Volta ao Algarve: Lopez wins on Alto do Malhão
Evenepoel keeps race lead heading into final stage
Stage 4: Albufeira - Malhão
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) won stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve, attacking at the right time on the short but steep Alto do Malhão to distance his rivals enough to give him enough time to celebrate his first win of 2020.
Daniel Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) fought hard to close the gap but finished two seconds behind Lopez. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was not quite as strong; he chased Lopez and Martin but finished two further seconds behind.
Despite the time loss, Evenepoel managed to hold onto the leader's yellow jersey before Sunday's decisive 20km time trial around Lagoa. However, he is now on the same time as Martin and Schachmann.
Lopez opted to skip the Colombia 2.1 race and made his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve. Like Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang at the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, he appears to have superb early-season form. He made two attacks to soften up his rivals and then made his final move with 400 metres to go.
"We wanted to win the second stage but things did go right. Today they did. I've got to thank the team for great work today all day. This is the first fruit of the great work we've done. It's for them and my family in Colombia," Lopez said happily.
Evenepoel was not as happy, collapsing on the ground after he went deep to limit his losses. However, he knows he can still win the overall classification.
"It was really important to keep the jersey. The two climbs of the Malhão were really hard, especially after the attack from Miguel," he explained after recovering.
"I was a bit boxed in behind [Rui] Costa, so on the wrong side, so I could have reacted earlier. But it doesn't matter, I'm still the leader and tomorrow I hope it's going to be my day.
"I saw my power from the attack and it was not easy. The maximum was about 1100 watts, after the final attack, so it was all out until the finish.
"The most important thing is that I'm still the leader and can start the time trial in the yellow jersey. It gives me a lot of motivation. I just have to trust my power and shape. It'll be 20km full gas and then I hope I can take this yellow jersey home."
How it unfolded
Another stage at the Volta ao Algarve and another day racing in the sun but with a promise of a painful finale and the uphill finish at Alto do Malhão.
With stage finishes coming late in the day, the riders again rolled out at lunchtime for 169km in the saddle. After some early attacks, the break of the day soon formed, with Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), David González (Caja Rural), Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert), Daniel Hoelgaard (Uno-X), Luís Mendonça and Tiago Antunes (Efapel), Rafael Lourenço (Kelly-InOutBuild-UDO), Daniel Freitas (Miranda-Mortágua) and João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto) in there.
However, the peloton never let them go more than three minutes clear, with the local Atum General-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel team leading the chase after missing out on the break. That helped Evenepoel and Deceuninck-QuickStep who saved their strength and numbers for later on.
After a flat opening 50km, the hills began to hurt more and more during the stage, with Rodrigues, Antunes and de Bondt taking turns to take the king of the mountains points but the peloton chipped away at their lead, bringing it down to 2:00 with 70km to go.
The steep climb of Alte marked the start of the finale with 30km to race; with the first assault of Alto do Malhão coming with 25km to go.
Local hero Rodrigues surged away from the break on the Alte climb and soon distanced his rivals and the peloton.
He also led over the Alto do Malhão, cheered on by the numerous and vocal Portuguese cycling fans but the race came alive in the peloton behind him with Jasper Stuyven attacking with Vincenzo Nibali on his wheel. When the Belgian pulled off, Nibali had a ten-second lead and pushed on alone. However, the Bora team led the chase as they rode for Schachmann.
At the summit of the first passage of the Alto do Malhão, Rodrigues led by 30 seconds, with Nibali about ten seconds ahead of the peloton after the UAE Team Emirates squad drove the pace in pursuit to set up Rui Costa.
The fast descent put an end to Nibali's attack and eventually to Rodrigues' solo effort too but the race soon took another twist as Bora-Hansgrohe hit the front to up the pace to try to isolate Evenepoel on a plateau. It worked with only João Almeida with him. Yves Lampaert got back on at one point but Evenepoel was suddenly forced on the defensive as the final two-kilometre, 9.4 per cent climb to the finish approached. It was a sign of things to come.
The CCC Team hit the front just before the sweeping turn right onto the climb, riding for Simon Geschke and Greg van Avermaet. However 22-year-old Astana neo-pro Harold Tejada set such a painful pace for Lopez he spat Geraint Thomas, Michał Kwiatkowski and many others out the back.
