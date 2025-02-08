Volta a Valenciana: Santiago Buitrago takes race lead with solo stage 4 victory

By
published

Jonathan Milan takes a surprise second on uphill finish, with Johan Söderqvist third as Almeida misses key move

Jump to:
Image 1 of 9
PORTELL DE MORELLA SPAIN FEBRUARY 08 Santiago Buitrago of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 4 a 181km stage from Oropesa del Mar to Portell de Morella 1078m on February 08 2025 in Portell de Morella Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Santiago Buitrago takes victory on stage 4 of Volta a Valenciana(Image credit: Getty Images)

Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) launched a brilliant late move to claim the victory on stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Portell de Morella.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

More race results
LE MONT BOUQUET FRANCE FEBRUARY 08 Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arkea BB Hotels attacks in the final kilometres during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 4 a 135km stage from Vauvert to Le Mont Bouquet 617m Race shortened due to adverse weather conditions on February 08 2025 in Le Mont Bouquet France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images

Étoile de Bessèges: Kevin Vauquelin takes solo victory from reduced peloton of 70 on stage 4

BIMMAH SINK HOLE, OMAN - FEBRUARY 08: Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Pavel Bittner of Czech Republic and Team Picnic PostNL and Erlend Blikra of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility during the 14th Tour of Oman, Stage 1 a 177.7km stage from Bushar to Bimmah Sink Hole on February 08, 2025 in Bimmah Sink Hole, Oman. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Tour Oman: Olav Kooij takes stage 1 sprint victory
JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 08 Silvia Persico of Italy and UAE Team ADQ crosses the finish line during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 3 a 152km stage from Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji to Jebel Hafeet 1031m UCIWWT on February 08 2025 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Silvia Perisco's super domestique pace stuns the field at the UAE Tour Women

See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews