Volta a Valenciana: Lidl-Trek dominate opening team time trial

Vacek takes first leader's jersey as Jayco-AlUla, UAE Team Emirates round out stage podium

ORIHUELA SPAIN FEBRUARY 05 A general view of Simone Consonni of Italy Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of Eritrea Jonathan Milan of Italy Edward Theuns of Belgium Mathias Vacek of Czech Republic Jakob Soderqvist of Sweden Daan Hoole of Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek sprint during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 1 a 343km stage from Orihuela to Orihuela on February 05 2025 in Orihuela Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Lidl-Trek power through the team time trial on stage 1(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek powered to victory in the stage 1 team trial at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, setting the fastest time of 39:19 led home by Czech national time trial champion Mathias Vacek, who is the first race leader.

