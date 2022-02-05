Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4

Aleksandr Vlasov brings overall leader's jersey into finale

Matteo Moschetti of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning ahead of Manuel Penalver Aniorte of Spain and Team Burgos BH and Alexander Kristoff of Norway during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 4 on February 05 2022 in Torrevieja Spain

Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sprint finish during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 4

Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 05 Matteo Moschetti of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning ahead of Manuel Penalver Aniorte of Spain and Team Burgos BH and Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 4 a 1931km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VCV2022 on February 05 2022 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 05 Matteo Moschetti of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning ahead of Manuel Penalver Aniorte of Spain and Team Burgos BH and Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 4 a 1931km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VCV2022 on February 05 2022 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) won the high-speed sprint finish in Torrevieja, producing a perfectly-timed effort to emerge from the fight for the wheels. The Italian hit the front in the final coming out of the final corner and had the power and speed to hold off his rivals. Manuel Penalver (Burgos-BH) finished second and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was third and Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) was fourth.  

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was only fifth after struggling to find a way to the front in the final kilometre. 

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safely in the peloton after attacks in the crosswinds failed to happen. Vlasov leads Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) by 32 seconds before Sunday’s final flat stage. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) is third overall at 36 seconds.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:32:17
2Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
6Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
7Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
10Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:00:56
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:32
3Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:36
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:02
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:05
7Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:14
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:00
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:05
10David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:28

Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

