Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4
By Stephen Farrand published
Aleksandr Vlasov brings overall leader's jersey into finale
Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) won the high-speed sprint finish in Torrevieja, producing a perfectly-timed effort to emerge from the fight for the wheels. The Italian hit the front in the final coming out of the final corner and had the power and speed to hold off his rivals. Manuel Penalver (Burgos-BH) finished second and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was third and Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) was fourth.
Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was only fifth after struggling to find a way to the front in the final kilometre.
Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safely in the peloton after attacks in the crosswinds failed to happen. Vlasov leads Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) by 32 seconds before Sunday’s final flat stage. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) is third overall at 36 seconds.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:32:17
|2
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|7
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:00:56
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:36
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:05
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:14
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:00
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:05
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:28
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
