29:41 14 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:51 15 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:31:17 16 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:32:07 17 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:32:29 18 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:33:08 19 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:26 20 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:38:26 21 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:38:42 22 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:51 23 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:39:01 24 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:40:09 25 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:41:31 26 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:42:54 27 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:43:44 28 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:07 29 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:45:03 30 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:45:10 31 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:51:10