Volta ao Algarve: Lopez wins on Alto do Malhão

Evenepoel keeps race lead heading into final stage

ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Start Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Albufeira City during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Start Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck Quick Step White Best Young Rider Jersey Albufeira City during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Start Albufeira City Peloton Fans Public during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Daniel Freitas of Portugal and Team Miranda Mortgua Lus Mendona of Portugal and Team Efapel Joo Rodrigues of Portugal and Team W52 Fc Porto Breakaway during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Breakaway during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Joo Rodrigues of Portugal and Team W52 Fc Porto Lus Mendona of Portugal and Team Efapel Tom Devriendt of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Breakaway during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Daniel Hoelgaard of Norway and UnoX Norwegian Development Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Florian Snchal of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Peloton during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Amaro Antunes of Portugal and Team W52 Fc Porto Simon Geschke of Germany and CCC Team Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 4 a 1697km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 518m Loul VAlgarve2020 on February 22 2020 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) won stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve, attacking at the right time on the short but steep Alto do Malhão to distance his rivals enough to give him enough time to celebrate his first win of 2020.

Daniel Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) fought hard to close the gap but finished two seconds behind Lopez. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was not quite as strong; he chased Lopez and Martin but finished two further seconds behind.

Despite the time loss, Evenepoel managed to hold onto the leader's yellow jersey before Sunday's decisive 20km time trial around Lagoa. However, he is now on the same time as Martin and Schachmann.

Lopez opted to skip the Colombia 2.1 race and made his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve. Like Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang at the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, he appears to have superb early-season form. He made two attacks to soften up his rivals and then made his final move with 400 metres to go.

"We wanted to win the second stage but things did go right. Today they did. I've got to thank the team for great work today all day. This is the first fruit of the great work we've done. It's for them and my family in Colombia," Lopez said happily.

Evenepoel was not as happy, collapsing on the ground after he went deep to limit his losses. However, he knows he can still win the overall classification.

"It was really important to keep the jersey. The two climbs of the Malhão were really hard, especially after the attack from Miguel," he explained after recovering.

"I was a bit boxed in behind [Rui] Costa, so on the wrong side, so I could have reacted earlier. But it doesn't matter, I'm still the leader and tomorrow I hope it's going to be my day.

"I saw my power from the attack and it was not easy. The maximum was about 1100 watts, after the final attack, so it was all out until the finish.

"The most important thing is that I'm still the leader and can start the time trial in the yellow jersey. It gives me a lot of motivation. I just have to trust my power and shape. It'll be 20km full gas and then I hope I can take this yellow jersey home."

How it unfolded

Another stage at the Volta ao Algarve and another day racing in the sun but with a promise of a painful finale and the uphill finish at Alto do Malhão.

With stage finishes coming late in the day, the riders again rolled out at lunchtime for 169km in the saddle. After some early attacks, the break of the day soon formed, with Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), David González (Caja Rural), Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert), Daniel Hoelgaard (Uno-X), Luís Mendonça and Tiago Antunes (Efapel), Rafael Lourenço (Kelly-InOutBuild-UDO), Daniel Freitas (Miranda-Mortágua) and João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto) in there.

However, the peloton never let them go more than three minutes clear, with the local Atum General-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel team leading the chase after missing out on the break. That helped Evenepoel and Deceuninck-QuickStep who saved their strength and numbers for later on.

After a flat opening 50km, the hills began to hurt more and more during the stage, with Rodrigues, Antunes and de Bondt taking turns to take the king of the mountains points but the peloton chipped away at their lead, bringing it down to 2:00 with 70km to go.

The steep climb of Alte marked the start of the finale with 30km to race; with the first assault of Alto do Malhão coming with 25km to go.

Local hero Rodrigues surged away from the break on the Alte climb and soon distanced his rivals and the peloton.

He also led over the Alto do Malhão, cheered on by the numerous and vocal Portuguese cycling fans but the race came alive in the peloton behind him with Jasper Stuyven attacking with Vincenzo Nibali on his wheel. When the Belgian pulled off, Nibali had a ten-second lead and pushed on alone. However, the Bora team led the chase as they rode for Schachmann.

