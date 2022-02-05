Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4

Image 1 of 4 Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) won the high-speed sprint finish in Torrevieja, producing a perfectly-timed effort to emerge from the fight for the wheels. The Italian hit the front in the final coming out of the final corner and had the power and speed to hold off his rivals. Manuel Penalver (Burgos-BH) finished second and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was third and Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) was fourth.

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was only fifth after struggling to find a way to the front in the final kilometre.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safely in the peloton after attacks in the crosswinds failed to happen. Vlasov leads Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) by 32 seconds before Sunday’s final flat stage. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) is third overall at 36 seconds.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:32:17 2 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 6 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 7 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 10 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM