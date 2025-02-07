Volta a Valenciana: Iván Romeo soloes to first pro career win on stage 3

Santiago Buitrago best in chase group with João Almeida third

ALPUENTE SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Ivan Romeo of Spain and Movistar Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 3 a 1803km stage from Algemesi to Alpuente 958m on February 07 2025 in Alpuente Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Iván Romeo of Movistar Team uses solo breakaway to win stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana(Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Iván Romeo secured his first professional victory racing for Movistar with a solo win on stage 3 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

