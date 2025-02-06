Volta a Valenciana: Santiago Buitrago climbs to victory on stage 2 summit finish

Bahrain Victorious net 1-2 with Pello Bilbao close behind teammate in second as Vacek holds race lead

BENIFATO, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Santiago Buitrago of Colombia and Team Bahrain - Victorious celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025, Stage 2 a 166km stage from La Nucia to Benifato 1033m on February 06, 2025 in Benifato, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Buitrago wins stage 2 up Alto de Partegat(Image credit: Getty Images)

Santiago Buitrago gave Bahrain Victorious their first win of 2025 on the Alto de Partegat hilltop finish at the Volta a Valenciana, catching and passing teammate Pello Bilbao in the final kilometre.

