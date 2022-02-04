Etoile de Bessèges: Benjamin Thomas wins stage 3
By Daniel Ostanek published
Second straight win for Cofidis as Carapaz crashes on wet descent
Benjamin Thomas took Cofidis' second victory in two days at the Etoile de Bessèges after emerging strongest from a late attack group in Bessèges on stage 3.
The Frenchman took off alone with three kilometres to go, dropping Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and youth classification leader Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) after the trio had escaped on the final climb of the day, the Col de Trélis, with seven kilometres to go.
More to come.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