Amaro Antunes (W52 / FC Porto) tried to go away with a kilometre to go but he only set up Lopez for his moves. Evenepoel and the others responded twice when Lopez attacked but 'Superman' found an extra gear near the finish and went again to win alone, revealing that Evenepoel is human after all, even if the prodigious Belgian is still set to win the Volta ao Algarve after Sunday's final time trial.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4:16:25
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:02
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:04
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:05
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|12
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:00:24
|13
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:00:27
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|16
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|18
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|19
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:00:56
|21
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:01:00
|22
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:01:02
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:07
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|25
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:01:20
|27
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:42
|30
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:44
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:02:23
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|33
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:36
|35
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|37
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|38
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|39
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:44
|40
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:02:45
|41
|Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:03:06
|42
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:03:47
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|44
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:57
|45
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|46
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|0:04:22
|47
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:27
|49
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|50
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|52
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:04:33
|53
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04:49
|54
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
|0:04:53
|56
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:58
|57
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|58
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:05:59
|59
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:06:25
|60
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:06:48
|61
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07:02
|62
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|63
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|64
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:07:16
|65
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|66
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|67
|David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|68
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|69
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|70
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|71
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
|72
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|76
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|77
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|78
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|79
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|0:07:31
|80
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:33
|81
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:45
|82
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|83
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:42
|84
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:09:02
|85
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|86
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|87
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:09:11
|88
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|89
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:30
|90
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:09:59
|91
|André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:11:02
|92
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|93
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|94
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|95
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|96
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|97
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|98
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|99
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|100
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:10
|101
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:12
|102
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|104
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|106
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|107
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|108
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:11:21
|109
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:35
|110
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:20
|111
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:13:18
|112
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:14:41
|113
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|114
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|115
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|0:15:18
|116
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|118
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|119
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|121
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|122
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|123
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|124
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|125
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|126
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:24
|127
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|129
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|136
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|137
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
|138
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:35
|139
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:58
|140
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|141
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|142
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|143
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|144
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|145
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|146
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|147
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|148
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:17:02
|149
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|150
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:17:20
|151
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:17:38
|152
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:18:12
|153
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:18:14
|154
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:18:15
|155
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|157
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:18:18
|158
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:18:19
|159
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:18:20
|160
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:18:22
|161
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|0:18:23
|162
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|0:19:12
|163
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:21:57
|164
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|165
|David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:23:59
|166
|Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:24:00
|167
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|5
|7
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|4
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|3
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|2
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|3
|3
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|3
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|6
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|4
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|3
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|3
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|3
|2
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|2
|3
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:51:23
|2
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:02:07
|3
|CCC Team
|0:02:20
|4
|Team Ineos
|0:02:29
|5
|W52
|0:02:32
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:09
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:18
|8
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:31
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:14
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:00
|11
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:07:32
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:40
|13
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:09:37
|14
|Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:12:07
|15
|Fundacion-Orbea
|0:12:10
|16
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:12:35
|17
|Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel
|0:14:39
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:00
|19
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:16:34
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16:41
|21
|Cofidis
|0:17:56
|22
|Efapel
|0:19:18
|23
|Team Sunweb
|0:20:45
|24
|Miranda-Mortágua
|0:22:11
|25
|LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:30:51
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|18:59:35
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:03
|6
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:18
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:00:31
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|12
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:37
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:56
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:06
|16
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:01:20
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:01:30
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:02:05
|19
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:07
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:02:08
|21
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:02:31
|22
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:34
|23
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|24
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:38
|25
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:49
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:03:21
|27
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:10
|28
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:33
|29
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:59
|30
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:26
|31
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:58
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:04
|33
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:06:16
|34
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:06:37
|35
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:06:46
|36
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:06:53
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|0:06:56
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:07:23
|39
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:07:44
|40
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:48
|41
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:08:02
|42
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:21
|43
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:08:55
|44
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:09:11
|45
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:52
|46
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:59
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|0:10:08
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
|0:11:04
|49
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:13
|50
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:11:14
|51
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:11:17
|52
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:33
|53
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:12:38
|54
