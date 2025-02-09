Volta a Valenciana: Jonathan Milan wins stage 5 as Santiago Buitrago takes overall victory

Lidl-Trek sprinter takes sprint win on finale ahead of Jake Stewart and Giovanni Lonardi

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 09 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 5 a 1042km stage from Alfafar to Valencia on February 09 2025 in Valencia Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Jonathan Milan won stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan finished off the fine work of his Lidl-Trek team, who made his final stage victory at Volta a Valenciana practically inevitable with a dominant lead-out in the final kilometre.