At the summit of the first passage of the Alto do Malhão, Rodrigues led by 30 seconds, with Nibali about ten seconds ahead of the peloton after the UAE Team Emirates squad drove the pace in pursuit to set up Rui Costa.

The fast descent put an end to Nibali's attack and eventually to Rodrigues' solo effort too but the race soon took another twist as Bora-Hansgrohe hit the front to up the pace to try to isolate Evenepoel on a plateau. It worked with only João Almeida with him. Yves Lampaert got back on at one point but Evenepoel was suddenly forced on the defensive as the final two-kilometre, 9.4 per cent climb to the finish approached. It was a sign of things to come.

The CCC Team hit the front just before the sweeping turn right onto the climb, riding for Simon Geschke and Greg van Avermaet. However 22-year-old Astana neo-pro Harold Tejada set such a painful pace for Lopez he spat Geraint Thomas, Michał Kwiatkowski and many others out the back.

Amaro Antunes (W52 / FC Porto) tried to go away with a kilometre to go but he only set up Lopez for his moves. Evenepoel and the others responded twice when Lopez attacked but 'Superman' found an extra gear near the finish and went again to win alone, revealing that Evenepoel is human after all, even if the prodigious Belgian is still set to win the Volta ao Algarve after Sunday's final time trial.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:16:25
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:02
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:04
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:05
6Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:14
7Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
9Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22
12Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:00:24
13João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
14Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:00:27
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
16Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:33
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52
18Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:56
21Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:01:00
22Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:01:02
23Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:07
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
25Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
26Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:01:20
27Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
28Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42
30Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:44
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:23
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
33Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:36
35Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
37Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
38Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
39Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:44
40Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:45
41Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:03:06
42Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:47
43Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
44Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:57
45Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
46Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:04:22
47Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:27
49Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
51Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
52Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:04:33
53Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:49
54Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
55Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:04:53
56Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:58
57Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
58Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:05:59
59Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:25
60Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:48
61Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:02
62Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
63Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
64João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:07:16
65Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
66Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
67David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
68Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
69Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
70Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
71Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
72Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
74Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
75Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
76Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
77Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
78Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
79Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 0:07:31
80Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:33
81Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:45
82Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
83Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:42
84Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:09:02
85Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
86Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
87Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:09:11
88Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
89Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:30
90Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:09:59
91André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:11:02
92Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
93Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
94Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
95Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
96Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
98Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
99Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
100Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:10
101Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:12
102Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
104Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
106Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
107Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
108Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:11:21
109Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:35
110Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:20
111Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:13:18
112João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:14:41
113Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
114Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
115Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:15:18
116David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
118Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
119Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
121Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
122Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
123Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
124Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
125Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
126Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:24
127Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
130Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
131David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
134Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
135Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
136João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
137Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
138Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:35
139Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:58
140Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
141Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
142Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
143Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
144Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
145Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
146Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
147Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
148Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:17:02
149Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
150Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:17:20
151Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:17:38
152Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:18:12
153Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:18:14
154Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:18:15
155Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
157Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:18:18
158Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:19
159Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:20
160Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:18:22
161Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:18:23
162Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:19:12
163César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:21:57
164André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
165David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:23:59
166Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:24:00
167Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFPedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 15
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 12
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6
6Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5
7Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3
9Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Picota
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 4
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
3Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Barranco do Velho
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
2Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 3
3Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alte
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 4
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
3Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 2

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Alto do Malhão
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 6
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Alto do Malhão
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 4
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Sprint 1 - Paderne
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 3
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
3Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1

Sprint 2 - Loulé
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 3
2Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 2
3Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 12:51:23
2Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:02:07
3CCC Team 0:02:20
4Team Ineos 0:02:29
5W52 0:02:32
6Astana Pro Team 0:03:09
7Groupama-FDJ 0:04:18
8Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:31
9Trek-Segafredo 0:06:14
10Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:00
11Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:32
12Lotto Soudal 0:07:40
13Radio Popular-Boavista 0:09:37
14Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:12:07
15Fundacion-Orbea 0:12:10
16Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:12:35
17Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 0:14:39
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:00
19Aviludo-Louletano 0:16:34
20Alpecin-Fenix 0:16:41
21Cofidis 0:17:56
22Efapel 0:19:18
23Team Sunweb 0:20:45
24Miranda-Mortágua 0:22:11
25LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:30:51

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18:59:35
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:01
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03
6Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:18
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19
9Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:24
10Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:00:31
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32
12João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:37
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:56
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:06
16Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:20
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:01:30
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:05
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:07
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:08
21Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:02:31
22Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:34
23Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35
24Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:38
25Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:49
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:21
27Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:10
28Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:33
29Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:59
30Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:26
31Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:58
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:04
33Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:06:16
34Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:06:37
35Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:06:46
36Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:53
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:06:56
38Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:07:23
39Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:07:44
40Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:48
41Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:08:02
42Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:21
43Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:08:55
44Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:11
45Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:52
46Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:59
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:10:08
48Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:11:04
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:13
50Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:11:14
51João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:11:17
52Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:33
53Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:12:38
54Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:46
55Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:13:11
56Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:13:27
57Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:19
58Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:15:44
59Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 0:16:09
60Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:16:25
61Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41
62Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:52
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:17:26
64Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:17:37
65Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:48
66Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:18:17
67Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
68Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:19:40
69Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:19:54
70Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:23
71Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:46
72Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:07
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
74Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:09
75Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:23:40
76Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:32
77Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:26:53
78João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:27:19
79Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:27:23
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:27:56
81Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:22
82Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
83Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
84Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:02
85André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:29:04
86Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:29:07
87Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:09
88David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:29:14
89Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:29:16
90Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:29:41
91Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:29:50
92Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:51
93Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:29:56
94Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:30:08
95Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:54
96Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:07
97Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:17
98Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
99Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:31:20
100Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:45
101Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:31:53
102Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:32:07
103Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:16
104Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:32:18
105Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:32:29
107Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:59
108Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:33:08
109Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
110David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:33:46
111Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:35:52
112Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:19
113Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:26
114Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 0:36:29
115Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
116Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:42
117Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:37:02
118Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
119Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:37:07
120Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:12
121Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:37:16
122Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:30
123Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
124Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:37:32
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:37:49
126Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:38:04
128Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:07
129Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:38:26
130Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:38:42
131Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:51
132Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:39:01
133Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:39:18
134Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:21
135Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:39:24
136Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
137Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:39:25
138Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:39:29
139Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:39:32
140Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:39:48
141Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:40:09
142Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:40:28
143Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:40:41
144Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:40:51
145David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:41:10
146Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:41:31
147Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:41:57
148David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:36
149Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:42:50
150Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:42:54
151João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
152César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:43:03
153Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:43:09
154Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:43:44
155Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:43:57
156Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:44:03
157Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:04
158Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:07
159Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:45:03
160Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:45:10
161Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:50
162Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:46:31
163Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:48:42
164Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:48:51
165Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:51:10
166André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:55:30
167David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:55:31

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 33
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 26
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 26
5Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 22
7Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 20
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 20
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 16
12Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 12
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12
14Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 8
15Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
17Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6
18João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 6
19Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5
21Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5
22Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 5
23Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4
24Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 4
26Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3
28Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3
29Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 3
30Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2
31Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2
32Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 2
33Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 2
34Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2
35Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 2
36Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1
38Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1
39Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 17
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15
3Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 14
4João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 10
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
7Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 7
8Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
9Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6
10Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 6
11Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6
12Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6
13Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 6
14Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6
15Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4
16Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
18Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 4
19Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 3
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
21Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2
22Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18:59:35
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:37
3Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:34
4Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35
5Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:38
6Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:49
7Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:10
8Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:21
9Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:33
10Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:13:11
11Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:19:54
12Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:07
13Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:29:41
14Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:51
15Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:31:17
16Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:32:07
17Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:32:29
18Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:33:08
19Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:26
20Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:38:26
21Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:38:42
22Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:51
23Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:39:01
24Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:40:09
25Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:41:31
26João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:42:54
27Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:43:44
28Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:07
29Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:45:03
30Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:45:10
31Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:51:10

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 57:04:53
2Team Ineos 0:00:48
3Astana Pro Team 0:00:54
4CCC Team 0:01:49
5Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:05:49
6Groupama-FDJ 0:05:54
7W52 0:07:33
8Trek-Segafredo 0:07:35
9Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:09:46
10Lotto Soudal 0:12:22
11Israel Start-Up Nation 0:16:30
12Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:57
13Radio Popular-Boavista 0:17:54
14Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 0:24:50
15Alpecin-Fenix 0:25:07
16Fundacion-Orbea 0:28:54
17Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:33:53
18Efapel 0:34:16
19Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:38:30
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:41:57
21Team Sunweb 0:44:02
22Aviludo-Louletano 0:52:00
23Cofidis 0:53:54
24Miranda-Mortágua 0:58:00
25LA Aluminios/LA Sport 1:29:45