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:46
|55
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:13:11
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:13:27
|57
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:19
|58
|Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:15:44
|59
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|0:16:09
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:16:25
|61
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:41
|62
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:16:52
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:17:26
|64
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:17:37
|65
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:17:48
|66
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:18:17
|67
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|68
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:19:40
|69
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:19:54
|70
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:20:23
|71
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:46
|72
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:07
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|74
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:23:09
|75
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:23:40
|76
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:32
|77
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:26:53
|78
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:27:19
|79
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:27:23
|80
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:27:56
|81
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:28:22
|82
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|83
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|84
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:02
|85
|André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:29:04
|86
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:29:07
|87
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:09
|88
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:29:14
|89
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:29:16
|90
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:29:41
|91
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:29:50
|92
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:51
|93
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:29:56
|94
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:30:08
|95
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:54
|96
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:31:07
|97
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:17
|98
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|99
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:31:20
|100
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:31:45
|101
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:31:53
|102
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:32:07
|103
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:16
|104
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:32:18
|105
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:32:29
|107
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:32:59
|108
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:33:08
|109
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
|110
|David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:33:46
|111
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:35:52
|112
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:19
|113
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:26
|114
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:36:29
|115
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|116
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:42
|117
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|0:37:02
|118
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|119
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:37:07
|120
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:12
|121
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:37:16
|122
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:30
|123
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:37:32
|125
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:37:49
|126
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:38:04
|128
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:07
|129
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:38:26
|130
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:38:42
|131
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:51
|132
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:39:01
|133
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:39:18
|134
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:21
|135
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:39:24
|136
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:39:25
|138
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|0:39:29
|139
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:39:32
|140
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:39:48
|141
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:40:09
|142
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:40:28
|143
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:40:41
|144
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:40:51
|145
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:41:10
|146
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|0:41:31
|147
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:41:57
|148
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:36
|149
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:42:50
|150
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:42:54
|151
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|152
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:43:03
|153
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:43:09
|154
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:43:44
|155
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:43:57
|156
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:44:03
|157
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:04
|158
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:44:07
|159
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:45:03
|160
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:45:10
|161
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:50
|162
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:46:31
|163
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:48:42
|164
|Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:48:51
|165
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:51:10
|166
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:55:30
|167
|David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:55:31
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|41
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|26
|5
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|25
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|22
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|16
|12
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|12
|13
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|14
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|8
|15
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|17
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|6
|18
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|6
|19
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|5
|22
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|5
|23
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|24
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|4
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|26
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|28
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|3
|29
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|3
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|31
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2
|32
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|2
|33
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|2
|34
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|35
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|2
|36
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|38
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|39
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|17
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15
|3
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|14
|4
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|10
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|7
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|6
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|6
|11
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|6
|12
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|6
|13
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|6
|14
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|16
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|18
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|4
|19
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|21
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|22
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|18:59:35
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:37
|3
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:34
|4
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|5
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:38
|6
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:49
|7
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:10
|8
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:21
|9
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:33
|10
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:13:11
|11
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:19:54
|12
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:07
|13
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:29:41
|14
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:51
|15
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:31:17
|16
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:32:07
|17
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:32:29
|18
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:33:08
|19
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:26
|20
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:38:26
|21
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:38:42
|22
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:51
|23
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:39:01
|24
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:40:09
|25
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|0:41:31
|26
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:42:54
|27
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:43:44
|28
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:44:07
|29
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:45:03
|30
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:45:10
|31
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:51:10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|57:04:53
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:00:48
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|4
|CCC Team
|0:01:49
|5
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:05:49
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:54
|7
|W52
|0:07:33
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:35
|9
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:09:46
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:22
|11
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:16:30
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:57
|13
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:17:54
|14
|Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel
|0:24:50
|15
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:25:07
|16
|Fundacion-Orbea
|0:28:54
|17
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:33:53
|18
|Efapel
|0:34:16
|19
|Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:38:30
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:41:57
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:44:02
|22
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:52:00
|23
|Cofidis
|0:53:54
|24
|Miranda-Mortágua
|0:58:00
|25
|LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|1:29:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stage 4 victory means mission accomplished in Algarve for López'Today is the first fruit of the work we have done' says Colombian
-
Evenepoel chasing overall Volta ao Algarve: Time trial start timesDeceuninck-Quickstep rider last off at 16:00
-
2020 UAE Tour - Start listOfficial starters as of February 22, 2020
-
Tour de France quality sprint field hits UAE TourBennett, Gaviria, Ackermann, Ewan, Groenewegen, Cavendish to battle for four flat stages
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy