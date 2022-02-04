Trending

Etoile de Bessèges: Benjamin Thomas wins stage 3

Second straight win for Cofidis as Carapaz crashes on wet descent

Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 2nd stage SaintChristollesAles Rousson 156 km 03022022 Benjamin Thomas FRA Cofidis photo Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022

(Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency)
BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 A general view of the Peloton passing through Bessges Village prior to the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton passing through Bessèges Village to begin stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Hugo Houle of Canada and Team Israel Premier Tech competes in the breakaway during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Hugo Houle of Israel-Premier Tech competes at front of the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Mad Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo orange Leader Jersey during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo in orange Leader Jersey on stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-EasyPost competes during stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 3rd stage Besseges Besseges 155 km 04022022 Toms Skujins LAT Trek Segafredo Richard Carapaz ECU INEOS Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Toms Skujins of Trek-Segafredo rides in front of Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers on 155km stage 3 (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 3rd stage Besseges Besseges 155 km 04022022 Thibaut Pinot FRA Groupama FDJ photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ rides in front of Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) in points jersey (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 3rd stage Besseges Besseges 155 km 04022022 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022

Scenery on stage 3 from and back to Bessèges (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency)
BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland and Team EF Education Easypost leads the peloton during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lukasz Wisniowski of EF Education-EasyPost leads the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Ivo Oliveira of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates leads the peloton during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ivo Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates takes a turn at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) before he slid out in a corner on descent 8.6km from finish (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Benjamin Thomas took Cofidis' second victory in two days at the Etoile de Bessèges after emerging strongest from a late attack group in Bessèges on stage 3.

The Frenchman took off alone with three kilometres to go, dropping Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and youth classification leader Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) after the trio had escaped on the final climb of the day, the Col de Trélis, with seven kilometres to go.

More to come.

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

